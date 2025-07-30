Good morning. It's Wednesday, 30th of July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Children will be banned from having YouTube accounts from December, with the federal government backflipping on an earlier decision to exempt the video platform from the national under-16s social media restrictions. The Guardian

China is taking advantage of gaps in American defenses, as its cyberprogram poses a core challenge to the United States, the former director of the National Security Agency said in an interview. The New York Times

From the moment the news broke of a mass shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, misinformation careened through social media, declaring the massacre an act of Islamic terrorism or blaming Zohran Mamdani, who is seeking to become the city’s first Muslim mayor. The New York Times

ASPI

Enough to drive a cybersecurity officer mad: one rule here, a different rule there

ASPI

Bart Hogeveen

In April, more than 50 chief information security officers called on G7 and OECD member states to address the growing divergence in cybersecurity regulatory requirements. Rules are increasingly varying from country to country and even domestically as governments respond to serious incidents.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: legacy politics and premeditated escalation

ASPI

Angela Suriyasenee and Nathan Ruser

The eruption of fighting between Thailand and Cambodia on 24 July may appear to have been sudden, but it was neither abrupt nor unforeseen. It was the product of a calculated build-up and was shaped as much by domestic politics and legacy ambitions as by maps and military strategy.

Aussie spy systems need reforming

ABC News

Andy Park

According to a new report, one sign our spy systems are not keeping pace would be a slip-up like the US 'Signal-gate' scandal, in which classified US military strike plans were discussed on freeware messaging app, Signal, then leaked. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute interviewed 28 current and former senior national security officials offering a rare, inside perspective into the "match fitness" of Australia's spy systems.

Australia’s trainee spies face unexpected challenge: no phones allowed

The Nightly

Aaron Patrick

Australia’s spy agencies offer jobs that are challenging, exciting and provide access to some of the nation’s greatest secrets. Based on interviews with some two dozen current and former employees with eight of Australia’s ten intelligence agencies, ASPI's 32-page report found most new employees were surprised by the limited capabilities of their office technology.

Spies point to 'risk aversion', poor leadership for lack of innovation

The Canberra Times

Eleanor Campbell

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute's study interviewed 28 current and former national security, intelligence, law enforcement, defence and foreign affairs officials. The report comes after a major review released in March found that the nation's spy agencies were highly capable but needed to innovate to keep pace with shifting national security threats.

Australia

Children to be banned from having YouTube accounts as Albanese government backflips on exemption

The Guardian

Josh Butler

Children will be banned from having YouTube accounts from December, with the federal government backflipping on an earlier decision to exempt the video platform from the national under-16s social media restrictions. The decision, to be confirmed by the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and the communications minister, Anika Wells, on Wednesday, is likely to set off a furious reaction from the Google-owned YouTube, which will hold a major event for politicians in Parliament House on Wednesday night.

Signal boss warns app will exit Australia if forced to hand over users’ encrypted messages

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Signal president Meredith Whittaker is prepared to withdraw the privacy-focused messaging app from Australia — saying she hopes it doesn’t become a “gangrenous foot” by poisoning its entire platform by forcing it to hand over its users’ encrypted data to authorities. Ms Whittaker says Signal would take the “drastic step” of leaving any market where a government compelled it to create a “backdoor” to access its data, saying it would create a vulnerability that hackers and authoritative regimes could exploit, undermining Signals’ “reason for existing”.

Crypto billionaire invests millions to build Australia’s ChatGPT

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

The billionaire founder of online casino giant Stake.com is pouring millions of dollars into a new artificial intelligence venture with ambitions to become Australia’s answer to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The new venture is known as Maincode, and has been operating quietly in Melbourne since November under the stewardship of co-founder Dave Lemphers, a former Microsoft and Amazon Web Services data scientist.

How technology is reshaping the higher education industry in Australia

IT Wire

Helen Masters

Australia’s higher education sector is going through a major transformation. As digital-native students become the majority and operational complexity rises, universities are increasingly turning to technology to simplify administration, improve the learning experience, and better prepare students for a fast-changing job market.

No ‘AI agreement’, no government contracts: ACTU

The Australian Financial Review

David Marin-Guzman

Employers will face bans from government contracts and loss of funding if they refuse to sign agreements to regulate artificial intelligence in the workplace, according to a major union proposal to the productivity roundtable. The ACTU announced on Tuesday that it will push for a new stream of “AI implementation” agreements between employers and their workforces to be regulated by a new AI authority and a national AI act.

China

China lays out its AI vision in foil to Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ plan

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott and Ryan McMorrow

China has used its first big artificial intelligence expo since the release of homegrown DeepSeek’s breakthrough model to assert its AI ambitions to an international audience, presenting an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s “America First” vision and showcasing the country’s vast manufacturing capabilities. Premier Li Qiang surprised the audience by announcing plans to establish a Shanghai-based organisation for AI cooperation and two new UN dialogue mechanisms for regulating AI.

China sees gaps in US defenses, ousted national security official says

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes

China is taking advantage of gaps in American defenses, as its cyberprogram poses a core challenge to the United States, the former director of the National Security Agency said in an interview. Gen. Timothy Haugh, the former head of both the NSA and US Cyber Command, said there were weaknesses in American cyberdefenses that the Chinese government was trying to exploit.

Tech giants from Tencent to ByteDance vie for AI agent supremacy after Manus relocates

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese big tech firms from Tencent Holdings to ByteDance are intensifying their focus on artificial intelligence agents in a competitive market, taking advantage of the void left by rival Manus AI, which has relocated overseas amid geopolitical tensions. At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai over the weekend, Tencent’s cloud computing unit unveiled a dozen AI agents – software designed to autonomously complete tasks on behalf of business users and consumers.

Cadence to plead guilty and pay $140 million to US for China sales

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

Cadence Design agreed to plead guilty and pay more than US$140 million to resolve US charges for selling its chip design products to a Chinese military university believed to be involved in simulating nuclear explosions, the US Justice Department said on Monday. Cadence is accused of violating export controls by illegally selling chip design software and hardware to front companies representing China’s National University of Defence Technology.

USA

After Park Avenue shooting, anti-Muslim disinformation spread rapidly

The New York Times

John Leland

From the moment the news broke of a mass shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, misinformation careened through social media, declaring the massacre an act of Islamic terrorism or blaming Zohran Mamdani, who is seeking to become the city’s first Muslim mayor. Mr. Mamdani’s surprise victory in the Democratic primary last month, coming from the far left, stirred up anti-Muslim animus not just in New York but also in pockets nationwide.

Cheyenne to host massive AI data center using more electricity than all Wyoming homes combined

AP News

Mead Gruver and Matt O'Brien

An artificial intelligence data center that would use more electricity than every home in Wyoming combined before expanding to as much as five times that size will be built soon near Cheyenne, according to the city’s mayor. The city has been home to Microsoft data centers since 2012. An $800 million data center announced last year by Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is nearing completion, Collins said.

Errors found in US judge’s withdrawn decision stink of AI

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

A US district court judge has withdrawn his decision in a biopharma securities case after lawyers noted that his opinion referenced fake quotes and other erroneous case information — mistakes mirroring errors in other legal cases that have been attributed to artificial intelligence tools.

Energy-hungry tech companies told to pony up to improve power grid

The Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt

Across the US, utilities are asking tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Amazon to pay more to connect their new data centers to the power grid. Utility officials are concerned that the cost of new power infrastructure needed to serve data-center demand could raise rates for regular customers.

Cyber‑incident reporting tool for maritime sector

Asia-Pacific Security Magazine

With Federal maritime cybersecurity reporting rules that entered enforcement on July 16, US-bound maritime operators are now federally required to report cyber incidents, marking a turning point for shipowners, operators, and offshore stakeholders. A free reporting tool has been released to simplify compliance and meet the US Coast Guard’s cyber‑reporting expectations.

Minnesota governor activates National Guard after cyberattack on state capital

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The city of Saint Paul, Minnesota was forced to shut off government networks in response to a cyberattack Friday, prompting Governor Tim Walz to activate the National Guard to assist in recovery efforts. Mayor Melvin Carter said during a press conference that the city is most concerned about the data it holds on government employees, arguing that the city does not carry much information on city residents.

St. Paul hobbled by cyberattack, prompting National Guard response The New York Times

North Asia

Korea's Enhans makes global top 3 in AI agent benchmark

The Korea Herald

Jie Ye-eun

Enhans, a South Korean startup specializing in vertical commerce AI agents, said Tuesday that its artificial intelligence model, ACT-1, ranked third in the global benchmark for web-based AI agents, Online Mind2Web. The model placed just behind global tech giants OpenAI and Anthropic.

Southeast Asia

The surprise winner in the US-China tech war? Vietnam’s chip industry

Rest of World

Lam Le

US President Donald Trump’s onslaught of tariffs has given Vietnam an opportunity to stake its claim in the global semiconductor chip race. Vietnamese companies that manufacture chip components — such as circuit boards and wafers — have had a surge in demand as clients place orders before the tariffs kick in and Washington steps up pressure to reduce its reliance on Chinese products.

Senator presses Musk on Starlink ‘misuse’ by Southeast Asian scammers

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan is looking for answers from Elon Musk about the reported use of SpaceX’s Starlink technology by criminal groups running scamming compounds in Southeast Asia. In a letter on Monday addressed to Musk, the company’s CEO, Hassan requested information “about SpaceX’s efforts to prevent the misuse of Starlink in transnational fraud.”

South & Central Asia

India overtakes China in smartphone exports to the US as manufacturing jumps 240%, report shows

CNBC

Anniek Bao

India has overtaken China to become the top exporter of smartphones to the US, according to research firm Canalys, reflecting the shift in manufacturing supply chain away from Beijing amid tariff-fueled uncertainty. Smartphones assembled in India accounted for 44% of US imports of those devices in the second quarter, a significant increase from just 13% in the same period last year.

Europe

NATO warns of state-linked cyberattacks on Europe’s civilian ports, exposing critical gaps in maritime defense

Industrial Cyber

Anna Ribeiro

Maritime ports, responsible for 80 percent of global trade and serving as critical NATO logistics hubs, are facing a surge in cyberattacks from state-linked actors, according to a new policy brief from the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The report highlights a sharp rise in threats targeting European and Mediterranean port facilities, with many attacks traced to Russia, Iran, and China.

Europe sets its sights on multi-billion-euro gigawatt factories as it plays catch-up on AI

CNBC

April Roach

Europe is setting its sights on gigawatt factories in a bid to bolster its lagging artificial intelligence industry and meet the challenges of a rapidly-changing sector. For its part, the European Union describes the factories as a “dynamic ecosystem” that brings together computing power, data and talent to create AI models and applications.

Temu accused by EU of breaking rules with illegal product sales

South China Morning Post

The European Union ramped up an investigation into Chinese-owned e-commerce firm Temu, saying that the company fails to gauge how many illegal products are sold through its platform. It added that a risk assessment of illegal sales Temu conducted in October was inaccurate and that the commission’s own analysis and test purchases showed users in the EU are at high risk of receiving unsafe or counterfeit products such as baby toys or electronics.

Poland says more than 30 suspects face trial over pro-Russian sabotage

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Polish authorities have detained 32 people since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine for allegedly working with Russian intelligence to carry out sabotage and arson attacks on local infrastructure, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday. The suspects — including Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Colombian nationals — were allegedly recruited to conduct attacks aimed at destabilizing the country, Tusk said.

UK

Google says UK government has not demanded an encryption backdoor for its users’ data

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

The UK government is reportedly backing down from its earlier demand that Apple build a secret backdoor allowing its authorities access to customer data worldwide, following a harsh rebuke from the US government. But one US senator wants to know if other tech giants, like Google, have also received secret backdoor demands from the UK government.

The UK’s new tech law triggers upheaval

POLITICO

Aaron Mak

A new law to promote online safety in the United Kingdom has swept up a lot more content than social media users expected, and a wide range of advocacy groups and disgruntled consumers are rising to object. The UK’s Online Safety Act took effect Friday to shield minors from “harmful” content — not just pornography, but also material that is hateful, promotes substance abuse or depicts “serious violence.”

Gender & Women in Tech

A second Tea breach reveals users’ DMs about abortions and cheating

404Media

Emanuel Maiberg and Joseph Cox

A second, major security issue with women’s dating safety app Tea has exposed much more user data than the first breach we first reported last week, with an independent security researcher now finding it was possible for hackers to access messages between users discussing abortions, cheating partners, and phone numbers they sent to one another.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT’s Study Mode Is Here. It Won’t Fix Education’s AI Problems

WIRED

Reece Rogers

The school year starts soon for many students, and ChatGPT has announced a new “study mode” that aims to prevent—or at least, encourage against—students taking homework shortcuts. The problem is, no matter how engaging ChatGPT’s study mode becomes as OpenAI iterates on this feature, it exists just a toggle click away from ChatGPT, with direct answers (and potential fabrications) about whatever class you're working on.

Microsoft’s Copilot will browse the web with you in new update

Bloomberg

Matt Day

Microsoft is embedding the Copilot AI assistant deeper into its browser, betting that users will find the service helpful when sorting through information and navigating the web. The new Copilot Mode for Microsoft Edge was announced on Monday, with the company characterizing it as an experiment.

