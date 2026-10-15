ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

ASPI’s Cyber and Tech Digest

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CIR Daily Updates
Oct 16

The fake think tanks and the "retired police officers" security firm are the telling detail. LinkedIn approaches work because they look like ordinary consulting or recruiting outreach, and more than 100 targets between 2016 and 2025 shows how cheaply the method scales. The Csergo case may matter most. As the first conviction for reckless foreign interference, it's the clearest test of whether Australia's law can reach this kind of recruitment, and other Five Eyes services will be watching how it holds up.

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