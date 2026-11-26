Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 20 November to 27 November 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Parliament has passed the Digital Duty of Care legislation, which requires online services, including social media, games, apps and AI chatbots, to identify foreseeable risks of harm and act to reduce them. A late deal between Labor and the Greens lifted maximum fines to 5 per cent of global turnover and gave Australians a right to sue platforms that breach the duty, The Conversation reports. The duty takes effect in late 2027 after a 12-month transition, according to Mumbrella.

The parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence has made 46 recommendations, including a scheme to pay creators and copyright holders when their work is used to train AI models in Australia, and a requirement that data centres bring their own power. Independent senator David Pocock issued a dissenting report, and the government is expected to release draft laws early next year, ABC News reports. The committee also backed a Denmark-style right for Australians to control how their face, voice and likeness are used, according to Politico.

An Iran-based influence operation used ChatGPT to create fake Western journalists, one of whom, ‘Alice Johnson’, wrote articles and posts about Australia’s role in the US–Iran war. Foreign Minister Penny Wong was set to raise the operation in parliament, ABC News reports. OpenAI disclosed the campaign, which it called ‘Bogus Bylines’, last month.

ASIO has told a parliamentary committee that the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act lets it apply for international production orders on national security grounds, a framework that ‘may facilitate access to data from overseas artificial intelligence companies’, ABC News reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Meta has launched its AI agent Muse for UK adults. Last month the UK’s Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum, which includes the Competition and Markets Authority, the Financial Conduct Authority, Ofcom and the Information Commissioner’s Office, warned that AI agent products ‘may amplify and accelerate risks’ to consumers, Politico reports.

🇪🇺 European Union

The EU plans to mobilise €50 billion for a Sovereign Tech Equity Fund to make long-term, high-risk investments in European AI and quantum computing companies, the Financial Times reports.

🚀 Strategic competition

A US jury has found Huawei guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, but acquitted it of the most serious charge, criminal racketeering conspiracy, the Associated Press reports.

The Commerce Department has added Apex Enterprise Solutions, the Singapore subsidiary of Alibaba, to its Entity List alongside Megaspeed and five affiliates, Bloomberg reports. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says he does not want Singapore used to get around US chip export controls, as authorities investigate Megaspeed’s purchases of Nvidia chips, according to Bloomberg.

Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to halt AI server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia as the US steps up export controls, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. Nvidia is selling its most advanced chips to at least two California companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms, some of which have leased or sold the chips to companies in Southeast Asia, a CBS News investigation found. Vendors in Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei electronics market are still selling US-restricted Nvidia hardware, the Washington Post reports.

US officials told congressional staff there is no evidence that China’s Ministry of State Security directed Alice Huang to spy on Jensen Huang, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department did not formally investigate Huang before his reinstatement, according to Reuters, and Pete Hegseth and other Pentagon officials discussed using the Defense Production Act as leverage over Nvidia’s board, the Washington Post reports. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio was not involved in the effort to reinstate Huang, CBS News reports.

The Dutch government says it will resist the planned US Match Act, which aims to restrict ASML‘s sales to China, calling the proposal a threat to the company, Bloomberg reports. ASML chief executive Christophe Fouquet warned that export controls used to ‘completely frustrate a country’ invite it to ‘double down or triple down on development’, Semafor reports.

A Commerce Department lawyer told Intel in August 2025 that rejecting the administration’s terms for a 10 per cent government stake ‘will have consequences’, according to internal company notes in a federal lawsuit, Wired reports.

Samsung and SK Hynix have agreed to adopt parts of Chinese chipmaker YMTC‘s Xtacking technology for 3D NAND flash memory through cross-licensing deals, Nikkei Asia reports.

Court filings say former OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan, who is charged with bugging an executive conference room, recorded a meeting with foreign government representatives and photographed a confidential term sheet with another company, The New York Times reports. Frontier AI labs and Big Tech companies are recruiting former CIA staff and limiting staff movements to counter rising state-sponsored espionage, according to the Financial Times.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Employees at Anthropic and OpenAI have warned that internal, unreleased models have made rapid advances in reasoning that make them unsafe to release publicly, people familiar with the matter told Axios.

Anthropic has built Siren, a honeypot test that places AI agents in 26 simulated sandboxes with deliberate weaknesses to tempt them to break out. Its Claude 5.5 and Claude Mythos 5.2 models fell for it between 0.6 and 1.6 per cent of the time, compared with 25.8 per cent for Claude Mythos 5, Wired reports.

Chinese AI company Z.ai‘s flagship GLM-5.5 model missed its November release and could be delayed to early 2027 or later because of new US rules and labs’ curbs on distillation, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

🛡 Cyber posture

The CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency found a breach of an open-source intelligence system that exposed some unclassified information, and the hackers likely used the AI tool Artex, The New York Times reports. Microsoft says Chinese state-backed groups Crystal Typhoon and Salt Typhoon have added Artex to their tools for network reconnaissance, credential attacks and web application exploitation, The Record reports.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident’ that resulted in ‘unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems’, The Verge reports.

The US is investigating whether Iran played a role in cyberattacks on up to 50 energy tankers through a flaw in Fortinet routers, with Russia also a possible culprit, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

1Password says an attacker who gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account reached some backend systems and copied customer account information, including names and email addresses. Vault data was not affected, the company said in a statement.

Researchers have found two unconnected, unsecured databases exposing more than 3.5 billion records, including about 2 billion login credentials and more than 1.5 billion documents and details mostly relating to Chinese individuals and businesses, Wired reports.

Researchers at Dragos say unidentified parties accessed confidential data submitted to Chinese AI company MiniMax, even after users asked the company not to store or retain it, Reuters reports.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Microsoft has declared a ‘Code Red’ drive to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures after a 24-hour Microsoft 365 outage, according to internal memos seen by Reuters.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorised SpaceX to deploy Starmind, a constellation of up to 1 million satellites for data centres in space, Reuters reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

A coalition of 42 US state attorneys general is trying to stop Character.AI selling chat data from more than 21 million US accounts, more than 2.1 million of them belonging to minors, in its bankruptcy auction scheduled for 1 December, TechCrunch reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple has removed Talkie, an AI companion app owned by Shanghai-based MiniMax, from its App Store worldwide after a joint investigation by ABC News and The Bureau of Investigative Journalism found its characters belittling and sexualising children, including a 12-year-old Brisbane girl. The investigation notes that China bans ‘virtual partners’ for its own under-18s.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law banning the manufacture, distribution and sale of toys powered by AI chatbots in the state, NBC News reports.

The European Commission is pressing Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos to introduce tougher age checks as it develops an EU-wide age verification app, the Financial Times reports.

X has introduced its first parental controls for users aged 13 to 17, defaulting teen accounts to protected mode, restricting sensitive media and blocking targeted ads, Engadget reports.

━━━━

📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

American scandal: Nvidia chips away at our national security — Justin Bassi argues that Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive should be seen as a national security threat, raising questions about Chinese intelligence penetration, the governance of a strategically important company and the integrity of Washington’s decision-making.

Australia should security-vet employees of leading AI companies — Lucy Haley argues that recent cases involving Nvidia and OpenAI show how foreign intelligence services can exploit trusted insiders, and that Australia’s personnel-security arrangements need to evolve without becoming a proxy for suspicion of nationality.

Mutually reinforcing and wrong: military AI agents in the agentic interspace — Ganna Pogrebna argues that defence forces must look beyond whether individual AI systems can be trusted to the risks that arise when accredited agents pass errors to one another and treat each other’s outputs as fresh evidence.

China targets a candidate for Taipei’s mayoral election — Fitriani and Shelly Shih find that China appears to be running a disinformation effort against Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen ahead of Taipei’s 28 November mayoral election.

Australia must turn its quantum edge into a powerful deterrent — Simran Keshwani argues that Defence should set up a procurement-to-export program for quantum clocks and sensors, linking successful trials to military qualification, Australian production and allied orders.

━━━━

🎧 On Stop the World

Related listening from ASPI’s Stop the World podcast.

Cybergeddon is nigh! Zscaler’s Sean Connelly on AI and cyber — Sean Connelly, Zscaler’s executive director of global zero trust strategy and policy and a former CISA official, on how AI is changing the balance between cyber attack and defence, and why access to frontier AI matters for Australia’s national security.

👉 Listen on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts — or watch on YouTube

Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess has warned that Australia’s data centre and AI sector is exposed to foreign interference, saying the risk arises ‘if we don’t understand who the owner is or there’s foreign money and actually it’s not declared where that money’s coming from’, and that adversaries could seek ‘some form of ownership control over that infrastructure’. A Transparency International Australia report found executives from 10 major data centre companies met premiers, treasurers and ministers 119 times in three years, The Age reports.

Financial services firm Bell Financial says some clients’ data may have been accessed after unauthorised access to a limited number of its IT systems, which has been contained. It has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police, iTnews reports.

🇺🇸 United States

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was ‘fired’ from his role, a person close to the White House told Reuters. Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies has been named to replace him, Axios reports.

President Donald Trump says he would block US companies from building data centres overseas or impose a ‘tremendous tax’ on them if they do, Axios reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Researchers, IT teams and the National Cyber Security Centre have secured tens of thousands of fridges and freezers at UK supermarkets, warehouses, restaurants, petrol stations and stadiums after researchers found a major flaw in late October. The operation followed cyberattacks in Europe that spoiled food at hundreds of stores, BBC News reports.

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities have cut off attackers who had covert access to state administration networks for five years. Since 2021, the attackers had moved through the infrastructure that state institutions use to exchange information and collected sensitive information. The activity went unnoticed because existing protections did not work as a single, integrated system, and the intrusion was found by a new national cybersecurity system, according to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

🚀 Strategic competition

Nvidia‘s board has voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, chief executive and board member, saying it received input from ‘senior levels of the United States government’ and, based on that input, is confident his return ‘poses no national security risk’, the company announced. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he spoke to the board and ‘convinced them’, and that the board ‘did ask for assurance on the national security threat’. Trump dialled into the board’s Sunday meeting to argue for Huang’s return, according to Semafor. US lawmakers have criticised the decision and say Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China, Reuters reports.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia to examine whether its advanced chips or confidential information were obtained by China and whether the company misled investors, CBS News reports. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing Nvidia’s accounting practices, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

US intelligence is said to show that Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the Nvidia chip scandal, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until this autumn, and that her business partner Kang Wei also worked with the ministry, The New York Times reports. Her associate Li Ming, whom Singapore charged with fraud in 2025, was central to smuggling restricted AI chips from Southeast Asia to China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had approved the sale of more than 879,000 AI chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, as of May 2026, and some approvals covered companies the Pentagon designates as ‘Chinese Military Companies’, according to documents released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, CNBC reports. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Tom Cotton says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick repeatedly ignored his warnings about AI chips being smuggled to China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

AI cloud company Nscale must seek a US licence to give ByteDance remote access to Nvidia GPUs under the new US rules, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Chip industry insiders say the rules also reach a broader range of chips than advanced AI processors, including systems-on-chip used in consumer electronics, Nikkei Asia reports.

Cursor, the AI coding platform owned by SpaceX, plans to ‘explore phasing out PRC-developed open-weight models because of geopolitical risk’, according to a report by the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Select Committee on China. Cursor built its Composer 2 model on Moonshot AI‘s Kimi K2.5, CNBC reports.

Beijing will not approve requests from Chinese companies registered overseas after 2023 to list outside mainland China, a move that affects tech start-ups, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, says he has proven the Riemann hypothesis working with Claude, Scientific American reports. He released the proof on 20 November as a Lean library of 17 million lines of code, and the Lean FRO and the Mathlib Initiative have certified that both the statement and the proof are correct, according to a joint statement.

Chinese AI company Z.ai has launched GLM-5.4, a 750-billion-parameter flagship model built on what it calls a Loop Transformer architecture, the company announced.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that humans should always be involved in military AI decisions, Reuters reports.

Chinese civilian and military studies show growing concern that US AI advances could cut nuclear decision-making time to 90 seconds and undermine Beijing’s deterrent, The New York Times reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth about US$43.9 billion, one of the largest deals in the cybersecurity sector, Bloomberg reports.

The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center, the database law enforcement uses to share information on warrants and background checks, and the second such breach in recent months, CNN reports. Hackers also accessed the Agriculture Department‘s system for payments to farmers, the agency told employees, sources told NBC News.

Researcher HD Moore of Dragos sent nearly two million AI prompts containing unique, trackable secrets through AI routers and inference providers and found them leaking across the chain, including through breaches at three hosting providers. The attackers who compromised one provider reused ‘a couple hundred’ of the planted AWS keys, Ars Technica reports.

Microsoft has told organisations that attackers exploited a flaw in its Entra Connect Health service, introduced on 23 July, to gain read-only access to administrator email addresses and tenant configuration data, BleepingComputer reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Oregon and Virginia have sued SpaceX, alleging that the ‘spicy mode’ of its Grok Imagine AI tool violated consumer protection laws by creating more than 1.8 million sexualised images of women and more than 65 of children, The New York Times reports.

Signal will restrict the AI agents built into iOS 27, and into Android versions where it can detect an AI assistant reading the screen, from capturing Signal messages, similar to the screenshot blocking it already uses against Microsoft’s Recall on Windows, the company announced.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

YouTube has reached an agreement in principle to pay about US$3 billion to US school districts that accuse it of fostering addiction, and a final deal may be months away, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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