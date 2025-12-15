Good morning. It's Tuesday, 16th of December.

The shooting had barely finished before the false information began to spread, formed in corners of the internet governed by alternative facts. The Australian Financial Review

After pushing hundreds of thousands of government employees to leave their posts and dismantling many government technology units, the Trump administration is launching an effort to recruit new technology talent. Nextgov/FCW

The UK government wants technology companies to block explicit images on phones and computers by default to protect children, with adults having to verify their age to create and access such content. Financial Times

ASPI

Security starts with behaviour, even in the devices we wear

The Strategist

Isaac Sharp

Australia’s political leaders should model basic cyber hygiene by following the guidance of their own security agencies, including by avoiding Bluetooth headphones and wearable devices. Visible behaviour matters in national security. When senior officials use devices that Australia’s security agencies treat as risky, they create a double standard. When Australia is trying to project cyber maturity, this inconsistency can undermine confidence in our broader security posture.

Bondi terror: attack reinforces the need for security frameworks that manage risk

The Strategist

John Coyne and James Corera

The terror attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday should be understood not only as an act of violence but as a stress test of Australia’s security, social and policy systems. The immediate danger has passed. The more consequential question is what this event reveals about the community assumptions that have quietly taken hold—and what follows if those assumptions are left unchallenged.

Bondi terror: sometimes we just need to pause and reflect The Strategist

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

The five fake Bondi attack stories spread by AI and social media

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones and Amelia McGuire

The shooting had barely finished before the false information began to spread, formed in corners of the internet governed by alternative facts. According to Grok, the artificial intelligence platform on X, a man named Edward Crabtree was the hero who risked his life to disarm one of the attackers. Crabtree even had an entire life story. Only problem – it was complete fiction.

Grok is glitching and spewing misinformation about the Bondi beach shooting

Gizmodo

Ece Yildirim

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is glitching again. This time, among other problems, the chatbot is spewing misinformation about the Bondi Beach shooting, in which at least eleven people were killed at a Hanukkah gathering. One of the assailants was eventually disarmed by a bystander, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed. The video of the interaction has been widely shared on social media with many praising the heroism of the man.

Exclusive: Harbour Town Doctors suffers alleged patient data breach

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

A ransomware group has listed Queensland-based medical centre Harbour Town Doctors as a victim on its dark net extortion site. The Rhysida hacking group claimed the attack on a December 11 post to its leak site, alongside several low-resolution images of the data allegedly exposed in the incident. While it is difficult to make out the details, it’s clear that – if the hackers’ claims are true – patient data has been compromised. Several files clearly show Harbour Town Doctors’ letterhead, while others are labelled Patient Health Summary.

Securing the supply chain: Cyber resilience in transport and logistics

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Transport and logistics underpin the global economy. Every product on a shelf, every parcel on a doorstep, every component feeding a manufacturing line relies on a complex network of carriers, ports, warehouses, and data systems working in sync. But as the industry becomes more digital, automated, and interconnected, that network is becoming a prime target for cyber attacks.

Reddit is arguing it’s a ‘collection of public fora’ and not a social media company. Here’s why.

Business Insider

Lauren Edmonds

A new law barring children under 16 from opening or maintaining social media accounts took effect last week in Australia, forcing platforms to deactivate accounts for swaths of young users. In the words of Taylor Swift, however, Reddit would very much like to be excluded from this narrative because, it says, it’s not a social media platform.

Australia’s productivity future hinges on AI workforce transition

InnovationAus

Trish Everingham

Australia’s ability to lift national productivity now hinges on how quickly it can build an AI-ready workforce, with leaders at the centre of the country’s skills and technology transition predicting the next two years being critical to economic uplift. Australia’s productivity debate is increasingly defined by the speed at which organisations can build an AI-ready workforce, according to a conversation between InnovationAus.com publisher Corrie McLeod and two leaders at the head of workforce issues.

China

China’s AI chip deficit: Why Huawei can’t catch Nvidia and U.S. export controls should remain

Council on Foreign Relations

Chris McGuire

On December 8, the Trump administration announced plans to loosen U.S. export controls on artificial intelligence chips to China by approving the sale of Nvidia H200 chips—the most powerful AI chip ever approved for export to China. That decision was driven in part by concerns that Huawei is becoming a viable competitor to Nvidia in AI chips, making U.S. export controls less effective.

China’s AI sector poised for growth despite US tech restrictions, venture capitalist says

South China Morning Post

Themis Qi

China’s artificial intelligence still needs to improve in six aspects, from ecosystem to funding, but the emergence of DeepSeek has significantly boosted the sector’s confidence in overcoming US restrictions, according to a mainland venture capital firm. China and the US were the two top players in global AI development, with the former leading in humanoid robotics and open-source large language models, according to Zhou Qi, managing partner of GSR United Capital.

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted in landmark national security trial

Associated Press

Kanis Leung

Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy former Hong Kong media mogul and outspoken critic of Beijing, was convicted Monday in a landmark national security trial, which could send him to prison for the rest of his life. Three government-vetted judges found Lai, 78, guilty of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Meta tolerates rampant ad fraud from China to safeguard billions in revenue

Reuters

Jeff Horwitz and Engen Tham

Last year, Meta had to reckon with an ugly conclusion about its Chinese advertising customers: They were defrauding Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users worldwide. Though China’s authoritarian government bans use of Meta social media by its citizens, Beijing lets Chinese companies advertise to foreign consumers on the globe-spanning platforms.

USA

Trump admin launches US Tech Force to recruit temporary workers after shedding thousands this year

Nextgov/FCW

Natalie Alms

After pushing hundreds of thousands of government employees to leave their posts and dismantling many government technology units, the Trump administration is launching an effort to recruit new technology talent. The United States Tech Force, announced Monday, is meant to source the artificial intelligence talent the government needs to win the global AI race and modernize the government, the administration says.

US FTC, 21 states file amended complaint against Uber over subscription practices

Reuters

Kritika Lamba, Costas Pitas and Ryan Patrick Jones

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that the agency and 21 states, along with the District of Columbia, have filed an amended complaint against ride-hailing app Uber, alleging it engaged in deceptive billing and cancellation practices. The updated lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims that Uber charged consumers for subscriptions without consent, failed to deliver promised benefits such as zero-dollar delivery fees and monthly savings, and made it difficult for users to cancel.

‘Game recognises game’: How Jensen Huang won over Donald Trump

Financial Times

Joe Miller, Demetri Sevastopulo and Michael Acton

Jensen Huang, once almost unknown in Washington, this week won a lobbying victory that could be worth billions of dollars to the semiconductor giant he co-founded, Nvidia. The White House’s decision to allow exports of advanced chips to China’s vast market, largely brokered by Huang, has left competitors wondering how the soft-spoken electrical engineer charmed his way into the US president’s good books.

Nearly 20 million affected by Prosper, 700Credit data breaches

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Two recent data breaches involving financial institutions exposed the sensitive personal information of millions. More than 13 million people had information accessed by hackers during a security incident involving San Francisco-based fintech company Prosper Marketplace. The company released a statement about the cyberattack last week and has sent notices to several state regulators this month about the cyberattack, which was initially discovered on September 1.

North Asia

Asahi CEO Mulls new cybersecurity unit as disruption drags on

Bloomberg

Kanoko Matsuyama, Koh Yoshida, and Yui Hasebe

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is considering to create a new cybersecurity team after disruptions to operations and financial reporting from a September ransomware attack are expected to continue into the new year. As part of recovery efforts, Japan’s largest beer maker is adopting what Chief Executive Officer Atsushi Katsuki called a stricter “zero-trust” approach — where the company assumes nobody inside its network is safe.

Europe

US-China tech war: Nexperia saga exposes Europe’s loosening grip on chip supply chain

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

The Nexperia factory in Dongguan, in the heart of southern China’s Pearl River Delta, has long been a poster child for successful globalisation. Since its launch in 2000, the plant, which covers an area the size of 10 football fields, has operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, non-stop. Following its most recent upgrade in 2018, its annual production capacity surged to 90 billion units, making it the largest assembly site in the Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker’s global network.

UK

UK to push for nudity-blocking software on devices to protect children

Financial Times

Chris Smyth and Anna Gross

The UK government wants technology companies to block explicit images on phones and computers by default to protect children, with adults having to verify their age to create and access such content. Ministers want the likes of Apple and Google to incorporate nudity-detection algorithms into their device operating systems to prevent users taking photos or sharing images of genitalia unless they are verified as adults.

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

Reuters

Phoebe Seers

Britain will start regulating cryptoassets from October 2027, the finance ministry said on Monday, rules it hopes will give the industry certainty while keeping out “dodgy actors”. The new law - the government will introduce legislation into parliament later on Monday - will extend existing financial regulation to companies involved in crypto, aligning Britain with the U.S. rather than the European Union, which has built rules tailored to the industry.

Jaguar Land Rover confirms staff data stolen in cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

British car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed data belonging to current and former employees was compromised in a cyberattack that struck in August. The announcement is the first time the company has provided any details about the attack, which halted production for more than a month, ultimately leaving JLR short of more than $890 million.

MI6 chief warns ‘front line is everywhere’ and signals intent to pressure Putin

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

In her first public speech, the new chief of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service warned on Monday about the acute threat posed by an “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist Russia, seeking to subjugate Ukraine and harass NATO.” Focusing on the landscape of hybrid threats facing the United Kingdom, Blaise Metreweli — the first woman to head MI6 since it was formally founded in 1909 — said “Russia is testing us in the grey zone with tactics that are just below the threshold of war” and warned the Kremlin’s “attempts to bully, fearmonger and manipulate” were affecting everyone.

Middle East

Militant groups are experimenting with AI, and the risks are expected to grow

Associated Press

David Klepper

As the rest of the world rushes to harness the power of artificial intelligence, militant groups also are experimenting with the technology, even if they aren’t sure exactly what to do with it. For extremist organizations, AI could be a powerful tool for recruiting new members, churning out realistic deepfake images and refining their cyberattacks, national security experts and spy agencies have warned.

Big Tech

She blew the whistle at Meta. Then her career fell apart.

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix

Yaël Eisenstat didn’t expect her career to completely unravel after publicly accusing her former employer of profiting off propaganda. Eisenstat, Facebook’s former head of election integrity, alleged the social media platform allowed political operatives to mislead the public with sophisticated ad-targeting tools in a 2019 op-ed. Meta has argued that these ad policies were to prevent censorship of political speech.

Artificial Intelligence

CEOs to keep spending on AI, despite spotty returns

The Wall Street Journal

Ben Glickman

Chief executives of some of the world’s largest companies are all-in on artificial intelligence, though many haven’t yet seen meaningful returns on their investments. After a year in which trillions of dollars worth of AI investments buoyed global markets and the economy, 68% of CEOs plan to spend even more on AI in 2026, according to an annual survey of more than 350 public-company CEOs from advisory firm Teneo.

