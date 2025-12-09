Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
7h

Strong roundup on the React2Shell fallout. The fact that 30+ organizations got hit within days shows how threat actors are getting faster at weaponizing CVEs. What's worrying is the dual approach, scanning for RCE while simultanously going after AWS creds, basicaly turning one vulnerability into multi-vector access. The patching scramble is gonna be the new normal as supply chain attacks keep compressing response windows.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ASPI Cyber Policy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture