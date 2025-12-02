Good morning. It's Wednesday, 3rd of December.

Ireland's media regulator began investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn on Tuesday over concerns that their illegal content reporting mechanisms are not easy to access or do not allow people to report child sexual abuse material anonymously. Reuters

Australia

AI companies could be forced to invest in renewable energy amid warning tech will use 12% of Australia’s power

The Guardian

Josh Butler

The federal government could force AI companies to boost Australia’s power grid and build new wind and solar projects to help supply their energy-intensive data centres, amid concerns the booming industry could suck up vast amounts of electricity and water.

Data centres planned in NSW alone will need enough power for 1m homes AFR

Lemon8 and Yope put on notice as social media age ban targets

ABC News

Clare Armstrong

Two social media apps surging in popularity as alternatives to circumvent Australia’s age ban have been issued a ‘please explain’ notice by the online safety regulator, signalling they will likely be captured by the new laws.

Australian media eyes $600m-a-year windfall in big tech news crackdown

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones

Five of the world’s biggest tech companies – Google, Meta, TikTok, Apple and Microsoft – will be incentivised to enter commercial deals with Australian news publishers that could be worth as much as $600 million a year, under proposed laws aimed at forcing them to pay to host news.

Optus warns ~470,000 Samsung devices may be unable to call 000

ABC News

Jane Norman

Optus has told regulators around 470,000 Samsung devices using its network may be unable to call Triple Zero (000), in what the telco has described as a “worst case scenario”.

USA

Sources: Trump’s push to block state-level AI regulation faces opposition in Congress

Axios

Maria Curi, Ashley Gold

Pressure from President Trump to block state-level AI regulation is falling short on Capitol Hill.

Trump Administration to Take Equity Stake in Former Intel CEO’s Chip Startup

The Wall Street Journal

Amrith Ramkumar, Robbie Whelan

The Trump administration has agreed to inject up to $150 million into a startup trying to develop more advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques in the U.S., its latest bid to support strategically important domestic industries with government incentives.

North Asia

Taiwan charges Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit in TSMC trade secrets case

Reuters

Wen-Yee Lee

Taiwan prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit with violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act after a former employee was indicted in August for alleged theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC.

South & Central Asia

Exclusive: Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds

Reuters

Aditya Kalra; Munsif Vengattil

Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources said, after the government’s move sparked surveillance concerns and a political uproar.

Ukraine – Russia

Polymarket’s Ukraine war betting drew $1M+ on a Myrnohrad market; an “unauthorized” map edit resolved the bet

404 Media

Matthew Gault

A live map that tracks frontlines of the war in Ukraine was edited to show a fake Russian advance on the city of Myrnohrad on November 15. The edit coincided with the resolution of a bet on Polymarket, a site where users can bet on anything from basketball games to presidential election and ongoing conflicts. If Russia captured Myrnohrad by the middle of November, then some gamblers would make money. According to the map that Polymarket relies on, they secured the town just before 10:48 UTC on November 15. The bet resolved and then, mysteriously, the map was edited again and the Russian advance vanished.

Europe

Ireland opens DSA investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn over illegal-content reporting

Reuters

Padraic Halpin; Aidan Lewis

Ireland’s media regulator began investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn on Tuesday over concerns that their illegal content reporting mechanisms are not easy to access or do not allow people to report child sexual abuse material anonymously.

Events & Podcasts

