Apple resists India’s app mandate | Ireland probes TikTok, LinkedIn | Australia weighs AI-data centre power rules
Plus, Polymarket’s “unauthorized map edit” controversy fuels war-betting ethics debate.
Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources said, after the government’s move sparked surveillance concerns and a political uproar. Reuters
Ireland’s media regulator began investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn on Tuesday over concerns that their illegal content reporting mechanisms are not easy to access or do not allow people to report child sexual abuse material anonymously. Reuters
The federal government could force AI companies to boost Australia’s power grid and build new wind and solar projects to help supply their energy-intensive data centres, amid concerns the booming industry could suck up vast amounts of electricity and water. The Guardian
We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/
Australia
AI companies could be forced to invest in renewable energy amid warning tech will use 12% of Australia’s power
The Guardian
Josh Butler
The federal government could force AI companies to boost Australia’s power grid and build new wind and solar projects to help supply their energy-intensive data centres, amid concerns the booming industry could suck up vast amounts of electricity and water.
Lemon8 and Yope put on notice as social media age ban targets
ABC News
Clare Armstrong
Two social media apps surging in popularity as alternatives to circumvent Australia’s age ban have been issued a ‘please explain’ notice by the online safety regulator, signalling they will likely be captured by the new laws.
‘We’ll be watching’: Social media companies warned about complying with ban as teens flock to alternative apps Crikey
What 17,000-plus young people think about the social media ban ABC News
YouTube to sign out all under-16 Australian users by Dec. 10 Google (Company Blog)
Australian media eyes $600m-a-year windfall in big tech news crackdown
The Australian Financial Review
Sam Buckingham-Jones
Five of the world’s biggest tech companies – Google, Meta, TikTok, Apple and Microsoft – will be incentivised to enter commercial deals with Australian news publishers that could be worth as much as $600 million a year, under proposed laws aimed at forcing them to pay to host news.
Optus warns ~470,000 Samsung devices may be unable to call 000
ABC News
Jane Norman
Optus has told regulators around 470,000 Samsung devices using its network may be unable to call Triple Zero (000), in what the telco has described as a “worst case scenario”.
USA
Sources: Trump’s push to block state-level AI regulation faces opposition in Congress
Axios
Maria Curi, Ashley Gold
Pressure from President Trump to block state-level AI regulation is falling short on Capitol Hill.
Trump Administration to Take Equity Stake in Former Intel CEO’s Chip Startup
The Wall Street Journal
Amrith Ramkumar, Robbie Whelan
The Trump administration has agreed to inject up to $150 million into a startup trying to develop more advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques in the U.S., its latest bid to support strategically important domestic industries with government incentives.
North Asia
Taiwan charges Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit in TSMC trade secrets case
Reuters
Wen-Yee Lee
Taiwan prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit with violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act after a former employee was indicted in August for alleged theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC.
South & Central Asia
Exclusive: Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds
Reuters
Aditya Kalra; Munsif Vengattil
Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources said, after the government’s move sparked surveillance concerns and a political uproar.
Ukraine – Russia
Polymarket’s Ukraine war betting drew $1M+ on a Myrnohrad market; an “unauthorized” map edit resolved the bet
404 Media
Matthew Gault
A live map that tracks frontlines of the war in Ukraine was edited to show a fake Russian advance on the city of Myrnohrad on November 15. The edit coincided with the resolution of a bet on Polymarket, a site where users can bet on anything from basketball games to presidential election and ongoing conflicts. If Russia captured Myrnohrad by the middle of November, then some gamblers would make money. According to the map that Polymarket relies on, they secured the town just before 10:48 UTC on November 15. The bet resolved and then, mysteriously, the map was edited again and the Russian advance vanished.
Europe
Ireland opens DSA investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn over illegal-content reporting
Reuters
Padraic Halpin; Aidan Lewis
Ireland’s media regulator began investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn on Tuesday over concerns that their illegal content reporting mechanisms are not easy to access or do not allow people to report child sexual abuse material anonymously.
