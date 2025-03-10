Good morning. It's Tuesday 11th of March.

Excitement is mingling with skepticism as Chinese tech companies that hope to be seen as "the next DeepSeek" roll out one AI breakthrough after another. In one of the most recent examples, early access codes for Manus AI are reportedly changing hands for thousands of dollars amid a frenzy of online interest in the app. Nikkei Asia

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a government reserve of bitcoin, a key marker in the cryptocurrency’s journey towards possible mainstream acceptance. Under Trump’s new order, the U.S. government will retain the estimated 200,000 bitcoin it’s already seized in criminal and civil proceedings, according to Trump’s “crypto czar” David Sacks. AP News

ASPI

Australian Electoral Commission joins TikTok despite security fears

The Australian

Sarah Ison

The Australian Electoral Commission has become one of the first federal government agencies to join TikTok, after initially refusing the urgings of the Chinese-tech giant to join its platform in 2023. But despite the agency’s decision to join the app chiefly to dispel misinformation, one of the country’s leading strategic policy think-tanks raised concerns about the move which was “inconsistent with the government’s acknowledgment that TikTok is a national security threat”. Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi acknowledged that the original ban included an exemption provision, but argued this should “be limited to emergency purposes” such as natural disasters. ASPI senior analyst Fergus Ryan said that while it made sense “on the surface” for the AEC to be where the voters were, the decision to join TikTok ignored a key problem, which was “that its algorithm can be manipulated to favour one political position over another”.

Australia needs to prevent cybercrime, not just react to it

The Strategist

John Coyn and Liam Auliciems

Australia’s cyber capabilities have evolved rapidly, but they are still largely reactive, not preventative. Rather than responding to cyber incidents, Australian law enforcement agencies should focus on dismantling underlying criminal networks. On 11 December, Europol announced the takedown of 27 distributed platforms that offered denial of service for hire and the arrest of multiple administrators.

Australia, with no auto industry to protect, is awash with Chinese EVs

The Washington Post

Michael E. Miller

Shoppers streamed through a Sydney strip mall on a recent morning, past dueling mattress outlets and into the neon glow of a BYD megastore. As a robot brought them BYD-branded water bottles, the potential customers examined rows of gleaming electric vehicles. Officials from the U.S. Justice and Commerce departments briefed their Australian counterparts in October, urging them to also restrict Chinese connected car technology. Some China hawks here are calling for Canberra to follow suit, accusing the government of prioritizing cheap EVs and relations with Beijing. “This is an almighty security risk that simply can’t be ignored,” said Justin Bassi, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank that receives defense funding and takes a hard line on China. “Australia seems absent from the debate.”

China

The next DeepSeek? Startup Manus becomes China's latest AI darling

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou

Excitement is mingling with skepticism as Chinese tech companies that hope to be seen as "the next DeepSeek" roll out one AI breakthrough after another. In one of the most recent examples, early access codes for Manus AI are reportedly changing hands for thousands of dollars amid a frenzy of online interest in the app.

China's top universities expand enrolment to beef up capabilities in AI, strategic areas

Reuters

Farah Master and Eduardo Baptista

Several of China's top universities have announced plans to expand their undergraduate enrolment to prioritise what they called "national strategic needs" and develop talent in areas such as artificial intelligence. The announcements come after Chinese universities launched artificial intelligence courses in February based on AI startup DeepSeek which has garnered widespread attention.

Beijing leveraging freelance hackers and information security companies to compromise computer networks worldwide

US Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI is releasing this Public Service Announcement to highlight that the Chinese government is using formal and informal connections with freelance hackers and information security (InfoSec) companies to compromise computer networks worldwide. China's InfoSec ecosystem flourishes because China's government agencies, including its primary intelligence service the Ministry of State Security and its domestic police agency the Ministry of Public Security, weaponize InfoSec companies.

China launches $138b fund to boost chips, AI, quantum tech

Tech In Asia

China will establish a government-backed fund to mobilize 1 trillion yuan (US$138 billion) for technology startups. Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, announced that the “national venture capital guidance fund” will operate as a public-private partnership. It will focus on semiconductors, renewable energy, AI, and quantum technology, using market-driven approaches with long-term investment horizons.

China is waging a ‘gray zone’ campaign to cement power. Here’s how it looks.

The Wall Street Journal

Niharika Mandhana and Camille Bressange

From the choppy waters of the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait to the frozen ridges of the Himalayas, China is pursuing a relentless campaign of expansion, operating in the hazy zone between war and peace to extend its power across Asia. Beijing carefully calibrates each move with the aim of staying below the threshold of action that could trigger outright conflict.

Chinese investors privately take stakes in Elon Musk’s companies

Financial Times

Sun Yu

Wealthy Chinese investors are quietly funnelling tens of millions of dollars into private companies controlled by Elon Musk using an arrangement that shields their identities from public view, according to asset managers and investors involved in the transactions. Since Musk was named a key figure in US President Donald Trump’s drive to remake the US government, China-based asset managers have been promoting the pair’s relationship as an enticement to raise capital from rich Chinese.

China to launch AI courses for primary, secondary school students

Channel New Asia

Schools in Beijing will introduce AI courses and teaching methods into the primary and secondary school curriculum starting September, to nurture young talent and boost growth in the advancing sector. In a statement shared on its official website on Friday (Mar 7), Chinese education authorities said schools would “explore and build” AI courses while incorporating AI into “after-school services, club activities, research” and other educational systems in the coming fall semester.

USA

Trump signs executive order to establish government bitcoin reserve

AP News

Alan Suderman

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a government reserve of bitcoin, a key marker in the cryptocurrency’s journey towards possible mainstream acceptance. Under Trump’s new order, the U.S. government will retain the estimated 200,000 bitcoin it’s already seized in criminal and civil proceedings, according to Trump’s “crypto czar” David Sacks.

'A pig in lipstick': Trump's strategic Bitcoin reserve criticised

BBC

Annabelle Liang and Liv McMahon

President Donald Trump's decision to establish official government cryptocurrency reserves in the US has drawn criticism from industry watchers. He has signed an executive order creating what he calls a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as well as a Digital Asset Stockpile.

Creator of viral AI Trump Gaza video warns of possible dangers

BBC

When President Donald Trump announced a proposal to "take over" the Gaza Strip last month, Solo Avital and his partner created an AI video intended as satire. It was briefly posted on social media but than removed. Weeks later, the president himself shared the video on Truth Social platform. In an interview with BBC News, Avital said the clip highlighted the dangers of AI's ability to create highly convincing fake content.

North Asia

Japanese telco giant NTT Com says hackers accessed details of almost 18,000 organizations

TechCrunch

Carly Page

The Tokyo-based NTT Com, which provides phone and network tech to enterprises, said it discovered the data breach on February 5 after determining that the hackers had gained “unauthorized access” to an internal system used for managing service orders. The stolen data includes customer names, contract numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and information on service usage belonging to 17,891 organizations, according to NTT Com.

S. Korea to host APEC 2025 with focus on AI, demographic shifts

The Korea Herald

Ji Da-gyum

This year’s APEC summit, hosted by South Korea, will place artificial intelligence and demographic shifts at the forefront of the agenda for discussion — topics that have never before taken the spotlight at the regional economic forum. South Korea's Ambassador Yoon Seong-mee, chair of the 2025 APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, on Sunday emphasized the urgency and significance in prioritizing cooperation on AI technologies by the 21 APEC economies and responses to population changes such as low birth rates and aging societies.

North Korean hackers cash out hundreds of millions from $1.5bn ByBit hack

BBC

Joe Tidy

Hackers thought to be working for the North Korean regime have successfully cashed out at least $300m of their record-breaking $1.5bn crypto heist. The criminals, known as Lazarus Group, swiped the huge haul of digital tokens in a hack on crypto exchange ByBit two weeks ago. Since then, it's been a cat-and-mouse game to track and block the hackers from successfully converting the crypto into usable cash.

Taiwan integrating private drone makers into defense sector for resilience

Taiwan News

Keoni Everington

Taiwan's military is expanding its drone production capabilities by contracting private manufacturers to diversify its supply chain and enhance asymmetric warfare capabilities. The Ministry of National Defense is integrating military-grade drones into the civilian sector, purchasing from the US military, working with Taiwan’s primary defense contractor, and acquiring "military-commercial standard" drones from private manufacturers, Liberty Times reported. The ministry has also begun releasing select military-grade drone technologies to these companies.

Taiwan’s Foxconn announces AI model for open source release

Taiwan News

Lily LaMattina

Foxconn announced on Monday that it has developed its own Chinese large language model, marking what the company calls a milestone for Taiwan’s AI sector. The model, FoxBrain, was completed in four weeks using an efficient and cost-effective training method, according to a statement from Foxconn’s Hon Hai Research Institute. Nvidia assisted with training and technical support through its Taiwan-based supercomputer “Taipei-1” and NeMo AI service platform, DigiTimes Asia reported.

South & Central Asia

In a first, 540 Indians detained from Cambodian scam farms to be repatriated on 10 March

The Print

Ananya Bhardwaj

At least 540 Indian nationals employed by ‘scam farms’ and detained in Cambodia will be repatriated to India Monday via aircraft arranged by the Indian Air Force, in one of the largest such operations to date, ThePrint has learnt. According to sources in the Indian security establishment, this will mark the conclusion of one of the largest interstate operations involving cybercrime agencies including the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, which is coordinating the repatriation exercise.

As Bangladesh’s factories turn to surveillance and automation, garment workers feel the pressure

Rest of World

Jesmin Papri

The young woman quickly sewed a piece of gray fabric and handed it down the manufacturing line at one of Dhaka’s largest garment factories. She looked impatiently at the woman before her, as if willing her to work faster and pass on the next piece. Atop her sewing machine, a screen glowed a red warning. She had made only seven pieces so far, it showed. Her target for the day was 101.

Ukraine - Russia

A suspicious pattern alarming the Ukrainian military

The Atlantic

Graeme Wood

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got unusually testy over the failure of the United States to deliver anti-missile and anti-drone systems. On March 2, a strike in Odesa had killed 12 people, five of them children. “The world has enough missile-defense systems,” he said. Debates over funding have kept those systems from being delivered. “Delaying the supply of weapons to Ukraine, missile-defense systems to protect our people, leads, unfortunately, to such losses.”

UK

UK quietly scrubs encryption advice from government websites

TechCrunch

Carly Page

The U.K. government appears to have quietly scrubbed encryption advice from government web pages, just weeks after demanding backdoor access to encrypted data stored on Apple’s cloud storage service, iCloud. The change was spotted by security expert Alec Muffett, who wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre is no longer recommending that high-risk individuals use encryption to protect their sensitive information.

Middle East

Thousands of Israeli gun owners exposed in Iranian hack-and-leak operation

Haaretz

Omer Benjakob

A hack-and-leak operation linked to Iran has led to sensitive data on thousands of Israeli gun owners being posted online. The recently stolen files, some from as recently as 2025, raise concerns over security risks as authorities, still struggling to determine the source of the breach, try to mitigate its exposure. In early February, Iranian hackers leaked tens of thousands of documents that they claimed originated from the police and the National Security Ministry.

Big Tech

Zuckerberg’s Meta considered sharing user data with China, whistleblower alleges

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix

Meta was willing to go to extreme lengths to censor content and shut down political dissent in a failed attempt to win the approval of the Chinese Communist Party and bring Facebook to millions of internet users in China, according to a new whistleblower complaint from a former global policy director at the company. The complaint by Sarah Wynn-Williams, who worked on a team handling China policy, alleges that the social media giant so desperately wanted to enter the lucrative China market that it was willing to allow the ruling party to oversee all social media content appearing in the country and quash dissenting opinions.

The hidden world beneath the shadows of YouTube's algorithm

BBC

Thomas Germain

This year marks YouTube's 20th birthday. From its humble beginnings as a venue for amateurs, today YouTube is such a behemoth that the company calls itself the new Hollywood. YouTube is the world's number one TV streaming service, where users clock billions of hours of watching every day. Leading YouTubers regularly outperform big-name studios. For comparison, an estimated 823 million cinema tickets were sold across all of the US and Canada in 2024.

Artificial Intelligence

Deep-sea mining tech advances but doubts remain

BBC

Chris Baraniuk

There's one. And another. This robot was hunting for rocks. A three-pronged claw descended from above and plucked a stone off the seabed. All the while, the autonomous machine's on-board camera scanned for creatures that might be resting on those rocks, to avoid snatching an innocent lifeform from its habitat. The test, carried out in a harbour in November, demonstrated one approach to mining for polymetallic nodules, potato-sized lumps containing metals scattered on the seabed in vast quantities, in much deeper parts of the ocean.

Urgent action is needed to secure the UK’s AI research ecosystem against hostile state threat

The Alan Turing Institute

Megan Hughes

Urgent action is needed to secure the UK’s AI research ecosystem against hostile threats such as espionage, theft and duplicitous collaboration according to a report published today by the Alan Turing Institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and Security. The research is the first study of its kind to focus on AI, with growing fears that the UK’s world-leading AI research is a particularly high-priority target for state threat actors seeking technological advantage.

Chinese AI video generators unleash a flood of new nonconsensual porn

404 Media

Emanuel Maiberg

A number of AI video generators, mostly released by Chinese companies, lack the most basic guardrails that prevent people from generating nonconsensual nudity and pornography, and are already widely used for that exact purpose in online communities dedicated to creating and sharing that type of content. A 404 Media investigation into these AI video generators show that the same kind of ecosystem that’s developed around AI image generators and nonconsensual content has already been replicated around AI video generators.

Research

The role of soft power in the digital age

The SAIS Review of International Affairs

Shahla Ahmed

Social media and technological advances have drastically changed international communication, which has an impact on how countries exercise influence. The phrase “soft power,” which was coined by Joseph Nye, describes a nation’s capacity to influence international events via seduction as opposed to force. Soft power has historically been related to foreign policy, political rules, and diplomatic engagement through tools like cultural diplomacy, media outreach, and digital engagement. The emergence of digital platforms as changed how countries exert their soft power influence, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

Events & Podcasts

How to build AI skills for your role

Apolitical

AI is transforming governments worldwide, but what does that mean for you? Whether you’re using AI tools in your daily work, supporting AI-powered projects or just trying to keep up with the conversation, thinking about your own AI readiness will equip you to navigate the change it’s bringing to government. AI is a tool that all public servants will need to work with. In this session on March 13, we’ll introduce the ARC (AI Readiness Check), a fast and interactive self-assessment designed exclusively for public servants.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.