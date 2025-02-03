Good morning. It's Tuesday, 4th of February.

The Australian government has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on Terrorgram, a decentralised online network that promotes white supremacy and racially motivated violence. It's the first time Australia has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entirely online-based entity. "It will now be a criminal offence to use or deal with the assets of, or make assets available to, Terrorgram," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Sunday night. SBS News

The European Union is banning some "unacceptable" uses of artificial intelligence from Feb. 2, setting a world first for curbs on the nascent technology. But critics say the bans have too many loopholes that allow European police and migration authorities to use AI — including technology that can quickly identify faces on security cameras — to help track perpetrators of serious crimes, such as terror attacks. POLITICO

The conversation around DeepSeek in the West has ranged from excitement and surprise to skepticism about the veracity of the low-cost claims, the lack of clarity around data, security flaws, and allegations of IP theft. However, the AI industries in Asia and Africa are cheering DeepSeek not for what it is, but for what it stands for: Proof that frugality and innovation can go hand in hand. Rest of World

ASPI

India turns to private sector for rocket launches

Financial Times

John Reed

There is a greater recognition that there is talent available outside ISRO, and India’s own demands on space have grown, including from its military requirements,” said Raji Pillai, resident senior fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra. “Chinese and other private companies around the world are also stepping up their presence in the small satellite sector, and if India doesn’t get its act together in terms of improving its launch infrastructure, it will lose in the competition.

Australia

Government postpones big stick for big tech until after election after billions in fines recommended

ABC News

Tom Crowley

A government review led by top public servant Delia Rickard has recommended an enforceable duty of care on tech platforms to take steps to avoid harmful online content. The government has committed to a duty of care but does not have a position on the hefty penalties Ms Rickard proposes, and does not intend to legislate before the federal election.

Information systems expert receives international accolade

Australian National University

In late 2024, Professor Emerita Shirley Gregor AO from The Australian National University (ANU) was recognised by the Association for Information Systems (AIS) – the world’s premier professional IS organisation – with an AIS LEO Award for Lifetime Exceptional Achievement in information systems.

Being a young man online

Australia eSafety Commissioner

For young men, the internet can be a place where they seek connection, validation and guidance as they explore what it means to be a man today. eSafety's young men online research series explores their experiences and the ways that they can be supported online to develop healthy and positive masculinities.

China

DeepSeek’s success will undermine the US-China tech war

Financial Times

Jennifer Zhu Scott

Against all the noise, let’s consider this as a moment in history. In 1440, Johannes Gutenberg brought Europe the printing press, an invention that broke the monopoly on knowledge previously held by elites. DeepSeek’s achievement joins this tradition of making information more accessible. Its low-cost reasoning model proves that AI can belong to everyone, not just those who are hoarding codes, chips and capital.

USA

Big tech critic to take key FCC role

Semafor

Ben Smith and Shelby Talcott

A leading critic of Big Tech will take the top legal position at a key agency that could target Google, Meta, and their rivals. Adam Candeub, an architect of a late effort in Trump’s first term to revoke legal protections for social media, will be general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission, its chairman, Brendan Carr, confirmed in an email to Semafor.

Trump tariffs take aim at trade loophole used by Chinese online retailers like Temu and Shein

CNBC

Annie Palmer

The orders against China, Canada and Mexico all halt a trade exemption, known as “de minimis,” which allows exporters to ship packages worth less than $800 into the U.S. duty free. The de minimis provision has existed since the 1930s, but its use has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years. The Biden administration took steps last September to curb the “overuse and abuse” of de minimis, arguing it has helped Chinese e-commerce companies undercut competitors with lower prices.

2025 Homeland Security Threat Forecast: The Converging Nature of Terrorism, Cyber and Internal Threats

Small Wars Journal

John Sullivan

Cybercrime has evolved from a nuisance to a strategic weapon. Criminal cartels are no longer just trafficking drugs—they’re trafficking data, using cryptocurrency, digital surveillance, and AI to wage a silent war. Imagine criminal networks that can simultaneously launch ransomware attacks, clone credit cards, and potentially disrupt critical infrastructure—all while using drones and generative AI as their new arsenal. Are we watching the birth of a new form of global warfare?

North Asia

How North Korea could leverage China’s DeepSeek AI model for military, cyber ops

NK News

Shreyas Reddy

The emergence of China's open-source DeepSeek R1 last month has captured the world's attention, heralding the rise of powerful but economical new artificial intelligence (AI) tools that rival more established platforms in the West. While many are still treating the Chinese AI as a novelty, DeepSeek provides a valuable model for states like North Korea

Trump’s bid to make the US 'crypto capital': Is South Korea ready?

The Korea Herald

Choi Ji-won

Amid this global crypto enthusiasm boosted by expert predictions that remain bullish, South Korea -- a major player in the cryptocurrency market -- finds itself torn between investors calling for faster regulatory reform and the cautious approach of policymakers. The country remains behind the US and other advanced nations in developing a comprehensive regulatory framework.

Southeast Asia

Trump tariffs could benefit Malaysia-Singapore special economic zone, trade chief says

South China Morning Post

The Star

In a world rattled by the United States’ recent imposition of tariffs, the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone could emerge as a beacon of investment potential and resilience, according to a local politician. Despite President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposition, Lee said the Special Economic Zone continues to attract investments from Western firms, including those based in the US, citing Microsoft’s recent acquisition of several plots in Johor to expand its data centres, marking its fourth land purchase in the area.

Online harms: Can app stores be effective gatekeepers?

The Straits Times

Carol Soon

Singapore’s media regulator announced that it is rolling out a new code requiring app stores to screen and prevent users aged below 18 from downloading apps meant for adults, such as dating apps or those with sexual content. This age screening is a key aspect of the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services being introduced by the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and which takes effect from March 31.

South & Central Asia

Kazakhstan to audit foreign ministry after suspected Russia-linked cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Kazakhstan will audit its Foreign Ministry following a major cyberattack that researchers suspect may be linked to Kremlin-backed hackers, according to local media. The Kazakh Digital Ministry responded to the attack after the release of a report detailing a cyberespionage campaign targeting diplomatic entities in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan. The hacker group behind this operation — tracked as UAC-0063 — is potentially linked to the Russian state-sponsored threat actor APT28, also known as Fancy Bear or BlueDelta. Kazakh officials told the news outlet Orda they have been aware since the second half of 2023 of a cyberattack targeting the foreign ministry using the CherrySpy and Hatvibe malware strains.

Ukraine - Russia

The Private Sector on the Frontline

Foreign Affairs

Matt Kaplan and Michael Brown

On February 26, 2022, two days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, sent an urgent plea to Elon Musk to provide Internet access to the country through his Starlink system. The invasion, which Russia had preceded with a campaign of cyberattacks, had seriously disrupted Ukraine’s digital networks. By the very next day, Musk responded that Starlink was active in Ukraine and that the company would soon be sending more ground terminals to the country.

Ukraine developing laser weapons to fight Russian drones

The New Voice of Ukraine

Demian Shevko

Ukraine is actively developing weapons to combat Russian drones, including laser technology, according to Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the country’s Unmanned Systems Forces. He made the statement in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Europe

The far-right is rising at a crucial time in Germany, boosted by Elon Musk

The Conversation

Matt Fitzpatrick

With only a few weeks until Germany’s election, Elon Musk has unambiguously thrown his support behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In a video address to a party rally last week, he appeared to urge Germans to “move on” from any “past guilt” related to the Holocaust. Troublingly, the AfD is now firmly entrenched as Germany’s second-most popular political party, behind the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

A pioneering AI project awarded for opening Large Language Models to European languages

The European Commission

Today the Commission awarded the prestigious Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) Seal to the multilingual AI project OpenEuroLLM – the first Digital Europe Programme funded project to receive the seal. OpenEuroLLM is working on what will be the first family of open-source Large Language Models that cover all official and future EU languages.

Albanian ‘Smart City’ Deal with UAE Firm Flagged as ‘Serious’ Surveillance Risk

Balkan Insight

Besar Likmeta

Digital rights groups have sounded the alarm over a city ‘smart camera’ deal between Albania and an Abu Dhabi-based company with links to UAE security services and – allegedly – China.

NZ & Pacific Islands

The deadly consequences of disinformation in the Pacific

Australian India Institute

Lisa Singh and Tushar Joshi

There are reasons why Pacific Island states are particularly susceptible to disinformation. First, many island nations are still adjusting to the rapid shift in communication methods. With about 80 per cent of people in countries such as Fiji, Tuvalu, and Samoa now online, social media has become a primary source of news. While this digital access opens doors to education, economic growth, and job opportunities, it also means that people are exposed to unchecked information. Often, social media influencers – rather than trusted sources – shape what people believe to be the truth. This creates a breeding ground for misinformation and disinformation, as fact-checking is often non-existent.

Artificial Intelligence

Why is this CEO bragging about replacing humans with A.I.?

The New York Times

Noam Scheiber

According to Klarna, the company has saved the equivalent of $10 million annually using A.I. for its marketing needs, partly by reducing its reliance on human artists to generate images for advertising. The company said that using A.I. tools had cut back on the time that its in-house lawyers spend generating standard contracts — to about 10 minutes from an hour — and that its communications staff uses the technology to classify press coverage as positive or negative.

Research

AUKUS and critical minerals: Countering China's supply chain coercion

KARVE

Ansel Bayly

Vital to the Pillar II project is the availability of critical minerals (CMs), the building blocks of almost all advanced technologies. In the past decade, there has been a tectonic shift in global demand for CMs amid the expansion of technologies that underpin three areas of economic demand: the green transition, advanced consumer goods, and, as reflected in AUKUS, military modernisation.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding Australian elections: Addressing AI-enabled disinformation

ASPI

As artificial intelligence advances, it creates new challenges for democracy and electoral integrity. AI-enabled disinformation, deepfakes, and influence operations are increasingly being weaponised to distort political discourse and erode public trust. This event on Thursday 6 February, 5:30-6:30pm, co-hosted by ASPI and CETaS, will focus on the intersection of AI, electoral integrity and democratic resilience.

Anxiety, Artificial Intelligence and work with Anthony Elliot

The We Society

Pick, Pack, Post, Repeat….warehouses around the world are now using Artificial Intelligence to fulfil customer orders. So, are workers on their way out? As the speed of innovation when it comes to artificial intelligence accelerates, power sits firmly in the hands of Silicon Valley and big tech companies. Governments and the public are on the side-lines. How should we be feeling about this? To tell us is Anthony Elliott - Professor of Sociology at the University of South Australia who has just published a book, 'Algorithms of Anxiety, Fear in the Digital Age'.

The Weaponization of Data

CSIS

Smart Women Smart Power

On this episode, host Kathleen McInnis spoke with Pavlina Pavlova, a #ShareTheMicInCyber Fellow at New America and Cybercrime Expert at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Pavlina shares insights from her recent research on the weaponization of data, highlighting how data breaches and cyberattacks have a gendered dimension, especially throughout the healthcare system.

Unpacking President Trump’s Tariffs Action

CSIS

CSIS Economic Security and Technology Department President Navin Girishanakar and CSIS scholars William Alan Reinsch, Philip Luck, and Joseph Majkut will unpack the administration's use of the IEEPA and assess the implications for U.S. economic, technology, and energy security.

