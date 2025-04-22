Good morning. It's Tuesday 22nd of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The Australian Academy of Science announced the global talent attraction program on Thursday, warning the nation needed to “act swiftly” to capitalise on the opportunity. The Australian program is inviting contributions from funders, which Jagadish said would go towards leading a “national, coordinated effort” to promote the destination to leading US scientists and returning Australians through a “competitive relocation package”. Danielle Cave, the head of executive, strategy and research at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, also pointed to the “enormous opportunity” of the Trump administration’s research crackdown. Writing in Nine newspapers last month, she said if the federal government acted quickly, the changes could represent a “once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity”. The Guardian

DOGE, Musk‑led data task force within DHS, is merging immigration, SSA, IRS, and voting databases into a massive USCIS “data lake,” enabling real‑time tracking of immigrants. Experts, whistleblowers, and lawmakers warn of unprecedented privacy risks, potential misuse, and erosion of longstanding data‑silo safeguards and accountability. WIRED

Microsoft’s Cyber Signals report warns AI is turbo‑charging global online fraud. The company blocks 1.6 million bot account attempts hourly and thwarted US$6.28 billion in scams over 12 months, shuttering 450 malicious sites. Experts urge Australians to boost digital literacy, recognize red flags, and expect escalating AI‑driven attacks soon. ABC News

ASPI

Australia to woo US’s ‘smartest minds’ disfranchised by Trump research cuts

The Guardian

Caitlin Cassidy

Australia’s Academy of Science launched a global talent program to lure U.S. researchers frustrated by President Trump’s sweeping higher‑education funding cuts. With NIH caps and layoffs looming, rival nations already courting fleeing academics, Australia promises competitive relocation packages to boost national R&D, jobs and innovation.

Trump’s crackdown on foreign students is a gift to China

The Washington Post

Angela Shen and Jordan Schneider

Trump’s visa crackdown on foreign students threatens America’s innovation edge, undermining a vital STEM talent pipeline and aiding China’s efforts to recruit global researchers. Arbitrary deportations erode trust, jeopardize future competitiveness, and contradict Trump’s own pro-talent policies — risking long-term technological decline.

The ‘China’ challenge: now a multi-generational test for Australian strategy

The Strategist

James Corera and Bethany Allen

Navigating increasingly complex and sharp geostrategic competition while advancing Australia’s long-term national interests will be the fundamental test for the next government. China remains a key systemic challenge in this regard—not just for Australia but for the Indo-Pacific and the rules-based order that has served Australia so well since World War II. By contrast, Australia largely remains a mid-sized mining and tourism–dependent economy with a low national spend on R&D. Building greater sovereign capability in our science and technology sector is needed to improve the shape and size of our economy, as well as its competitiveness.

Australia

Australia’s biotech sector weighs opportunity amid Trump disruption

Capital Brief

Bronwen Clune

The global biomedical industry is being shaken by three disruptive policy shifts from the Trump administration, each with direct implications for Australia’s $5 billion pharmaceutical export sector. Steep new US tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, sweeping cuts at the Food and Drug Administration, and a dramatic reduction in National Institutes of Health funding are creating fresh challenges for biotech globally — and surprising opportunities for Australia.

Sovereign capability can benefit Australia—up to a point

The Strategist

Rajiv Shah

Once upon a time, not so long ago, those who talked of Australian sovereign capability, especially in the technology sector, were generally considered an amusing group of eccentrics. After all, technology ecosystems are global and multinational companies lead the development of cutting-edge capabilities. Australia could just sit back and benefit of technology from elsewhere.

China

China outs US hackers for attack, a new frontier in spy games

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

China’s outing of alleged US National Security Agency hackers marks a major escalation in the ongoing tit-for-tat between Chinese and American intelligence agencies, according to analysts. Chinese authorities Tuesday said three NSA employees hacked the Asian Winter Games held this year in Harbin, accusing them of targeting systems that held vast amounts of personal information on people involved in the event.

Chinese tech giants race to expand AI services market with latest open-standard protocol

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Major Chinese technology companies are racing to launch services based on the open model context protocol, which enables Manus-like artificial intelligence agents to connect with third-party online tools, data sources and systems – a trend that could expand the commercial adoption of such applications. Alipay operator Ant Group – the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post – last week unveiled its “MCP server for payment services”. This lets AI agents seamlessly connect with Alipay’s payment platform.

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon

Nikkei Asia

Twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of runners at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing on Saturday, the first time these machines have raced alongside humans over a 21-km course. The robots from Chinese manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics came in all shapes and sizes, some shorter than 120 cm, others as tall as 1.8 m. One company boasted that its robot looked almost human, with feminine features and the ability to wink and smile.

USA

DOGE is building a master database to surveil and track immigrants

WIRED

Makena Kelly Vittoria Elliott

Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency are building a master database at the Department of Homeland Security that could track and surveil undocumented immigrants, two sources with direct knowledge tell WIRED. DOGE is knitting together immigration databases from across DHS and uploading data from outside agencies including the Social Security Administration, as well as voting records, sources say.

Two of Elon Musk’s top DOGE hires are a married couple who worked at X and lived at Twitter’s HQ with their infant child

Fortune

Byron Tau, Joshua Goodman, Garance Burke, Brian Slodysko

On the rooftop patio of the General Services Administration headquarters, an agency staffer recently discovered something strange: a rectangular device attached to a wire that snaked across the roof, over the ledge and into the administrator’s window one floor below. It didn’t take long for the employee — an IT specialist — to figure out the device was a transceiver that communicates with Elon Musk’s vast and private Starlink satellite network. Concerned that the equipment violated federal laws designed to protect public data, staffers reported the discovery to superiors and the agency’s internal watchdog.

U.S. tries to crush China’s AI ambitions with chips crackdown

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin and Amrith Ramkumar

New U.S. chip-export limits that rocked global markets on Wednesday are the clearest sign yet from the Trump White House that whatever advances China makes in AI will have to happen without America’s help. Trump administration officials have signaled for months that they were considering a crackdown on exports of processors from U.S. companies such as Nvidia that have helped enable major Chinese advances in artificial intelligence. The latest reckoning came this week, with U.S. authorities moving to stop the flow of billions of dollars of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices AMD artificial-intelligence chips to the country.

Hegseth said to have shared attack details in second Signal chat

The New York Times

Greg JaffeEric Schmitt and Maggie Haberman

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat.

U.S. chipmakers fear they are ceding China’s A.I. market to Huawei

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

The semiconductor industry has lobbied two presidential administrations to go easy with restrictions on selling cutting-edge computer chips to China. Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, the world’s leading artificial intelligence chip maker, even traveled to Mar-a-Lago this month to discuss policy with President Trump.

U.S. asks judge to break up Google

The New York Times

David McCabe

The Justice Department said on Monday that the best way to address Google’s monopoly in internet search was to break up the $1.81 trillion company, kicking off a three-week hearing that could reshape the technology giant and alter the power players in Silicon Valley. Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in August that Google had broken antitrust laws to maintain its dominance in online search. He is now hearing arguments from the government and the company over how to best fix Google’s monopoly and is expected to order those measures, referred to as “remedies,” by the end of the summer.

Two top cyber officials resign from CISA

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

Two senior officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced they were leaving the organization. Bob Lord, who joined CISA as a senior technical advisor in 2022, wrote on LinkedIn Monday morning that he had “made the difficult decision” to leave the agency. Minutes later, Lauren Zabierek, a CISA senior advisor, announced on her LinkedIn page that she is resigning from her role.

The techno-utopians who want to colonize the sea

The New York Times

Mark Yarm

Libertarian entrepreneurs, led by Rüdiger Koch and Ocean Builders, are testing underwater and offshore living as alternatives to land-based societies. With record-breaking sea habitation, smart SeaPods, and plans for floating cities, their vision combines eco-living, crypto-enthusiasm, and techno-utopian independence.

Alleged SmokeLoader malware operator facing federal charges in Vermont

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

An alleged operator of the SmokeLoader malware is now facing federal hacking charges in Vermont after accusations that he stole personal information on more than 65,000 people. Nicholas Moses initially had charges filed in North Carolina this week, but the case was transferred to federal prosecutors in Vermont on Wednesday.

Americas

News is blocked on Meta’s feeds in Canada. here’s what fills the void.

The New York Times

Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Stuart A. Thompson

After Meta blocked news from its platforms in Canada, hyperpartisan and misleading content from popular right-wing Facebook pages such as Canada Proud has filled the gap. Mark Carney was just days away from announcing his bid to lead Canada’s Liberal Party in January when his face popped up on a viral right-wing Facebook page.

Carney pledges to reduce government reliance on U.S. tech giants

The Globe and Mail

Bill Curry

Mark Carney said a Liberal government would aim to cut back on federal contracting with U.S. tech giants as part of a “Buy Canada” effort in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Liberal leader responded Monday to a Globe and Mail report that said federal officials are working on a plan to direct more cloud computing contracts toward Canadian companies after receiving strong industry pushback over an existing competition to shortlist a small number of American multinationals for similar work.

North Asia

What Russia’s support means for North Korea’s nuclear modernization

The Diplomat

Lachlan MacKenzie and Catherine Murphy

Russia’s growing technological assistance has the potential to bolster North Korea’s development of ICBMs and SLBMs, nuclear-powered submarines, and low yield nuclear weapons.

False face: Unit 42 demonstrates the alarming ease of synthetic identity creation

Unit 42

Evan Gordenker

Evidence suggests that North Korean IT workers are using real-time deepfake technology to infiltrate organizations through remote work positions, which poses significant security, legal and compliance risks. The detection strategies we outline in this report provide security and HR teams with practical guidance to strengthen their hiring processes against this threat. In our demonstration, it took just over an hour with no prior experience to figure out how to create a real-time deepfake using readily available tools and cheap consumer hardware. This allows adversaries to easily create convincing synthetic identities, enabling them to operate undetected and potentially generate revenue for sanctioned regimes.

Southeast Asia

Why Vietnam is in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war

Rest of World

Lam Le

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ongoing tour of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia has drawn U.S. ire as he promotes free trade in a region facing some of the stiffest American tariffs. During Xi’s stop in Vietnam, the two countries signed agreements on supply chains and a joint railway. U.S. President Donald Trump said Xi’s meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart was aimed at figuring out “how do we screw the United States of America.”

Thailand unveils robocop-style ‘AI police cyborg 1.0’ officer to enhance Songkran festival safety

The Straits Times

The Royal Thai Police on April 16 shared photos of the country’s first AI police robot deployed in Nakhon Pathom province during the Songkran festival. Police Colonel Nakhonpathom Plod Phai, which translates to “Nakhon Pathom is safe”, has been deployed at the Songkran venue on Tonson Road in Muang district to enhance public safety, the RTP said in a Facebook post on April 16.

Russia

North Korea, Iran, Russia-backed hackers deploy ClickFix in new attacks

Hackread

Deeba Ahmed

Government-backed hacking groups from North Korea, TA427, Iran, TA450, and Russia, UNK RemoteRogue, TA422 are now using the ClickFix technique in their espionage campaigns. Learn about Proofpoint’s insights into this new wave of attacks. Proofpoint has recently discovered a concerning development related to the ClickFix attack, a dangerous social engineering method. Reportedly, government-backed hacking groups are now using this technique, exploiting users’ trust by presenting fake error messages or security alerts from the operating system or familiar applications.

Europe

New payment-card scam involves a phone call, some malware and a personal tap

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

Financial institutions should be on alert for a scam that combines social engineering, previously undocumented malware and mobile phones’ near-field communication capabilities to compromise payment cards, researchers said Friday. The fraudsters target Android devices with “a series of well-orchestrated steps” that allow them to steal money from individual victims, according to Cleafy, the cybersecurity firm that tracked the scheme in its home country of Italy.

UK

Police algorithm said Lina was at 'medium' risk. Then she was killed

BBC

Linda Pressly and Esperanza Escribano

VioGén - an algorithm-based system - asks 35 questions about the abuse and its intensity, the aggressor's access to weapons, his mental health and whether the woman has left, or is considering leaving, the relationship. It then records the threat to her as "negligible", "low", "medium", "high" or "extreme". The category is used to make decisions about the allocation of police resources to protect the woman. Lina was deemed to be at "medium" risk.

Africa

Africa in the crosshairs as Asia’s cybercrime rings go global

Tech Central

Agency Staff

Asian crime syndicates behind the multibillion-dollar cyberscam industry are expanding globally including to Africa and South America, as raids in Southeast Asia fail to contain their activities, the United Nations said in a report on Monday. Criminal networks that emerged in Southeast Asia in recent years, opening sprawling compounds housing tens of thousands of workers, many trafficked and forced to scam victims around the world, have evolved into a sophisticated global industry, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Middle East

G42 unveils AI talent report: What AI experts want from employers

Zawya

Staff Writer

G42, the UAE-based global technology group, released a report in collaboration with Semafor titled “What AI Experts Want from Their Employers.” The study sheds light on what motivates the world’s most sought-after AI professionals and what employers must offer to attract and retain them in an increasingly competitive global talent market.

Big Tech

As scammers latch on to artificial intelligence, Microsoft says it blocks 1.6 million bots every hour

ABC News

Brianna Morris-Grant

Scammers have latched on to AI as the newest tool in their arsenal — generating fake photos, voice clones, phishing emails and fake websites "at an increasingly rapid rate". Artificial intelligence has made it "easier and cheaper" for scammers to generate believable content for attacks, according to Microsoft's latest Cyber Signals report.

Nvidia: the AI chip giant caught between US and China

BBC

James Chater

Computer chip giant Nvidia has once again found itself at the centre of US-China tensions over trade and technology. On Thursday Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang flew to Beijing to meet senior Chinese officials, just after the US imposed new export controls on its chips. The California-based company will require licenses to export its H20 AI chip to China, a move which the US Commerce Department said was designed to safeguard "national and economic security". Nvidia said federal officials had told them the requirement will be in force for the "indefinite future".

Trump can’t keep China from getting AI chips, TSMC suggests

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

As the global artificial intelligence race presses on amid a US-China trade war, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company —a $514 billion titan that manufactures most of the world's AI chips—is warning that it may not be possible to keep its customers' most advanced technology out of China's hands. TSMC confirmed that its "role in the semiconductor supply chain inherently limits its visibility and information available to it regarding the downstream use or user of final products that incorporate semiconductors manufactured by it."

Google holds illegal monopolies in ad tech, US judge finds

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Google illegally dominates two markets for online advertising technology, a judge ruled on Thursday, dealing another blow to the tech giant and paving the way for U.S. antitrust prosecutors to seek a breakup of its ad products. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, found Google liable for "willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power" in markets for publisher ad servers and the market for ad exchanges which sit between buyers and sellers.

Exclusive: Huawei readies new AI chip for mass shipment as China seeks Nvidia alternatives, sources say

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Che Pan

Huawei Technologies plans to begin mass shipments of its advanced 910C artificial intelligence chip to Chinese customers as early as next month, two people familiar with the matter said. Some shipments have already been made, they added.

Artificial Intelligence

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says the US should go all in on AI weapons since it already opened 'Pandora's box'

Business Insider

Kenneth Niemeyer

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says the US military already opened "Pandora's box" of AI and autonomous weapons, and it's too late to turn back. During a TED Live event last week, Luckey said the United States should instead double down on developing AI-controlled weapons, otherwise China could outperform the United States in a future war fought with autonomous systems.

Regrets: actors who sold AI avatars stuck in Black Mirror-esque dystopia

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

In a Black Mirror-esque turn, some cash-strapped actors who didn't fully understand the consequences are regretting selling their likenesses to be used in AI videos that they consider embarrassing, damaging, or harmful, AFP reported. Among them is a 29-year-old New York-based actor, Adam Coy, who licensed rights to his face and voice to a company called MCM for one year for $1,000 without thinking, "am I crossing a line by doing this?" His partner's mother later found videos where he appeared as a doomsayer predicting disasters, he told the AFP.

How to turn yourself into an AI Barbie – but there’s an ugly side

The Australian

Jared Lynch

As companies struggle to make the leap from pilot artificial intelligence projects to full scale production to boost flatlining productivity, Australians have embraced another use of the technology. A new trend has ignited across social media – even on professional platforms like LinkedIn – in which people are turning themselves into renderings of Barbie dolls and toy-like action figures.

OpenAI updated its safety framework—but no longer sees mass manipulation and disinformation as a critical risk

Fortune

Sharon Goldman and Jeremy Kahn

OpenAI said it will stop assessing its AI models prior to releasing them for the risk that they could persuade or manipulate people, possibly helping to swing elections or create highly effective propaganda campaigns. The company said it would now address those risks through its terms of service, restricting the use of its AI models in political campaigns and lobbying, and monitoring how people are using the models once they are released for signs of violations.

Podcasts

Stop the World: Democracy in the age of disinformation, with Audrey Tang

ASPI Podcast

Audrey Tang is the unflappable Jedi knight of technology and democracy, who can connect with different political perspectives. Audrey was the inaugural digital minister of Taiwan and is now ambassador-at-large for cyber affairs. Audrey talks about Taiwan’s approach to combatting disinformation without top down moderation, countering authoritarianism without becoming authoritarian yourself, the importance of facts and truth, free speech, new models of social media that reduce polarisation, why she went on Laura Loomer’s podcast, and the way authoritarian China has prompted Taiwan’s democratic approach to technology and online information.

Jobs

