Australian Clinical Labs has been fined $5.8 million over a 2022 data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 223,000 people and saw the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner exercise its enforcement powers for the first time. InnovationAus

China on Thursday announced a flurry of new export controls on rare earths, lithium-ion batteries, and synthetic diamonds to “safeguard national security and interests.” Nikkei Asia

Discord has identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had their government ID photos exposed as part of a customer service data breach announced last week, spokesperson Nu Wexler tells The Verge. The Verge

How Russia and China technologically enable authoritarian partners

David Kirichenko

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has not only accelerated the erosion of the international order but also deepened its partnership with China. Beijing has made clear it does not want the war to end and Russia to lose, viewing Ukraine as the battlefield that weakens the West while advancing its own vision of an autocracy-led world, starting with Taiwan. Cuban and North Korean soldiers are now fighting en masse against Ukraine. North Korea and Venezuela are receiving drones and other weapons through networks supplied by Russia and Iran.

Australia

Clinical labs fined $5.8m in Privacy Act first

InnovationAus

Trish Everingham

Australian Clinical Labs has been fined $5.8 million over a 2022 data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 223,000 people and saw the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner exercise its enforcement powers for the first time. The Federal Court found that the company’s Medlab Pathology business failed to take reasonable steps to secure the data, assess the breach promptly, or report it to regulators. It is the first time civil penalties have been imposed under the Privacy Act.

Western Sydney University vice-chancellor apologises for cyber lapses, says ‘risk will remain’

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Professor George Williams AO, vice-chancellor of Western Sydney University, has sent an apology to students following yet another breach of its systems earlier this week. Students from the troubled university received a pair of alarming emails this week, one claiming that their qualifications had been revoked, and a second claiming a series of technical failures when it comes to keeping student data secure.

Audit on Revenue NSW found gaps in agency’s AI risk mitigation

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

In a report summary of the audit on Revenue NSW, the Audit Office found that the fine collector had gaps in its AI risk documentation. “While it has a high risk appetite for technological innovation, Revenue NSW’s appetite for risk within data decisions and ethics is low. Consistent with this risk appetite, there is a need for up-to-date and complete risk assessments for digital tools and the use of data,” the report said.

University wrongly accuses students of using artificial intelligence to cheat

ABC News

Julia Bergin

Madeleine was in the middle of her final-year university nursing placement and frantically applying for graduate jobs when her phone pinged. It was an email from a generic Australian Catholic University address titled “Academic Integrity Concern”. In it, the university accused her of using artificial intelligence to cheat on an assignment.

Crypto exchange Gemini launches Australian arm

Reuters

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini said on Thursday it has launched an Australian operation as the firm expands into the country, offering its digital currency exchange services to tap into growing demand. “We think that there’s enough market opportunity for us to build a local platform,” Saad Ahmed, head of APAC at Gemini, told Reuters on the sidelines of the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore last week.

China

China unveils sweeping new export rules on rare earths, batteries

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

China on Thursday announced a flurry of new export controls on rare earths, lithium-ion batteries, and synthetic diamonds to “safeguard national security and interests.” The Ministry of Commerce added five rare-earth elements to its control list, including holmium and erbium, which have diverse applications, including in laser technology. The items will be subject to export licensing requirements from Nov. 8, the ministry said, on top of seven elements placed under restrictions in April.

China cuts chip analyst TechInsights off from data after Huawei report

Nikkei Asia

Itsuro Fujino

China’s Commerce Ministry has designated Canadian research company TechInsights as an “unreliable entity,” the agency said Thursday, barring the firm from receiving data from China. TechInsights is known for deep-dive analysis on semiconductors, including Chinese-made chips. It recently reported that Huawei Technologies’ artificial intelligence semiconductors contained components sourced from outside mainland China.

Anthropic’s ‘anti-China’ stance triggers exit of star AI researcher

South China Morning Post

Vincent Chow

A star Chinese artificial intelligence researcher has left Anthropic to join a rival company, citing the American AI start-up’s “anti-China statements” as a key reason for his departure. Yao Shunyu, according to a post on his website on Monday, left Anthropic after less than a year to join Google DeepMind, partly because of his “strong” opposition to the start-up’s characterisation of China as an “adversarial nation” and its broader rhetoric.

Alibaba Cloud inks multi-year deal with NBA China in latest sports-related collaboration

South China Morning Post

Danielle Popov

Alibaba Group Holding’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing unit on Thursday inked a multi-year collaboration with the National Basketball Association in China, a partnership that is expected to strengthen fan engagement on the mainland for the world’s premier men’s professional basketball league. Alibaba Cloud will develop innovative applications to enhance live game viewing and other fan engagement experiences, including with the annual NBA All-Star Game, the NBA Playoffs and the Finals.

USA

Major US law firm says hackers broke into attorneys’ emails accounts

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Law firm Williams & Connolly on Tuesday said that suspected nation-state hackers recently used a zero-day attack to break into email accounts belonging to a small number of attorneys. The threat actor involved is believed to be the same one who has recently attacked other law firms and companies, Williams & Connolly said in a statement. While the firm did not specify which nation-state it believes the hacker is affiliated with, The New York Times reported that sources have said it is China.

Inside the Justice Department where the president calls the shots

The Wall Street Journal

Josh Dawsey, Sadie Gurman, Aruna Viswanatha

In his second term, President Trump has taken control of the Justice Department in ways he could have only dreamed of during his first. Then, he publicly railed against senior department officials but largely heeded the counsel of aides who urged him to trust the legal process. This term, all it took was one errant post to get what he wanted.

US regulators launch investigation into self-driving Teslas after series of crashes

The Guardian

US automobile safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla vehicles equipped with its full self-driving technology over traffic-safety violations after a series of crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the electric carmaker’s FSD assistance system, which requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed, had “induced vehicle behaviour that violated traffic safety laws”.

A DHS data hub exposed sensitive intel to thousands of unauthorized users

WIRED

The department of Homeland Security’s mandate to carry out domestic surveillance has been a concern for privacy advocates since the organization was first created in the wake of the September 11 attacks. Now a data leak affecting the DHS’s intelligence arm has shed light not just on how the department gathers and stores that sensitive information—including about its surveillance of Americans—but on how it once left that data exposed to thousands of government and private sector workers and even foreign nationals who were never authorized to see it.

Southeast Asia

Governments are spending billions on their own ‘sovereign’ AI technologies – is it a big waste of money?

The Guardian

Aisha Down

In Singapore, a government-funded artificial intelligence model can converse in 11 languages, from Bahasa Indonesia to Lao. In Malaysia, ILMUchat, built by a local construction conglomerate, boasts that it “knows which Georgetown you’re referring to” – that is, the capital of Penang and not the private university in the US. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Apertus, unveiled in September, understands when to use the Swiss German “ss” and not the German-language character “ß”.

South & Central Asia

India’s digital ID a ‘massive success’, says Keir Starmer

Financial Times

Jim Pickard and Krishn Kaushik

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed India’s national digital identification programme as a “massive success” as the British prime minister said his scheme could lead to the public using IDs to access a range of services. Starmer held talks on Tuesday with Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chair of Indian tech services group Infosys, who was also the first chair of the Unique Identification Authority of India, the government body which delivered the giant ID database more than a decade ago.

Europe

One-man spam campaign ravages EU ‘chat control’ bill

POLITICO

Sam Clark

A website set up by an unknown Dane over the course of one weekend in August is giving a massive headache to those trying to pass a European bill aimed at stopping child sexual abuse material from spreading online. The website, called Fight Chat Control, was set up by Joachim, a 30-year-old software engineer living in Aalborg, Denmark. He made it after learning of a new attempt to approve a European Union proposal to fight child sexual abuse material — a bill seen by privacy activists as breaking encryption and leading to mass surveillance.

Google to invest 5 billion euros in Belgium, creating 300 jobs

Reuters

U.S. tech giant Google, opens new tab announced on Wednesday plans to invest 5 billion euros ($5.80 billion) in Belgium, which the compay said would create a further 300 jobs in the country. Google added the investment would focus on the AI sector and on expanding its data centre campuses in Belgium. Google also announced deals to support the development of new onshore wind farms in Belgium.

Sovereignty drive: EU rolls out $1.1 billion plan to ramp up AI in key industries

InnovationAus

Foo Yun Chee and Inti Landauro

The European Commission on Wednesday announced a 1-billion-euro plan to ramp up the use of artificial intelligence in key industries amid a push to cut the European Union’s reliance on U.S. and Chinese technologies. The EU executive’s Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for startups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year.

UK

UK PM Starmer to hail trade and tech ties in Modi meeting

Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will celebrate their countries’ deepening commercial ties on Thursday with an announcement of further Indian investment into the UK and a meeting between the two. Starmer’s office said he would use the second and final day of a trip to India to discuss a recently-sealed trade deal as well as a technology security initiative launched in July last year.

Big Tech

Discord says 70,000 users may have had their government IDs leaked in breach

The Verge

Jay Peters

Discord has identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had their government ID photos exposed as part of a customer service data breach announced last week, spokesperson Nu Wexler tells The Verge. A tweet by vx-underground said that the company was being extorted over a breach of its Zendesk instance by a group claiming to have “1.5TB of age verification related photos. 2,185,151 photos.”

YouTubers banned over covid, election misinformation may soon return

Bloomberg

Alexandra S. Levine

YouTube users who were banned from the service for violating its policies related to issues like the 2020 election results or Covid-19 misinformation may soon be able to rejoin the platform. The Google-owned video platform on Thursday opened a new return-to-YouTube process for users with “lifetime terminations,” offering them a chance to rejoin the service. The program is particularly focused on users who were banned for violations that are no longer against YouTube’s rules.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft tries to catch up in AI with healthcare push, Harvard Deal

The Wall Street Journal

Sebastian Herrera

Microsoft MSFT 0.17%increase; green up pointing triangle has a lofty goal: to become an artificial-intelligence chatbot powerhouse in its own right rather than leaning on its partnership with the ChatGPT maker, OpenAI. In an effort to steal a march on its more-advanced rivals, the company has seized on healthcare as a lane in which it believes it can deliver a better offering than any of the other major players and build the brand of its Copilot assistant.

Why diamonds are a computer chip’s new best friend

The New York Times

Amos Zeeberg

With tech companies racing to build more data centers housing servers that run the latest A.I. models, the amount of electricity these facilities consume is skyrocketing. But most of that electricity doesn’t power computing at all. It is squandered in the crudest way: as heat, spilling out of every one of the hundreds of billions of transistors in a modern chip.

Misc

Cybercriminals have a weird new way to target you with scam texts

WIRED

Cybercriminals have a new way of sending millions of scam text messages to people. Typically when fraudsters send waves of phishing messages to phones—such as toll or delivery scams—they may use a huge list of phone numbers and automate the sending of messages. But as phone companies and telecom services have rolled out more tools to detect scams in texts, criminals have started driving around cities with fake cell phone towers that send messages directly to nearby phones.

