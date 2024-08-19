Good morning. It's Tuesday 20th August.

The new director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate will soon be unveiled after the cyber spy agency’s current boss, Rachel Noble, decided to finish up in the role earlier than expected. The sources said the government has spent months considering who should replace Noble, in recent weeks narrowing the choice to two candidates: Abigail Bradshaw, head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and Lieutenant General Gavan Reynolds, the inaugural Chief of Defence Intelligence. Capital Brief

U.S. intelligence officials said Monday that Iran is responsible for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The FBI and other federal agencies said Iran perceived this year’s presidential election to be particularly consequential and was determined through the hacking operation and other activities to interfere in American politics and “to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.” Associated Press

Pakistan has for weeks been experiencing painfully slow internet - but who, or what, is to blame is a matter for debate. Activists say the state is building a China-style internet firewall as it looks to exert further control over the online space. Shutting down the internet to crush dissent is a familiar move in regulators' playbooks in Pakistan and other parts of Asia. BBC

China-US tensions erode co-operation on science and tech

Financial Times

Rising tensions between the US and China threaten to sever a 45-year-old science and technology pact due for renewal later this month, hindering the superpowers’ collaboration in critical areas. Researchers are attempting to work round the strained inter-governmental relationship, with some focusing on less contentious possible areas of co-operation, such as climate change and diseases related to ageing. The struggle to strike a comprehensive multiyear extension to the science and technology accord is a sign of how political problems can undermine frontier research work.

The green leap

The Wire China

Brent Crane

Many of the U.S. policies have galvanized America’s clean tech advocates, who hope that Washington might finally be taking the energy transition as seriously as Beijing. But other observers are watching American efforts with skepticism. If China has already won in the first round of the renewables race, why bother trying to just catch up? Shouldn’t the goal instead be to jump ahead, to the next generation of green energy?

TSMC’s overseas expansion strengthens Taiwan’s silicon shield

The Straits Times

Yip Wai Yee

Amid heightened cross-strait tensions and a worsening technology war between China and the United States, Taiwan – the world leader in chip production – has faced mounting pressure from business partners, governments and customers to spread the risk. Back in Taiwan, however, the company’s expanding international footprint has caused unease. Concerns centre on such moves weakening the island’s so-called “silicon shield” – the idea that Taiwan’s unrivalled strength in semiconductor production can protect it against an attack from China, which claims sovereignty over the island.

South Korea, US kick off annual drills over North's military, cyber threats

Reuters

South Korea and the United States kicked off annual summertime military exercises on Monday, seeking to boost their joint readiness to fend off North Korea's weapons and cyber threats. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, set to end on Aug. 29, come as North Korea races to advance its nuclear and missile programmes and tries to launch reconnaissance satellites. The drills will reflect "realistic threats" across all domains, including the North's missile threats but also GPS jamming, cyberattacks and other lessons learned from recent incidents, the two countries' militaries have said.

Singapore unicorn PatSnap to expand AI-powered patent search

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

PatSnap, a Singaporean startup that helps businesses search for and analyze patent information, is starting to offer more services tailored to specific industries by increasingly tapping generative artificial intelligence. PatSnap's generative AI uses chatbots to answer questions from researchers and intellectual property lawyers, helping them understand complex patent documentation in different regions -- something that could otherwise be a huge undertaking when companies are looking to launch products or enter new markets. The services also help clients track any recent technological advances by their competitors.

Kim Dotcom vows to continue legal fight against extradition

Bloomberg

Tracy Withers

Kim Dotcom, the internet entrepreneur facing extradition from New Zealand, vowed to continue his legal battle after the government confirmed he should face trial in the US. “I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” Dotcom posted on X after the news was reported late last week. He told his followers not to worry because he had a plan, without providing any details.

AI-generated parody song about immigrants storms into German Top 50

The Guardian

Philip Oltermann and Deborah Cole

A song about immigrants whose music, vocals and artwork were entirely generated using artificial intelligence has made the Top 50 most listened to songs in Germany, in what may be a first for a leading music market. Verknallt in einen Talahon is a parody song that weaves modern lyrics – many of them based around racial stereotypes about immigrants – with 60s schlager pop.

Historic milestone for Polish space science as they successfully launch EagleEye satellite

Euronews

Polish space science and technology reached a historical moment with the successful launch of the EagleEye satellite into Earth's orbit. Facilitated by SpaceX, the mission took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The EagleEye project, which began in April 2020, represents a collaborative effort between a consortium of industrial and scientific organisations. The satellite is set to deliver high-resolution images of the Earth, providing data for research and monitoring purposes.

Tony Blair’s AI mania sweeps Britain’s new government

POLITICO

Laurie Clarke

With a Labour government in power in the UK for the first time in 14 years, Blair’s influence is growing. A tight knot of Blairite ministers is carrying forward his vision for the power of AI to transform government and public services. But while most agree that AI holds promise for the public sector, some warn against “snake oil” salesmen and caution about embedding the sometimes unreliable and opaque tech into the heart of government.

The movement to diversify Silicon Valley is crumbling amid attacks on DEI

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix, Cat Zakrzewski and Nitasha Tiku

Girls In Tech, a nonprofit dedicated to recruiting women to the tech industry, was a Silicon Valley darling, with major companies eagerly partnering with the group after its 2007 launch. But in a single week in late 2023, five key donors pulled their funding, citing market turbulence. In an era of tightening budgets, many tech companies are distancing themselves from these initiatives — forcing the advocacy groups to close up shop, lay off staff or rebrand their efforts to stay afloat, according to interviews with more than a dozen diversity advocates and group founders.

AMD buys AI equipment maker for nearly $5 billion, escalating battle with Nvidia

The Wall Street Journal

Asa Fitch

AMD agreed to pay nearly $5 billion to buy ZT Systems, a designer of data-center equipment for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, bolstering the chip maker’s attack on Nvidia’s dominance in AI computation. The deal, among AMD’s largest, is part of a push to offer a broader menu of chips, software and system designs to big data-center customers such as Microsoft and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, promising better performance through tight linkages between those products.

Google Play will no longer pay to discover vulnerabilities in popular Android apps

Android Authority

Mishaal Rahman

Google has announced that they are winding down the Google Play Security Reward Program. The program was introduced in late 2017 to incentivize security researchers to find and responsibly disclose vulnerabilities in popular Android apps. Google says they’re winding down the program due to a decrease in actionable vulnerabilities reported by security researchers.

How AI can help start small businesses

The New York Times

Sydney Ember

For all the excitement over the potential impact of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, it is not yet obvious how or when this technology will begin to measurably affect economic activity. Many businesses, especially smaller businesses, are still trying to figure out how to use it effectively. Yet for some entrepreneurs, generative A.I. is already a game changer. It is helping them write intricate code, understand complex legal documents, create posts on social media, edit copy and even answer payroll questions. The result, they say, is that A.I. allowed them to get their companies off the ground more quickly, and more efficiently, than they would have without it.

AI cheating is getting worse

The Atlantic

A mere week after ChatGPT appeared in November 2022, The Atlantic declared that “The College Essay Is Dead.” Jensen is one of a new breed of faculty who want to embrace generative AI even as they also seek to control its temptations. He believes strongly in the value of traditional writing but also in the potential of AI to facilitate education in a new way—in ASU’s case, one that improves access to higher education. But his vision must overcome a stark reality on college campuses.

‘Threads is just deathly dull’: have Twitter quitters found what they are looking for on other networks?

The Guardian

James Ball

Few alternatives to Twitter existed before Musk’s 2022 takeover – but several have popped up in the past few years. There is now Bluesky and Mastodon, which generally lean left or liberal, and on the right Gab, plus Donald Trump’s Truth Social network. But perhaps the one which poses the biggest threat to X is Threads – not least because it was launched by Meta, the behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But the simple question remains: is it any good?

Future (bio)made in Australia?

ANU National Security College

Dirk van der Kley, Dr Dan Santos and Dan Pavlich

Biomanufacturing represents Australia’s best opportunity to develop a resilient, green and profitable manufacturing industry by building on natural advantages, yet is underrepresented in Australia’s critical technology and industry policy, including the Future Made in Australia agenda.

