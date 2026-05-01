Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 25 April 2026 to 1 May 2026.

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Australia’s AI moment requires a copyright compromise

Artist’s rendering of an ultra-low emissions data centre by CM+A

I’ve just finished reading a fantasy novel written entirely by an artificial intelligence. The Second Son of the House of Bells is the story of a young bellmaker whose keen musical ear makes him an agent of political revolution in a world in which legal transactions and hence power are mediated through song.

Like much about AI in 2026, the novel was imperfect but a big improvement on the technology from even a year ago and a harbinger of things to come. Crucially, the AI grasped that a good story needs a hero who overcomes obstacles in pursuit of a goal and changes both himself and the world along the way. In another five years we could see an AI-authored novel that to an average reader resembles the heights of Moby-Dick or Middlemarch.

Australia’s content-creating industries should take note as they fight to preserve the country’s strict copyright laws at all costs. Right now, they’re battling to protect their modest turf as Neanderthals once tried to fend off encroaching Homo Sapiens. Their case is worthy but blinkered to the reality that the rapid advance of AI models isn’t going to stop. The better pathway for Australia is to establish itself as an indispensable part of the AI revolution and, in parallel, find new ways to protect artists while raising audiences that make intelligent, informed decisions about what they value in books, films, art, music and media.

The best way to carve out a role for ourselves is through the construction of data centres that train and operate AI models. Under Australia’s restrictive copyright laws, AI companies are reluctant to train their models here for fear of committing infringements, and hence are cautious about investing.

Right now, our copyright laws aren’t helping anyone. Tech companies can already include most Australian content in the enormous data sets on which AI models are trained to set their weights — the neural connections that enable the model to think. They’re just doing it in data centres overseas.

AI giants shouldn’t pay nothing. That would hasten the shift in balance from the already precarious economic potential of human creators to the growing economic momentum of AI creators. Whatever compromise arrangement the Australian government comes up with isn’t going to halt that global shift, but it will help buy our artists and media companies time while we figure out how to preserve our culture and modernise our information landscape for this new reality.

A framework in which AI companies pay into an Australian fund that is distributed among copyright holders by a government-backed agency makes most sense. The Australian public seems to get this. A survey commissioned by the non-profit Good Ancestors and conducted by YouGov found that 61 percent of respondents supported changing copyright arrangements while still supporting Australian creators if that meant enabling AI training in Australia and hence encouraging investment. Only 15 percent wanted laws to be kept in their current form.

Encouraging data centre investment for frontier AI will attract clusters of innovation, strengthen Australia’s strategic position in its neighbourhood by making it a compute hub and earn it leverage in discussions about AI global governance. We can build applications at the higher end of the AI stack, but our immediate natural strength is computing infrastructure, given our land, renewable energy, political stability and geo-strategic depth.

Some of the proceeds of the economic activity this generates — which McKinsey & Company this month estimated at $80 billion a year from 2030 — could then be directed to support our creative industries.

Fixing the copyright issue to create a relatively low-friction environment in Australia for data centre investment is therefore the number one priority.

Over the long term, the challenge is to recognise that these are categorically new problems, requiring a shift in mindset, laws and institutions. Increasingly, AI-generated output will compete directly with human creations in a content market.

Memorable though singer-songwriter Nick Cave’s description of composition as an “act of self-murder” was, the audience also gets a vote. The literary world has already had several “Turing Test” moments, most famously the withdrawal of the US horror novel Shy Girl after the publisher discovered AI was used in the writing.

Should we care whether a novel or a song arose from authentic human experience, including suffering, if it resonates meaningfully with an audience? Could we accept a chatbot posing as a human to extract leaked government information if it exposes a scandal in the public interest? What’s the future for elected politicians’ speeches if their staff are using AI in the drafting because AI can do a better job?

The answers to these and thousands of similar questions will depend on the values we apply, which in turn will vary from country to country.

The way we’re entertained, the way we deepen our understanding of ourselves and others by consuming art, the way we arm ourselves with information so that we can usefully participate in our democracy — all of this is changing.

Australia won’t protect itself by building a fragile moat through measures like copyright. The sooner we accept that AI advances are real and continuing, and that this is going to fundamentally change content industries, the sooner we can prepare for that future — and do so from a position of relative strength by being part of the AI industry rather than resisting it.

— David Wroe, Resident Senior Fellow and Head of ASPI’s AI and Security Program

What We’re Tracking

DeepSeek launches V4 as China pushes open-source AI

What happened: DeepSeek released preview versions of V4 Flash and V4 Pro, its long-awaited follow-up to R1, according to Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

DeepSeek described V4 as its most powerful open-source model, with gains in coding, reasoning and agentic tasks. The company also expanded the model’s context window for longer conversations, documents and code.

The release comes as DeepSeek faces computing constraints. Bloomberg reported that DeepSeek expects prices to fall after Huawei’s Ascend 950 computing clusters launch in the second half of this year.

Why we’re tracking this: The release extends China’s open-source AI push. The New York Times reported that Chinese open-source models accounted for roughly one-third of global AI use last year, with DeepSeek the most widely used.

What people are saying:

“ They are basically neck and neck ,” Rayan Krishnan , chief executive of Vals AI , told The New York Times comparing DeepSeek V4 and Moonshot AI’s latest model.

“ The rapid iteration of new AI models makes it difficult to determine an ultimate winner ,” Alicia Yap , analyst at Citi , wrote, according to The Wall Street Journal .

“Open source is the soft power of technology of the future,” Kevin Xu, founder of Interconnected Capital, told The New York Times.

My view: V4 landed flat compared to R1. When R1 dropped, the reflex reaction was that efficiency had changed the game and compute mattered less. That read has aged badly. As agentic systems and reasoning models have scaled, it’s become clear that efficiency and compute aren’t substitutes — you need both. That’s likely part of why DeepSeek is now reportedly seeking external investment for the first time. But benchmarks miss what makes DeepSeek strategically significant. Its real role is anchoring an AI ecosystem inside China; one that, because it runs on open weights, is becoming the base layer for developers and businesses well beyond it. Quietly, that is shifting where AI power accumulates.

— Fergus Ryan, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

⸻

🚀 Strategic competition

ASPI‘s updated China Defence Universities Tracker documents joint research between Chinese and Iranian institutions over 15 years in dual-use technologies including nanotechnology, aerospace and AI. The volume of China–Iran joint research remains low compared to China–Russia ties, which grew after 2019.

China blocked Meta‘s approximately $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus on national security grounds. The National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce reviewed and cancelled the transaction, directing full restoration of Manus’s assets. Meta is preparing to unwind the deal, with Chinese authorities requiring removal of transferred data from its systems and Manus co-founders remaining in China pending investigation.

China, separately, plans to restrict domestic technology firms from accepting U.S. investment without government approval, instructing companies to reject U.S.-origin capital unless explicitly authorised. Regulators have directed firms including Moonshot AI, StepFun and ByteDance to limit U.S. capital access, citing national security concerns following recent acquisitions.

The White House accused China of conducting extensive theft of AI intellectual property, saying Chinese actors are systematically targeting models, algorithms and datasets developed by American companies and research institutions. The U.S. Commerce Department, meanwhile, issued letters halting chip equipment shipments to two Hua Hong facilities, targeting development of 7-nanometre process technology that officials believe could produce advanced AI chips for blacklisted firms including Huawei.

The House Homeland Security Committee and House China Select Committee sent letters to Airbnb and Anysphere, maker of AI coding platform Cursor, over their use of Chinese AI models. Anysphere’s Composer 2 was built on Beijing-based Moonshot AI’s Kimi, while Airbnb used Alibaba‘s Qwen for a customer service agent. Both committees cited national security risks and requested in-person briefings.

DeepSeek released preview versions of its flagship V4 model series, including V4 Flash and V4 Pro. The company acknowledged the models trail state-of-the-art U.S. frontier models by three to six months, though the open-weight release undercuts U.S. competitors on price amid ongoing allegations of adversarial model distillation.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth disparaged Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing over the company’s refusal to allow its chatbot to be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons; the Pentagon designated Anthropic a national security threat in March. The White House has separately blocked Anthropic’s proposal to expand access to its Mythos model from approximately 50 to 120 organisations, citing security concerns and insufficient computing capacity. The NSA, meanwhile, has been testing Mythos to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in popular software, including Microsoft products.

Google has reportedly entered a classified AI agreement with the U.S. Pentagon, joining firms including OpenAI and xAI. Over 600 employees have petitioned CEO Sundar Pichai to block the use of Google’s AI in classified Pentagon work, citing ethical concerns about military applications. Separately, U.S. military leaders said AI and autonomous systems will become central to warfare but emphasised challenges in securing and controlling private-sector AI tools used in battlefield decision-making.

The U.S. government’s stake in Intel Corp. has reached approximately $36 billion, a 300 per cent paper return since the investment was announced. The surge follows an improved financial outlook and a resurgence in sales, with shares hitting an all-time high.

China has removed direct mentions of its military-civil fusion strategy from the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Infrastructure for the strategy remains intact, including the Central MCF Development Commission and provincial-level offices, with evidence suggesting it has moved to non-public documents to avoid U.S. sanctions and scrutiny.

China’s commercial Earth observation satellite sector has grown to second only to the U.S. in total satellites in orbit. Chang Guang Satellite Technology, partly state-owned, has been sanctioned by the U.S., EU, Japan and Taiwan for supplying satellites to the Wagner Group and allegedly to Iran‘s Revolutionary Guard Corps, with Chinese EO satellites now achieving sub-metre resolution.

Utah-based intelligence firm Strider Technologies is seeing rapid growth as U.S. states and the federal government increase scrutiny of foreign investment. The firm uses agentic AI to map global industrial data and has nearly tripled its revenue, serving NATO and major Fortune 500 companies across 16 countries.

⸻

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Google has committed to a $US10 billion cash investment in Anthropic at a $US350 billion valuation, with an additional $US30 billion contingent on performance targets. The deal includes Google Cloud providing 5 gigawatts of computing capacity over five years, following a surge in demand for Anthropic’s AI coding agent Claude Code.

Anthropic has appointed Theo Hourmouzis as general manager for Australia and New Zealand as it opens a Sydney office. The move follows an April memorandum of understanding with the Australian government to share AI risk data and adoption metrics under the National AI Plan. The company is also exploring local investment in data centre and energy infrastructure.

OpenAI released a five-principle framework for AGI development, including commitments to democratisation, user empowerment, universal prosperity, resilience and adaptability. CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the company’s increased scale since its 2018 Charter and the possibility of trade-offs between openness and security. The framework was subsequently published on OpenAI’s website.

Meta plans to cut approximately 8,000 employees — 10 per cent of its workforce — in May to fund AI investments, while increasing AI infrastructure spending to up to $135 billion this year. Microsoft, meanwhile, is offering voluntary redundancies to 8,000 U.S. staff to offset capital expenditure on AI infrastructure.

Helsinki-based Verda has raised €100 million in debt and equity to expand its AI-focused hyperscale computing platform across Europe, positioning itself as an alternative to dominant U.S. cloud providers.

Oracle has entered a $2.3 billion agreement with Canberra-based modular data centre manufacturer Datapod to support its global AI infrastructure expansion. The six-year deal includes a $100 million initial payment for deployments in the U.S. and Europe.

Meta has partnered with Overview Energy and Noon Energy to explore powering AI data centres using space-based solar energy and long-duration storage. Overview Energy plans to collect solar power via satellites and beam it to Earth-based receivers, targeting commercial delivery by the end of the decade.

A 23-year-old amateur used ChatGPT to solve a longstanding mathematical conjecture about primitive sets that had resisted expert efforts for decades. Researchers said the AI-generated solution introduced a novel method, though it required expert refinement to validate.

⸻

🛡 Cyber posture

The NCSC-UK and 15 international partners, including the ACSC, CISA, FBI and NSA, issued a joint advisory on China-nexus cyber actors’ use of large-scale botnets built from compromised SOHO routers and IoT devices to conduct espionage and offensive operations. The networks, used by groups including Volt Typhoon and Flax Typhoon, are constantly refreshed, rendering static IP blocklists ineffective.

A China-aligned threat group designated GopherWhisper by ESET targeted a Mongolian government entity using malware and legitimate platforms such as Slack, Discord and Microsoft 365 Outlook for command-and-control operations. Active since at least 2023, the group deployed custom tools including the LaxGopher backdoor to maintain access and exfiltrate data.

Italy has extradited Chinese national Xu Zewei to the United States over alleged involvement in the HAFNIUM hacking campaign, which compromised thousands of systems globally including U.S. universities and research institutions. He faces charges including wire fraud and unauthorised computer access, and could face up to 77 years in prison if convicted.

A China-linked influence operation associated with the Spamouflage network targeted elections for the Tibetan parliament-in-exile using inauthentic social media accounts and AI-generated images. The Digital Forensic Research Lab identified more than 100 accounts involved across platforms, though the campaign generated little authentic engagement.

Ukrainian authorities dismantled a bot farm supplying more than 20,000 fake social media accounts to Russian intelligence for disinformation campaigns. Police arrested a suspect in the Zhytomyr region and seized equipment and thousands of SIM cards used to generate and sell fake accounts.

U.S. officials and cybersecurity experts assess that Iranian cyber operations are more likely to involve opportunistic, low-level intrusions than large-scale disruptive attacks. These campaigns typically exploit basic security weaknesses such as compromised credentials and are paired with information operations to amplify perceived impact.

Hackers are using Microsoft Teams impersonation and phishing tactics to deploy data-stealing malware in corporate networks, according to Mandiant. The campaign, tracked as UNC6692, combines email flooding with fake IT support messages to trick users into installing a malicious browser extension.

Home cybersecurity company ADT disclosed a cyber intrusion in which attackers accessed and stole customer data including names, addresses and partial Social Security numbers. The ShinyHunters group claimed to have obtained up to 10 million records.

Canadian authorities arrested three suspects in the country’s first criminal case involving mobile SMS blasters — devices that mimic cellular towers to send mass phishing messages. Police recorded more than 13 million disruptions and said tens of thousands of phones connected to rogue systems.

Sri Lanka is investigating a cyberattack that diverted $2.5 million intended for a sovereign debt repayment to Australia, exposing weaknesses in state financial systems. The incident has triggered political scrutiny and calls for an independent inquiry.

New research shows 30 per cent of Australian organisations were targeted by ransomware in the past year, with a third of victims paying demands. Among those who paid, 46 per cent did not recover their data or were extorted again, with attackers increasingly embedding themselves in networks for over 200 days before launching attacks.

NATO cyber specialists joined Norway and Iceland in Exercise Locked Shields, the world’s largest live-fire cyber defence exercise, involving nearly 4,000 participants. The exercise simulated attacks on critical infrastructure including 5G networks, power grids and voting systems.

The Australian Defence Force is expanding cyber and information warfare capabilities through a pilot training program involving Australian and New Zealand personnel, coinciding with the second anniversary of ADF Cyber Command. University of Queensland students will separately compete as part of Team Oceania in the International Cybersecurity Challenge, hosted alongside the AUSCERT conference.

The UK National Cyber Security Centre has developed and commercialised a device called SilentGlass to block malicious connections between monitors and computers, targeting hardware-based cyber threats in critical infrastructure and enterprise settings.

⸻

🕵️ Surveillance states

Researchers at Citizen Lab found surveillance vendors are exploiting telecom infrastructure vulnerabilities to track individuals’ locations by impersonating cellular providers. The campaigns used malicious SMS commands and exploited weaknesses in SS7 and Diameter signalling protocols across 3G, 4G and 5G networks, with a possible link to an Israeli company.

Australian government records show Palantir‘s Gotham platform was used by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to analyse 42 million data points, including intercepted phone records, metadata and police databases. A training manual details how data is ingested, linked and mapped, with default access settings often left at “everyone.” Federal spending on Palantir contracts has reached $60 million, including a recent $10.39 million Defence deal that limits audits and subjects disputes to London-based arbitration.

The Metropolitan Police in London launched investigations into hundreds of officers after using Palantir AI software to analyse internal data for misconduct. The tool identified 98 officers for IT system abuse related to shift rostering and 42 senior officers for violating work-from-home policies, with three arrests for serious criminal offences including sexual assault and fraud.

Widespread Kremlin efforts to throttle apps including Telegram, YouTube and WhatsApp have sparked rare public dissent among ordinary Russians, influencers and opposition politicians. The digital crackdown aims to force users onto government-monitored alternatives and has contributed to President Putin‘s approval ratings falling to pre-war levels.

The Kremlin is systematically building a global media conglomerate through cooperation agreements with foreign outlets and journalist training programs, targeting Africa, Asia and Latin America. TASS claims partnerships with 200 outlets across 114 countries, while SputnikPro has trained over 12,700 journalists globally. Russia has prioritised China, Iran and India since 2022.

⸻

⚖️ Platform accountability

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologised for failing to alert law enforcement about a user later identified as the suspect in a February mass shooting in Canada that killed eight people. The company had flagged and suspended the user’s ChatGPT account after detecting violent content but chose not to notify authorities. Seven families of victims filed federal lawsuits against OpenAI and Altman in Northern California, alleging the chatbot deepened the shooter’s violent fixation and that the company knowingly failed to report the threat.

An investigation alleges that Acutus, an anonymously operated website presenting itself as independent journalism, is largely generated by AI, with bots posing as reporters to solicit quotes from experts. Analysis of site code and content found most articles were AI-produced with minimal human oversight, with circumstantial links to political networks connected to OpenAI’s super PAC identified but not directly confirmed. The investigation was reported further by Futurism.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez condemned Meta for threatening to withdraw Instagram and Facebook from the state following a jury verdict ordering the company to pay $375 million for violating the state’s Unfair Practices Act over children’s online safety. Meta filed court documents arguing the state’s demanded protections for under-18 users were not technically achievable, with a bench trial on user protections beginning 4 May.

Meta is automatically restricting content at scale in India in response to government and police takedown requests under local laws. The system operates through official channels such as the Sahyog portal, and the company does not restore content even if later deemed improperly removed, instead requiring government approval for reinstatement.

Meta told a California court it failed to preserve rendered versions of scam advertisements at the centre of Andrew Forrest‘s lawsuit, contradicting a promise made to a judge in 2023. The presiding judge signalled concern about a possible pattern of evidence non-preservation. Meta offered a concession accepting that it had optimised ads delivered to users, which could help Forrest defeat Meta’s Section 230 immunity defence.

Sam Altman-backed World ID has secured partnerships with companies including Tinder, Zoom and DocuSign to verify users and combat fraud, despite widespread regulatory resistance globally. Governments across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America have restricted or banned the biometric system over privacy concerns tied to iris data collection.

⸻

🧒 Online harms & child safety

A survey of 1,050 Australians aged 12–15 found over 60 per cent of teens retained access to at least one social media platform despite Australia‘s under-16 ban. Users are bypassing age-verification measures using methods such as parents’ IDs, face masks and VPNs, while platforms have largely failed to deactivate existing accounts.

Norway‘s government plans to introduce legislation banning children under 16 from using social media, requiring platforms to enforce age verification. The proposal follows similar measures advancing or under consideration in France, Spain, the Netherlands and the UK.

The European Commission issued preliminary findings that Meta violated the EU‘s Digital Services Act by failing to prevent under-13s from accessing Facebook and Instagram, noting children could use fake birthdates with no verification. If upheld, Meta faces fines of up to 6 per cent of global annual turnover. The commission separately urged EU member states to deploy an EU age verification app by end of 2026.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously backed legislation requiring AI companies including OpenAI and Meta to implement strict age verification, bar AI companions for minors and prohibit chatbots from pushing sexually explicit content or self-harm messaging to minors.

⸻

🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Elon Musk testified in federal court against OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, alleging they improperly converted the nonprofit into a for-profit entity. During testimony, Musk indicated that his own venture xAI had used OpenAI’s models to train its own, acknowledging some degree of distillation had taken place. OpenAI’s legal team contends the suit is an attempt to undermine a competitor.

The U.S. Department of Justice has joined xAI in challenging Colorado‘s new law regulating AI use in employment and other high-stakes decisions. The lawsuit argues the law violates constitutional protections; the legislation mandates transparency, bias assessments and ongoing monitoring for AI systems used in hiring, healthcare and housing.

The Trump administration has lobbied Republican-led states including Florida, Utah, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee and Louisiana to abandon or weaken AI regulation bills, warning states they could lose federal broadband funding. Separately, the administration removed Collin Burns from his role leading the Center for AI Standards and Innovation days after his appointment, citing concerns over his past links to Anthropic.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Chatrie v United States, testing the constitutionality of geofence warrants that compel tech companies to provide location data for all devices within a specific radius. Justices signalled concern about the breadth of such searches and indicated location data collection should require a warrant under the Fourth Amendment.

U.S. authorities arrested a special operations soldier accused of using classified information to place bets on prediction market Polymarket, generating over $400,000 in profit by wagering on the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Separately, French authorities are investigating suspected tampering with a temperature sensor at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport after anomalies coincided with successful Polymarket bets.

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned Cambodian senator Kok An and 28 associates for operating scam compounds linked to millions in fraud losses. The network used casinos and office complexes to conduct digital investment scams and exploit trafficked workers under coercive conditions. U.S. agencies also seized hundreds of domains tied to the network.

A Taiwanese court sentenced former Tokyo Electron engineer Chen Li-ming to 10 years in prison for stealing proprietary data from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Four additional defendants received sentences of up to six years.

Tennessee has enacted a ban on cryptocurrency ATMs, citing their role in facilitating fraud, following similar action in Indiana. FBI data shows $389 million lost to crypto ATM-related scams in 2025. Separately, a California man was sentenced to 70 months for laundering cryptocurrency stolen by a group responsible for about $260 million in thefts.

President Trump hosted top holders of his memecoin at a Mar-a-Lago luncheon, linking crypto policy with broader economic and technology themes. The value of his associated token remains near recent lows.

⸻

🎬 IP, media & creative industries

Taylor Swift has filed trademark applications to protect her voice and image from unauthorised AI-generated use, including specific spoken phrases and a distinctive stage appearance. Legal experts say trademark protection could allow action against content that is confusingly similar to her likeness or voice.

⸻

💰 Tech business & markets

The Wall Street Journal reported OpenAI missed several revenue and user targets in recent months, raising concerns about its ability to service compute commitments of up to $US850 billion through 2030 with Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and CoreWeave. OpenAI’s CEO and CFO jointly denied the reports. The news triggered share falls in Oracle, CoreWeave and SoftBank.

Google, Meta and Amazon Web Services sent more than $14 billion from Australian operations to offshore parent entities in 2025, under reseller business models that shift revenue abroad. The companies reported over $8.5 billion in local revenue but paid $212 million in income tax. Meta’s Australian subsidiary reported $1.74 billion in gross advertising revenue for 2025 and transferred $1.51 billion offshore as reseller fees.

Liquid Instruments, an ANU-founded measurement technology startup, has raised $70 million at a valuation above $400 million, led by U.S. rival Keysight Technologies and the National Reconstruction Fund. The company’s devices are used by Nvidia, Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin, BYD, PsiQuantum and Intel.

Melbourne-based Andromeda Robotics has deployed 22 units of its humanoid companion robot Abi across aged care provider Mecwacare, reaching more than 1,500 residents. The company has raised $23 million and expanded to the U.S., with the technology operating in a regulatory grey area with no clear classification as a medical device or consumer product.

⸻

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

The Albanese government has unveiled a draft News Bargaining Incentive scheme, proposing a 2.25 per cent levy on the local revenue of digital platforms with over $250 million in annual earnings and significant user bases. The scheme, targeting Meta, Google and TikTok, allows companies to avoid the levy by signing commercial deals with news publishers. Meta and Google have rejected the reform.

The Australian Banking Association has launched a lobbying campaign ahead of the federal budget, arguing global technology companies face lighter regulation and taxation than domestic banks. The industry is calling for regulatory parity for multinational tech and payments firms, targeting digital wallets, buy-now-pay-later providers and global payment platforms.

Australian government research has found that AI has not yet significantly reduced entry-level employment, with only modest slowing in job growth for the most exposed roles. The government is establishing a tripartite AI Employment and Workplaces Forum to examine how AI adoption affects jobs, productivity and workforce outcomes.

Australian government agencies have been instructed to implement new principles on the use of AI in recruitment processes. Guidance from the Australian Public Service Commission sets expectations for managing candidate use of AI tools and maintaining fairness in hiring assessments.

The Commonwealth Ombudsman is reviewing the use of an automated assessment tool that determines aged care support funding under the Support at Home program. The Australian Human Rights Commission has backed the review amid rising appeals against decisions made by the algorithmic system, with concerns focused on transparency and human oversight.

UK-based AI platform Beam has launched in Australia, positioning its tools to address administrative pressures in the National Disability Insurance Scheme amid planned cuts. Trials with service providers showed reductions in paperwork, though the rollout has prompted debate over the role of AI in social services, including concerns about bias and automated decision-making.

Amazon has launched an AI-powered video tool for Australian retailers, enabling users to create photorealistic video advertisements from product images within minutes. The company says safeguards are in place to ensure ads accurately represent products.

Australian universities, led by UNSW, are tightening research restrictions involving Iran, Russia, Belarus and North Korea following updated federal government advice. UNSW’s Pro Vice-Chancellor warned staff that even informal collaboration could breach sanctions, potentially resulting in criminal penalties of up to 10 years in prison. The Group of Eight confirmed institutions are conducting due diligence on all international partnerships.

In The Strategist, ASPI authors argued that Microsoft‘s A$25 billion investment in Australian AI and cloud infrastructure positions Australia as a potential hub for trusted digital infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, but identified three governance gaps — domestic crisis prioritisation authority, cross-jurisdictional coordination with Five Eyes partners, and operational obligations for technology providers — that must be addressed.

Separately in The Strategist, human rights experts argued that China’s 15th five-year plan designation of brain-computer interfaces as a strategic industry requires Australia to set rules for neurotechnology use. The ADF has already trialled neurotechnologies enabling neural control of robotic systems; the authors called for lifecycle-based weapons reviews and clear consent protections for military personnel.

In The Australian Financial Review, union leader Joseph Mitchell argued that Australia must establish a licensing regime and empower the National AI Safety Institute to interrogate AI training data and guardrails before models are deployed. The call followed restricted U.S.-only previews of Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber.

🇺🇸 United States

Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on the UK if it does not remove its digital services tax, which targets revenues of major technology firms. The tax generated £944 million in 2025–26 and is projected to reach £1.4 billion annually by 2030. UK officials have indicated the tax will remain until a global agreement is reached.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine vetoed legislation that would have blocked new data centres in the state until November 2027. The governor supported the idea of a temporary halt but rejected the bill due to the lack of an exemption for a major project expected to generate jobs and investment.

🇪🇺 Europe

EU member states and European Parliament lawmakers failed to agree on proposed revisions to the AI Act following twelve hours of negotiations. The changes are part of a broader Digital Omnibus package intended to simplify digital regulations, with disputes centring on proposed exemptions for industries already governed by existing sectoral product safety rules.

EU regulators have proposed measures to require Google to open its Android ecosystem to competing AI services. The European Commission said the company must ensure rival AI systems can interact with apps on Android devices and perform tasks effectively.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

UK ministers are resisting closer alignment with the EU‘s AI regulatory framework, citing concerns over impacts on the domestic technology sector and relations with the United States.

The UK government has revised its 10-year carbon emission estimates for AI data centres upward by more than 100 times. New data from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology suggests the AI buildout could generate up to 123 million tonnes of CO₂ between 2025 and 2035. The revision followed investigations by Foxglove and Carbon Brief that challenged the plausibility of initial forecasts. Separately, DSIT and the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero have provided conflicting energy projections for AI data centres, with DSIT forecasting a need for 6GW of capacity by 2030 while DESNZ projections suggest growth ten times lower.

🇨🇳 China

China introduced its first comprehensive framework regulating gig economy workers, mandating standardised contracts, fair pay and improved working conditions. The policy requires major platforms to adjust compensation structures, increase transparency and submit algorithms for regulatory review.

🇿🇦 South Africa

South Africa withdrew its first draft national AI policy after its reference list was found to contain fictitious AI-generated citations. Minister Solly Malatsi acknowledged the failure compromised the policy’s integrity. The withdrawn draft had proposed a National AI Commission, an AI Ethics Board, an AI Regulatory Authority and private-sector incentives.

🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea

PNG‘s National Court ruled that the Ombudsman Commission exceeded its powers when it issued a 2024 directive halting Starlink‘s licensing process. The ruling clears the way for regulator NICTA to resume the licensing process, with a Starlink licence expected within days or weeks.

🇻🇦 Vatican

The Vatican is expanding AI governance and cybersecurity efforts. It has introduced internal AI guidelines requiring transparency, human oversight and safeguards against manipulation, while Church leadership is discouraging clergy from using AI in religious practice.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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