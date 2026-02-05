Hi everyone,

A quick heads-up about the ASPI Cyber & Tech Digest.

For now, we’ll be publishing the Digest as a weekly edition on Fridays, wrapping up the most important cyber, tech and geopolitics stories from the week. You can expect the first of these to land in your inbox tomorrow morning.

This weekly edition will look a little different from the daily Digest you’re used to. It’s a format we’re experimenting with — more structured and more readable, designed to make it easier to scan and follow the most important developments. We’ll be refining it as we go.

We also want to be transparent about what comes next. In the near future, we’ll be finalising an option that allows readers to make a pledge to the Digest. This isn’t about locking anything in, it’s simply a way to send us a signal if you’d like to receive the Digest more frequently than once a week.

If there’s a strong enough signal from readers, we can look at expanding beyond Fridays. If not, we’ll continue with the weekly edition for the foreseeable future.

For now, thank you for reading, and keep an eye out for Friday’s Digest. As always, we’d love to hear what you think once you’ve had a look.

Feedback is welcome. You can reply directly to this email, leave a comment on the post, or contact us at aspicts@substack.com

— The ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Program