Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 24 to 31 July 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Our analysts unpack the week’s most consequential stories — what happened, why it matters, and their view.

Connected cars are critical infrastructure. Australia is late.

What happened: The Australian Financial Review reported that consumer and cybersecurity groups are warning Australia’s privacy and cyber laws have not kept pace with connected-vehicle technology, leaving drivers exposed to offshore data transfer and, in the worst case, remote interference with the vehicle itself. Around 95 per cent of new vehicles sold in Australia are expected to be internet-connected by 2035. The Australian Electric Vehicle Association wants optional data harvesting off by default, a right for drivers to see and wipe what is collected, and binding rules isolating critical driving systems from the entertainment stack. In May, the infrastructure and transport department completed a first round of consultation on adopting UN Regulations 155 and 156 into Australia’s national road vehicle standards; a second round begins in August.

Why we’re tracking this: The market has moved faster than the regulation. Chinese carmakers reached a record 39.6 per cent of new vehicle sales in June and, on Australian Automotive Dealers Association research, are on track for close to 60 per cent of imports within a decade. Australia is not deciding whether to admit a technology; it is deciding what to do about one that is already approaching 40 per cent of the market and climbing. That is a different and harder problem.

What people are saying:

‘The gap that we see is that those protections aren’t specific to vehicles and the data that they carry. They don’t cover the complexity of a connected vehicle.’ — James Pickering , AEVA president, Australian Financial Review

‘The manufacturer, at the direction of the Chinese Communist Party , could change fundamentally the way the vehicle operates, or doesn’t operate at all, or stop it operating in peak hour traffic.’ — Alastair MacGibbon , CyberCX, Australian Financial Review

‘If the Chinese Communist Party wanted to bring Australia’s roads to a halt, they could probably do it remotely. But there’s a market mechanism to avoid this. Do it once, and you’d never sell a BYD again. The question of whether you could and whether you would, are quite distinct.’ — Rob Nicholls, UNSW, Australian Financial Review

My view: It is good that the vehicle association has raised this, but the framing needs to be wider than privacy. The threat is the ability of foreign intelligence services to control or access smart cars running foreign technology, and the problem is largely one from China because Chinese carmakers and Chinese technology already dominate the Australian market. We are late. The question is whether we act now or concede the ground entirely.

Three things would help. The government should give the public plain advice about the risks of Chinese tech-connected cars. It should add smart cars to the list of critical infrastructure requiring regulation in the national interest. And it should stop subsidising the problem: at a minimum, reverse the decision to allow Chinese smart cars into government leasing, and end subsidies for Chinese smart cars and EVs that are already heavily subsidised by Beijing and undercutting every other manufacturer.

We have done versions of this before. 5G was an outright national ban. DeepSeek and TikTok are banned from official devices. Ideally Chinese technology would not be permitted in connected cars at all; that is unlikely, so some form of regulation is needed instead. A quota on Chinese smart cars is worth considering, both for economic security and as reciprocity for the quotas China already applies to Australian goods such as beef. And Australia should work with likeminded democracies to build local and trusted suppliers. What is missing is a single framework that covers all of it.

— Justin Bassi, Executive Director

Already read Tuesday’s Early Edition? Tuesday’s stories are included again at the end so the free Friday Digest remains complete.

What We’re Watching — New Since Tuesday

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

The Age Verification Providers Association backed legislation to double maximum penalties for platforms that fail to take reasonable steps to enforce Australia’s under-16 social-media restrictions and called for mandatory independent audits. ABC News reports the bill would let eSafety compel documents from platforms and third parties when investigating suspected systemic non-compliance; the Law Council of Australia sought explicit protections for children and parents, while industry group DIGI opposed the wider powers and larger fines.

University of Sydney researchers Clinton Free and Lachlan Harris found that Labor holds nearly 80 per cent of the 60 federal seats they classify as most exposed to AI-related workforce change. The Sydney Morning Herald reports their Census and Jobs and Skills Australia index identifies highly educated, mortgage-exposed metropolitan electorates as a prospective ‘wired belt’, where automation, job redesign, flatter career paths or weaker wage growth could affect political loyalties.

Queensland and the Northern Territory have rejected the federal government’s proposal to require new AI datacentres to underwrite renewable generation, pay grid-connection costs and offset their power use, although the other states backed nationally consistent rules. The Guardian reports S&P Global projects datacentre electricity use could reach 10 per cent of Australia’s consumption by 2035 and warns that slower transmission and renewables delivery could increase consumer costs; the federal government says it will continue developing energy, water-use and price-protection requirements.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has taken Telegram to the Federal Court after a year-long investigation, alleging that the platform failed to detect, deter, disrupt and remove pro-terror material and accounts. Nine reports that the court can impose a penalty of up to A$54.6 million; Telegram receives about 1.5 million Australian visits a month.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is suing Optus over more than 1,000 alleged breaches arising from its 14-hour September 2025 outage. ABC News reports that 75 per cent of 605 attempts to reach Triple Zero failed during the outage, which was linked to two deaths; each alleged contravention carries a maximum A$250,000 penalty.

🇺🇸 United States

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman told US lawmakers he supported legislation establishing AI cybersecurity guardrails after briefing them on the company’s next model. Bloomberg reports the administration is developing a formal process for reviewing frontier systems, while one proposal would create an independent regulator to assess models with industry input; more than 1,100 AI workers and executives have separately called for government to be able to slow development when major risks warrant it.

A US federal judge said the government's case for designating Anthropic a national-security and supply-chain risk had grown weaker, finding no additional evidence that the company could alter a delivered model or remotely disable it. Axios reports the dispute arose after the Pentagon sought to use Claude for all lawful purposes, while Anthropic maintained restrictions on mass surveillance of Americans and fully autonomous weapons; both sides are seeking summary judgment and an appeal is expected.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Union has opened bidding for large-scale AI gigafactories, backed by €10 billion in public funding from the EU and member states and expected to attract €20 billion in private investment. The Wall Street Journal reports the programme is intended to expand sovereign compute capacity and narrow the bloc's technology gap with the United States and China.

The European Commission plans to designate ChatGPT and Roblox as very large online platforms as soon as August, bringing them under the strictest obligations in the Digital Services Act. Bloomberg reports that the designation would subject both services to enhanced risk assessment, transparency and regulatory oversight.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The New York Times reports that Chinese AI companies are spending heavily on chips and datacentres while low-cost open-weight competition makes price increases difficult. Alibaba and ByteDance have introduced paid or tiered access; Z.ai more than doubled revenue last year but lost nearly US$700 million, while Moonshot AI paused new Kimi K3 registrations within two days because it lacked enough chips to serve demand.

DeepSeek plans to build a 1GW AI datacentre in Inner Mongolia and aims to bring at least part of it online by the end of 2027 or early 2028. Bloomberg reports the project would give the Chinese model developer a major domestic compute base as US controls continue to constrain access to advanced foreign chips.

The US Federal Communications Commission has barred authorisation of new Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots and connected power inverters, citing cyber, espionage and supply-chain risks to critical infrastructure and the US AI buildout. Reuters reports existing models are not immediately affected; PCMag says the agency’s definition also captures robot vacuums and lawn mowers, with already-authorised devices able to receive security updates until at least 1 January 2029.

China now operates more than 510 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites and has strengthened its BeiDou navigation network, remote-sensing systems and counterspace capabilities. The Wall Street Journal reports the advances could improve Beijing’s ability to track US and allied forces across the Pacific, support long-range targeting and provide military space services to partners.

The Information reports Moonshot AI is seeking additional Nvidia Blackwell chips for its next model as US officials investigate Chinese companies’ access to restricted hardware. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg separately argued that banning Chinese AI models would be ineffective and that US companies should instead identify competitive bottlenecks systematically, CNN reports.

Chinese state media has released an English version of a love song portraying coastguard patrols in the South China Sea as peaceful and emotionally resonant, almost 10 years after an international tribunal rejected Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims. ABC News reports the video omits the region’s disputes and confrontations while showcasing Chinese vessels in idyllic isolation; Australian National University scholar Graeme Smith described it as part of Beijing’s long-running soft-power effort, initially aimed at a domestic audience and translated after becoming popular at home.

The US Commerce Department will award GlobalFoundries US$300 million in CHIPS Act funding to develop silicon-photonics technology designed to move data between AI chips faster. Reuters reports that the award extends Washington’s effort to strengthen domestic semiconductor capacity into a component increasingly important to AI datacentres.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Thinking Machines Lab has released the full weights for Inkling-Small, a mixture-of-experts model with 276 billion total parameters and 12 billion active parameters. The company says the model offers native reasoning over text, images and audio, a context window of up to one million tokens and comparable performance to the larger Inkling model at roughly a quarter of its active size; it surpassed Inkling on some reasoning and agentic-coding benchmarks but trails it on knowledge coverage and factuality.

OpenAI is cutting the price of GPT-5.6 Luna by about 80 per cent and GPT-5.6 Terra by 20 per cent, three weeks after launching the model family; the price of its most powerful Sol model is unchanged. Axios reports the company attributed the reductions to serving-efficiency improvements, amid pressure from cheaper Chinese open-weight models and customer concern about the token consumption of longer-running agents.

Google DeepMind has released Gemini Robotics 2, combining a vision-language model with two vision-language-action models to control full-body movement and robot hands across several machines, including humanoids. Wired reports the system can autonomously perform trained tasks such as tidying shelves and tying rubbish bags; Google also introduced the ASIMOV-Agentic benchmark to test whether commands issued through collaborating AI systems could lead to harmful or uncertain physical outcomes.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Amazon Web Services has linked the compromises of four npm packages over 18 months, including Axios, Chalk and Debug, to the North Korea-linked group Sapphire Sleet, which it assesses with medium confidence. The Register reports the attackers socially engineered package maintainers, stole trusted publishing credentials and pushed poisoned updates downstream; AWS says generative AI is making it easier to sustain credible developer personas, tailored approaches and synthetic project histories.

Google is piloting twice-weekly Chrome security updates after AI-assisted vulnerability hunting produced a sharp increase in discoveries. Wired reports that Chrome’s two major June releases fixed 1,072 security flaws—more than the previous 23 major releases combined—while the team is also rewriting vulnerable C++ components in memory-safe Rust to eliminate whole classes of defects rather than relying only on faster patching.

Cryptographer Matthew Green says new Anthropic results show frontier AI systems can understand and extend sophisticated cryptanalytic attacks against systems including HAWK and AES. Green’s analysis frames the work as evidence that advanced models are becoming useful for novel, dual-use security research rather than merely reproducing known techniques.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy plan to develop a US$100 billion, at least 1.2GW AI-datacentre campus on a former US Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Kentucky. The Wall Street Journal reports that the campus is expected to open in 2032, linking hyperscale compute investment to the reuse of strategic federal industrial land and major new power infrastructure.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Chinese authorities have detained or fined creators of AI-generated videos that falsely depicted deaths, flooding, escaped animals and emergency responses during recent natural disasters. BBC News reports that the Cyberspace Administration of China announced a nationwide crackdown on fabricated disaster content on 23 July, while researchers said generation tools were outpacing detection and called for source verification, platform accountability and trusted public-information systems.

Russia has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity and placed him on an international wanted list, alleging that Ukrainian intelligence used a Telegram dating chatbot to recruit young Russians for sabotage and attacks. ABC News reports that Moscow has throttled the platform as part of a wider campaign against foreign technology services, although the Kremlin and defence ministry continue to post there; Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its moderation and law-enforcement obligations.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Futurism found publicly shared Claude conversations and projects indexed in Google Search, including material appearing to contain medical records, children’s contact details, internal company documents and employee reviews. Claude’s conversation-sharing flow warns that anyone with the link can view a share but does not mention possible search indexing; Anthropic said users control public sharing and that it does not give search engines chat directories or sitemaps.

xAI has sued Minnesota’s attorney-general to block a state law banning AI ‘nudification’ services, arguing that the prohibition violates the First Amendment. CBS News Minnesota reports that the challenge puts a major model developer directly against a state effort to prevent non-consensual synthetic intimate imagery.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened a probe into Microsoft over Microsoft 365 renewal price increases linked to the inclusion of Copilot. Bloomberg reports that the regulator is examining whether the bundling and pricing changes harmed competition or limited customer choice.

LinkedIn has introduced a user-reporting option for posts that ‘seem like AI slop’. 404 Media reports the platform is explicitly using the term in its reporting interface after widespread criticism of formulaic AI-generated corporate posts.

An AI-generated avatar of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who is barred from communicating publicly while under house arrest, appeared at the launch of his son Flavio’s presidential campaign. Reuters reports the disclosed synthetic video is being challenged in court and is testing whether Brazil’s rules against misleading AI election material also cover a political surrogate used to bypass restrictions on the real person.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Atlassian has introduced monthly AI wallets of US$500 to US$2,000 for research-and-development staff, with usage paused at the cap unless additional funds are approved. The Guardian reports the Australian company is imposing cost visibility as other employers retreat from ‘tokenmaxxing’; a survey of 500 senior Australian staff found 32 per cent had paused, cancelled or reduced AI deployments because of cost, while only 9 per cent of organisations had token or API-consumption limits.

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📕 New from ASPI

New research from ASPI, in brief.

Past its use-by-date: turning end-of-life technology risk into national advantage — Jason Van der Schyff and James Corera, Cyber, Technology and Security Program, argue that unsupported technology stays in service because of governance failure rather than technical constraint, and propose a ‘Legacy Five’ approach to make it visible, owned and progressively replaceable. With AI accelerating vulnerability discovery, the window in which a legacy estate can be retired on your own timetable is closing — the authors set out the argument in The Strategist. The report was funded by Cisco.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

Australia is flying blind on Chinese drone data — Tilla Hoja argues Australia needs a risk framework governing Chinese-made drone data and software.

Autonomous, sovereign, ready: what Australia’s defence moment demands — Josh Rooney argues Australia must accelerate acquisition and domestic manufacture of autonomous systems.

Earlier This Week — Tuesday’s Early Edition

Everything above is new. These stories ran in Tuesday’s Early Edition, repeated so Friday’s free Digest stays the complete record of the week — Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

In Victoria, Syncline Energy has proposed a 2.4GW AI Hub at Plumpton, north-west of Melbourne. The Guardian reports that residents and local MPs have sought scrutiny of its environmental, infrastructure and community impacts, while the developer presents it as sovereign AI infrastructure.

🇺🇸 United States

A bipartisan pair of US lawmakers introduced the AI Kill Switch Act, which would give the Department of Homeland Security authority to order dangerous AI models shut down or slowed. Representatives Nathaniel Moran and Ted Lieu cited the OpenAI systems that breached Hugging Face during an evaluation and reported safety gaps in other frontier models as reasons for the proposal.

The US Justice Department is prosecuting Atlanta activist Sam Tunick under a federal law against destroying property to prevent its seizure because his phone ran GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused operating system that can be remotely wiped. Legal experts and the Electronic Frontier Foundation say the case may be the first to apply the statute to an operating system rather than the destruction of physical evidence.

Senator Adam Schiff is expected to introduce two bills that would require disclosures for political influencers paid by campaigns and prohibit fraudulent AI-generated depictions of candidates. Semafor reports that the proposals respond to paid online endorsements and AI-generated campaign videos in recent California elections.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is expected to meet senior US officials, lawmakers and economists in Washington to preview the company’s next family of models. CNBC reports that the meetings come as policymakers debate Chinese open-weight models and US competitiveness.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission fined Google €890 million under the Digital Markets Act, finding that the company used its Search dominance and Google Play rules to disadvantage competitors. Donald Trump responded by announcing a Section 301 trade investigation into the EU’s treatment of US technology companies and threatening a substantial tariff on the bloc. The Commission also issued preliminary findings against TikTok, saying its accounts for users under 18 may breach the Digital Services Act by exposing children to bullying and predatory contact. The finding opens a path to fines or remedial orders and is separate from Ofcom’s investigation of TikTok’s age-inference systems in Britain.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the US Commerce Department, has opened a formal investigation into whether Chinese AI companies, including Moonshot AI, obtained advanced US chips to train their models. The probe follows White House claims that Moonshot distilled Anthropic’s Fable model while developing Kimi K3 and Treasury warnings that sanctions could follow industrial-scale intellectual-property theft.

Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI signed an industry letter warning against premature restrictions on open models, while The New York Times reports that OpenAI and Anthropic have privately pressed Washington for restrictions. The United States and China, alongside 19 other APEC economies, endorsed continued open-source development with safeguards for security, data and intellectual property.

Moonshot AI has released the weights for Kimi K3 under its own licence, making the model available for developers to download. The Wall Street Journal reports that US companies are increasingly combining cheaper Chinese models with systems from OpenAI and Anthropic. The Financial Times reports that Beijing is using widely available open models and training in developing countries to build an alternative global order in AI. For more on Moonshot AI and Kimi K3, read Alex Colville’s latest edition of the new ASPI Substack ‘AI Under Heaven’:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang described domestic AI companies resisting local chips as ‘traitors’ during a state-led push to accelerate adoption of Chinese alternatives to Nvidia. Reuters reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun manufacturing domestic deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, a key component for chipmaking and a step in Beijing’s effort to reduce reliance on foreign technology. Bloomberg reports that China has warned it will take ‘all necessary measures’ if Washington imposes sanctions over allegations that its AI firms used US models for training.

Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT closed 466 per cent above its offer price in its Shanghai market debut, AP reports. Its first-day closing price implied a market capitalisation of about 3.3 trillion yuan, or US$487 billion, and the IPO raised at least US$8.6 billion.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Users have reportedly persuaded commercial chatbots to provide guidance on mass-casualty attacks and biological weapons. AI-lab staff told The Wall Street Journal that safeguards are still being strengthened as model capabilities expand.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nvidia is considering a roughly US$250 billion financing guarantee to help OpenAI lease a proposed 10GW datacentre campus in Ohio being developed by SoftBank. Nvidia has formed the Open Secure AI Alliance, a coalition including CrowdStrike, Hugging Face and Dell to develop and share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity. Reuters reports the initiative followed the Hugging Face breach involving an internal OpenAI model.

Nvidia has also agreed to invest a reported US$5 billion in Safe Superintelligence and provide the lab with access to its GPUs.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The Financial Times reports that defence companies including Lockheed Martin have joined venture rounds for drone and autonomous-systems businesses worth a combined US$4.1 billion so far in 2026, as militaries and investors expand spending in the sector.

US startup Antares has raised US$470 million in combined equity and debt to develop microreactors for US military installations, Bloomberg reports.

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🛡 Cyber posture

The US National Vulnerability Database has recorded 45,207 software-security flaws so far in 2026, according to Bloomberg, putting it on course to roughly double 2025’s total.

Microsoft has introduced MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Project Perception, an AI model and agentic system designed to identify and patch software vulnerabilities. The company says the model will operate inside its multi-agent vulnerability-identification and remediation system.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Amazon has applied to the US Federal Communications Commission to deploy up to 5,105 satellites from 2028 for direct-to-device voice and data connectivity, Reuters reports.

European satellite operators Eutelsat and SES are set to receive about US$6.1 billion in combined payments for helping clear 160MHz of satellite spectrum for US wireless services, Reuters reports: about US$504 million for Eutelsat and US$5.6 billion for SES.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Indian authorities ordered GitHub to remove repositories for Bitchat, an offline Bluetooth mesh-messaging application used by protesters during mobile-data shutdowns in Delhi. India’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre said the app’s registration-free design impeded lawful interception.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Semafor reports that Polymarket trained paid social-media creators to post videos of fictitious wagers on a lookalike platform, as US lawmakers called for an investigation into alleged deceptive marketing. The company said it was auditing active promotional content; it also faces regulatory pressure in France and US states.

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked Minnesota from enforcing a new law banning prediction markets including Kalshi and Polymarket, granting a preliminary injunction while the legal challenge proceeds.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The New York Times reports that Meta secured tax incentives, land and power arrangements for its planned US$50 billion Hyperion datacentre in Louisiana through a largely confidential process involving state officials and Entergy Louisiana. The project is expected to use more than half of Entergy’s electricity supply when complete; the reporting describes financial and infrastructure risks carried by the utility, investors and local communities.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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