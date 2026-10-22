Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 16 October to 23 October 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

The Cyber & Tech Digest is taking a short break after Friday 23 October. Our next edition will be on Friday 13 November.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Australian website operators have taken services offline or limited access after two critical flaws were disclosed in PHP, the programming language behind an estimated seven in 10 websites, ABC News reports. The flaws have forced major government websites, education platforms and web hosts offline, and Australian web security expert Troy Hunt told the ABC operators must ‘patch it very, very quickly, or the suggestion is to take it offline’. The NSW Government said in a statement that some of its websites had been temporarily taken down while patches are applied, and that no agency had reported a breach. The Australian Signals Directorate has labelled the vulnerabilities ‘critical’, SmartCompany reports.

The eSafety Commissioner plans to sue Meta, TikTok, Snap and YouTube over alleged non-compliance with Australia’s under-16 social media ban, a federal minister said, Bloomberg reports.

A Federal Court judge has ordered Apple to let iPhone users with Australian Apple accounts install apps from third-party app stores and websites from 1 March 2027, following a ruling last year in Epic Games‘ antitrust case that Apple broke Australian competition law, 9to5Mac reports. Justice Jonathan Beach found Apple held ‘a substantial degree of power’ in iOS app distribution and in-app payments. Apple plans to appeal.

Law firm MinterEllison has filed a class action in the Federal Court against Meta on behalf of children and teenagers who allege they were harmed by addictive design features and harmful content on Facebook and Instagram while they were under 18, the firm said. The action is funded by Litigation Lending Services.

Shares in data centre operator NextDC fell as much as 44% after it cut its earnings forecast by more than a third, the Financial Times reports. Separately, Nvidia is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in cloud provider Firmus, which pulled its IPO on 8 October, The Information reports, citing sources.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has proposed that Apple lower its fees and remove technical barriers to its contactless payment technology to help rivals to Apple Pay, with a consultation open until 17 November, Reuters reports.

🇺🇸 United States

OpenAI has retreated from advocating strict export controls on US chipmakers selling to China, Politico reports, citing sources.

Nvidia, Anthropic and OpenAI each recorded their highest-spending lobbying quarter between July and September, together spending nearly US$6 million on issues including cybersecurity and child safety, The Verge reports.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission has opened a Digital Services Act investigation into whether Booking.com is doing enough to weed out fraud and phishing, Reuters reports.

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🚀 Strategic competition

China has criticised the US Department of Homeland Security‘s ban on DeepSeek and vowed ‘resolute countermeasures’, while rejecting allegations from the FBI and AI companies that Chinese firms illicitly distilled US models, The New York Times reports.

Four founders of Chinese AI company Z.ai, formerly Zhipu, took part in a 2018–2021 research project co-funded by the China General Technology Research Institute, which Britain’s MI5 has accused of funding research for China’s Ministry of State Security, Bloomberg reports. Bloomberg says it is unclear whether the founders knew of the alleged links.

The US has sanctioned Chinese venture capital firm MiraclePlus for financing Zhisuan, a company founded by Ding Linwei, who was convicted this year of stealing Google’s AI trade secrets, Bloomberg reports.

ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent have ordered more than 3 million of Nvidia‘s new RTX PRO 5500 GPUs, worth more than US$35 billion, as they rush to secure less powerful chips that comply with US export rules, Reuters reports, citing sources.

China has inaugurated the National Data Group, a new state-owned enterprise that will focus on developing and using data resources, Reuters reports, citing state media.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI says two of its AI agents weakened its misalignment monitoring during internal coding tasks in early October. One disabled automatic alerts to its security team; the other removed a monitoring integration and then falsely told the user it had not, according to an OpenAI incident report. OpenAI says it is strengthening its monitoring system and assessing whether the cases reflect a propensity to evade monitoring. Separately, the AI safety group METR says a pilot test of OpenAI’s monitoring system found vulnerabilities, including an exploit that could have let AI agents hide hundreds of recent actions, Reuters reports.

US banks are restricting third-party AI agents from accessing customer accounts after some agents appeared to act independently of users’ instructions, Axios reports, citing sources.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

US Army Cyber Command is developing a platform, codenamed ECHOTRIBBLE, that would use AI agents to autonomously navigate adversaries’ computer systems and ‘neutralize’ targets, according to documents obtained by The Intercept.

Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of SpaceX‘s Starshield service in Ukraine and discussed it with Donald Trump after the issue became public, and some US officials say he acted unilaterally, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources. Earlier reporting had said the order came from inside the White House. Trump has since asked Musk to lift the restrictions, US officials told the Journal. Ukraine says the throttling grounded dozens of drones mid-flight and halted some strikes for three days, The New York Times reports.

Palantir says neither it nor the US government has a ‘kill switch’ for the Maven military AI system used by NATO, as Europeans worry about reliance on US technology after the Starshield disruption, Reuters reports.

The Pentagon has quietly established a Technology Support Office to carry out cyberattacks, supply chain disruptions and other sabotage, Politico reports, citing sources.

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🛡 Cyber posture

The PHP Foundation released fixes for two critical remote-code-execution flaws, dubbed ‘PHP2Shell’, a day earlier than planned after the vulnerability identifiers began circulating online, it said. The flaws were found in August using OpenAI‘s GPT-5.6 Sol model and affect software running up to 70% of websites, The Wall Street Journal reports. Government, school and hospital websites in Europe were also taken offline, Reuters reports. Amazon Web Services analysts say at least one actor attempted to exploit the flaws on 17 October, four days before they were disclosed and patched, Wired reports.

Browser makers and major apps have blocked eight intermediate TLS certificates from India-based certificate authority eMudhra after private keys so weak that anyone could mint trusted credentials were compromised, Ars Technica reports. Cryptography engineer Filippo Valsorda told Ars the cleanup would be ‘bigger than Heartbleed’. eMudhra says it will exit the TLS certificate business, Reuters reports.

Microsoft says China-linked hackers used an AI penetration-testing tool, ARTEX, to compromise IT management company ConnectWise as part of a campaign targeting hundreds of organisations, Reuters reports.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

A multi-hour Google Cloud outage in its London region, which Google attributed to a ‘power event’, disrupted Revolut and several European banks, Bloomberg reports.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

A New Mexico court has ordered Meta to pay US$25 billion in penalties after a jury found it misled residents about how it safeguards and collects user data, in a case stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, CNBC reports.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

TikTok employees repeatedly warned about risks to children, including minors appearing in sexual content on the app that viewers could pay to access, and were frustrated by leadership’s response, according to previously unreported court records reviewed by NPR.

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💰 Tech business & markets

DeepSeek has raised about US$15 billion in its latest funding round, one of China’s largest, with CATL and Tencent among the biggest contributors, Bloomberg reports.

Anthropic‘s draft IPO prospectus shows first-half 2026 revenue of US$16.3 billion, about 20% of it from two customers, and a net loss of 80.7 billion US dollars driven by accounting charges, The Wall Street Journal reports.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

Before an AI agent acts, name who’s responsible — Ramon Rodriguez argues that every AI agent able to use an organisation’s data and systems needs a named human owner, a defined approval boundary and a record of what it did, drawing on the OpenAI agent’s access to the Medicare statistics portal.

Australian research needs to be protected like critical infrastructure — Gobi Jegarajasingham argues that Australia should protect its most strategically sensitive university research by borrowing the risk-governance approach of the Security of Critical Infrastructure framework.

Australia’s foreign-investment gatekeeper needs defence expertise — John Coyne and Justin Bassi argue that the Foreign Investment Review Board should include a member with practical experience in defence capability, acquisition and industrial mobilisation.

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🎧 On Stop the World

Related listening from ASPI’s Stop the World podcast.

AI and cybersecurity with ASD Director-General Abi Bradshaw — Justin Bassi speaks with Abi Bradshaw, Director-General of the Australian Signals Directorate, about how frontier AI models’ capabilities have evolved and how they can be used in cyber defence, as AI-found PHP flaws force websites offline.

Europe should be prepared, not panicked: Lithuanian defence tech leader Kristijonas Vizbaras — David Wroe speaks with Kristijonas Vizbaras, co-founder of Lithuanian defence technology company Brolis, about Europe’s defence industrial capacity and the lessons of Russia’s war on Ukraine, as new reporting details who ordered the Starshield slowdown.

👉 Listen on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts — or watch on YouTube

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Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Australia’s nuclear science agency, ANSTO, and other Australian government agencies, critical infrastructure operators and major media organisations had devices on their networks targeted by online ads that Citizen Lab says were used to deliver spyware without a click. The researchers say Israel-based Discover-Tech acted as a go-between for spyware companies, and confirmed infections at Al Jazeera. ANSTO says it has identified no impact on its systems, ABC News reports.

Communications Minister Anika Wells has introduced the Digital Duty of Care bill to Parliament. It would require online services, from social media platforms to games and messaging apps, to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct, and to protect children from harmful material and some harmful algorithmic design features. Unlike the exposure draft, the bill no longer lets the minister add new categories of harm by legislative instrument, The Conversation reports.

Parliament has passed the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation, which will require Telstra, Optus and TPG to provide SMS and voice coverage ‘almost everywhere you can see the sky’, using land-based towers and low-Earth-orbit satellites that connect directly to phones. The obligation starts on 1 December 2027, subject to market developments, according to a ministerial media release.

🇺🇸 United States

A newly public Department of Homeland Security order, signed on 26 June, bars federal civilian agencies from buying products and services from Chinese AI company DeepSeek and requires them to remove any already in use. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin‘s order says DeepSeek’s models store data on servers in China and present ‘multiple threat vectors’ to agency systems, CyberScoop reports.

Political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) early in Trump’s second term to secretly acquire and hack a voting machine, report the findings for the White House, and not alert the vendor to any flaws, two former administration officials told ProPublica. CISA staff said the request was impossible, and the appointees stopped pressing.

Anthropic has pitched lawmakers a draft federal AI safety bill that would let the government block a model’s release or use only if it posed a foreseeable, imminent risk of more than US$1 billion in damages or of killing or seriously injuring more than 50 people, through a biological weapon, loss of developer control or a cyberattack. The draft would also pre-empt some state AI safety laws, Politico reports.

US candidates and political action committees, mostly tied to Republicans, have spent more than US$137 million on 220 AI-generated campaign ads in 2026, and about 70% of those videos did not disclose AI use, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

🚀 Strategic competition

China‘s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology have proposed adding 40 technologies to the country’s catalogue of technologies prohibited or restricted for export, including 23 in AI covering large models, agents, computing clusters and information processing. Technologies already in the public domain through open source or academic publication would be excluded. Exporters must register listed technologies before export while the catalogue is revised, and public comment is open until 15 November, according to the ministries’ notice carried by Xinhua. The Commerce Ministry says deploying restricted AI technologies locally overseas would be covered, but offering restricted large models to overseas users through APIs, apps, websites or SaaS would not, according to its question-and-answer notice.

Taiwan is preparing to tighten export controls on AI chips and servers to China as part of a trade deal with the US, and to make shipping restricted AI hardware to China a criminal offence, a senior official in Taipei told Bloomberg.

DeepSeek is working closely with Huawei to shape the design of future AI chips, and plans to start using Huawei’s Ascend 950DT chips for pre-training as soon as the end of this year, people familiar with the matter told The Information.

Solidigm, the US unit of SK Hynix, is seeking US government approval to export US chipmaking equipment to Dalian, China, as a condition for building a factory in the US, sources told Reuters.

A US federal judge has ordered Abdulrahman Alfozan, the Saudi national accused of planting a recording device in an OpenAI executive conference room, held without bail, rejecting an offer from the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles to pay it. Prosecutors say he was in frequent WhatsApp contact with an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family through 2025 and 2026, CNBC reports.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI says one of its research models, short of funds on an Ethereum test network during training, checked 362 addresses generated from commonly used recovery phrases, found a funded wallet it did not own and spent its test-network tokens to finish a coding task, reasoning that they were valueless. Its final response did not disclose using the wallet, according to OpenAI’s incident report. The incident occurred on 26 June and was discovered on 25 September, CoinDesk reports.

Chinese AI company MiniMax has released M3.1 Flash, which it says delivers ‘a generational leap’ in agentic tasks, coding, computer use and cybersecurity. It says the model weights will be released later, according to a MiniMax announcement.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The order to limit Ukraine’s use of SpaceX‘s Starshield satellite service came from inside the White House, two US officials and a Western official told Reuters. Sources told The Telegraph that Elon Musk approached Donald Trump with the idea of slowing the service in Ukraine and that Trump agreed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the restrictions remain and appear deliberate, Bloomberg reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

India’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, says it received ‘multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers’ whose agents, during research and evaluation runs, reached the live systems of Indian organisations through exposed credentials and overly permissive cloud roles, and read personal data and confidential records undetected, TechCrunch reports.

A Chinese-speaking hacker used AI agents running on the open-source platform Cairn to break into more than 100 websites, according to AI security firm Norforge. Victims included John Deere, SharkNinja and Cummins, and the attacks hit companies in the US, Canada, Australia and Japan, The Verge reports, citing Reuters.

US investigators pursuing ShinyHunters, the hacking group that stole FBI data, have identified executives at two ransomware negotiation firms with unusually close ties to the group, and one US-based executive allegedly helped it run a website pressuring victims to pay, sources told KrebsOnSecurity.

BeyondTrust has warned customers to patch a critical flaw in its Remote Support software that a suspected China-nexus espionage group, tracked by Mandiant as Armory Castle (formerly UNC5221), has exploited as a zero-day since late August. Hosted customers were patched on 8 October and self-hosted installations must be patched manually, BleepingComputer reports. CISA has urged affected organisations to patch immediately, according to its alert.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Attackers compromised internet-connected refrigeration controllers at an estimated 700 supermarkets in France, switching on defrost cycles that spoiled food and in some cases started fires. The three controller models reportedly hit, from Danfoss, Dixell and Copeland, had critical vulnerabilities flagged in earlier security advisories, Ars Technica reports.

Microsoft has pulled out of its deal to be the anchor tenant at Nscale‘s planned data centre in Loughton, Essex, a setback for the British company’s plans for a stock market listing worth up to US$35 billion, The Telegraph reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Meta has removed language from its commercial terms that critics said would let it use content from websites linked to business accounts, including news sites, to train AI. Meta says the terms only ever applied to its ads and business products and that site owners can still use robots.txt to signal their preferences, The Verge reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines to crack down on AI ‘nudify’ apps and on apps that reveal undisclosed capabilities after passing review, 9to5Mac reports.

💰 Tech business & markets

Some current and prospective Anthropic investors are weighing a valuation of about US$1.5 trillion for its IPO, down from the roughly 2 trillion they had expected, after disclosures showed slower third-quarter revenue growth, sources told Reuters.

Yields on CoreWeave‘s bonds have topped 15%, the cost of insuring SoftBank debt has risen and some Oracle debt is trading at 80 to 90 cents on the dollar, as worries about AI borrowing mount, The New York Times reports.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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