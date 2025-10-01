Good morning. It's Wednesday, 1st of October.

Australia is helping to take the world into the era of Star Wars-style combat. A Canberra-made laser is about to become NATO’s newest frontline defence against enemy drones, in a deal experts say could transform the future of warfare. ABC News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-in-the-nation law on Monday that will force major AI companies to reveal their safety protocols — marking the end of a lobbying battle with big tech companies like ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Meta and setting the groundwork for a potential national standard. POLITICO

Afghanistan’s main airport is at a standstill as the country grapples with the fallout of a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by the Taliban government. BBC

World

Investors look past AI hype to long-term govt spending lift

InnovationAus

Divya Chowdhury

Some of the world’s biggest investors are looking beyond a boom in artificial intelligence to longer-term spending by governments tackling geopolitical, technological and demographic pressures set to reshape markets over the next few years. Asset managers are spreading bets across infrastructure, energy transition, healthcare and defence, to capitalise on fiscal stimulus from governments, even as Wall Street debates whether the AI-powered rally in stocks is sustainable.

Australia

NATO embraces new Australian-made Star Wars-style lasers to counter Russian drones

ABC News

Bridget Rollason

Australia is helping to take the world into the era of Star Wars-style combat. A Canberra-made laser is about to become NATO’s newest frontline defence against enemy drones, in a deal experts say could transform the future of warfare. The high-powered laser, nicknamed Apollo after the Greek God of Light, can destroy up to 20 drones a minute, at a cost of $1 per shot, which is faster and cheaper than traditional missiles or cannons. There have been several incursions in recent weeks by Russian drones into European airspace.

Briggs warns Australia will struggle to ‘get the genie back in the bottle’ if it doesn’t protect creatives from AI theft

The Guardian

Krishani Dhanji

The Productivity Commission is under fire for failing to consult artists or model the impact of a key recommendation in its AI report on the creative industry, as the creative community urges the government not to allow data mining exemptions for big tech companies to train AI models. First Nations rapper Adam Briggs said it would be “hard to get genie back in the bottle” if Australia allowed companies to access Australian creativity without fair pay.

Anthony Albanese is taking a victory lap on the teen social media ban before we know how — let alone if — it works

Crikey

Cam Wilson

By the time you’re reading this, Anthony Albanese will be making his way back from an international trip where he introduced — and celebrated — Australia’s teen social media ban to the world. Albanese called it a “crucial step in the right direction” in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York. The prime minister also hosted a UN event during which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “inspired” by Australia’s move.

China

China’s new K visa beckons tech talent as US hikes H-1B fee

InnovationAus

Eduardo Baptista

China’s new visa program aimed at attracting foreign tech talent kicks off this week, a move seen as boosting Beijing’s fortunes in its geopolitical rivalry with Washington as a new US visa policy prompts would-be applicants to scramble for alternatives. While China has no shortage of skilled local engineers, the program is part of an effort by Beijing to portray itself as a country welcoming foreign investment and talent, as rising trade tensions due to US tariffs cloud the country’s economic outlook.

China’s Alibaba is a late entrant to the AI pantheon

Financial Times

Rocketing share price, ambitious investment plans and a liberal peppering of artificial intelligence jargon? It took a while, but China’s Alibaba is taking its place among the high-rolling hyperscalers. This past month US-listed shares in the group, which started as an online retailer but has branched out into entertainment and cloud computing, are up some 40 per cent. Alibaba has been a better investment this year so far than US tech giants such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Palantir.

USA

Gavin Newsom signs first-in-nation AI safety law

POLITICO

Chase DiFeliciantonio

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-in-the-nation law on Monday that will force major AI companies to reveal their safety protocols — marking the end of a lobbying battle with big tech companies like ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Meta and setting the groundwork for a potential national standard. The proposal was the second attempt by the author, ambitious San Francisco Democrat and state Sen. Scott Wiener, to pass such legislation after Newsom vetoed a broader measure last year that set off an international debate.

Law enforcement is using AI to synthesize evidence. Is the justice system ready for it?

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Max Max Dorsey, a small-town South Carolina sheriff probing a sprawling conspiracy case, has been using a little known artificial intelligence tool to augment his investigative team. In an effort to process the vast amount of data his agency is collecting and save investigators time, Dorsey has turned to TimePilot, software produced by the startup Tranquility AI. The platform is now being used by at least a dozen law enforcement agencies nationwide.

‘Widespread’ breach let hackers steal employee data from FEMA and CBP

Nextgov/FCW

David DiMolfetta

A “widespread cybersecurity incident” at the Federal Emergency Management Agency allowed hackers to make off with employee data from both the disaster management office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to a screenshot of an incident overview presentation obtained by Nextgov/FCW. The hack is also suspected to have later triggered the dismissal of two dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency technology employees announced late last month.

Expired protections, exposed networks: The stakes of CISA’s sunset

CyberScoop

Kevin E. Greene

A critical, longstanding piece of America’s cybersecurity infrastructure is perilously close to vanishing overnight. On Tuesday, the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act expires — and with it, the legal protections that enable countless organizations to share threat intelligence with the federal government. Without swift congressional action, we risk dismantling years of progress in collaborative cyber defense at the precise moment we need it most.

Democrats alarmed as Trump eyes weapons material to fuel nuclear reactors

POLITICO

Zack Colman

The Trump administration is considering a proposal to divert plutonium that plays a central role in the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile to fuel a new generation of power plants, according to an Energy Department official and previously undisclosed department documents. The proposal calls for the department to alter the plutonium so it can be used by civilian power companies, including startups pitching advanced reactor designs.

Has Lutnick signalled the end of Taiwan’s ‘silicon shield’ against Beijing?

South China Morning Post

Lawrence Chung

The US commerce secretary’s remark that semiconductor production should be split “50-50” between the United States and Taiwan has fuelled concerns on the island over Washington’s defence commitment. Howard Lutnick told US cable network NewsNation on Sunday that unless Taiwan moved a significant share of its chip production to America, Washington could not guarantee it would defend the island against an attack from Beijing.

How AI data centers are sending your power bill soaring

Bloomberg

Josh Saul, Leonardo Nicoletti, Demetrios Pogkas, Dina Bass and Naureen Malik

Data centers are proliferating in Virginia and a blind man in Baltimore is suddenly contending with sharply higher power bills. The Maryland city is well over an hour’s drive from the northern Virginia region known as Data Center Alley. But Kevin Stanley, a 57-year-old who survives on disability payments, says his energy bills are about 80% higher than they were about three years ago.

North Asia

China charges ahead as South Korea’s battery giants lose their spark

Rest of World

Ananya Bhattacharya

While South Korean manufacturers built their business on nickel-based batteries with superior energy density, Chinese companies dominate production of cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries that automakers now prefer. “When automakers accept LFP for high volumes, demand for premium nickel cells becomes a niche market serving luxury, long-range, and performance vehicles,” Oliver Petschenyk, powertrain analyst at research firm GlobalData, told Rest of World.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukraine’s digital chief pushes for AI-first state amid war and cyberthreats

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

For Ukraine’s tech-savvy Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the idea of a “digital state” is no longer enough. He is now betting big on artificial intelligence — not just as a tool, but as what he calls an “autonomous agent” shaping governance, education and even the battlefield. Fedorov, who also serves as minister of digital transformation, is best known for launching Diia, Kyiv’s flagship e-governance app and web portal that lets Ukrainians access documents, pay taxes and use public services.

In the global AI boom, Russia is conspicuously absent

Financial Times

Chris Miller

Where is Russia in the AI race? The US and China aspire to artificial intelligence supremacy. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are spending billions of dollars to position themselves as AI hubs. Governments from South Korea to Kazakhstan have issued strategies for sovereign AI programmes. Russia boasts an enviable history of engineering talent. It has a native ecosystem of internet-era tech companies, from search engine Yandex to social media site VKontakte.

UK

Ransomware gang sought BBC reporter’s help in hacking media giant

BBC

Bill Toulas

Threat actors claiming to represent the Medusa ransomware gang tempted a BBC correspondent to become an insider threat by offering a significant amount of money. Cybersecurity correspondent Joe Tidy revealed in a story on the BBC that the hackers wanted to use his laptop to breach the British public-service broadcaster’s network and then ask for a ransom. Once they got access to the BBC’s internal systems, the threat actor planned to steal valuable data and hold the organization to ransom.

Jaguar Land Rover gets government loan guarantee to support supply chain; Restarts production

The Wall Street Journal

Dominic Chopping

Jaguar Land Rover will restart some sections of its manufacturing operations in the coming days, as it begins its recovery from a cyberattack that has crippled production for around a month. “As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world‑class vehicles,” the company said in a statement Monday. The news comes a day after the U.K. government stepped in to provide financial support for the company.

Middle East

Flights in Afghanistan grounded after internet shutdown

BBC

Mahfouz Zubaide, Hafizullah Maroof and Anbarasan Ethirajan

Afghanistan’s main airport is at a standstill as the country grapples with the fallout of a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by the Taliban government. The Taliban has yet to give an official reason for the decision, which took effect on Monday, but did say it would last until further notice. The UN said it risked inflicting significant harm. Communication within Afghanistan, has been severely affected, as have essential services and access to online education, a lifeline for many women and girls.

The UAE’s University of AI is a pipeline for top tech talent

Rest of World

Amard Diwakar

In the fierce global war over workers skilled in artificial intelligence, the United Arab Emirates is luring researchers with a custom-built AI university that offers what many scientists dream of: abundant funding, vast computing power, and the full backing of the state. In the six years since its founding, Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has hired more than 100 faculty from China, the U.S., Germany, and other countries.

Big Tech

Google offers more ad data to publishers at DOJ antitrust trial

Bloomberg

Leah Nylen and Carmen Arroyo

Google is willing to share more data with publishers to remedy a court’s finding that the Alphabet Inc. unit illegally monopolized some advertising technology, a senior executive said. Testifying at a hearing in Virginia federal court Monday and Tuesday, Glenn Berntson — an engineering director for Google Ad Manager — said the company would be willing to provide website publishers with the underlying data for how its ad server decides what online display ad to show.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s new sora video generator to require copyright holders to opt out

The Wall Street Journal

Keach Hagey, Berber Jin and Ben Fritz

OpenAI is planning to release a new version of its Sora video generator that creates videos featuring copyright material unless copyright holders opt out of having their work appear, according to people familiar with the matter. OpenAI began alerting talent agencies and studios about the forthcoming product and its opt-out process over the past week and plans to release the new version in the coming days, the people said.

Misc

Tile tracking tags can be exploited by tech-savvy stalkers, researchers say

WIRED

Kim Zetter

Tile trackers, used to locate everything from lost keys to stolen pets, are used by more than 88 million people worldwide, according to Tile’s parent company, Life360. But researchers who examined the tracking technology have found design flaws that would let stalkers—or potentially the manufacturer itself—track the location of Tile users and their devices, contrary to claims the company has made about the security and privacy of its devices.

Tile’s lack of encryption could make tracker owners vulnerable to stalking The Verge

The real stakes, and real story, of Peter Thiel’s antichrist obsession

WIRED

Laura Bullard

Peter Thiel’s Armageddon speaking tour has—like the world—not ended yet. For a full two years now, the billionaire has been on the circuit, spreading his biblically inflected ideas about doomsday through a set of variably and sometimes visibly perplexed interviewers.

Bot networks are helping drag consumer brands into the culture wars

The Wall Street Journal

Patrick Coffee

Bot networks are now a brand problem, too. Coordinated webs of fake social-media personas have historically been the domain of fraudsters and state-based actors, such as the infamous Russian troll farms that spammed influential personalities like X owner Elon Musk, because of the time and labor involved. But the rise of generative artificial-intelligence tools has made botnet campaigns both easier to manage and harder to detect.

