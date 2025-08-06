Good morning. It's Wednesday, 6th of August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Australia's state-owned internet network hired Amazon's untested startup satellite service to link people who cannot access its terrestrial network, rather than tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink. Reuters

Two former employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and a third suspect have been arrested for allegedly stealing proprietary technology from the world’s biggest chipmaker, prosecutors in Taiwan said on Tuesday. Financial Times

OpenAI said on Tuesday that it was freely sharing two of its AI models used to power online chatbots. Since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT three years ago, sparking the AI boom, it has mostly kept its technology under wraps. The New York Times

ASPI

Australia, Indonesia urged to deepen ties amid threats

Canberra Times

Tess Ikonomou

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute's report, released on Tuesday, calls for a framework between the two nations to focus on co-ordinated harmful activities, with the potential to expand regionally. It found hybrid threats, a combination of military and non-military actions, had become more frequent and sophisticated across the Indo-Pacific.

The security of the stack: how hyperscale clouds, cables and data centres are becoming major strategic issues. With ASPI’s Jocelinn Kang.

Stop the World

In this special episode, ASPI’s Resident Technical Specialist, Jocelinn Kang, talks through hyperscale cloud and why it’s increasingly important for countries to get their policies right depending on their strategic circumstances. All countries want to protect their citizens’ data and have some sovereign computing capabilities, but what if your data centres are attacked? What if the undersea cables connecting you to the world are cut?

Australia

Australia's internet network signs Amazon satellite service

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Australia's state-owned internet network hired Amazon's untested startup satellite service to link people who cannot access its terrestrial network, rather than tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink. The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is set to provide high-speed internet access to some 300,000 homes and businesses that NBN Co's terrestrial network does not reach.

Clamps on AI could mire Australia in productivity mud

Canberra Times

Kat Wong

Australia is urged to hold off imposing guardrails on high-risk artificial intelligence as the technology could offer a solution to the nation's withered productivity. The Productivity Commission believes the suggested guardrails should only be applied when harms cannot be mitigated by existing regulatory frameworks or in cases where "technology-neutral" regulation is not possible.

eSafety reiterates call on tech giants to deploy more content scanning tools

Capital Brief

Brandon How

Australia’s online safety regulator said that global tech giants like Apple, Google and Meta are not utilising scanning tools to detect child sexual exploitation and abuse across enough of their services, following the release of eSafety’s latest transparency report.

Why Ted Cruz and Anthony Albanese are both wrong about social media bans

The Australian Financial Review

Emily Mosley

When Australian Labor starts sounding like Texas Republicans, something’s either very right or very wrong. In this case, both parties have found common ground: banning children from social media platforms. Australia’s big-government progressives and Texas’s small-government conservatives — nations heading in completely different political directions — have somehow arrived at identical solutions.

Scott Farquhar is wrong: Sovereignty demands home-grown AI

InnovationAus

Simon Kriss

At the heart of this issue is trust. Studies show Australians are more sceptical of AI than most. We see its power. We understand its potential. But we don’t trust it especially when it’s a black box built elsewhere, trained on data we didn’t choose. That’s why foundational models built in Australia, by Australian teams, under Australian law with Australian data are essential.

China

China's automakers speed up efforts to replace Nvidia chips

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou, Cheng-Ting Fang and Lauly Li

Chinese automakers and chip companies are racing to replace products from Nvidia and other foreign chip leaders for automotive applications amid fears further US export restrictions could derail development of self-driving and other technologies. Xpeng and Nio, two emerging car companies supplied by Nvidia, are cutting their reliance on the US AI titan by developing their own chips for smart driving.

USA

US explores better location trackers for AI chips, official says

Bloomberg

Yoolim Lee, Haslinda Amin and Haidi Lun

Washington has espoused working with the industry to monitor the movements of the sensitive components, part of a broader plan to curtail smuggling and ensure American technology remains dominant. Last week, Beijing summoned Nvidia representatives to discuss US efforts around location-tracking and other alleged security risks related to its H20 chips.

Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ triggers boom for defence tech start-ups

Financial Times

Joe Miller and Tabby Kinder

Buried in Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” was a provision that will give technology group Anduril an almost-guaranteed slice of the roughly $300bn earmarked to modernise the US’s military, defence infrastructure and homeland security. The legislation provides for a $6bn expansion of border security technology, a chunk of which will be spent on autonomous surveillance towers — for which the Californian company is currently the only approved supplier.

The era of AI propaganda has arrived, and America must act

The New York Times

Brett Goldstein and Brett Benson

With the exponential rise of generative AI systems, the greatest danger is no longer a flood of invective and falsehoods on social media. Rather, it is the slow, subtle and corrosive manipulation of online communication — propaganda designed not to shock, but to slip silently into our everyday digital discussions.

AI has opened the door to a new geopolitics Nikkei Asia

How Trump is reshaping government data

NBC News

Shannon Pettypiece

Across the federal government, President Donald Trump has been wielding his influence over data used by researchers, economists and scientists, an effort that was playing out largely behind the scenes until Friday, when he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

North Asia

Former TSMC staff arrested for alleged theft of chipmaker’s technology

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

Two former employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and a third suspect have been arrested for allegedly stealing proprietary technology from the world’s biggest chipmaker, prosecutors in Taiwan said on Tuesday. TSMC, which reported the case to prosecutors, said it had taken legal action against the staff after routine internal monitoring found they had been involved in “potential trade secret leaks”.

Southeast Asia

Vietnamese-speaking hackers appear to be running global data theft operation through Telegram

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Hackers linked to Vietnamese-speaking cybercriminal groups have stolen sensitive data from thousands of victims across the world as part of an ongoing cybercrime campaign that uses the messaging platform Telegram to automate the resale of compromised information, researchers have found.

South & Central Asia

US companies must not control India’s strategic choices

Deccan Herald

Abhishek Patni

India now stands at the forefront of this expanding legal confrontation. These developments are not abstract — they pose existential threats. When multinational corporations can unilaterally disable services to lawful Indian businesses, or when foreign nations impose their domestic policies on Indian soil, India's digital and economic sovereignty is at risk.

Europe

Brussels might scrap digital laws to appease US, warns top EU lawmaker

EURACTIV

Thomas Moller-Nielsen

The European Commission risks caving to US pressure to weaken its landmark digital regulations as it seeks to finalise last month's preliminary trade agreement with Washington, according to Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s international trade committee.

Middle East

The covert trip by Iranian nuclear experts to Russia

Financial Times

Miles Johnson and Max Seddon

At 9:40am on August 4 last year, Mahan Air flight W598 from Tehran landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. An FT investigation has found that this Iranian delegation visited Russian scientific institutes that produce dual-use technologies — components with civilian applications but which, experts say, have potential relevance to nuclear weapons research.

Big Tech

Nvidia says its AI chips don’t have a ‘kill switch’ after Chinese accusation

NBC News

Kif Leswing

Nvidia on Tuesday rejected Chinese accusations that its data center GPUs for artificial intelligence include a hardware function that could remotely deactivate the chips, which is commonly called a “kill switch.” “NVIDIA GPUs do not and should not have kill switches and backdoors,” wrote Nvidia’s Chief Security Officer David Reber in a blog post on Tuesday.

So long to Tech’s dream job

The New York Times

Kate Conger

Gone are the days when Google, Apple, Meta and Netflix were the dream destinations for tech workers, offering fat salaries, lush corporate campuses and say-anything, do-anything cultures. Now the behemoth firms have aged into large bureaucracies. It’s the shut up and grind era.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI to give away some of the technology that powers ChatGPT

The New York Times

Cade Metz

In a move that will be met with both applause and hand-wringing from artificial intelligence experts, OpenAI said on Tuesday that it was freely sharing two of its AI models used to power online chatbots. Since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT three years ago, sparking the AI boom, it has mostly kept its technology under wraps.

Alibaba open-sources advanced image model

Tech in Asia

Alibaba has released Qwen-Image, an open-source image generation model. The new model, with 20 billion parameters, is available on the MoDa community and Hugging Face platforms. Qwen-Image is designed to handle complex text rendering, including mixed Chinese and English text. It also allows for precise image editing while maintaining the original style and structure.

What we learned from tracking AI use in global elections

Rest of World

Khadija Alam

Global elections saw artificial intelligence used for playful memes and serious misinformation, revealing a complex landscape where tech’s impact is nuanced, not catastrophic. Our tracker highlighted AI’s role in political communication, from chatbots to resurrected figures, showcasing its power to reshape narratives and engage voters.

AI flight pricing can push travelers to the limit of their ability to pay

Bloomberg

Max Chafkin

Frequent flyers and consumer-rights advocates often complain about the convoluted nature of airline ticket prices. According to a white paper, whose details haven’t been previously reported, this opacity might soon get much worse.

Misc

In cybersecurity, people are the weak point

The Strategist

Annie-Mei Forster and Saja English

While cybersecurity professionals often focus on firewalls, encryption and software vulnerabilities, the real battleground is human psychology. While organisations remain fixated on digital defences, humans are the most reliable vulnerability in any system. That’s why statistics show that 98 percent of cyberattacks rely on social engineering.

Drones, disinformation and guns-for-hire are reshaping conflict in Africa: new book tracks the trends

The Conversation

Alessandro Arduino

The revolution in modern warfare is evident across Africa. Mercenaries, armed drones and AI-driven disinformation campaigns are redefining conflict. Today’s battlefields are evolving at such a dizzying pace that even seasoned military experts are routinely caught flatfooted. The speed of change is unprecedented.

‘Critical’ firmware-level vulnerabilities found in laptops commonly used by security specialists

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Security researchers on Tuesday detailed a series of vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal sensitive data from devices using Broadcom’s ControlVault, a special chip widely used in security-focused Dell laptops. A spokesperson for Dell said the company notified customers in June about the "critical" impact of the vulnerability.

Voice phishers strike again, this time hitting Cisco

ArsTechnica

Dan Goodin

Cisco said that one of its representatives fell victim to a voice phishing attack that allowed threat actors to download profile information belonging to users of a third-party customer relationship management system. Cisco said that the breach didn’t expose customers’ confidential or proprietary information, password data, or other sensitive information.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI.

