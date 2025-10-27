Good morning. It's Tuesday, 28th of October.

Australia's competition regulator on Monday sued Microsoft, accusing it of misleading millions of customers into paying higher prices for its Microsoft 365 software after bundling it with artificial intelligence tool Copilot.

Sweden’s power grid operator is investigating a data breach after a ransomware group threatened to leak hundreds of gigabytes of purportedly stolen internal data. The Record by Recorded Future

The United States and China are ready to move forward on a TikTok deal, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent had already said last month that the two countries reached a "framework" on a deal during discussions in Madrid, and President Donald Trump subsequently signed an executive order to facilitate the transaction.

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

Reuters

Australia’s competition regulator on Monday sued Microsoft, accusing it of misleading millions of customers into paying higher prices for its Microsoft 365 software after bundling it with artificial intelligence tool Copilot. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleged that from October 2024, the technology giant misled about 2.7 million customers by suggesting they had to move to higher-priced Microsoft 365 personal and family plans that included Copilot.

Australia signs UN cybercrime treaty in Hanoi

InnovationAus

Francesco Guarascio and Khanh Vu

A landmark UN cybercrime treaty, aimed at tackling offences that cost the global economy trillions of dollars annually, was signed in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi by around 60 countries over the weekend. The convention, which will take effect after it is ratified by 40 nations, is expected to streamline international cooperation against cybercrime, but has been criticised by activists and tech companies over concerns of possible human rights abuses.

On the dark web, paedophiles are sharing tips on how to abuse children in child care

ABC News

Adele Ferguson, Chris Gillett, Jade Toomey and Dylan Welch

Paedophiles are using the dark web to share information about how to gain access to childcare centres to sexually abuse babies and toddlers while avoiding getting caught. Warning: This story contains discussion of child sexual abuse. A Four Corners investigation has uncovered private forums where predators coach each other and post proof of their abuse. The forums give an insight into how organised and strategic these predators have become. Inside these encrypted forums, predators swap tactics and advice. One of the most chilling questions posted is, “Where do I find a child?”

Bad for humanity, good for business’: Australian firms help Europe arm for war

ABC News

Eliza Goetze

As European countries rush to shore up their defences amid the war in Ukraine, Australian companies are capitalising on a new age of drone warfare. Australian defence technology is in demand and stocks from related engineering and software innovators have skyrocketed in recent years as a result. Analysts warn that, despite the apparent peace deal in the Middle East, demand for defence tech is unlikely to let up soon. And they believe Australian companies are leading the way in a crucial field: anti-drone technology.

Breakthrough Victoria commits $75m to VC funds

InnovationAus

Trish Everingham

Breakthrough Victoria will invest $75 million into five venture capital funds in a bid to support early-stage companies and accelerate the commercialisation of research across key sectors, including climate technology, life sciences and artificial intelligence. The funding will be split between Virescent Ventures Fund II, SYNthesis BioVentures Fund I, Scale Venture Fund I, Galileo Ventures Fund II, and a new North American healthcare fund establishing an Australian base in Victoria.

Labor rules out giving tech giants free rein to mine copyright content to train AI

The Guardian

Dan Jervis-Bardy

The Albanese government has explicitly ruled out handing tech companies free rein to mine creative content to train their artificial intelligence models, after a fierce backlash from authors and from arts and media groups. The attorney general, Michelle Rowland, will confirm the decision on Monday, shutting the door on a contentious proposal floated by the Productivity Commission and backed by tech companies.

We’re fighting disinformation in all the wrong ways

Crikey

Fan Yang, Robbie Fordyce and Luke Heemsbergen

Regulating disinformation merely as “content” to be prevented or corrected by fact-checkers is unproductive and limiting. The real task is to interrogate the system that feeds it. Our RECapture research team tracks how disinformation impacts Australian democratic processes as it spreads across Chinese and American social media platforms like WeChat, RedNote and YouTube. To better prepare us for the elections of the future, we suggest it’s time to consider how regulators and fact-checkers may have been focusing on the wrong fight against disinformation.

Insight: Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista and Fanny Potkin

China’s state-owned defense giant Norinco in February unveiled a military vehicle capable of autonomously conducting combat-support operations at 50 kilometres per hour. It was powered by DeepSeek, the company whose artificial intelligence model is the pride of China’s tech sector. The Norinco P60’s release was touted by Communist Party officials in press statements as an early showcase of how Beijing is using DeepSeek and AI to catch up in its arms race with the United States, at a time when leaders in both countries have urged their militaries to prepare for conflict.

DeepSeek and Qwen AI models crush Western rivals in cryptocurrency trading challenge

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

Chinese artificial intelligence models DeepSeek and Qwen have surged ahead of Western rivals, including GPT, with returns exceeding 100 per cent in just nine days during an ongoing real-market cryptocurrency trading competition. DeepSeek’s Chat V3.1 model grew its initial capital of US$10,000 to US$22,500 by 4pm on Monday – a 125 per cent gain since trading began on October 18 – according to the latest update from Alpha Arena, a crypto investment project launched by US research firm Nof1.

Could China ‘militarise’ cryptocurrencies to sanction-proof its economy?

South China Morning Post

Jane Cai

Digital currency is emerging as a powerful, disruptive tool in global geopolitics, fundamentally reshaping the financial battlefield in times of conflict, according to a commentary in a key Communist Party publication. Nations are increasingly leveraging digital assets to bypass international sanctions, mobilise vital resources and maintain economic stability during regional conflicts, according to the author of an article published on Monday in Study Times, the official newspaper of the Central Party School.

Hong Kong businesses lose US$11 billion to digital fraud in past year, TransUnion says

South China Morning Post

Danielle Popov

Hong Kong businesses reported HK$92 billion in financial losses from digital fraud over the past year, despite the city’s overall digital fraud rate being lower than the global average, according to a new report by credit reference agency TransUnion. Conducted from late May to early June, the survey gathered data from 1,200 respondents worldwide, including 200 in Hong Kong, all in managerial roles overseeing risk and business fraud. In Hong Kong, only companies with an annual revenue of at least HK$200 million were polled.

Trump and Xi will ‘consummate’ TikTok deal on Thursday, treasury secretary says

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

The United States and China are ready to move forward on a TikTok deal, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent had already said last month that the two countries reached a “framework” on a deal during discussions in Madrid, and President Donald Trump subsequently signed an executive order to facilitate the transaction. In a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, Bessent said the U.S. and China have reached “a final deal on TikTok.”

ICE is building a social media panopticon

The Verge

Emma Roth

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out raids across the country, the agency is working rapidly to expand an online surveillance system that could potentially track millions of users on the web. Federal records uncovered by The Lever reveal that ICE is paying $5.7 million to use an AI-powered social media monitoring platform called Zignal Labs, something Will Owen, the communications director at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, calls an “assault” on democracy and free speech.

CISA releases warning about Windows Server Update Service bug, orders agencies to patch

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Federal agencies and businesses are being urged to immediately patch a vulnerability affecting a widely used Windows update tool after experts warned that it is being exploited by hackers. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sent out an urgent alert on Friday evening about CVE-2025-59287 — a vulnerability Microsoft included in its monthly set of security updates about two weeks ago. The vulnerability affects the Windows Server Update Service in Windows Server versions 2012, 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2025.

Big tech makes Cal State its A.I. training ground

The New York Times

Natasha Singer

On the first day of A.I. Camp, a new summer program at California State University, Savannah Bosley got a hands-on introduction to Amazon Bedrock, a system for building artificial intelligence apps. “I figured it wouldn’t hurt to put it on the résumé, to learn a new tool that’s maybe marketable,” said Ms. Bosley, a computer science major who graduated this year from California Polytechnic State University, a Cal State campus in San Luis Obispo. Dozens of students attended the five-day program, which was held on the Cal Poly campus and “powered by” Amazon Web Services.

Chatbots are pushing sanctioned Russian propaganda

WIRED

Matt Burgess and Natasha Bernal

ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Grok are serving users propaganda from Russian-backed media when asked about the invasion of Ukraine, new research finds. Openai’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, DeepSeek, and xAI’s Grok are pushing Russian state propaganda from sanctioned entities—including citations from Russian state media, sites tied to Russian intelligence or pro-Kremlin narratives—when asked about the war against Ukraine, according to a new report.

Kremlin claims new ‘Skyfall’ nuclear-powered cruise missile success

The Australian

Tom Parfitt

Russia is preparing to deploy a nuclear-powered cruise missile after a successful test flight in which the weapon stayed airborne for 15 hours, President Putin said on Sunday. Described by the Kremlin as “invulnerable”, the Burevestnik missile is said by Russia’s military to have an effectively unlimited range because it is powered by a small nuclear reactor rather than a conventional, fuel-constrained jet engine. US intelligence sources previously claimed that multiple tests of the missile, designated Skyfall by NATO, had been unsuccessful.

Sweden’s power grid operator confirms data breach claimed by ransomware gang

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Sweden’s power grid operator is investigating a data breach after a ransomware group threatened to leak hundreds of gigabytes of purportedly stolen internal data. State-owned Svenska kraftnät, which operates the country’s electricity transmission system, said the incident affected a “limited external file transfer solution” and did not disrupt Sweden’s power supply. “We take this breach very seriously and have taken immediate action,” said Chief Information Security Officer Cem Göcgören in a statement.

Europe’s tech sector outperforms as AI boom bolsters demand

Bloomberg

Chloe Meley

European tech earnings resoundingly beat expectations, as growing investment in artificial intelligence lifts demand and counters trade headwinds. The MSCI Europe Technology index has delivered earnings-per-share growth of 16% for the third quarter so far, with more than 86% of the index’ market capitalization having reported. That’s well above pre-season expectations of 4.2% growth and far ahead of any other sector in the region.

For air-and-missile defence, Israel offers the economic solutions

The Strategist

Sam Goldsmith

An Israeli solution may offer the best value-for-money for the integrated air-and-missile defence capability that Australia urgently needs. The Australian Defence Force and Australian civilian infrastructure are facing a plethora of advanced air and missile threats, including fast, hard-to-intercept ones such as ballistic missiles, hypersonic boost-glide missiles and now weapons that reach orbit before descending.

OpenAI says hundreds of thousands of ChatGPT Users may show signs of manic or psychotic crisis every week

WIRED

Louise Matsakis

OpenAI released initial estimates about the share of users who may be experiencing symptoms like delusional thinking, mania, or suicidal ideation, and says it has tweaked GPT-5 to respond more effectively. For the first time ever, OpenAI has released a rough estimate of how many ChatGPT users globally may show signs of having a severe mental health crisis in a typical week. The company said Monday that it worked with experts to make updates to the chatbot so it can more reliably recognize indicators of mental distress and guide users toward real-world support.

Meta’s threads adds disappearing posts for ‘unfiltered’ thoughts

Bloomberg

Kurt Wagner

Threads, the X competitor from Meta Platforms Inc., is launching disappearing posts to encourage more people to share “unfiltered thoughts” on the network without fear that they’ll exist forever on a user’s profile. Ghost posts, as they’re called, will show up alongside regular ones in the main feed, but will vanish after 24 hours, similar to the popular Stories feature inside Meta’s other apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Replies sent to a ghost post will be sent as a private message instead of a public comment.

Teenagers struggle to tell if videos are real or fake as AI floods social media

ABC News

Cale Matthews and Nicholas Maher

As he watches a video of a fisherman get tugged and pulled into the water, Fahad, 16, is confident his eyes do not deceive him. “That looks real to me, I think,” he says. “Nothing’s off about it, and I think the floor was pretty natural as well.” His confidence is misplaced. The video he is watching was generated using AI. “That’s AI? Oh … oh, I’m terrible at this.’‘ He might say he is terrible, but he is not alone. As Sasha, 17, watches the same AI fisherman, she falls into the same trap.

‘Do not trust your eyes’: AI generates surge in expense fraud

Financial Times

Businesses are increasingly being deceived by employees using artificial intelligence for an age-old scam: faking expense receipts. The launch of new image-generation models by top AI groups such as OpenAI and Google in recent months has sparked an influx of AI-generated receipts submitted internally within companies, according to leading expense software platforms. Software provider AppZen said fake AI receipts accounted for about 14 per cent of fraudulent documents submitted in September, compared with none last year.

Not ‘OK Computer’: OpenAI is reportedly developing a generative AI that creates music

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

At a time when AI-generated music is causing frustration and controversy in the music industry, OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool that would allow users to create musical compositions. According to a report by The Information, OpenAI has been working with students from the Juilliard School in New York to collect training data for the new tool. While details of the tool are currently unknown, including a launch date, AI music has been causing issues in the music industry, with many artists frustrated with the amount of AI-generated artists and music popping up.

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

