Good morning. It's Tuesday 29th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Agenda for change 2025: Preparedness and resilience in an uncertain world provides focused and anticipatory policy advice for the 48th Parliament of Australia. The agenda strives to highlight, and present solutions to, the most pressing questions that our next government must consider in order to advance and protect Australia’s national interests in a more disordered and challenging world. Australian Strategic Policy Institute

If you were tasked with building a Panopticon, your design might look a lot like the information stores of the U.S. federal government—a collection of large, complex agencies, each making use of enormous volumes of data provided by or collected from citizens. The Atlantic spoke with former government officials who have spent time in these systems and who know what information these agencies collect and how it is stored. The Atlantic

A major power outage in Spain and Portugal left people trapped in lifts and stuck on trains, while others stocked up on basics in supermarkets or began long walks home from work. At Atocha, one of Madrid's main railway stations, passengers stood waiting on platforms with trains at a standstill. ATM screens were blank and police were trying to herd people towards central gathering points. Reuters

ASPI

Agenda for change 2025: Preparedness and resilience in an uncertain world

ASPI

Agenda for change 2025: Preparedness and resilience in an uncertain world continues in its tradition by providing focused and anticipatory policy advice for the 48th Parliament of Australia. The agenda strives to highlight, and present solutions to, the most pressing questions that our next government must consider in order to advance and protect Australia’s national interests in a more disordered and challenging world. Each chapter in Agenda for change includes a limited number of prioritised policy recommendations, which are intended to be discrete, do-able and impactful.

Deep sea mining is the new front in Pacific competition

The Strategist

Cynthia Mehboob

The seabed is now the frontline of the unfolding strategic competition in the Pacific. If Australia fails to act, it won’t just fail to shape the regional security order needed to secure its undersea security interests; it will be collateral to its collapse.

Is China's new cable-cutter a game-changer, or just hype?

ABC News

Hannah Jose

Coupled with media coverage of China's strengths in building undersea networks, Beijing was "trying to formulate [a] narrative". "That the West is failing in its infrastructure, and that China presents the best alternative with its high-tech cable-laying vessels and its capacity to keep infrastructure safe," she said. "You could see it as a carrot-and-stick approach. "They're waging hybrid psychological warfare by saying, 'If you buy your cables from the Western companies, then there's a chance that we will come and cut your cables because we have this specialised cutter.'"

China

Weaponized words: Uyghur language software hijacked to deliver malware

The Citizen Lab

Rebekah Brown, Marcus Michaelsen, Matt Brooks, and Siena Anstis

In March 2025, senior members of the World Uyghur Congress living in exile were targeted with a spearphishing campaign aimed at delivering Windows-based malware capable of conducting remote surveillance against its targets. The malware was delivered through a trojanized version of a legitimate open source word processing and spell check tool developed to support the use of the Uyghur language. The tool was originally built by a developer known and trusted by the targeted community. The ruse employed by the attackers replicates a typical pattern: threat actors likely aligned with the Chinese government have repeatedly instrumentalized software and websites that aim to support marginalized and repressed cultures to digitally target these same communities.

USA

American Panopticon

The Atlantic

Ian Bogost and Charlie Warzel

If you were tasked with building a Panopticon, your design might look a lot like the information stores of the U.S. federal government—a collection of large, complex agencies, each making use of enormous volumes of data provided by or collected from citizens. But what can an American authoritarian, or his private-sector accomplices, do with all the government’s data, both alone and combined with data from the private sector? To answer this question, we spoke with former government officials who have spent time in these systems and who know what information these agencies collect and how it is stored.

The poaching of American talent begins

POLITICO

Isobel Hamilton

The anguish in the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s radical disruption of research funding looks a lot like an opportunity – if you’re a country trying to compete for talent with America. Europe is now explicitly selling itself as a “safe space for science and research” for U.S. scientific talent — although in its clamor to poach American researchers, it has somewhat irritated its own scientists, according to our colleagues in Paris. The U.K. potentially stands to benefit the most. With no language barrier, a prestigious (if financially precarious) higher education sector and centers of excellence in some of the most competitive and best-funded areas of research – particularly biomedicine and AI — it’s in good position to lure at least some American talent.

Read ASPI Director for Executive, Strategy and Research Danielle Cave's article As Trump sacks scientists, Australia should hire them. US drain is our brain gain.

The group chats that changed America

Semafor

Ben Smith

Last Thursday morning, a bit before 10 am in Austin and nearly 11 pm in Singapore, Joe Lonsdale had enough of Balaji Srinivasan’s views on China. “This is insane CCP thinking,” Lonsdale, a co-founder of Palantir, wrote to a 300-member Signal group. It was just another day in Chatham House, a giant and raucous Signal group that forms part of the sprawling network of influential private chats that began during the fervid early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and which have fueled a new alliance of tech and the US right. That same week in Chatham House, Lonsdale and the Democratic billionaire Mark Cuban sparred over affirmative action, and Cuban and Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro discussed questions of culture and work ethic.

Acting Pentagon CIO signing off on new, faster cyber rules for contractors

Air and Space Forces

Shaun Waterman

A new fast-track approval process for software on Defense Department networks will use AI tools to radically shorten a process that currently takes months or years, Acting Pentagon Chief Information Officer Katie Arrington said April 23.

Europe

Iberia power cut leaves people trapped in lifts and trains, or stocking up at supermarkets

Reuters

Catarina Demony, Jennifer O'Mahoney, Elena Rodriguez, Corina Pons and David Latona

A major power outage in Spain and Portugal left people trapped in lifts and stuck on trains, while others stocked up on basics in supermarkets or began long walks home from work. At Atocha, one of Madrid's main railway stations, passengers stood waiting on platforms with trains at a standstill. ATM screens were blank and police were trying to herd people towards central gathering points

The agonizing task of turning Europe’s power back on

WIRED

Natasha Bernal

Experts believe that getting the grid back up and running in both countries could take between a few hours to several days, depending on the area. While the grid is powering back up, emergency services will likely be prioritized over things like stable internet connection, they say.

Why did the lights go out in Spain and Portugal?

POLITICO

Gabriel Gavin, Victor Jack, Aitor Hernández-Morales, Sam Clark and Max Griera

A frantic search is on to figure out what, exactly, caused Spain and Portugal to lose power on Monday, leaving millions of people without access to basic modern necessities. The answer will have serious ramifications for the two countries — and for Europe as a whole.

Portugal's REN says no sign blackout caused by cyberattack

Reuters

Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony

Portuguese grid operator REN said on Monday it had "no information" that the mass power outages that hit the Iberian Peninsula were caused by a cyberattack.

European Commission blacklists groups lobbying for Huawei

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

The European Commission will no longer meet with organizations lobbying on behalf of Huawei, following an investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament that would have benefited the Chinese technology firm.

Middle East

Iran repelled large cyber attack on Sunday

Reuters

Iran repelled a large cyber attack on its infrastructure on Sunday, said the head of its Infrastructure Communications Company, a day after a powerful explosion damaged its most important container port and another round of talks with the U.S. over Tehran's disupted nuclear programme.

Big Tech

‘I didn’t eat or sleep’: a Meta moderator on his breakdown after seeing beheadings and child abuse

The Guardian

Rachel Hall and Claire Wilmot

When Solomon strode into the gleaming Octagon tower in Accra, Ghana, for his first day as a Meta content moderator, he was bracing himself for difficult but fulfilling work, purging social media of harmful content. But after just two weeks of training, the scale and depravity of what he was exposed to was far darker than he ever imagined.

Researchers secretly ran a massive, unauthorized AI persuasion experiment on reddit users

404 Media

Jason Koebler

A team of researchers who say they are from the University of Zurich ran an “unauthorized,” large-scale experiment in which they secretly deployed AI-powered bots into a popular debate subreddit called r/changemyview in an attempt to research whether AI could be used to change people’s minds about contentious topics. The bots made more than a thousand comments over the course of several months and at times pretended to be a “rape victim,” a “Black man” who was opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement, someone who “work[s] at a domestic violence shelter,” and a bot who suggested that specific types of criminals should not be rehabilitated.

Artificial Intelligence

We now know how AI ‘thinks’—and it’s barely thinking at all

The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Mims

All of this work suggests that under the hood, today’s AIs are overly complicated, patched-together Rube Goldberg machines full of ad-hoc solutions for answering our prompts. Understanding that these systems are long lists of cobbled-together rules of thumb could go a long way to explaining why they struggle when they’re asked to do things even a little bit outside their training, says Vafa.

Americans largely foresee AI having negative effects on news, journalists

Pew Research

Michael Lipka

Roughly half of U.S. adults say that AI will have a very (24%) or somewhat (26%) negative impact on the news people get in the U.S. over the next 20 years. Just 10% say it will have a very (2%) or somewhat (8%) positive effect.

OpenAI adds shopping to ChatGPT in a challenge to Google

WIRED

Reece Rogers

One of the most pressing questions for online publishers with this new release is likely how affiliate revenue will work in this situation. Currently, if you read WIRED’s review of the best office chairs and decide to purchase one through our link, we get a cut of the revenue and it supports our journalism. How will affiliate revenue work inside of ChatGPT shopping when the tool recommends an office chair that OpenAI knows is a good pick because WIRED, among others, gave it a good review?

AI for military decision-making: Harnessing the advantages and avoiding the risks

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Emelia Probasco, Helen Toner, Matthew Burtell, and Tim G. J. Rudner

Artificial intelligence is reshaping military decision-making. This concise overview explores how AI-enabled systems can enhance situational awareness and accelerate critical operational decisions—even in high-pressure, dynamic environments.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.