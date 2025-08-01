Good morning. It's Friday, August 1st.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Leading tech firms like Apple, Google, and OpenAI are joining a U.S. government initiative to improve health data sharing. The voluntary effort aims to connect fragmented systems, enhance patient access, and support apps for managing conditions like obesity and diabetes. Results are expected by early 2026. Bloomberg

China's Cyberspace Administration summoned Nvidia on July 31, 2025 to probe alleged “backdoors” in its H20 AI chips—capabilities like tracking or remote shutdown—after U.S. export rules were relaxed. Nvidia strongly denied the claims, while Chinese chip demand remains high. Reuters

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess revealed that foreign espionage costs Australia at least $12.5 billion annually. In the past three years, ASIO disrupted 24 major espionage and foreign interference operations, surpassing the total of the previous eight years combined. Burgess attributed this surge to heightened strategic competition and an insatiable demand for insider information. He identified China, Russia, and Iran as primary perpetrators but noted that Australians would be "shocked" by the number of other countries employing similar tactics. ABC News

ASPI

Lethal Cambodia-Thailand border clash linked to cyber-scam slave camps

The Register

Simon Sharwood

"While not a direct trigger, Thailand's parallel efforts to counter transnational cyber-scam activities operating near the border may have contributed to the broader strategic environment in which this conflict escalated," according to Angela Suriyasenee, a researcher at the ASPI. "These efforts may have contributed to a broader climate of mistrust and friction between the two governments. There are genuine concerns that elements within the [Cambodian] establishment may tolerate or indirectly benefit from certain activities, allowing these networks to persist unchecked," ASPI's Suriyasenee told The Register.

"It's important to keep in mind that these allegations of elite-level involvement are still under active investigation and should be addressed through transparent legal processes," she added, before pointing out that scam camps are big business in Cambodia. To put this into context, the scam center industry in Cambodia is estimated to generate over $12.5 billion annually – in other words, around half the country's GDP," she said.

The Monthly Roundup: Dr Jennifer Wong Leung on AI's energy and water demands

The Strategist

Dr Jennifer Wong Leung

Each month, an ASPI expert shares their top news picks and provides their own take on one key story. This time, Dr Jennifer Wong Leung, Data Scientist - Cyber, Technology and Security Program, shares her perspective.

The hidden cost and quiet vulnerabilities of cheap routers

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

While headlines warn about the risks of dodgy e-commerce and questionable supply chains, a quieter vulnerability has taken root in our digital infrastructure. In May, researchers at GreyNoise uncovered a stealthy backdoor campaign targeting Asus routers. These devices are common in Australian homes and small businesses. The attack, likely state-aligned, was technically advanced but strategically ordinary. These routers aren’t outliers. They are the default target.

Australia

ASIO disrupted 24 'major espionage and foreign interference' operations in three years

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic

Australia's domestic spy chief has used a major speech in Adelaide to warn foreign espionage is costing the nation at least $12.5 billion a year, while revealing ASIO has disrupted 24 "major espionage and foreign interference" operations in the last three years alone. ASIO director-general Mike Burgess has also confirmed that Australia expelled "a number" of undeclared Russian intelligence officers in 2022, whilst berating some public officials for "head-spinning" complacency about the threats posed by overseas intelligence agencies.

Foreign spies are targeting defence employees working on Aukus, Asio boss reveals

The Guardian

Tom McIlroy

Foreign spies have an unhealthy interest in the Aukus submarine deal and are targeting defence employees working to develop nuclear capability in Australia, the head of the domestic intelligence agency says. The Asio director general, Mike Burgess, has revealed intelligence operatives have disrupted 24 major espionage and foreign interference operations in the past three years, uncovering spies stealing sensitive government data and a visiting academic who broke into a restricted technology laboratory to film.

Albanese says banning children from social media ‘not going to be easy’ as key questions unanswered

The Guardian

Josh Butler and Josh Taylor

Anthony Albanese admits banning children from social media “is not going to be simple”, with questions still unanswered over how tech platforms will check the ages of all Australian users – and which platforms will be included – when the government imposes its under 16s social media ban this year.

ShinyHunters behind Salesforce data theft attacks at Qantas, Allianz Life, and LVMH

Bleeping Computer

Lawrence Abrams

A wave of data breaches impacting companies like Qantas, Allianz Life, LVMH, and Adidas has been linked to the ShinyHunters extortion group, which has been using voice phishing attacks to steal data from Salesforce CRM instances.

Atlassian co-founder calls for digital apprenticeships Information Age

China

China summons Nvidia over ‘backdoor security’ risks of A.I. chips

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin and Xinyun Wu

China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, announced on Thursday that it had summoned Nvidia to explain security risks associated with one of its artificial intelligence chips developed for the Chinese market. The regulator said it had requested that Nvidia explain “backdoor security risks associated with its H20 computing chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting documentation,” citing information it said had been revealed by “U.S. artificial intelligence experts” that the company’s chips could be shut down remotely or used to track a user’s location.

China summons Nvidia over H20 chip security days after US talks

Bloomberg

Chinese authorities summoned Nvidia Corp. to discuss alleged security risks related to its H20 chips, casting doubt over the domestic business of the world’s most valuable company weeks after co-founder Jensen Huang met senior officials in Beijing.

China's Instagram' used to steer Taiwan public opinion: Taipei official

Nikkei Asia

Mina A Shikawa

Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu is a tool used by the Communist Party to steer ideological leanings in Taiwan toward China, a Taiwanese official said, warning that it could affect the thinking of young people on the island. "The Chinese Communist Party believes that if more young people in Taiwan use Xiaohongshu, it would greatly reduce the cost of them uniting with Taiwan," said Shen Yu-chung, deputy minister of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which oversees the island's China policy, speaking to Nikkei and other media.

Chinese researchers suggest lasers and sabotage to counter Musk’s Starlink satellites

ABC News

Erika Knetz and Elise Chen

Stealth submarines fitted with space-shooting lasers, supply-chain sabotage and custom-built attack satellites armed with ion thrusters. Those are just some of the strategies Chinese scientists have been developing to counter what Beijing sees as a potent threat: Elon Musk’ s armada of Starlink communications satellites.

China is betting on a real-world use of AI to challenge U.S. control

The Washington Post

Katrina Northrop

As the United States and China vie for control over the future of artificial intelligence, Beijing has embarked on an all-out drive to transform the technology from a remote concept to a newfangled reality, with applications on factory floors and in hospitals and government offices.

USA

Trump administration is launching a new private health tracking system with Big Tech’s help

Associated Press

Amanda Seitz

The Trump administration announced it is launching a new program that will allow Americans to share personal health data and medical records across health systems and apps run by private tech companies, promising that will make it easier to access health records and monitor wellness.

Trump administration launching health tracking system with big tech’s help

The Guardian

The Trump administration is pushing an initiative for millions of Americans to upload personal health data and medical records on new apps and systems run by private tech companies, promising easier to access health records and wellness monitoring. Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks on the initiative on Wednesday afternoon in the East Room. The event is expected to involve leaders from more than 60 companies, including major tech companies such as Google and Amazon, as well as prominent hospital systems like the Cleveland clinic.

Trump may not replace Biden-era AI rule

Semafor

Morgan Chalfant and Burgess Everett

The Trump administration is easing off its tough-on-China approach to technology export controls as it searches for leverage in trade talks and looks to propel US dominance on artificial intelligence. The administration is debating whether to scrap its plans to replace a Biden-era rule rescinded in May that set up a global framework for export controls designed to prevent US-designed AI technology like chips from flowing to China or Russia, two industry sources told Semafor.

Moolenaar, Johnson safeguard U.S. infrastructure from Chinese spy technology

The Select Committee on the CCP

Today, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) of the House Select Committee on China re-introduced legislation to prohibit the Department of Transportation from using foreign adversary digital 3-D mapping technology, LiDAR. Light Detection and Ranging technology creates 3-D maps with millimeter-level data of surrounding environments.

Trump ends de minimis exemption for global low-cost goods

CNBC

Annie Palmer

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order ending the de minimis trade loophole for low-value packages shipped from all countries. The order, which takes effect Aug. 29, will subject any shipments of imported goods into the U.S. worth $800 or less to duties, the White House said. Shares of PDD Holdings , the parent company of Temu, dipped lower following the announcement.

SEC debuts ‘Project Crypto’ to bring U.S. financial markets ‘on chain’

CNBC

Tanaya Macheel

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday debuted “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities rules and regulations to allow for crypto-based trading. “To achieve President Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world, the SEC must holistically consider the potential benefits and risks of moving our markets from an off-chain environment to an on-chain one,” SEC chair Paul Atkins said in remarks to an “American Leadership in the Digital Finance Revolution” conference Thursday afternoon , referring to blockchain technology that enables cryptocurrencies, but has other applications as well.

Southeast Asia

Grab eyes Philippines for drone deliveries in autonomous test

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

Grab plans to pilot a drone delivery service in the Philippines, as the superapp company pushes to adopt autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technologies across emerging Southeast Asian markets, CEO Anthony Tan said on Thursday. Speaking during an earnings call, Tan said the U.S.-listed, Singapore-based ride-hailing app developer is working with Philippine regulators and real estate developer Megaworld, owned by conglomerate Alliance Global Group, to test a drone-powered commercial delivery service in the Philippines.

Hackers target Malaysia’s EV boom, cybersecurity flaws revealed

South China Morning Post

Hadi Azmi

Hackers are increasingly targeting Malaysia’s growing automotive sector, cybersecurity experts have warned in a new report that raises alarm over gaps in threat detection, including potential data theft via phones hooked to digital dashboards on vehicles.

South Asia

India and US launch 'first-of-its-kind' satellite

BBC

Geeta Pandey

Indian and US space agencies have launched a new satellite which will keep a hawk's eye on Earth, detecting and reporting even the smallest changes in land, sea, and ice sheets. Data from the joint mission by Indian Space agency Isro and Nasa will help not just the two countries but the world in preparing and dealing with disasters.

India is losing its best and brightest

The Wall Street Journal

Sadanand Dhume

Could Aravind Srinivas have achieved his full potential by remaining in India instead of moving to Silicon Valley? The co-founder and CEO of the AI-powered search engine Perplexity, which Mr. Srinivas, 31, describes as “a marriage of Wikipedia and ChatGPT,” is the latest tech superstar to be feted by the Indian media. Following a new round of funding this month, Perplexity is valued at $18 billion. Early investors in the startup include Jeff Bezos, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan. Mr. Srinivas sees search engine behemoth Google as ripe for disruption.

Apple’s India Exports to Emerge Unscathed From Trump Tariffs, For Now

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal

Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports to the US from India will remain untouched by President Donald Trump’s latest 25% tariffs on the South Asian nation, for now. The Trump administration in April exempted smartphones, computers, and other electronics from reciprocal tariffs, in a major reprieve to companies such as Apple and Nvidia Corp. Most of these electronic devices aren’t made in the US.

Ukraine – Russia

The Kremlin's most devious hacking group is using Russian ISPs to plant spyware

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

The Russian state hacker group known as Turla has carried out some of the most innovative hacking feats in the history of cyberespionage, hiding their malware's communications in satellite connections or hijacking other hackers' operations to cloak their own data extraction. When they're operating on their home turf, however, it turns out they've tried an equally remarkable, if more straightforward, approach: They appear to have used their control of Russia's internet service providers to directly plant spyware on the computers of their targets in Moscow.

Russia: Internet blocking, disruptions and increasing isolation, HRW Reports

Eurasia Review

Eurasia Review

Russian authorities have doubled down on censorship online, internet disruptions, and surveillance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Wednesday. The 50-page report, “Disrupted, Throttled, and Blocked: State Censorship, Control, and Increasing Isolation of Internet Users in Russia,” documents the impact of the government’s increasing technological capacities and control over the country’s internet infrastructure.

The western tech inside Russia’s warplanes bombing civilians

United24 Media

Daniel Kosoy

Despite more than a decade of sanctions, Western tech is still powering Russia’s deadliest weapons linked to deliberate strikes on Ukrainian civilians. A new investigation uncovered more than 1,100 foreign-made microchips inside Russia’s most advanced fighter jets: the Su-34 and Su-35.

Europe

Google says it will sign EU’s AI code of practice

TechCrunch

Ram Iyer

Google has confirmed it will sign the European Union’s general purpose AI code of practice, a voluntary framework that aims to help AI developers implement processes and systems to comply with the bloc’s AI Act. Notably, Meta earlier this month said it would not sign the code, calling the EU’s implementation of its AI legislation “overreach” and stating that Europe was “heading down the wrong path on AI.”

OpenAI spearheads one of Europe’s biggest data centers with 100,000 Nvidia chips

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

OpenAI on Thursday said it is launching a Stargate-branded AI data center in Norway, marking its first foray into Europe with such a project. British firm Nscale will design and build the site as part of a 50-50 joint venture with Norwegian energy infrastructure firm Aker. OpenAI will be a so-called “off-taker” in the project, meaning it will effectively buy capacity from the data center.

EU energy policy trapped between US gas and Chinese green tech: Bousso

Reuters

Ron Bousso

The European Union's lavish pledge to buy $750 billion of U.S. energy by 2028 risks exacerbating the bloc's already outsized dependence on American gas, just as it finds itself increasingly reliant on Chinese technology to power its energy transition. The EU has committed to boost purchases of U.S. oil, natural gas and coal from around $75 billion in 2024 to $250 billion per year over the next three years under the new trade deal with Washington. The U.S. already accounted for 50% of the EU’s liquefied natural gas imports in 2024, as well as 17% of oil imports and 35% of coal imports, according to Eurostat data.

UK

Will AI tilt the balance in the London-Paris tech rivalry?

fDi Intelligence

Sameer Hashmi

Electricity does not usually make headlines in tech stories, but it could be pivotal to France’s bid to overtake the UK as Europe’s leading tech hub. This is because artificial intelligence increasingly lies at the heart of the global tech race and has a huge appetite for power. This is France’s edge, thanks to one of the largest nuclear-powered electricity surpluses in the world, which its policymakers are keen to exploit.

Middle East

The Gulf bets big on AI as it seeks the 'new oil'

BBC

Justin Pugsley

Electricity does not usually make headlines in tech stories, but it could be pivotal to France’s bid to overtake the UK as Europe’s leading tech hub. This is because artificial intelligence increasingly lies at the heart of the global tech race and has a huge appetite for power. This is France’s edge, thanks to one of the largest nuclear-powered electricity surpluses in the world, which its policymakers are keen to exploit.

Big Tech

Meta forecasts continued spending as it races to build ‘Superintelligence’

The New York Times

Eli Tan

Meta has shoveled billions of dollars into its artificial intelligence efforts in recent years. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, recently opened his checkbook even further for a hiring spree to add top researchers to build a “superintelligent” A.I. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley company indicated that its spending will continue rising.

Ensuring a safer online experience for U.S. kids and teens

Google Kids and Families

Mindy Brooks

We shared back in February that we would soon introduce technology that would distinguish between younger users and adults. Over the next few weeks, we’ll begin to roll out age assurance to a small set of users in the U.S. to help us further protect young people as they use Google products. We’ll closely monitor this before we roll it out more widely. These measures, which we’ve already implemented in select markets where it’s worked well, are designed to recognize users who are either over or under 18 so that we can provide more age-appropriate experiences for those younger than 18.

A.I. Researchers are negotiating $250 million pay packages. just like N.B.A. stars.

The New York Times

Mike Isaac, Eli Tan and Cade Metz

Mr. Zuckerberg wanted Mr. Deitke, a 24-year-old artificial intelligence researcher who had recently helped found a start-up, to join Meta’s research effort dedicated to “superintelligence,” a technology that could hypothetically exceed the human brain. The company promised him around $125 million in stock and cash over four years if he came aboard.

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech may be breaking the bank for AI, but investors love it

Reuters

Aditya Soni and Deborah Mary Sophia

Big Tech is spending more than ever on artificial intelligence - but the returns are rising too, and investors are buying in.AI played a bigger role in driving demand across internet search, digital advertising and cloud computing in the April-June quarter, powering revenue growth at technology giants Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet. Betting that momentum will sustain, Microsoft and Alphabet decided to ramp up spending to ease capacity shortages that have limited their ability to meet soaring AI services demand, even after several quarters of multi-billion-dollar outlays.

AI’s energy hunger: Data centres turn to green solutions for growth

The Australian Financial Review

Alexandra Cain

As the proliferation of artificial intelligence prompts a massive upswell in demand for data, there is growing momentum in the data centre sector to better manage environmental impacts. Research demonstrates how critical this is. Investment bank Goldman Sachs’ figures suggest global power demand from data centres will increase by as much as 165 per cent by 2030 compared to 2023 numbers.

Research

Technopolitik: Technology, geostrategic competition and warfare

USAsia Centre

Alana Ford

As global power dynamics shift, advanced technologies are no longer just tools—they are instruments of geopolitical competition and modern warfare. In Technopolitik: Technology, Geostrategic Competition and Warfare, Senior Fellow Alana Ford explores how technologies like AI, cyber tools, and autonomous systems are reshaping the way influence is asserted, alliances are formed, and conflicts are fought.

