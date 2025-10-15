Good morning. It's Thursday, 16th of October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

ASD chief Abigail Bradshaw says the agency is among Australia’s busiest, expanding under $10bn REDSPICE to double staff and bolster offensive cyber, AI and quantum capabilities. Working with Five Eyes, ASD disrupts Russian cybercriminals, protects critical infrastructure and election networks, prioritising disruption over data-theft concerns. The Australian

Symantec says Chinese state-linked group “Jewelbug” breached a Russian IT provider’s build and code systems (Jan–May 2025), likely for a software supply-chain foothold. Using Yandex Cloud to evade detection, Jewelbug conducts global espionage and tests backdoors, highlighting Chinese spying on Russian entities despite proclaimed partnership. The Record from Recorded Future

Chinese state actors systematically infiltrated UK government systems for over a decade, accessing low- to medium-classified material—policy documents, private communications and diplomatic cables—while top-secret data remained secure. A London data center sale raised risks. Revelations fuel pressure on Starmer amid MI5 warnings and China-spy case. Bloomberg

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

World

The rise of the smartphone and the fall of western democracy

The New York Times

Thomas B. Edsall

At a recent conference in Spain on polarization, Avila Kilmurray, a key player in the Northern Ireland peace process, reminded the gathering that the Good Friday Agreement received more than 71 percent support in a 1998 referendum. But, she said, “if the vote were held today, with the presence of social media, I don’t think it would pass.” Kilmurray’s comment goes to the heart of the political, cultural and educational problems prompted not just by social media but also by the growing presence of all kinds of new technologies in our lives, especially artificial intelligence.

Australia

ASD leads global strike on cyber crooks

The Australian

Sian Powell

As Australia grapples with increasing geo-political uncertainty and rising transnational crime, the Australian Signals Directorate is “probably one of the busiest arms of government”, says director-general Abigail Bradshaw. Sifting through a never-ceasing storm of foreign electronic communications to gather intelligence, ASD computer experts monitor electronic communi­cations important to Australia and its allies and track down and disable cyber-criminals.

National Archives identifies four “areas of interest” for AI

iTnews

Zachariah Kelly

The National Archives of Australia is getting ready to test AI across a wide range of operations in maintaining its growing library of historical documents and content. National Archives identifies four “areas of interest” for AI With a collection approaching 10 petabytes in size, it has a growing need for enhanced processing and classification capabilities. A spokesperson told iTnews that it intends to create a shortlist of AI tools and hopes to complete trials of these tools by the end of 2026.

China

Researchers report rare intrusion by suspected Chinese hackers into Russian tech firm

The Record from Recorded Future News

Daryna Antoniuk

Chinese state-linked hackers have reportedly breached a Russian IT service provider in what appears to be an espionage campaign — a rare case of Chinese threat actors targeting a purported ally, researchers said. According to a new report by cybersecurity firm Symantec, the hackers gained access to the Russian company’s software build and code-repository systems between January and May 2025 — suggesting the breach may have been an attempted software supply-chain attack aimed at the firm’s customers.

Braving Trump, Apple’s Tim Cook promises to boost China investment

Reuters

Xiuhao Chen and Joe Cash

Apple’s Tim Cook pledged to boost the tech giant’s investment in China on Wednesday as it navigates the trade war between Beijing and Washington. Many U.S. companies have become cautious about relations with China as the world’s two biggest economies clash over tariffs and as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to promote manufacturing in the United States rather than elsewhere.

Chinese arms makers urged to embrace AI technology in weapons development

South China Morning Post

Liu Zhen

Chinese arms makers should explore the use of artificial intelligence in the development of weapons to improve efficiency and quality, according to a state-run defence industry magazine. But the article in the latest issue of Modern Weaponry also noted that AI technology had risks and challenges and its use should be approached with caution.

China now leads the U.S. in this key part of the AI race

The Washington Post

Kevin Schaul

The artificial intelligence boom started in the United States, but companies from China are quietly outcompeting their U.S. rivals when it comes to AI technology that anyone can freely use and build upon, according to a Washington Post analysis of publicly available data. Last year, the best freely available or “open” AI models were largely made in the United States. Now, they are all made in China.

USA

Data darkness in US spreads a global shadow

Reuters

Leika Kihara and Howard Schneider

The U.S. government shutdown that has turned off the official flow of data could begin clouding the view for policymakers in Japan and other countries where insight into the fortunes of the world’s biggest economy informs the outlook for their own currencies, trade performance and inflation. What happens in America, in other words, doesn’t stay in America, and global officials say being left data-blind by the shutdown over time could complicate their own policymaking and boost the risk of a mistake at a moment when countries are already adjusting to the Trump administration’s efforts to remake global trade.

CISA warns of imminent risk posed by thousands of F5 products in federal agencies

Cyberscoop

Matt Kapko

Federal cyber authorities issued an emergency directive Wednesday requiring federal agencies to identify and apply security updates to F5 devices after the cybersecurity vendor said a nation-state attacker had long-term, persistent access to its systems.

Even top generals are looking to AI chatbots for answers

Business Insider

Kelsey Baker and Chris Panella

It’s not just the civilian corporate executives and white-collar workers who are leaning into the generative AI boom at work. Military leaders are diving in too. The top US Army commander in South Korea shared that he is experimenting with generative AI chatbots to sharpen his decision-making, not in the field, but in command and daily work. He said “Chat and I” have become “really close lately.”

North Asia

Japanese government calls on Sora 2 maker OpenAI to refrain from copyright infringement, says characters from manga and anime are ‘irreplaceable treasures’ that Japan boasts to the world

IGN

Verity Townsend

The Japanese government has made a formal request asking OpenAI to refrain from copyright infringement. This comes as a response to Sora 2’s ability to generate videos featuring the likenesses of copyrighted characters from anime and video games. Sora 2, which OpenAI launched on October 1, is capable of generating 20-second long videos at 1080p resolution, complete with sound.

Seoul bans travel to parts of Cambodia due to scam center traps

Nikkei Asia

South Korea issued a “code black” travel ban for parts of Cambodia on Wednesday and dispatched a team of high-level officials to help nationals lured into working in scam compounds and secure the release of those held against their will. Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina is leading the team to Cambodia to look for a resolution to the involvement of South Koreans in the “complex” scam industry, South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

Southeast Asia

DOJ seizes $15 billion in bitcoin from massive ‘pig butchering’ scam based in Cambodia

CNBC

Dan Mangan

The Department of Justice has seized about $15 billion worth of bitcoin held in cryptocurrency wallets owned by a man who oversaw a massive “pig butchering” fraud operation based in Cambodia, prosecutors said Tuesday. The seizure is the largest forfeiture action sought by the DOJ in history. An indictment charging the alleged pig butcher, Chen Zhi, with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Feds Seize Record-Breaking $15 Billion in Bitcoin From Alleged Scam Empire

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Over the past five years, criminals behind widespread romance and investment scams—often inelegantly referred to as “pig butchering”—have stolen tens of billions from people around the world. Now law enforcement has carried out one of its biggest operations yet against that sprawling scam industry, targeting the operators of several modern slavery scam compounds in Southeast Asia—where, as a whole, hundreds of thousands of human trafficking victims have been forced to run the fraud operations on behalf of criminal gangs.

South Asia

Meet the AI chatbots replacing India’s call-center workers

Reuters

Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

At a startup office in this Indian city, developers are fine-tuning artificial-intelligence chatbots that talk and message like humans. The company, LimeChat, has an audacious goal: to make customer-service jobs almost obsolete. It says its generative AI agents enable clients to slash by 80% the number of workers needed to handle 10,000 monthly queries.

Apple lobbies India to change tax law seen hindering its expansion, sources say

Reuters

Aditya Kalra, Nikunj Ohri and Aditi Shah

Apple is lobbying India’s government to modify its income tax law to ensure the company is not taxed for ownership of high-end iPhone machinery it provides to its contract manufacturers, an issue seen as a hurdle to its future expansion, sources say. The push coincides with Apple’s growing India presence as it diversifies beyond China. Counterpoint Research says iPhone’s share in the Indian market has doubled to 8% since 2022. And while China still accounts for 75% of global iPhone shipments, India’s share has quadrupled to 25% since 2022.

Europe

Europe needs a better chip strategy

Financial Times

The editorial board

The Dutch government’s seizure of chipmaker Nexperia from its Chinese owner Wingtech is a landmark moment in Europe’s evolution from one of the world’s most open trading blocs to one increasingly preoccupied by its economic security. It is all the more striking coming from a small free-trading country with laissez-faire business instincts which approved the sale of Nexperia to Chinese investors in 2017 — a decision that even with the benefit of hindsight it must regret.

How a Dutch chipmaker got caught up in the US-China tech war

CNN

John Liu

The Dutch government has taken control of a Chinese-owned chip company based in the Netherlands following pressure from Washington, in a move that spotlights how countries are caught in the middle of the US-China battle for tech dominance. Headquartered in the city of Nijmegen, Nexperia produces lower-end chips for consumer electronics, automobile and industrial applications, and runs chipmaking facilities in Germany and the UK.

Big tech refuses to speak to Dutch parliament about election influencing

NL Times

Facebook, TikTok, X, and Google have refused to send representatives to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, to explain their activities during the election campaign. GroenLinks-PvdA, PVV, NSC, D66, BBB, and Volt had invited the big tech companies to discuss “algorithms and interference” during the election campaign, but the companies declined or did not respond, NOS reports.

UK

China accessed classified UK systems for a decade, officials Say

Bloomberg

Alex Wickham

Chinese state actors systemically and successfully compromised classified UK government computer systems for more than a decade, according to two former senior security officials and other government officials familiar with the matter. China routinely accessed low and medium level classification information on UK government servers over at least the last 10 years, including information marked “official-sensitive” and “secret,” as well as some material on the government’s secure IT networks, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing delicate matters.

Middle East

Abu Dhabi fund MGX emerges as key player in two major Trump-era deals

Forbes

Zach Everson

MGX, a state-backed Abu Dhabi fund, has surfaced in two of the most scrutinized deals in Donald Trump’s second term—it’s reportedly set to take a stake in TikTok’s U.S. business and used a Trump-linked stablecoin for a $2 billion transaction that may have benefited the president’s family financially.

Google email shows it ruled Israel’s ads claiming ‘There is food in Gaza’ aren’t misleading

Bloomberg

Caroline O’Donovan and Joyce Sohyun Lee

In August, two days after the United Nations-backed global hunger monitor declared a rapidly spreading famine in the Gaza City region, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a YouTube video that made an opposite claim: “Cynical politicians and biased media are lying.” The Aug. 24 video showed people selling fruit, vegetables, bread and sweets at a well-stocked street market, with a date label of July-August. “There is food in Gaza,” on-screen text said, “Any other claim is a lie.”

Big Tech

Why big tech’s nuclear plans could blow up

BBC

Mike Wendling

Eager to find new energy sources to power artificial intelligence, big tech companies are betting on nuclear – even though there are still huge questions over public perception, cost and, perhaps most importantly, the time it will take for a potential new nuclear technology to become viable. For many Americans, dropping “Three Mile Island” into conversation is like mentioning “Fukushima” or “Chernobyl” – places that have become synonymous with nuclear disaster, no explanation needed.

X plans to show more information about user profiles to help improve trust

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

As AI makes it easier to create bots that act ever more human-like, Elon Musk’s X is developing a new feature that would expose more information about the users behind an X profile in an effort to help people better understand who they’re talking to on the platform. According to a new post by X’s head of product Nikita Bier, the social network will begin experimenting with displaying more information on user profiles, including details such as the date the account was created, its location, the number of username changes it has undergone, and how it’s utilizing X’s service.

Meta tightens teen safeguards on Instagram with PG-13-style content filters

Reuters

Instagram will limit what users under 18 can see on the platform using filters inspired by the PG-13 movie rating system, in the latest step by its parent Meta to address criticism that it has not done enough to protect teenagers online. Modeled on the Motion Picture Association’s ratings, the new system will restrict posts featuring strong language, risky stunts, drug references or other mature themes. The rules will also apply to Meta’s generative AI tools, it said on Tuesday.

Artificial Intelligence

Sam Altman says OpenAI isn’t ‘moral police of the world’ after erotica ChatGPT post blows up

CNBC

Ashley Capoot

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Wednesday that the company is “not the elected moral police of the world” after receiving backlash over his decision to loosen restrictions and allow content like erotica within its chatbot ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence startup has expanded its safety controls in recent months as it faced mounting scrutiny over how it protects users, particularly minors.

Anthropic’s AI Principles Make It a White House Target

Bloomberg

Dave Lee

On Tuesday, White House AI “czar” and venture capitalist David Sacks intensified a frustration that has been building for months. “Anthropic is running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering,” he wrote on X, referring to the company behind leading AI chatbot Claude. “It is principally responsible for the state regulatory frenzy that is damaging the startup ecosystem.”

‘Sovereign AI’ has become a newfront in the US-China tech war

WIRED

Zoë Schiffer

OpenAI has announced a number of projects this year with foreign governments to help build out what it has called their “sovereign AI” systems. The company says the deals, some of which are being coordinated with the US government, are part of a broader push to give national leaders more control over a technology that could reshape their economies.

OpenAI to allow mature content on ChatGPT for adult verified users starting December

Reuters

OpenAI will allow mature content for ChatGPT users who verify their age on the platform starting in December, CEO Sam Altman said, after the chatbot was made restrictive for users in mental distress. “As we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

OpenAI forms advisory council on wellbeing and AI

Engadget

Anna Washenko

OpenAI announced today that it is creating an advisory council centered on its users’ mental and emotional wellness. The Expert Council on Well-being and AI comprises eight researchers and experts on the intersection of technology and mental health. Some of the members were experts that OpenAI consulted as it developed parental controls.

15 million workers vs. Big Tech’s AI rush

Axios

Josephine Walker

The largest federation of labor unions representing nearly 15 million Americans launched the first comprehensive agenda for a future fueled by “worker-centered” artificial intelligence on Wednesday, promoting what they say are benefits for everyone, “not just tech billionaires and corporate shareholders.”

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

