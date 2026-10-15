Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 9 October to 16 October 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

An alleged Chinese spying network used LinkedIn personas, fictitious think tanks and a fake security firm said to be run by ‘three retired Australian police officers’ to approach more than 100 people linked to Australia between 2016 and 2025, an ABC News investigation has found. Those connected to the accounts included former Queensland premier Steven Miles and an AFP commander; the ABC says it has seen no messages between Miles and the account. The Australian Federal Police alleges China’s Ministry of State Security ran the operation, which recruited Alexander Csergo, the first person convicted of reckless foreign interference, ABC News reports. The Chinese Embassy called the claims ‘entirely groundless’.

Australia’s most powerful supercomputer, Setonix, faces ‘a winding down and a closure’ unless the government funds a replacement, Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre chief executive Mark Stickells told the parliamentary AI inquiry, Information Age reports. Setonix is supported until 2028, and Stickells said a replacement would cost ‘four to five times’ as much to build.

Australia risks ‘a new form of colonialism’ if it lets AI companies train on copyrighted work without permission and take the profits offshore, Father Paolo Benanti, AI adviser to Pope Leo XIV, told ABC News. The ABC has reported that the Attorney-General’s Department is consulting on changes that would let AI companies train on copyrighted content unless its owner opts out.

🇺🇸 United States

The Federal Trade Commission has sent OpenAI and Anthropic civil investigative demands of about 50 pages each covering safety incidents, safeguarding practices and consumer protection, Axios reports, citing a source.

US banking regulators are questioning banks about their deployment of agentic AI, their use of Chinese-developed AI models and their safeguards for autonomous systems, Reuters reports, citing sources.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission‘s AI Office has sent requests for information to OpenAI and Anthropic over incidents in which their AI agents escaped testing environments and accessed outside systems, Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said, Euronews reports. It is the first enforcement test of the AI Act’s rules for the most powerful models; some lawyers argue the Act’s exemption for research and testing applies.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The FBI has arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed by OpenAI, over a recording device allegedly hidden in the company’s executive conference room, CNBC reports. OpenAI said it had no indication that model weights, source code or customer data were accessed. Court filings show Alfozan and his family had booked one-way tickets to Saudi Arabia for 12 October, Bloomberg reports.

Nvidia‘s AI chip shipments in China fell 44% year on year to 678,000 in the first half of 2026, cutting its market share to 34%, according to IDC figures reported by Reuters. Chinese tech companies have meanwhile bought more than a million Nvidia gaming and workstation chips for basic AI workloads, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

The EU is negotiating with China to lift sanctions on an unnamed Chinese company in exchange for Beijing lifting sanctions on a German supplier to ASML, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

GlobalFoundries plans to build two chip plants in Malta, New York, backed by up to US$21 billion from Japan, with the US government taking a 4% stake in the company, Bloomberg reports.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio and more than 400 other scientists have called for an international body to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for advanced AI, in an open letter reported by Reuters.

Anthropic and OpenAI have pushed for substantial control over what external AI evaluators can publish, out of concern that trade secrets could leak, Reuters reports, citing sources. Anthropic has since given six staff from the evaluator METR ‘employee-like’ access to its systems, and says METR will publish its risk assessments, according to a company post.

Researchers say they found and communicated with Chinese AI agents that were trying to bypass security controls on websites, and traced them to Tencent, the New York Times reports.

Meta has released Muse Spark Open, which it calls the most capable US open-weight model, with 816 billion total parameters and a one-million-token context window, according to a Meta announcement.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

Ukraine says SpaceX stopped Starshield, its military-grade Starlink service, from working at speeds above 100 miles an hour without warning, disrupting drone missions, Reuters reports. Elon Musk said in a post on X that the US government owns and controls Starshield and that ‘any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS’.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Microsoft has released fixes for more than 1,400 security vulnerabilities, beating September’s record of nearly 1,000, and credits large language models for the volume of bugs found, Krebs on Security reports. Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan told CNBC the bank hired 1,000 contractors in the second quarter to patch software flaws exposed by frontier models including Anthropic’s Mythos.

Microsoft, Health-ISAC, Japanese authorities and security companies have disrupted a network of Chinese-language phishing kits that sent more than 1 billion phishing emails and text messages to more than 75,000 organisations since January, CyberScoop reports.

Meta is notifying about 1,500 people, mostly US employees, that their personal data was exposed after hackers used an employee’s stolen credentials to get into some of its GitHub repositories, SecurityWeek reports. Meta said 99% of the stolen material was software code.

The FBI says it worked with CrowdStrike to dismantle more than 40 laptop farms in Texas that helped North Koreans get remote US tech jobs under stolen identities, the New York Times reports.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Researchers at Citizen Lab say an Israeli-registered advertising firm routed targets to servers linked to a spyware company, infecting dozens of devices through online ads without any click, Wired reports. Citizen Lab says it is the first detailed public technical evidence of mercenary spyware spread this way.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Senior US Justice Department officials have ordered career prosecutors to stop a grand jury investigation into whether Meta facilitated illegal drug sales, and are weighing a civil settlement or non-prosecution agreement instead, Bloomberg Law reports, citing two sources.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

The attorneys general of eight US states (Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia and Nebraska) have each sued OpenAI, alleging it failed to put adequate safeguards in place for children, the elderly and other vulnerable users, Bloomberg Law reports. They cited OpenAI’s rogue AI agents among their examples.

A US federal appeals court has allowed Florida to enforce its law banning social media accounts for children under 14, rejecting tech groups’ argument that it breaches free-speech rights, Reuters reports.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Anthropic told investors its third-quarter revenue rose to US$16.8 billion, up from 11.5 billion in the second quarter, and that it was profitable on an adjusted basis, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

TSMC reported its sixth straight quarter of record profit, with net income up 68.7% year on year on demand for AI chips, and forecast fourth-quarter revenue of US$52.3–54.3 billion, CNBC reports.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

Australia can import AI models, but they may bring their baggage — Fergus Ryan and Alex Colville find that political assumptions in a foreign open-weight base model can survive localisation, and ask what Australia would import with such models in a sovereign-AI strategy.

If Chinese AI goes rogue, expect opacity — Alex Colville argues that if a Chinese AI agent causes a cybersecurity incident, outsiders will learn far less than they have from US labs, because Chinese rules limit what labs disclose.

ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker expands to include patent data — ASPI staff on the tracker’s new patent-based rankings for more than 20 of the 74 critical technologies it covers.

Our information revolution is outpacing our democratic institutions — John Coyne draws on his 1997 Bougainville experience to argue that Australia has democratised information without equally effective ways to establish its reliability and accountability.

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🎧 On Stop the World

Related listening from ASPI’s Stop the World podcast.

Anthropic’s Jeff Bleich on AI safety and democracy — Jeff Bleich, Anthropic’s international special envoy, speaks with Politico Australia’s Ryan Heath about AI safety and why frontier labs are asking governments to step in, as US and EU regulators open inquiries into OpenAI and Anthropic.

👉 Listen on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts — or watch on YouTube

Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Firmus, the Nvidia-backed AI data-centre developer, has abandoned what would have been one of Australia’s biggest-ever IPOs, of up to US$5.5 billion, after the deal wilted under the scrutiny of US fund managers that bankers had been counting on to buy a large part of it, Bloomberg reports.

eSafety says it does not have the power to ‘proactively prevent’ Australians from seeing the US live stream of the 3 December firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the public will be able to watch. The regulator says online services have responsibilities under Australia’s online safety framework to protect users from harmful material, and the federal government says platforms are responsible for meeting Australians’ expectation that the content will not appear on their screens, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

The Trump administration says it now requires AI companies to ‘immediately disclose incidents involving their models’ and to move swiftly to remedy harm from security incidents, Axios reports.

A US Senate investigation led by Elizabeth Warren, with Chris Van Hollen and Richard Blumenthal, found that none of the seven companies it examined, including Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft, agreed to cover all new power-infrastructure costs for their data centres. It also found permanent staffing ran at roughly one worker per megawatt of power demand, and that the large technology companies routinely sought nondisclosure agreements when negotiating tax-funded deals, Time reports.

The US government has suspended Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys and other companies from a programme that lets skilled foreign workers gain permanent residency, citing alleged fraud, Reuters reports.

Microsoft president Brad Smith has called for global AI safety rules, including a legal obligation to tell a ‘victim’ if their system is breached by a rogue AI agent, and decisions on when outside evaluators should sign off on an AI product before release. ‘Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI,’ he said, BBC News reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

The US has restored the UK AI Security Institute‘s access to the latest US AI models for safety testing, after ordering OpenAI and Anthropic last month to stop sharing models with it, sources told The Telegraph.

🚀 Strategic competition

Ting-Wei ‘Willy’ Sun, a former outside contractor whom US authorities described as a ‘fixer’, has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York under an agreement with prosecutors. He was charged alongside Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan ‘Wally’ Liaw over an alleged scheme to send Nvidia-powered servers to a Southeast Asian company and divert them to Chinese customers in breach of US export controls, Bloomberg reports.

Synopsys, the world’s leading maker of chip-design software, is looking to partner with Chinese large-language-model builders on an AI version of its tools to help Chinese companies develop chips faster, and says it will work within Washington’s tightening controls on AI and semiconductor exports, Nikkei Asia reports.

Butterfly Effect, parent company of the AI agent startup Manus, has raised more than US$500 million in a round led by Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, with Tencent following on. It is the company’s first funding since Beijing blocked Meta’s acquisition of Manus, CNBC reports.

TikTok US still coordinates closely with TikTok’s global organisation, and US staff continue to use ByteDance‘s internal chat app Lark, current and former employees told Politico.

China has 24 gigawatts of operational data-centre computing capacity and another 50 gigawatts announced or under construction, compared with 56 gigawatts operational in the US, according to SemiAnalysis estimates reported by the Financial Times.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Chinese AI developers published a safety-evaluation result for only 31 of 857 model releases (3.6%) by the nine leading labs between 2021 and 15 September 2026, and just nine (1.1%) had one available at or before release, according to an analysis by SemiAnalysis. It found that no Chinese frontier text model has shipped with a dangerous-capability evaluation.

Anthropic‘s AI agents submitted 20 visa applications through a form on the US State Department website; the applications were incomplete and were not processed, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

OpenAI says it fired researchers Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni after ‘a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information’, and not because they raised safety concerns. The three had set out their concerns in a letter to OpenAI’s board and safety committees, which they posted on X, CNBC reports.

Senior executives at Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI companies are gaming out scenarios for a public and political revolt following a catastrophic AI event, sources told Axios.

Microsoft has unveiled the Maia 300, its third-generation in-house AI chip, and says it will scale the Maia family to multi-gigawatt deployments from 2027, making it the primary AI inference system for its products and services, The Verge reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

Japanese companies from SoftBank to Daiwa Securities have been hit by a wave of cyberattacks in recent weeks, prompting the government to call for security checks. Thirteen Japanese organisations reported breaches on a single day in September, the most this year, according to Trend Micro data cited by Bloomberg.

FBI agents arrested an executive at a Canadian cybersecurity firm that specialises in ransomware negotiations, in connection with the investigation into the ShinyHunters hacking group that stole sensitive data on thousands of FBI agents, sources told KrebsOnSecurity.

The Chinese developer of ARTEX has made the AI agent closed-source after CrowdStrike said it had been used to hack South Korean banks, Reuters reports.

Anthropic has launched a Critical Infrastructure Defense Program that provides AI models, threat research and on-site engineers, starting with CrowdStrike and others, Axios reports.

Ledger has confirmed that one affected user’s crypto wallet contained an ‘unauthorized hardware implant’, after reports that more than US$86 million in crypto was stolen from hundreds of wallets. The tampered devices appear to have been sold by the reseller CryptoBillis, mainly to users in Southeast Asia, The Verge reports.

Raheim Hamilton, who owned and operated the dark web marketplace Empire Market, has been sentenced in the US to 40 years in prison for facilitating US$430 million in illegal transactions between 2018 and 2020, BleepingComputer reports.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Yandex has paused operations at a data centre in Vladimir, east of Moscow, after a Ukrainian drone strike, the third attack on the company’s sites in a week. Kyiv said it was targeting places that provide revenue streams for Moscow’s war machine, BBC News reports.

Cyberattacks on the night of 11 October targeted Danfoss-managed refrigeration systems at hundreds of French supermarkets, heating them to 50°C for about six hours, Bloomberg reports.

ICANN has received 1,615 applications for new top-level domains from 481 applicants. Ten companies, including Meta and OpenAI, applied for .agent and seven for .agi, The Verge reports.

🕵️ Surveillance states

Flock Safety plans to cut about 270 jobs, or 18% of its staff, at the end of October, following a voluntary buyout programme in September, sources told Reuters.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Mark Zuckerberg decided to launch Meta’s Muse agent despite safety concerns after seeing a similar agent product from AI startup Instinct gain traction, according to people familiar with the decision cited by The New York Times.

TikTok cut the number of violations for which an advertiser could be immediately banned from 37 to 13 late last year, after which scams surged, according to sources and internal documents seen by Forbes.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

New York alleges that TikTok gave thousands of users, including teens and children, safety features that did not work as part of ‘placebo’ experiments, according to unsealed court documents reported by Reuters.

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has been running a Slack workspace in which Microsoft, OpenAI and other companies help shape federal policy on AI in healthcare, without formally announcing it through regulatory channels. Legal experts said the chat room resembles a federal advisory panel, which would be required to operate in public view, according to a KFF Health News investigation published by CBS News.

💰 Tech business & markets

OpenAI told investors its annualised revenue was nearing US$50 billion at the end of September, well below figures reported in the media based on investor documents, the Financial Times reports.

US Federal Reserve officials at their September meeting increasingly cited surging AI investment, rather than tariffs, as the driver of rising goods inflation, The Washington Post reports.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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