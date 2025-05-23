Good morning. It's Friday, 23rd of May.

The Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre has joined a raft of cyber security agencies, both civilian and military, from around the world to warn of a hacking campaign orchestrated by the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU. CyberDaily

The US Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed charges against a Russian national accused of leading the development and deployment of malicious software that infected thousands of computers over more than a decade. Reuters

According to the head of MI5, Russia is on a mission to ‘generate sustained mayhem on British and European streets.’ The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Trump brings AI, not democracy, to the Middle East

The Strategist

Cynthia Mehboob

When US President Donald Trump returned to the Middle East earlier this month, he did not arrive bearing promises of democracy, stability or shared values, unlike previous administrations. Instead, he brought semiconductors, AI data centres and tech CEOs. The centrepiece of the trip was a sweeping deal to deliver hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, backed by plans to construct the largest AI campus outside the United States. For decades, US foreign policy has sought to export freedom and democracy. Now, as one US official noted, Washington wants to ‘spread American AI’.

New frontiers of Southeast Asian space diplomacy

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, Gatra Priyandita

Southeast Asian countries were formerly peripheral to debates on space governance. They had nascent space programs and modest capabilities, and their policy interests focused largely on civilian applications. But this is changing. Growing reliance on space-based infrastructure for national development, disaster resilience and connectivity has pushed countries to take a more proactive role in shaping the global space agenda. The April 2025 session of the United Nations Open-ended Working Group on the prevention of an arms race in outer space marked a turning point—one in which Southeast Asian voices were heard more clearly than ever.

Australia

Australia joins global partners to warn of state-sponsored hacking campaign targeting countries supporting Ukraine

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre has joined a raft of cyber security agencies, both civilian and military, from around the world to warn of a hacking campaign orchestrated by the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU. The warning came in a cyber security advisory released overnight by the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and co-authored by entities from the UK, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the US, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, and the Netherlands.

Russian GRU targeting Western logistics entities and technology companies

Australian Signals Directorate

This includes those involved in the coordination, transport, and delivery of foreign assistance to Ukraine. Since 2022, Western logistics entities and IT companies have faced an elevated risk of targeting by the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate 85th Main Special Service Center, military unit 26165—tracked in the cybersecurity community under several names. The actors’ cyber espionage-oriented campaign, targeting technology companies and logistics entities, uses a mix of previously disclosed tactics, techniques, and procedures. The authoring agencies expect similar targeting and TTP use to continue.

Australian law enforcement agency taps DroneShield tech

Asia Pacific Defence Reporter

APDR

An Australian law enforcement agency has selected DroneShield to deliver advanced counter-drone solutions under a contract valued at over $1 million, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and national security in the face of evolving unmanned aerial threats. This strategic procurement forms part of a broader initiative to modernise law enforcement tools and mitigate the growing risks posed by unauthorised drone activity across Australian skies. The increasing accessibility of drones – and their use in surveillance, disruption, and potential attacks – demands fast, intelligent, and reliable responses.

Expert advisers question AI testing at Services Aus

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Services Australia ramped up its testing of automation and artificial intelligence last year in preparation for wider deployments aimed at cutting costs and improving services in 2025, despite incomplete assurance processes and legislative barriers. The acceleration includes internal testing on virtual assistants, machine learning cybersecurity tools, automatically scanning staff medical certificates and using AI to flag potentially fraudulent disaster payment claims. The rollout is being planned with communications tactics to publicly emphasise the “safeguards” the agency has put in place like the agency’s Automation and AI strategy and an assurance framework.

ANZ tech boss touts AI agents to lift bankers’ productivity

The Australian Financial Review

James Eyers

ANZ Bank’s top technology executive says his teams are creating artificial intelligence-powered “agents” that will initially be deployed to help bankers prepare for client meetings, lifting workforce productivity. Gerard Florian, who has been group executive of technology at ANZ for more than eight years, said the rollout of AI systems that work alongside bankers on everyday tasks would be “the single-biggest change program” the bank undertakes over the next few years.

China

In Taiwan and China, young people turn to AI chatbots for ‘cheaper, easier’ therapy

The Guardian

Helen Davidson

It comes amid rising rates of mental illness in Taiwan and China, particularly among younger people. Access to services is not keeping apace – appointments are hard to get, and they’re expensive. Chatbot users say AI saves them time and money, gives real answers, and is more discreet in a society where there is still stigma around mental health. In Taiwan, the most popular chatbot is ChatGPT. In China, where western apps like ChatGPT are banned, people have turned to domestic offerings like Baidu’s Ernie Bot, or the recently launched DeepSeek. They are all advancing at rapid speed, and are incorporating wellbeing and therapy into responses as demand increases.

DJI drones are everywhere

Rest of World

Nicole Fan

Drones from Chinese giant DJI are deeply embedded in American life. With a potential ban looming, the company has until the end of the year to convince US lawmakers it does not pose a national security threat, amid trade tensions between the two countries.The most immediate threat of a ban comes from a clause in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, a US law that sets the annual military budget. Passed in late 2024, it requires DJI to clear a national security review or face an automatic ban by the end of 2025. No review has yet been scheduled, and the legislation does not specify which agency should carry it out. A de facto ban would also cover Autel, another popular Chinese drone brand.

China’s ‘AI tigers’ Zhipu, Moonshot accused of collecting excessive data with chatbot apps

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Some of China’s most popular artificial intelligence chatbot apps, made by leading developers including Zhipu AI and Moonshot AI, had been collecting excessive user information, authorities found. Zhipu’s Qingyan, also known as ChatGLM, was found to have collected information beyond what users authorised, while Moonshot’s Kimi had accessed data irrelevant to its functions, according to a list published on the WeChat account of the National Cyber Security Information Centre. Neither Zhipu nor Moonshot, start-ups that are both based in Beijing, Their chatbots are among the most competitive alternatives to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is officially unavailable in China.

China’s battery giant eyes world domination

The Economics

CATL is already by far the largest firm in its industry. Its production volume is more than double that of BYD, its closest competitor, which has the advantage of being the world’s biggest maker of EVs. CATL’s 11 manufacturing sites across China cover nearly 20m square metres between them. The company, which employs over 100,000 people, also owns lithium mines and an offshore wind farm.

USA

US indicts Russian accused of ransomware attacks

Reuters

A.J. Vicens

The US Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed charges against a Russian national accused of leading the development and deployment of malicious software that infected thousands of computers over more than a decade. Rustam Rafailevich Gallyamov, 48, of Moscow, led a group of cybercriminals who developed and deployed Qakbot, a name for software that could be used to infect computers with additional malware, such as ransomware, as well as to conscript the computer into a botnet - or group of compromised computers and devices controlled remotely - to be used for additional malicious purposes.

Feds charge 16 Russians allegedly tied to botnets used in ransomware, cyberattacks, and spying

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

The hacker ecosystem in Russia, more than perhaps anywhere else in the world, has long blurred the lines between cybercrime, state-sponsored cyberwarfare, and espionage. Now an indictment of a group of Russian nationals and the takedown of their sprawling botnet offers the clearest example in years of how a single malware operation allegedly enabled hacking operations as varied as ransomware, wartime cyberattacks in Ukraine, and spying against foreign governments.

US agency votes to bar Chinese labs deemed security risks from testing US electronics

Reuters

David Shepardson

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday 4-0 to finalize rules barring Chinese labs deemed risks to U.S. national security from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the United States. All electronics used in the United States must go through the FCC's equipment authorization process before they can be imported. The FCC says about 75% of all electronics are tested in labs located inside China.

Chinese-speaking hackers targeting US municipalities with Cityworks bug

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A vulnerability in a critical tool used by local governments across the US is being exploited by Chinese-speaking hackers, according to incident responders. Since January, cybersecurity experts at Cisco Talos have seen Chinese hackers exploiting CVE-2025-0994 — a bug impacting Trimble Cityworks. The tool is used by local governments to manage critical infrastructure assets from one platform and organize inspections, work orders, permits, operations and more.The malware and other tools used during the attacks “contained messaging written in the Chinese language” and one of them was built “using a malware-builder called ‘MaLoader’ that is also written in Simplified Chinese.”

Americas

The small robot company with big global ambitions

Rest of World

Juliana Bedoya

Robot.com’s fleet of over 500 robots, designed by Colombian engineers and assembled in Medellín, has been deployed across 30 US states as well as Dubai and Saudi Arabia, where it services companies such as Careem, Jahez, and others. Last year, the startup that was set up in 2017, signed a multiyear partnership with Amazon Web Services, catapulting it into the big league of the global service robots market that is estimated at about $40 billion and forecast to grow quickly because of labor shortages. Across the region, the robotics industry is slowly gaining traction. In Brazil, autonomous robots made by homegrown company Human Robotics greet and guide attendees at events. In Peru, Tumi Robotics has built robots that assist in tin and copper mines and help conduct oceanographic work.

Extending the Malbec subsea cable to Southern Brazil

Meta

Malbec subsea cable is extended to the city of Porto Alegre, Brazil. Developed by Meta, in partnership with V.tal, Malbec is a 2,500 km cable that entered service in 2021 to provide connectivity between the Southern Cone of South America and Brazil. The new extension will be operational in 2027 and will link Porto Alegre to the cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Malbec will be the first international subsea cable to land in Rio Grande do Sul, bringing with it over 84 terabits of international capacity and direct connectivity to northern Brazil and Argentina.

North Asia

Who hacked South Korea’s largest telecom, and why?

Asia News Network

Moon Joon-hyun

Nearly three years before South Korea’s largest telecom provider knew anything was wrong, hackers had already broken into SK Telecom’s internal systems. This detail emerged from a briefing this Monday by the government’s public-private joint investigation team, which is probing one of the country’s most serious cybersecurity breaches in recent memory. The attackers first embedded malware on June 15, 2022, according to the investigation.

Japan enacts new Active Cyberdefense Law allowing for offensive cyber operations

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The new law, which was first mooted in 2022, is intended to help Japan strengthen its cyber defense “to a level equal to major Western powers” and marks a break from the country’s traditional approach to cyber defense, which had tracked closely to its Article 9 constitutional commitment to pacifism. The new Active Cyberdefense Law mirrors recent reinterpretations of Article 9, providing Japan’s Self-Defence Forces with the right to provide material support to allies under the justification that failing to do so could endanger the whole of the country

Southeast Asia

Crime networks persist on the Thai–Myanmar border

East Asia Forum

Greg Raymond

Vast crime networks persist along the Thai–Myanmar border, centred in KK Park and Shwe Kokko. Despite Thai–Chinese crackdowns earlier in 2025, underlying corruption and complicity in both states remain entrenched. Performative government intervention masks deeper ties between crime syndicates and officials, ensuring that ‘Dark Zomia’ — a lawless frontier of graft and vice — endures. An April 2025 report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime estimated the large-scale scam industry as being worth tens of billions of US dollars annually, with victims — both those kidnapped into cyber slavery and those defrauded — numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Malaysia walks back from AI project with Huawei as tech giant denies chip exports

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

The Malaysian government has walked back from an artificial intelligence project that involved the use of Huawei Technologies’ equipment, as the Chinese tech giant denied exporting its Ascend chips to the Southeast Asian country, highlighting sensitivity on both sides amid US efforts to block the use of Huawei AI chips. Malaysia launched its large computing project dubbed the Strategic AI Infrastructure. The project marked the first deployment of Huawei’s chips and servers outside China, Malaysia’s Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching was quoted. In a subsequent update on Tuesday, references to Huawei were scrubbed from the report.

South & Central Asia

Russia-aligned hackers target Tajikistan in new espionage campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Hackers tied to Russia have launched a new cyber-espionage campaign targeting government, academic and research institutions in Tajikistan, researchers have found. The campaign, observed in January and February, was attributed to a threat group known as TAG-110 by researchers from Recorded Future’s Insikt Group. The group is believed to be linked to the Russian military intelligence-backed outfit APT28, also known as BlueDelta. The hackers used phishing emails containing government-themed lure documents to gain access to targeted systems. The decoy files included a notice purportedly from Tajikistan’s armed forces referencing radiation safety, and an election schedule in Dushanbe, the country’s capital.

Turkey busts Chinese spying ring using fake cell towers

Middle East Eyes

Ragip Soylu

A Chinese intelligence ring was shattered in Turkey after its operatives reportedly eavesdropped on Uyghurs and Turkish officials using fake mobile towers. Turkish intelligence announced earlier this month that it had caught seven suspects red-handed. Their vehicles were found carrying IMSI-catcher devices, which function as fake base stations to collect data, phone logs, conversations and other information from nearby phones

NZ & Pacific Islands

Fiji police sound alarm over social media misinformation

The Australia Today

The Fiji Police Force has raised serious concerns about the growing spread of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms, warning that fabricated content is fuelling hate speech and public unrest. Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the force is alarmed by the latest trend of false news stories being shared online, often disguised as legitimate mainstream media content, with the intent to deceive users and manipulate public opinion. The Fiji Police Force is now working with the Online Safety Commission to investigate individuals deliberately spreading false information online

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hacker group Killnet returns with new identity

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Russian hacker group Killnet, once known for its noisy pro-Kremlin cyberattacks, has reappeared after months of silence — but not as the group it once was. Earlier this month, Killnet claimed it had hacked Ukraine’s drone-tracking system, providing geolocation data that allegedly helped Russian forces destroy several radar stations. The timing of Killnet’s comeback is notable — it aligned with Russia's Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. This date is frequently used in Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

Western intelligence agencies unite to expose Russian hacking campaign against logistics and tech firms

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A notorious Russian hacking unit was blamed on Wednesday for conducting a widespread campaign that officials say “presents a serious risk” to the targeted organizations and sectors in more than a dozen countries. In a joint cybersecurity advisory co-sealed by what appears to be a record number of allied countries and intelligence agencies, the hacking group widely known as Fancy Bear, BlueDelta and APT28 was accused of being behind attempted digital break-ins at multiple Western logistics providers and technology firms.

Europe

Russia’s gray zone warfare campaign in Europe

Geopolitical Monitor

Zachary Fillingham

According to the head of MI5, Russia is on a mission to ‘generate sustained mayhem on British and European streets.’ The statement refers to a string of high-profile sabotage and arson events that have occurred in Europe since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, ranging from the destruction of undersea cable infrastructure in the Baltic Sea to the burning down of Warsaw’s largest shopping mall, and even the petty harassment of pro-Ukraine public figures in Estonia.

European Union sanctions Stark Industries for enabling cyberattacks

Bleeping Computer

Ionut Ilascu

The European Union has imposed strict sanctions against web-hosting provider Stark Industries and the two individuals running it, CEO Iurie Neculiti and owner Ivan Neculiti, for enabling “destabilising activities” against the Union. The action is part of the European Council’s effort to protect against Russian hybrid threats. It affects 21 individuals and six entities behind activities that supported or promoted Russia’s foreign policy interests and distributed pro-Russian propaganda through media outlets.

Poland checking for any explosive devices near undersea power cable, PM says

Reuters

Barbara Erling and Marek Strzelecki

Poland's military intervened after a ship from the Russian "shadow fleet" was seen performing suspicious manoeuvres near a power cable connecting Poland with Sweden, Poland's prime minister said. "A Russian ship from the 'shadow fleet' covered by sanctions performed suspicious maneuvers near the power cable connecting Poland with Sweden," Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X. "After the effective intervention of our military, the ship sailed to one of the Russian ports." Vice Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski, Poland's maritime component commander, told Reuters that the tanker in question was called Sun and it sailed under the Antigua flag.

UK

‘Deep concern’ for domestic abuse survivors as cybercriminals expected to publish confidential refuge addresses

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Sensitive information about women and girls who have survived domestic abuse is now expected to be exposed through a data extortion incident impacting the British government’s Legal Aid Agency, potentially revealing their locations to abusers and in some cases requiring them to move homes. The government confirmed the incident, saying everyone who applied for aid using the service’s online platform since 2010 is believed to be affected.

Middle East

A United Arab Emirates lab announces frontier AI projects—and a new outpost in Silicon Valley

WIRED

Will Right

A United Arab Emirates academic lab today launched an artificial intelligence world model and agent, two large language models and a new research center in Silicon Valley as it ramps up its investment in the cutting-edge field. The UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence revealed an AI world model called PAN, which can be used to build physically realistic simulations for testing and honing the performance of AI agents.

Microsoft says it’s censoring employee emails containing the word “Palestine”

The Intercept

Sam Biddle

In February, The Associated Press reported usage of Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing services by the Israeli military “skyrocketed” at the start of its ongoing bombardment of Gaza, which has now killed over 53,000 Palestinians. Earlier this month, the company absolved itself of wrongdoing in Gaza following an unspecified internal and external review. While Microsoft claimed “we have found no evidence that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies, or any of our other software, have been used to harm people,” the company also noted, “It is important to acknowledge that Microsoft does not have visibility into how customers use our software on their own servers or other devices.”

Africa

Tanzania blocks access to X after it says hackers targeted government accounts

Associated Press

After authorities said it was taken over by hackers late Tuesday, the police account posted pornographic images that later were deleted. The account also falsely announced the death of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. On Wednesday, X remained inaccessible within Tanzania for those not using a virtual private network. But users of VPNs without permission can face jail terms or fines. Many politicians, intellectuals and critics in Tanzania express their opinions freely on X. But the government of Hassan, who is up for reelection in October, has sought to suppress online dissent.

Big Tech

New Google program targeting children with AI chatbot may violate FTC privacy rules

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Google’s recent launch of a program targeting its AI-powered Gemini chatbot at children under age 13 has prompted outrage from privacy and children’s rights advocates who on Wednesday told the Federal Trade Commission the effort appears to violate the agency’s privacy rule protecting children online. The tech giant recently sent emails to parents signed up for Family Link — which allows them to create Gmail accounts for their children and offers other special services — advising them that their children can engage with the chatbot on homework or in conversation to “create stories, songs, and poetry.”

Has Starlink already won the new space race?

The Australian Financial Review

Peggy Hollinger

After years of effort and some frustrating delays, Amazon’s dream of delivering high-speed internet to some of the remotest places on Earth quite literally got off the ground last month. On a warm evening in April, United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket roared away from its launch pad at Florida’s Cape Canaveral, carrying the first operational satellites for Project Kuiper, the tech giant’s new broadband network.

Research

The shifting battlefield: technology, tactics, and the risk of blurring lines in warfar

Humanitarin Law & Policy

Ruben Stewart

In this post, Ruben Stewart, ICRC Adviser on New Technologies of Warfare, explores the drivers and implications of this transformation. He focuses on how evolving technologies and trends are influencing the conduct of hostilities and impacting the protection of civilians. He underscores the urgent need to uphold legal norms amid these shifts, particularly the principle of distinction, ensuring that complexity does not become a pretext for non-compliance. At the heart of his analysis is a call to reckon with the profound humanitarian consequences these changes impose on those caught in conflict.

