ASPI

Australia’s digital infrastructure is doing the work of deterrence

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

When asked on Insiders about the United States’ review of AUKUS contributions, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy made a subtle but important point: Australia’s aid and diplomatic spending, particularly in the Pacific, should count as part of its broader security effort. He’s right, and we should take that one step further. Australia’s investment in international digital infrastructure closes development gaps, helping us deliver on the core promise of the Pacific family: that alignment with Australia will bring real, tangible improvements to people’s lives.

Australia

Tech giants Apple and Google lose landmark court case as federal judge rules they engaged in anti-competitive conduct

ABC News

Melanie Vujkovic

In a landmark decision, the federal court has on Tuesday ruled against tech giants Apple and Google in a major win for consumers, finding that the companies engaged in anti-competitive conduct. Judge Jonathan Beach found that both companies had broken the law by misusing their market power in the way they run their app stores which sell everything from smartphone apps to computer games.

AI and misinformation in crosshairs of Labor’s review of its landslide election win

The Guardian

Tom McIlroy

Labor will use a review of its historic 3 May election victory to better prepare for cyber misinformation and artificial intelligence threats in future federal campaigns.The party’s national executive has appointed four people to lead a months-long review into the campaign, despite Labor winning 94 seats in the lower house and securing its biggest victory in decades.

China

Why China is becoming the world’s first electrostate

ABC News

Jo Lauder

In April this year, China installed more solar power than Australia has in all its history. In one month. This isn’t a story about Australia’s poor track record on solar; Australia is a global leader. Rather, this shows the astonishing rate at which China is embracing renewable technologies across every aspect of its society.

China pressures Myanmar rebels in bid to lock down rare-earth supplies

Nikkei Asia

Beijing sees minerals as key bargaining chip in tariff standoff with US. China is rushing to expand access to Myanmar's rare-earth supplies, pressuring an armed group in one of the country's main producing regions to stop fighting and providing production assistance to forces in another region.

USA

Feds used local cop's password to do immigration surveillance with Flock cameras

404Media

Jason Koebler

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent used a local police officer’s password to the Flock automated license plate reader system to search for someone suspected of an “immigration violation.” That DEA agent did this “without [the local police officer’s] knowledge,” and the password to the Flock account, which belonged to the Palos Heights PD, has since been changed.

Do Kwon Pleads Guilty to Fraud Over $40 Billion Terra Collapse

Bloomberg

Bob Van Voris

Terraform Labs Pte. co-founder Do Kwon said he will plead guilty to charges in a US fraud prosecution tied to the $40 billion collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin in 2022. Kwon told US District Judge Paul Engelmayer at a hearing in New York on Tuesday that he will plead guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud. The 33-year-old faced nine counts in an indictment.

Russia Is suspected to be behind breach of federal court filing system

The New York Times

Adam Goldman, Glenn Thrush and Mattathias Schwartz

Investigators have uncovered evidence that Russia is at least partly responsible for a recent hack of the computer system that manages federal court documents, including highly sensitive records with information that could reveal sources and people charged with national security crimes, according to several people briefed on the breach.

Data brokers are hiding their opt-out pages from Google search

WIRED

Colin Lecher and Tomas Apodaca

Data brokers are required by California law to provide ways for consumers to request their data be deleted. But good luck finding them. More than 30 of the companies, which collect and sell consumers’ personal information, hid their deletion instructions from Google, according to a review by The Markup and CalMatters of hundreds of broker websites. This creates one more obstacle for consumers who want to delete their data.



Additional Stories:

Trump exacts a price from Nvidia, AMD for AI chip sales to China

Nikkei Asia

Rintaro Tobita and Kosuke Shimizu

U.S. President Donald Trump's deal with chipmakers to allow exports to China in exchange for a cut of revenue looks set to boost Washington's coffers, but the security concerns that prompted the original export restrictions still remain. Under the agreement announced Monday, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices can sell artificial intelligence chips to China in exchange for paying 15% of the proceeds to the U.S. government.

Trump meets with Intel CEO days after calling for his resignation

Nikkei Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Shares of Intel, considered to be at the heart of America's domestic chip manufacturing ambitions, rose 2.2% in extended trading.

Americas

Brazil kept tight rein on big tech. Trump’s tariffs could change that

The New York Times

Ana Ionova

President Trump’s use of painful tariffs against Brazil has so far not sprung his political ally Jair Bolsonaro from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges of plotting a coup. But the levies appear to be having more success in opening doors for America’s Big Tech companies as they seek to influence the rules governing them.

Brazil's Lula says proposal to regulate social media platforms is ready

Reuters

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that a proposal to regulate social media platforms in the country is ready and will be sent to Congress. In an interview with news outlet BandNews, Lula said the proposal will be on his desk on Wednesday afternoon, so the government can send it to Congress.

North Asia

Hackers breach and expose a major North Korean spying operation

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Hackers claim to have compromised the computer of a North Korean government hacker and leaked its contents online, offering a rare window into a hacking operation by the notoriously secretive nation. The two hackers, who go by Saber and cyb0rg, published a report about the breach in the latest issue of Phrack magazine, a legendary cybersecurity e-zine that was first published in 1985.

South & Central Asia

Govt wants telcos to ditch foreign gear for homegrown equipment: Here's why

Business Standard

Rimjhim Singh

The government is planning to increase the use of homegrown telecom equipment, a shift that could reshape the industry and challenge foreign suppliers, according to a report by The Economic Times. The news report said that officials are pushing private telecom operators to switch more of their networks to locally made products, and may make it mandatory if voluntary steps fall short.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Rocket Lab aims to win big in Asia in challenge to Japanese launchers

Nikkei Asia

Mitsuru Obe

A recent evening reception at the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo was packed with space industry officials seeking to speak with one of the special guests: Peter Beck, a Kiwi self-taught rocket engineer and founder of U.S. launch service company Rocket Lab. Many satellite operators in Japan have come to depend on Rocket Lab's launch services.

Indosat opens AI center in Papua in symbol of 'digital awakening'

Nikkei Asia

Michelle Anindya

When Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison unveiled its AI Experience Center in the Indonesian city of Jayapura in May, it was an unusually bright moment for the digital landscape of the Papua region, which has long faced disparities in technological infrastructure and development compared to other areas of the sprawling country. It now has a facility with fully-equipped training rooms, digital learning platforms and collaborative workspaces.

Russia

Ground robots are transforming battle-casualty evacuation in Ukraine

The Strategist

David Kirichenko

The Russia-Ukraine war has evolved into a technological arms race, with uncrewed machines playing a central role across every domain of combat. The skies are now filled with aerial drones, and their kill zone continues to expand in all directions. Drones have revolutionised warfare on land and at sea, too. The latest development is the use of ground robots and their incipient transformation of frontline medicine.

Ukraine successfully tests Starlink's direct-to-cell technology

Reuters

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has successfully conducted the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe, the company said on Tuesday. The pilot test took place in the Zhytomyr region using Starlink's direct-to-cell technology, Kyivstar said, with its CEO Oleksandr Komarov and Ukraine's digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov exchanging messages via regular smartphones.

High-severity WinRAR 0-day exploited for weeks by 2 groups

ArsTechnica

Dan Goodin

A high-severity zero-day in the widely used WinRAR file compressor is under active exploitation by two Russian cybercrime groups. The attacks backdoor computers that open malicious archives attached to phishing messages, some of which are personalized. Security firm ESET said Monday that it first detected the attacks on July 18, when its telemetry spotted a file in an unusual directory path.

UK

UK asks people to delete emails in order to save water during drought

404Media

Matthew Gault

It’s a brutally hot August across the world, but especially in Europe where high temperatures have caused wildfires and droughts. In the UK, the water shortage is so bad that the government is urging citizens to help save water by deleting old emails. It really helps lighten the load on water hungry datacenters, you see. The suggestion came in a press release posted on the British government’s website Tuesday after a meeting of its National Drought Group.

Middle East

New Charon ransomware targets Middle East public sector, aviation firms

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Researchers say a newly-identified ransomware strain dubbed Charon has been deployed in cyberattacks targeting the public sector and aviation organizations in the Middle East, sharing some similarities with attacks from a China-linked cyber-espionage group. A report published Tuesday by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro described Charon as having APT-style capabilities. Before encrypting files, the ransomware disables antivirus and other security services, deletes backups and empties the recycle bin to make recovery harder.

Big Tech

Sam Altman challenges Elon Musk with plans for Neuralink rival

Financial Times

Ivan Levingston, George Hammond and James Fontanella-Khan

OpenAI and its co-founder Sam Altman are preparing to back a company that will compete with Elon Musk’s Neuralink by connecting human brains with computers, heightening the rivalry between the two billionaire entrepreneurs. The new venture, called Merge Labs, is raising new funds at a $850mn valuation, with much of the new capital expected to come from OpenAI’s ventures team, according to three people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Artificial Intelligence

Perplexity Makes Longshot $34.5 Billion Offer for Chrome

The Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt

Artificial-intelligence startup Perplexity on Tuesday offered to purchase Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion as it works to challenge the tech giant’s web-search dominance. Perplexity’s offer is significantly more than its own valuation, which is estimated at $18 billion. The company told The Wall Street Journal that several investors including large venture-capital funds had agreed to back the transaction in full.

Artificial Intelligence and the orchestration of Palestinian life and death

Tech Policy Press

Sarah Fathallah

Following Israel’s ban of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, GHF was established in February 2025 to take charge of aid distribution in Gaza. A few months later, plans for mandating the use of facial recognition tools at distribution sites surfaced, leading rights groups to decry this hypothetical ‘biometrics-for-food’ mechanism of control and surveillance. It wasn’t until July that a GHF contractor corroborated the use of facial recognition cameras in distribution sites.

Anthropic offers AI chatbot Claude to US government for $1

Reuters

Amazon.com-backed Anthropic said on Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI model to the U.S. government for $1, joining a growing list of artificial intelligence startups proposing lucrative deals to win federal contracts. This comes days after OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude were added to the government's list of approved AI vendors.

NASA and Google collaborate on AI doctor for Mars trip

PC Mag

Will Mccurdy

As tech giants like Apple turn their eyes towards AI-powered healthcare, Google is now building a new AI doctor in collaboration with NASA. But you might never get a chance to use the new model, unless you're planning a trip to Mars, that is. According to the NASA proof-of-concept slide deck, first spotted by TechCrunch, the project aims to tackle the problems of multi-year, long-distance space travel, dealing with issues like no real-time communication with Earth, no way to send medical samples back home, and the possibility of no evacuations in an emergency.

