Good morning. It's Monday, 29th of September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Just as President Trump is making it much more expensive for American companies to bring in skilled foreign workers, China is rolling out a plan to welcome them. On Oct. 1, China will launch a new type of visa designed to make it easier for graduates of top universities in science, technology, engineering or mathematics to travel to China to study or do business. The New York Times

The United States clashed with world leaders over artificial intelligence at the United Nations General Assembly this week, rejecting calls for global oversight as many pushed for new collaborative frameworks. NBC News

Even as Moscow tests Nato’s responses with recent violations of airspace on Europe’s eastern borders, Russia’s less visible but similarly brazen undersea spying operations are causing increasing concern among European security and defence officials. Financial Times

ASPI

Women in defence and strategy still face an uphill battle

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

National security can only be achieved with the participation of all sectors—public, private and civil—and with the diverse perspectives that come when both women and men are in leadership positions. In a technological era in which social media gives more people a voice than ever before, more still needs to be done to ensure different voices are being heard. This requires government and non-government entities to give women opportunities to voice their views.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Optus suffers fresh Triple Zero outage

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

Embattled telecommunications company Optus has suffered a fresh outage of its network, in which calls to the emergency Triple Zero number failed to connect in an area south of Sydney on Sunday. In a statement late on Sunday night, the Singtel-owned operator of Australia’s second-biggest telecommunications network said a mobile tower went out in Dapto that day, which had resulted in an area encompassing 4500 people being unable to make calls, including to Triple Zero.

Ukraine offers drone tech and battlefield expertise to Australia

The Australian Financial Review

Nicola Smith

Ukraine has offered to share its expertise on drone technology and battlefield tactics with Australia as the world adjusts to the rapidly shifting nature of modern warfare, where uncrewed weapons are playing a game-changing role on the frontlines. Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko said Kyiv was “ready to share” unique skills it has developed in deploying and counteracting unmanned systems that have played a pivotal role in its war with Russia since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Quantum sensing can secure Australia’s future, today

The Strategist

Rajiv Shah

Australia has world-class quantum talent. But without testbeds, procurement pathways and clear missions, that promise won’t translate into capability. While Australia has clear strengths in quantum computing, it will be a long-term undertaking, though one we should nonetheless commit to. Quantum sensing, however, provides a bridge, offering a field where Australia can lead today if we act with speed and clarity.

China

As Trump tightens visas, China woos world’s science graduates

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

Just as President Trump is making it much more expensive for American companies to bring in skilled foreign workers, China is rolling out a plan to welcome them. On Oct. 1, China will launch a new type of visa designed to make it easier for graduates of top universities in science, technology, engineering or mathematics to travel to China to study or do business. The new visa category is part of China’s broader campaign to attract top scientific talent as it vies with the United States for technological and geopolitical dominance.

China sends 2,000 workers to build battery power in Europe

Financial Times

Barney Jopson, Kana Inagaki and Joe Leahy

China is locking in European dependence on its technology by sending thousands of workers to build cutting-edge car battery factories that the continent needs to breathe new life into its auto industry. The large-scale movement of labour, which has echoes of the dispatch of Chinese workers to construct infrastructure in Africa, underscores big gaps in Europe’s skills and knowhow in electric vehicle batteries.

DJI loses lawsuit over classification as Chinese military company

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

A federal judge has rejected drone maker DJI’s efforts to get off a Department of Defense list of Chinese military companies. US District Judge Paul Friedman ruled Friday that the DoD had provided “substantial evidence” that DJI contributes “to the Chinese defense industrial base.” Pointing to the use of modified DJI drones in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Friedman wrote, “Whether or not DJI’s policies prohibit military use is irrelevant. That does not change the fact that DJI’s technology has both substantial theoretical and actual military application.”

If China beats the US on fusion energy, its supremacy will be assured

ABC News

Alan Kohler

Trump’s 2026 budget slashes funding for science and universities, and while no specific cutbacks have been announced for MIT’s fusion and plasma research, it is clearly at risk, along with all basic scientific research in the US. There is now a race between China’s CFEC and America’s CFS to generate fusion electricity, and both are talking about 2027 as the year they enter the final lap. But with the Trump administration cutting back science funding and China increasing it, you’d be brave to back America in this race.

USA

US rejects international AI oversight at UN General Assembly

NBC News

Jared Perlo

The United States clashed with world leaders over artificial intelligence at the United Nations General Assembly this week, rejecting calls for global oversight as many pushed for new collaborative frameworks. While many heads of state, corporate leaders and prominent figures endorsed a need for urgent international collaboration on AI, the US delegation criticized the role of the UN and pushed back on the idea of centralized governance of AI.

US military is struggling to deploy AI weapons

The Wall Street Journal

Shelby Holliday, Heather Somerville and Brenna T. Smith

An ambitious Pentagon plan to field thousands of cutting-edge drones to prepare for a potential conflict with China has fallen short of its goal, and the military has struggled to figure out how to use some of the systems in the field, according to people familiar with the matter. The effort, launched two years ago as a way to quickly buy low-cost autonomous weapons to counter China’s growing military capabilities, is now being shifted to a new organization over concerns it isn’t moving fast enough, the people said.

How Vance helped Trump get his TikTok deal, despite political risks

The Washington Post

Natalie Allison and Drew Harwell

The White House was nearing the finish line on a long-awaited deal to permit TikTok to continue operating in the United States. But in meetings with American trade negotiators in Madrid earlier this month, Chinese officials suddenly began slow-walking the process.

Trump demands Microsoft fire global affairs head Lisa Monaco

Bloomberg

Skylar Woodhouse

President Donald Trump called for Microsoft Corp. to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s president of global affairs, the latest in a series of moves targeting former government officials he perceives as political opponents. Trump has long been critical of Monaco, who was US deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden, accusing her of using that post to push various investigations into his conduct.

North Asia

Government struggles to restore services after data center blaze

The Korea Herald

Lee Jung-joo

The Ministry of Interior and Safety said Sunday critical infrastructure had been repaired at a government-run data center where a fire forced hundreds of electronic government services offline, but weeks of work would likely be needed to fully restore the systems. The National Information Resources Service, where the fire broke out, plays a critical role in providing government services, such as identity verification and issuing public records.

How South Korea plans to best OpenAI, Google, others with homegrown AI

TechCrunch

Kate Park

From tech giants to startups, South Korean players are developing large language models tailored to their own language and culture, ready to compete with global heavyweights like OpenAI and Google. Last month, the nation launched its most ambitious sovereign AI initiative to date, pledging ₩530 billion, to five local companies building large-scale foundational models.

Ukraine – Russia

Russian missiles and drones pound Ukraine in ‘savage’ 12-hour attack

Financial Times

Christopher Miller and Raphael Minder

Ukraine’s limited air defences fought to repel a large-scale Russian air attack in the early hours of Sunday, but four people were killed and several buildings in Kyiv and its outskirts were destroyed or damaged, according to officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the “massive Russian attack” on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours, calling it “savage” and “deliberate, targeted terror against ordinary cities”. He said that Russia had fired nearly 500 attack drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles.

Russia is helping train China’s paratroopers, leaked files show

Financial Times

Charles Clover and Kathrin Hille

Russia is helping to train and equip Chinese airborne forces in assault tactics and hybrid warfare, according to leaked documents that point to a deepening Sino-Russian military partnership. A cache of internal papers describes the transfer of enough Russian hardware to equip a People’s Liberation Army airborne battalion, along with command and control systems and training to take place both in Russia and China.

Europe

The Russian spy ship stalking Europe’s subsea cables

Financial Times

Helen Warrell, Chris Cook and Daria Mosolova

Last November, a distinctive blue and white vessel set sail from a secluded inlet of Russia’s Kola Peninsula on a three-month voyage. But this was no pleasure cruise of Europe’s Atlantic coastline: Moscow’s military spy ship Yantar, kitted with a full armoury of surveillance equipment, was on a mission to map and potentially intercept the undersea cables on which Nato allies rely for internet access, energy, military communications and financial transactions.

Brussels told to prove digital rules do not ‘punish’ US tech or fix them

Financial Times

Henry Foy and Barbara Moens

The EU must either prove that its digital rules do not punish US tech companies and infringe on freedom of speech or change them, Donald Trump’s ambassador to the bloc has said, to ensure “a good relationship going forward”. Andrew Puzder told the Financial Times that the US would make formal submissions to the European Commission under an ongoing review of its digital legislation, “to have some discussions about where the real points of disagreement are and how they can be addressed”.

German AI start-up in funding talks at $4bn valuation

Financial Times

Ivan Levingston and Tim Bradshaw

A secretive, one-year-old German artificial intelligence start-up is in talks to raise new funding at around a $4bn valuation, underscoring the fervour among investors to back promising technology in the sector. Black Forest Labs, which focuses on using AI for image generation, is exploring raising between $200mn and $300mn, according to three people familiar with the matter.

EU ‘drone wall’ to protect entire continent, says defence chief

Financial Times

Henry Foy

The EU will draw up plans to build and help finance interlinked drone defences across the entire continent’s borders and critical infrastructure, the bloc’s defence commissioner said, after a spate of recent airspace violations by Russia. EU defence ministers held a hastily arranged meeting on Friday after Russian manned and unmanned aircraft repeatedly crossed into European airspace in recent weeks, prompting calls for the continent to develop a “drone wall”.

Artificial Intelligence

How Jensen Huang is using Nvidia cash to rule the AI economy

The Information

Anissa Gardizy, Nick Wingfield, Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu

Nvidia’s investments have become so large and broad—often consisting of multiple companies in data centers, model making and other categories—that it’s starting to turn into something like AI’s government. More than any other company, Nvidia benefits from the rising tide of the AI economy, since its GPUs are the brains used to train and run the most advanced large language models.

AI is helping judges to quickly close cases, and lawyers to quickly open them

Rest of World

Pedro Nakamura

Brazil’s judicial system — among the most litigious in the world — is turning to artificial intelligence for help. Judges are using AI to clear their dockets at a faster clip than ever before, even as lawyers refill them rapidly, also with the help of AI. It’s a “vicious circle,” Rodrigo Badaró, a councilor monitoring AI use at the National Council of Justice, a constitutional body overseeing the judiciary, told Rest of World.

How a ‘nudify’ site turned a group of friends into key figures in a fight against AI-generated porn

CNBC

Jonathan Vanian

CNBC interviewed more than two dozen people — including victims, their family members, attorneys, sexual-abuse experts, AI and cybersecurity researchers, trust and safety workers in the tech industry, and lawmakers — to learn how nudify websites and apps work and to understand their real-life impact on people.

Putting ChatGPT on the couch

The New Yorker

Gary Greenberg

I opened a chat to see what all the buzz was about, and, next thing I knew, ChatGPT was telling me about its problems. And I’d be a fool, or at least a terrible therapist, if I didn’t acknowledge that Casper, with his access to everything online that concerns psychotherapy, knows not only how to be a therapist—at which he is quite successful, to judge from the many news reports about people seeking counselling from chatbots—but also how to thrill one. In the process, he’s showing me just how dangerously good he, like his large-language-model cousins, is at drawing in his users.

Accenture to ‘exit’ staff who cannot be retrained for age of AI

Financial Times

Stephen Foley

Accenture has reduced its global workforce by more than 11,000 in the past three months and warned staff that more would be asked to leave if they cannot be retrained for the age of artificial intelligence. The IT consulting group on Thursday detailed an $865mn restructuring programme and an outlook for the year ahead that reflects continuing sluggish corporate demand for consulting projects and a clampdown on spending within the US federal government.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share