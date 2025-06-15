Good morning. It's Monday, 16th of June.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Anthony Albanese will visit the Seattle headquarters of tech giant Amazon on Sunday to spruik a multi-billion-dollar expansion of Australian data centres. It comes as he prepares to fly to Canada on Monday for the G7 summit, where he's hoping to secure a meeting with Donald Trump. ABC News

Taiwan added Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, two of China’s leading chipmakers, to a trade blacklist amid an intensifying tech rivalry between China and the US. South China Morning Post

A cyberattack on the Washington Post compromised email accounts of several journalists and was potentially the work of a foreign government, company officials told some affected staffers in recent days. The Wall Street Journal

ASPI

Silent risk to net-zero commitment: climate policy meets national security

ASPI

Tilla Hoja, James Corera and John Coyne

Australia faces a growing dilemma: in attempting to ease genuine climate challenges, it is creating national security vulnerabilities by embedding Chinese smart technologies in critical infrastructure. This includes solar inverters and batteries. Electric vehicles, too, are needed for the transition to renewables—and increasingly come from China filled with internet-linked systems.

Australia

As Donald Trump confirms G7 attendance, Albanese sweats on confirmation of a one-on-one meeting

ABC News

Jane Norman

Anthony Albanese will visit the Seattle headquarters of tech giant Amazon on Sunday to spruik a multi-billion-dollar expansion of Australian data centres. It comes as he prepares to fly to Canada on Monday for the G7 summit, where he's hoping to secure a meeting with Donald Trump.

Amazon boosts Australian data centre investment to $20bn as Albanese visits Seattle

The Australian

Geoff Chambers

US global tech giant Amazon will pump $20bn into Australia over five years to expand its data centre network, cloud infrastructure and energy generation, including new investment in three solar farms across Victoria and Queensland. Amazon Web Services chief executive Matt Garman said the funding pledge out to 2029 was the “largest investment ever announced by a global technology provider in Australia”.

ASCA starting to accelerate supply of vital technology

The Australian

Gregor Ferguson

Defence’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator, has been moving uncommonly quickly to bring Australian-made uncrewed aerial systems into frontline service. It is also looking for Australian anti-UAS technologies, as well as other advanced capabilities for the ADF.

Sydney team develop AI model to identify thoughts from brainwaves

ABC News

Catherine Hanrahan and Sharon Gordon

Australian researchers at Sydney's University of Technology are at the forefront of exploring how AI can be used to read our minds. A pioneering AI model, developed by Dr Leong, PhD student Charles Zhou and his supervisor Chin-Teng Lin, uses deep learning to translate the brain signals from EEG into specific words. Deep learning is a form of AI that uses artificial neural networks to mimic how the human brain works to learn from data, in this case, lots of EEG data.

The DEI backlash is starting to bite into Australian startup funding

Capital Brief

Hugo Mathers

Australian people-focused startups in the HR tech and edtech sectors are experiencing a sharp decline in funding amid a global backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and rising investor caution over long sales cycles and tightening customer budgets. But local 'impact' startups attempting to solve other environmental and social problems are proving far more resilient with capital still flowing freely into climate tech and health tech sectors.

China

Taiwan adds Huawei, SMIC to trade blacklist amid escalating US-China tech rivalry

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Taiwan added Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, two of China’s leading chipmakers, to a trade blacklist amid an intensifying tech rivalry between China and the US. The International Trade Administration of Taiwan included Huawei, SMIC and a host of their subsidiaries in a Strategic High-Tech Commodities Entity List, according to the updated list published by the island’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on its website on Saturday.

China-backed militia secures control of new rare earth mines in Myanmar

Reuters

Naw Betty Han, Shoon Naing, Devjyot Ghoshal, Eleanor Whalley and Napat Wesshasartar

A Chinese-backed militia is protecting new rare earth mines in eastern Myanmar, as Beijing moves to secure control of the minerals it is wielding as a bargaining chip in its trade war with Washington. China has a near-monopoly over the processing of heavy rare earths into magnets that power critical goods like wind turbines, medical devices and electric vehicles. But Beijing is heavily reliant on Myanmar for the rare earth metals and oxides needed to produce them.

Hong Kong plans new AI supercomputing centre to boost tech hub status

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

The Hong Kong government is set to enhance its computing power support for start-ups as part of its ambition to become a leading technology hub, as local start-ups seek global clients at one of Europe’s largest technology shows. Hong Kong planned to establish a new supercomputing centre at Sandy Ridge in the Northern Metropolis – part of a government blueprint that aims to transform a large swathe of land in the New Territories into an economic hub.

China delays approval of $35bn US chip merger amid Donald Trump’s trade war

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Cheng Leng

A $35bn US semiconductor industry merger is being delayed by Beijing’s antitrust regulator, after Donald Trump tightened chip export controls against China in a move that exacerbated trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has postponed its approval of the proposed deal between Synopsys, a maker of chip design tools, and engineering software developer Ansys.

China’s nuclear stockpile is growing fast, ICBMs may match US, Russia around 2030: SIPRI

South China Morning Post

Seong Hyeon Choi

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing “faster than any other country” and its intercontinental ballistic missile force could potentially match that of Russia or the US by the turn of the decade. According to the latest yearbook of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China has added 100 more warheads to its nuclear stockpile each year since 2023. It held at least 600 and that number was expected to “keep growing over the coming decade”.

USA

Cyberattack on Washington Post compromises email accounts of journalists

The Wall Street Journal

Dustin Volz, Isabella Simonetti and Robert McMillan

A cyberattack on the Washington Post compromised email accounts of several journalists and was potentially the work of a foreign government, company officials told some affected staffers in recent days. Staffers were told the intrusions compromised journalists’ Microsoft accounts and could have granted the intruder access to work emails they sent and received, some of the people said. The reporters targeted include those on the national-security and economic-policy teams.

How a Pentagon account on X became Pete Hegseth’s personal cheerleader

The Guardian

Ben Makuch

While it’s true no president or political leader has ever used social media quite as prolifically as Donald Trump, no recent secretary of defense has ever weaponized X or any other platform, quite like former Fox & Friends weekend host, Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is actively reshaping the Pentagon in his own image since taking over, prompting a social media policy that has taken a dramatic turn towards supporting Hegseth’s every move and public appearance.

New York passes a bill to prevent AI-fueled disasters

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

New York state lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that aims to prevent frontier AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic from contributing to disaster scenarios, including the death or injury of more than 100 people, or more than $1 billion in damages.

Americas

WestJet investigates cyberattack disrupting internal systems

Bleeping Computer

Lawrence Abrams

WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, is investigating a cyberattack that has disrupted access to some internal systems as it responds to the breach. "WestJet is aware of a cybersecurity incident involving internal systems and the WestJet app, which has restricted access for several users," reads a security advisory on WestJet's site.

North Asia

South Korea’s radical drone carrier concept enters race for maritime power projection

South China Morning Post

Enoch Wong

South Korea’s recent unveiling of a model of a radical new type of naval drone carrier signalled its intention to join an exclusive group of militaries as it bids to influence the future of warfare. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries revealed a model of the 15,000-tonne HCX-23 Plus drone carrier in late May at the 2025 International Maritime Defence Industry Exhibition in the South Korean port city of Busan.

Southeast Asia

Singapore researchers to go on deep sea expedition with non-profit OceanX in October: Vivian

The Straits Times

Audrey Tan

Researchers from the National University of Singapore are planning to embark on a deep sea biodiversity expedition to the high seas in the eastern Indian Ocean in October, said Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on June 10. The expedition, in collaboration with US-headquartered non-profit OceanX, will also bring together scientists from the region, especially other small island developing states.

Geopolitical challenges to the cybersecurity goals of the ASEAN 2045 vision

Modern Diplomacy

M. Faizal bin Abdul Rahman

The cybersecurity goals of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are not just crucial, but they are the very backbone of the digital ambitions and resilience of its member countries. However, achieving these goals is a daunting task in the face of a global security landscape that is increasingly shaped by escalating geopolitical tensions.

South & Central Asia

Russia's Rosatom, China's CNNC to lead consortiums to build first nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan

Reuters

Tamara Vaal

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation have been tapped to lead separate consortiums to build the first nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan, the country's atomic energy agency said on Saturday. The oil- and gas-rich nation of 20 million has not had any nuclear power generation capacity since 1999, when the BN-350 reactor on the shores of the Caspian Sea was decommissioned.

Ukraine - Russia

How AI guided Ukraine’s drones to hit Russian airfields

Financial Times

Fabrice Deprez

The stunning footage of Russian military airfields obscured by thick plumes of smoke and strategic bombers going up in flames served to demonstrate Ukraine’s resolve and ability to strike targets as far as beyond the Arctic Circle. Kyiv’s daring “Operation Spiderweb” carried out by Ukraine’s security service earlier this month against four air bases in Russia also highlighted the devastating effects of a technological race being shaped by artificial intelligence.

Europe

German state ditches Microsoft for open-source software

The New Zealand Herald

Léa Pernelle

At a time of growing concern over the power of the world’s mighty tech companies, one German state is turning its back on US giant Microsoft. In less than three months’ time, almost no civil servant, police officer or judge in Schleswig-Holstein will be using any of Microsoft’s ubiquitous programs. Instead, the northern state will turn to open-source software to “take back control” over data storage and ensure “digital sovereignty”, its digitalisation minister, Dirk Schroedter, told AFP.

Europe’s inability to scale start-ups could be disastrous

Financial Times

Ann Mettler

No EU entrepreneur has been able to create a European listed start-up with a market cap of more than €100bn in over 50 years. Young companies can’t scale and large ones are shrinking. This double whammy poses a threat to Europe in a world where sovereign power is often projected through the size and growth of homegrown companies.

European Space Agency seeks €1bn for satellite network with military capabilities

Financial Times

Peggy Hollinger

The European Space Agency is seeking €1bn to develop a new satellite network providing military-grade intelligence to the EU as it prepares to push for the biggest budget in its 50-year history. Josef Aschbacher, the ESA’s director-general, said the agency was, at the request of its member states and the EU, exploring a network capable of gathering “very high resolution optical radar data”, with computing and artificial intelligence capabilities on board.

UK

Revealed: Thousands of UK university students caught cheating using AI

The Guardian

Michael Goodier

Thousands of university students in the UK have been caught misusing ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools in recent years, while traditional forms of plagiarism show a marked decline. A survey of academic integrity violations found almost 7,000 proven cases of cheating using AI tools in 2023-24, equivalent to 5.1 for every 1,000 students. That was up from 1.6 cases per 1,000 in 2022-23.

UK ‘woefully’ unprepared for Chinese and Russian undersea cable sabotage

The Guardian

Patrick Wintour

China and Russia are stepping up sabotage operations targeting undersea cables and the UK is unprepared to meet the mounting threat, according to new analysis. A report by the China Strategic Risks Institute analysed 12 incidents in which national authorities had investigated alleged undersea cable sabotage between January 2021 and April 2025. Of the 10 cases in which a suspect vessel was identified, eight were directly linked to China or Russia through flag-state registration or company ownership.

Workers in UK need to embrace AI or risk being left behind, minister says

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Workers in the UK should turn their trepidation over AI into “exhilaration” by giving it a try or they risk being left behind by those who have, the technology secretary has said. Peter Kyle called on employees and businesses to “act now” on getting to grips with the tech, with the generational gap in usage needing only two and a half hours of training to bridge.

Big Tech

BT chief eyes deeper job cuts as AI becomes more powerful

Financial Times

Kieran Smith

Allison Kirkby said advances in artificial intelligence could deepen significant job cuts under way at BT, as the chief executive of the UK telecoms group opened the door to a possible future spin-off of Openreach. Kirkby told the Financial Times that BT’s plans to cull more than 40,000 jobs and strip out £3bn of costs by the end of the decade “did not reflect the full potential of AI”.

Meta invests $15bn in Scale AI, doubling start-up’s valuation

Financial Times

George Hammond, Melissa Heikkilä and Cristina Criddle

Meta has invested $15bn into data-labelling start-up Scale AI and hired its co-founder Alexandr Wang, as part of its bid to attract talent from rivals in a fiercely competitive market. The deal values Scale at $29bn, double its valuation last year. Scale said it would “substantially expand” its commercial relationship with Meta “to accelerate deployment of Scale’s data solutions”, without giving further details.

Artificial Intelligence

They asked an AI chatbot questions. The answers sent them spiraling.

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill

Generative AI chatbots are going down conspiratorial rabbit holes and endorsing wild, mystical belief systems. For some people, conversations with the technology can deeply distort reality. Reports of chatbots going off the rails seem to have increased since April, when OpenAI briefly released a version of ChatGPT that was overly sycophantic.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 8-9 October. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.