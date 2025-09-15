Good morning. It's Monday, 15th of September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Australia’s prominent role in quantum computing development has been built on top of breakthrough academic work in the 1990s. The Australian government has looked to build on that legacy by establishing a “national quantum strategy”, and last year led a A$940mn investment in PsiQuantum, a US company co-founded by Australian Jeremy O’Brien, to build a quantum computer in Brisbane — the company’s first full-scale site. Financial Times

These days, Hangzhou is an AI hub at the center of China’s global tech ambitions. Its breakthrough moment came earlier this year, when local company DeepSeek shocked the world with an AI model that rivaled American programs, at a much lower cost. The Wall Street Journal

After Cyclone Freddy devastated communities and livelihoods in southern Malawi in 2023, thousands of small-scale farmers decided it was time to update their farming practices. Now, they are using a generative AI chatbot, designed by non-profit Opportunity International, for farming advice. Associated Press

ASPI

Digital government as critical infrastructure

ASPI

Jason Van der Schyff

When governments talk about digital transformation, the conversation usually turns to efficiency: less paperwork, faster services and fewer queues. That matters, but it misses the bigger picture. Digital government is an economic reform lever and a national security priority.

🚀 We’re rebuilding ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Australia emerges as quantum computing player with role in Microsoft chip

Financial Times

Nic Fildes

At a technology hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this year, US senator Ted Cruz held up a golden computer chip he said was worth $1bn and would unlock a new era of quantum computing. “This breakthrough is led by an American company,” he proclaimed, but thousands of miles away in Sydney his tech nationalism did not go unnoticed. Sydney now has one of the highest concentrations of researchers in the field, and dozens of companies have emerged in specific areas related to the technology.

China

The city leading China’s charge to pull ahead in AI

The Wall Street Journal

Shen Lu and Hannah Miao

China is racing to develop world-leading artificial-intelligence technology. This city is paving the way. These days, Hangzhou is an AI hub at the center of China’s global tech ambitions. Its breakthrough moment came earlier this year, when local company DeepSeek shocked the world with an AI model that rivaled American programs, at a much lower cost.

Cyberport may use Chinese GPUs at Hong Kong supercomputing hub to cut reliance on Nvidia

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen and Zhou Xin

Cyberport may add some graphics processing units made in China to its Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre in Hong Kong, as the government-run incubator seeks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia chips amid worsening China-US relations, its chief executive said. Cyberport has bought four GPUs made by four different mainland Chinese chipmakers and has been testing them at its AI lab to gauge which ones to adopt in the expanding facilities, Rocky Cheng Chung-ngam said in an interview with the Post on Friday.

Chinese cyber skirmishes in the Indo-Pacific show emerging patterns of conflict

ASPI

Gil Baram

China’s Salt Typhoon hacking campaign has taken on new urgency with revelations it may have compromised the data of millions of Australians. This demonstrates how cyber operations have evolved beyond merely gathering intelligence.

A mysterious Chinese AI pentesting tool has appeared online, with over 10,000 downloads so far

TechRadar

Sead Fadilpašić

Is the world ready for AI-powered Persistent Threat Actors? We’re about to find out, as a Chinese company recently built and released an AI-native pentesting tool. It’s been picked up approximately 10,000 times in the last two months, signaling rapid adoption.

China’s legacy chipmakers to get a boost from anti-dumping probe into US suppliers

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

China’s legacy chip companies are set to gain from the latest escalation in the US-China tech war, as Beijing’s latest anti-dumping investigation targets analogue chipmakers from the US. The Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday the import volume of US mature mode integrated circuit chips subject to the investigation increased 37 per cent from 2022 to 2024, but the import price decreased 52 per cent in the same period, which had “lowered and suppressed the sales prices of domestic products”.

Chinese pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone 17 break records amid strong demand

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Pre-order sales of Apple’s new iPhone 17 series have got off to a robust start in China, shattering previous records despite delays in the shipment of the iPhone Air. The high demand underscores Apple’s strong brand loyalty in China and the appeal of the latest generation of iPhones, despite growing competition in the premium smartphone segment from local competitors like Huawei Technologies, according to analysts.

USA

DHS inspector general: CISA mismanaged multimillion-dollar employee incentives program

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has not properly managed a fund intended to help retain cybersecurity workers, according to an audit released Thursday. CISA did not “properly design, implement, comply with or manage” requirements for its Cybersecurity Retention Incentive program, according to the report from the Department of Homeland Security inspector general.

US electric grids under pressure from energy-hungry data centers are changing strategy

Associated Press

Marc Levy

With the explosive growth of Big Tech’s data centers threatening to overload US electricity grids, policymakers are taking a hard look at a tough-love solution: bumping the energy-hungry data centers off grids during power emergencies. Texas moved first, as state lawmakers try to protect residents in the data-center hotspot from another deadly blackout, like the winter storm in 2021 when dozens died.

North Asia

In ageing Japan, warehouse work becomes a job for machines

Financial Times

Harry Dempsey

Ageing Japan is becoming a test bed for whether logistics companies can overcome labour shortages and maintain faster delivery times, as the bulk of the sector lags behind Amazon in embracing robots. With almost 30 per cent of Japanese citizens over 65, the pool of truck drivers is expected to shrink by a third to 480,000 by 2030, according to Nomura Research Institute.

Japan readies $3.6bn for Micron to make cutting-edge DRAM

Nikkei Asia

Hajime Tsukada

Japan said Friday it will provide 536 billion yen to US chipmaker Micron Technology for research and development and capital spending at its Hiroshima plant, with the goal of mass-producing advanced memory chips. Micron plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2029 to make cutting-edge semiconductors at the fabrication facility, looking to start shipments around June-August 2028.

Southeast Asia

Philippine military company spied upon with new China-linked malware

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Incident responders discovered a novel malware framework while investigating an attack on a Philippine military company attributed to a government-backed hacking group from China. Cybersecurity company Bitdefender published a blog post this week about EggStreme — a multi-stage toolset that gave the alleged Chinese hackers backdoor access to conduct an espionage campaign.

Scam centers are spreading in East Timor, UN report says

Associated Press

Huizhong Wu

A suspected scam call operation and a suspicious network of companies was discovered with links to a new free trade zone in East Timor, the UN Office of Drugs and Crime said Thursday. Scam centers have proliferated across Southeast Asia and spread across the world, and the report highlights the ability of the criminal enterprises to relocate as some governments in the region launch crackdowns.

Malaysia reins in data centre growth, complicating China's AI chip access

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista, Ashley Tang and Jun Yuan Yong

Malaysia, a hotspot for data centres, is reining in the pace of expansion in a move industry insiders and analysts expect will hinder China's efforts to gain access to powerful chips that are crucial to improving its artificial intelligence capabilities.

South & Central Asia

Nepal’s ex-chief justice Sushila Karki chosen as interim prime minister

South China Morning Post

Bibek Bhandari

Nepal has appointed former chief justice Sushila Karki as the country’s interim prime minister, creating history as the first woman to hold the position, after days of tumultuous protests. Gen Z protesters had earlier backed Karki in an online vote on the chatting app Discord, where she emerged as the most favoured candidate, beating influencer Rastra Bimochan Timilsina, young politician Sagar Dhakal, Dharan mayor Harka Sampang and Mahabir Pun, a leading social figure known for pushing tech innovations and rural development.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukrainian drones strike one of Russia’s top oil refineries, sparking fire

Associated Press

Ukrainian drones have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, sparking a fire, Russian officials and Ukraine’s military said Sunday. The overnight strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow’s war effort.

Europe

Romania condemns Russian drone violation of its airspace

Financial Times

Marton Dunai

A Russian drone entered Romania’s airspace and was tracked by its air force for nearly an hour before leaving, the country’s defence minister said on Sunday, condemning Moscow’s second breach of Nato territory within a week. The incident on Saturday came three days after a swarm of about 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, prompting Nato fighter jets to shoot them down in the most serious incident between the US-led military alliance and Moscow since the all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall chief calls for more investment in low-cost anti-drone capabilities

Financial Times

Sylvia Pfeifer and Charles Clover

The chief executive of Rheinmetall, Germany’s biggest defence contractor, said Europe needed to step up its investment in low-cost air-defence systems to counter the increasing threat from Russian drones. Speaking after the Russian drone raid into Polish airspace on Wednesday, Armin Papperger also said the company was ready to supply Warsaw with air defence capabilities to help the country protect itself if asked.

Albania puts AI-created ‘minister’ in charge of public procurement

The Guardian

Jon Henley

A digital assistant that helps people navigate government services online has become the first “virtually created” AI cabinet minister and put in charge of public procurement in an attempt to cut down on corruption, the Albanian prime minister has said. Diella, which means Sun in Albanian, has been advising users on the state’s e-Albania portal since January, helping them through voice commands with the full range of bureaucratic tasks they need to perform in order to access about 95% of citizen services digitally.

UK

Nvidia and OpenAI to back major UK investment in artificial intelligence

Financial Times

George Hammond and Michael Acton

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang will announce a large artificial intelligence infrastructure investment deal in the UK next week as they accompany US President Donald Trump on his state visit. Altman and Huang are set to support major projects to develop new data centres in the country that could ultimately be worth billions of dollars, following an explosion of international deals this year aimed at developing “sovereign” AI infrastructure for US allies.

Africa

How AI is helping some small-scale farmers weather a changing climate

Associated Press

Gregory Gondwe

Alex Maere survived the destruction of Cyclone Freddy when it tore through southern Malawi in 2023. His farm didn’t. He decided he needed to change his age-old tactics if he was to survive. He is now one of thousands of small-scale farmers in the southern African country using a generative AI chatbot designed by the non-profit Opportunity International for farming advice.

Equatorial Guinea enforces yearlong internet outage for island that protested construction company

Associated Press

Ope Adetayo

When residents of Equatorial Guinea’s Annobón island wrote to the government in Malabo in July last year complaining about the dynamite explosions by a Moroccan construction company, they didn’t expect the swift end to their internet access. Dozens of the signatories and residents were imprisoned for nearly a year, while internet access to the small island has been cut off since then, according to several residents and rights groups.

Big Tech

Huawei names new head of HiSilicon unit as Chinese chipmakers consolidate

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Huawei Technologies has reshuffled the leadership of its in-house chip design unit, HiSilicon, at a time when China’s semiconductor industry is consolidating amid the escalating US-China tech war. The Shenzhen-based Huawei unit has promoted Jeffery Gao, head of its Shanghai division, to the position of HiSilicon chairman.

Elon Musk eyes next target after cars, rockets and robots

The Washington Post

Eva Dou and Aaron Gregg

Elon Musk has disrupted one industry after another, from space rockets and electric vehicles to humanoid robots. His latest target: the stodgy club of mobile networks. The announcement this week that Musk’s SpaceX is purchasing $17 billion in wireless spectrum has sent jitters through an industry now eyeing the prospect of Elon-style disruptions to a market long dominated by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. The new bandwidth is destined for use by SpaceX’s satellite service, Starlink.

Artificial Intelligence

Rolling Stone publisher sues Google over AI summaries

The Wall Street Journal

Ben Fritz

The publisher of Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter has sued Google, alleging that the AI summaries that appear atop search results are illegally using its reporting and depressing online traffic. Penske Media is the first major US news company to challenge Google and its parent Alphabet in court over its growing use of artificial intelligence, which many publishers have said is damaging their businesses.

The myth of sovereign AI: Countries rely on US and Chinese tech

Rest of World

John Popko

Rising tensions between the US and China, alongside fears of being left behind in the AI race, have spurred governments from Seoul to São Paulo to prioritize sovereign AI — the ability to produce AI with their own data, infrastructure, workforce, and networks — which officials say is critical to national security.

AI-controlled drone swarms set to transform combat on battlefield

Financial Times

Charles Clover and Sylvia Pfeifer

AI-powered drone swarms are set to transform the battlefield, with companies launching cutting edge software set to make unmanned weapon attacks which overwhelm enemy defences more deadly. In this next iteration of drone warfare, groups of unmanned weapons use artificial intelligence to co-ordinate with each other to attack enemy positions.

US regulator launches inquiry into AI ‘companions’ used by teens

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle, Hannah Murphy and Stefania Palma

The US Federal Trade Commission has ordered leading artificial intelligence companies to hand over information about chatbots that provide “companionship”, which are under intensifying scrutiny after cases involving suicides and serious harm to young users. OpenAI, Meta, Google and Elon Musk’s xAI are among the tech groups hit with demands for disclosure about how they operate popular chatbots and mitigate harm to consumers.

AI’s prophet of doom wants to shut it all down

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

The first time I met Eliezer Yudkowsky, he said there was a 99.5 percent chance that AI was going to kill me. I didn’t take it personally. Mr. Yudkowsky, 46, is the founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, a Berkeley-based nonprofit that studies risks from advanced artificial intelligence. For the last two decades, he has been Silicon Valley’s version of a doomsday preacher — telling anyone who will listen that building powerful AI systems is a terrible idea, one that will end in disaster.

Research

VaultGemma: The world's most capable differentially private LLM

Google Research

Amer Sinha and Ryan McKenna

As AI becomes more integrated into our lives, building it with privacy at its core is a critical frontier for the field. Differential privacy offers a mathematically robust solution by adding calibrated noise to prevent memorization. Our new research, “Scaling Laws for Differentially Private Language Models”, conducted in partnership with Google DeepMind, establishes laws that accurately model these intricacies, providing a complete picture of the compute-privacy-utility trade-offs.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share