Good morning. It's Friday 28th of March.

From the South China Sea to Studio Ghibli, today’s news shows tech and power in motion. Plus: don’t miss ASPI’s new State of the Strait newsletter on China’s pressure campaign against Taiwan.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The Trump administration has directed two intelligence agencies to train their satellite surveillance capabilities on the U.S.-Mexico border region as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration and drug cartels. Reuters

It’s only been a day since ChatGPT’s new AI image generator went live, and social media feeds are already flooded with AI-generated memes in the style of Studio Ghibli. TechCrunch

Pressure points: China's air and maritime coercion

New research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute reveals a range of nations are increasingly willing to challenge China’s excessive claims in the South China Sea than they were previously. The analysis, detailed in Pressure points—a world first online resource tracking the activity and behaviour of the People's Liberation Army in the South China Sea and beyond.

To counter China’s coercion of Taiwan, we must track it better

Nathan Attrill

The threat of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan dominates global discussion about the Taiwan Strait. Far less attention is paid to what is already happening—Beijing is slowly squeezing Taiwan into submission without firing a shot. Instead of launching a full-blown attack, China is ramping up a full spectrum of coercion: political meddling, economic pressure, information operations, legal manoeuvres, cyberattacks and diplomatic isolation, all conducted within the pressure cooker of constant military threats. The goal? Wear Taiwan down bit by bit until it has no choice but to give in to Beijing’s demand for unification.

China

Inside Maye Musk’s cozy relationship with China

Zeyi Yang

In January, with a nationwide ban on TikTok looming, hundreds of thousands of people in the US began flocking to another Chinese social media app called RedNote—only to find that Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, had already established a relatively large audience on the platform. Maye, who has become a celebrity in her own right in China over the past few years, had over 600,000 followers on RedNote when the flood of Americans arrived.

Exclusive: China's H3C warns of Nvidia AI chip shortage amid surging demand

One of China’s largest server makers, H3C, has flagged potential shortages of Nvidia's H20 chip, the most advanced AI processor legally available domestically under U.S. export controls, in a client notice seen by Reuters. The potential supply crunch could create obstacles for China's artificial intelligence ambitions at a time when its tech firms are aggressively expanding their investments in AI.

China’s 2025 cloud spending to grow 15% on the back of DeepSeek-driven AI adoption

Coco Feng

Cloud infrastructure services spending in mainland China, which grew 13 per cent last year, is set to further accelerate with a 15 per cent increase in 2025 driven by DeepSeek’s momentum that has triggered rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, according to Canalys.Cloud spending, which totalled US$40 billion in 2024, is expected to reach US$46 billion this year as leading cloud providers such as Alibaba Group Holding, Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings have all announced plans to expand their investments.

SiCarrier says its tools can help China make advanced chips

Che Pan and Brenda Goh

China can use domstically developed tools to make advanced semiconductors, countering U.S. curbs on Beijing's access to high-end chipmaking technology, an executive at a major Chinese supplier said on Thursday. Du Lijun, president of chip equipment maker Shenzhen SiCarrier Industry Machines, said China faces export controls on access to lithography systems to make chips, but homemade tools could be employed instead to help it make 5-nanometer chips.

USA

Exclusive: Trump administration is pointing spy satellites at US border

Marisa Taylor and Jeffrey Dastin

The Trump administration has directed two intelligence agencies to train their satellite surveillance capabilities on the U.S.-Mexico border region as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration and drug cartels. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, which are part of the Department of Defense, oversee spy satellites and analyze imagery for the Pentagon and other intelligence organizations.

US robotics companies push for national strategy, including a central office, to compete with China

Didi Tang and Matt O'Brien

American robotics companies are pushing for a national robotics strategy, including establishing a federal office focused on promoting the industry at a time when China is making intelligent robots a national priority. Representatives of companies — including Tesla, Boston Dynamics and Agility Robotics — on Wednesday met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to show off products and push for the United States to adopt policies that would boost American companies in a global race to develop the next generation of robots.

Private data and passwords of senior U.S. security officials found online

Patrick Beuth, Jörg Diehl, Roman Höfner, Roman Lehberger, Friederike Röhreke and Fidelius Schmid

Private contact details of the most important security advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump can be found on the internet. DER SPIEGEL reporters were able to find mobile phone numbers, email addresses and even some passwords belonging to the top officials. To do so, the reporters used commercial people search engines along with hacked customer data that has been published on the web. Those affected by the leaks include National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Inside DOGE’s plan to invade the treasury—and throttle USAID

Vittoria Elliott and Matt Giles

From the beginning of President Donald Trump’s administration, Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency had a plan to monitor USAID payments and was preparing to use US Treasury Department systems to halt them, according to new court documents, emails, and affidavits obtained by WIRED.

Mike Waltz left his Venmo friends list public

Dhruv Mehrotra and Tim Marchman

A Venmo account under the name “Michael Waltz,” carrying a profile photo of the national security adviser and connected to accounts bearing the names of people closely associated with him, was left open to the public until Wednesday afternoon. A WIRED analysis shows that the account revealed the names of hundreds of Waltz’s personal and professional associates, including journalists, military officers, lobbyists, and others—information a foreign intelligence service or other actors could exploit for any number of ends, experts say.

Bondi suggests Signal chat episode is unlikely to be criminally investigated

Devlin Barrett

Attorney General Pam Bondi signaled on Thursday that there was unlikely to be a criminal investigation into the sharing of military operation details in an unsecured text group, declaring that the specifics of when fighter jets would depart and when bombs would fall were “not classified.” Ms. Bondi, speaking at a news conference in Virginia, was asked about the public debate surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he sent details of a coming attack on rebels in Yemen to senior administration officials in a Signal group chat that accidentally included a magazine editor.

North Asia

SK Hynix says some customers brought forward orders ahead of US tariffs

Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin

South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, said on Thursday that some customers have brought forward orders in preparation for new U.S. tariffs on semiconductors.Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, SK Hynix's Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Lee Sang-rak, said the "pull-in" effects, along with the reduction in customers’ inventory, led to favourable market conditions recently.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian media, academia targeted in espionage campaign using Google Chrome zero-day exploit

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian security researchers discovered sophisticated new malware used in an espionage campaign targeting media outlets and educational institutions in the country. The attacks, which exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome, left the researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky baffled. Without doing anything obviously malicious or forbidden, the hackers managed to bypass Google Chrome’s sandbox protection “as if it didn’t even exist,” they said.

Europe

Two Serbian journalists reportedly targeted with Pegasus spyware

Suzanne Smalley

Two investigative journalists in Serbia were targeted with advanced commercial spyware last month, Amnesty International said Thursday. The journalists, who work for the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, were targeted with the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, according to a press release. Both received unusual messages on the Viber messaging app from a number they didn’t know and was later determined to be tied to the state-telecommunications operator, Amnesty said. The journalists brought their phones to the Amnesty International Security Lab, which says it confirmed they were targeted with spyware.

European officials increasingly certain Baltic Sea cable breaks are accidental, not sabotage

Alexander Martin

A series of recent submarine cable breaks in the Baltic Sea has alarmed onlookers who fear the incidents are part of a Russian sabotage campaign. But officials from several European countries on the North Sea and Baltic Sea told Recorded Future News there is increasing confidence among their governments that the incidents were accidental and not directed by the Kremlin.

Spyware scandal: Italian government reportedly admits targeting activists

Alessia Peretti

For nearly two months, the Italian government has evaded questions, dismissed allegations, and shifted its narrative in the face of mounting pressure from opposition parties and activists. Now, a turning point: Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano has reportedly admitted that Italy’s intelligence services authorised spyware surveillance on members of the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans. Yet, a crucial mystery remains - who was behind the surveillance of Fanpage.it director Francesco Cancellato? The parliamentary intelligence oversight committee is investigating whether the use of the Israeli spyware complied with Italian law and whether intelligence services acted within their mandate in authorizing preventive wiretaps.

EU court adviser backs WhatsApp in fight against EU privacy watchdog

Foo Yun Chee

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp on Thursday got the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court in its fight against the EU privacy watchdog, which had ordered the Irish data protection authority to jack up a fine four years ago for privacy breaches. The Irish enforcer fined WhatsApp 225 million euros ($242.2 million) in 2021 following complaints about its use of personal data in Ireland. The higher penalty came after the European Data Protection Board intervened in the case.

UK

UK watchdog fines OnlyFans $1.4 million over age-check disclosure failures

Britain's media and telecommunications regulator, Ofcom, on Thursday fined OnlyFans, an adults-only website and social media platform, 1.05 million pounds ($1.4 million) over failures to correctly disclose information related to measures to check age. OnlyFans' operator, Fenix International Limited, had failed to provide accurate information over how it was implementing age checks and how effective OnlyFans' third-party facial estimation technology was, the watchdog said.

Big Tech

Musk Inc is under serious threat

Until recently Elon Musk had little need to look over his shoulder. He once described competition for Tesla, his electric-vehicle company, as “the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day”, rather than the “small trickle” of other EV-makers. SpaceX, his rocket firm, had so undercut and outwitted the bloated aerospace incumbents that it had developed an almost invincible aura.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s viral Studio Ghibli moment highlights AI copyright concerns

It’s only been a day since ChatGPT’s new AI image generator went live, and social media feeds are already flooded with AI-generated memes in the style of Studio Ghibli, the cult-favorite Japanese animation studio behind blockbuster films such as “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away.” According to Evan Brown, an intellectual property lawyer at the law firm Neal & McDevitt, products like GPT-4o’s native image generator operate in a legal gray area today. However, Brown says it’s plausible that OpenAI achieved this likeness by training its model on millions of frames from Ghibli’s films. Even if that was the case, several courts are still deciding whether training AI models on copyrighted works falls under fair use protections.

Alibaba launches AI model that can process images and video on phones and laptops

Coco Feng

Alibaba Group Holding has introduced a new multimodal artificial intelligence model capable of processing text, images, audio and video on smartphones and laptops, as the tech giant moves to solidify its advantages in generative AI. The company launched Qwen2.5-Omni-7B on Thursday as the latest addition to its Qwen family of models. With just 7 billion parameters, it is designed to run on mobile phones, tablets and laptops, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible to everyday users.

Research

Leading endpoint protection solutions for combatting cyberthreats identified in info-tech research group’s new emotional footprint report

The 2025 Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group ranks leading endpoint protection providers, offering key insights from user feedback on the most effective solutions to combat cyberthreats and safeguard sensitive data.

Events & Podcasts

Global policy makers and tech giants to convene in Abu Dhabi for inaugural summit on governance of emerging technologies

The Advanced Technology Research Council today announced the inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit, set to take place at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi on 5–6 May 2025. The summit will convene over 500 regional and international attendees to drive global collaboration on the governance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Organized under the theme “Shaping Responsible Governance of AI and Emerging Technologies in a Future Digital Economy”, the summit seeks to establish robust frameworks for tech governance and encourage inclusive dialogue among diverse stakeholders. It will focus on justice as well as key sectors including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and creative industries.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.