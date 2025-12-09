Good morning. It's Wednesday, 10th of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Australia’s social media ban for people aged under 16 has officially started, marking a world-first push to protect children from phone addiction and online harms. ABC News

President Donald Trump said Monday that he authorized Nvidia to sell its powerful H200 artificial-intelligence chip in China in exchange for taking 25 percent of the revenue. POLITICO

The European Commission on Monday approved a Meta proposal to give Instagram and Facebook users an option to share less personal data and see fewer personalized ads. The Record by Recorded Future

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

World

Researchers track dozens of organizations affected by React2Shell compromises tied to China’s MSS

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Organizations across multiple sectors are dealing with the fallout of the React2Shell bug that emerged last Wednesday and caused a global patching scramble. Justin Moore, a member of the threat intel research team at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, told Recorded Future News this weekend that they have confirmed more than 30 affected organizations. “We have observed scanning for vulnerable RCE, reconnaissance activity, attempted theft of AWS configuration and credential files, as well installation of downloaders to retrieve payloads from attacker command and control infrastructure,” Moore said.

Australia

Australia’s social media ban for under-16s starts today. Here is what you should know

ABC News

Samantha Dick

Australia’s social media ban for people aged under 16 has officially started, marking a world-first push to protect children from phone addiction and online harms. From now on, a group of social media platforms will face penalties of up to $50 million if they do not take “reasonable steps” to prevent children and teenagers aged under 16 from holding a social media account. In a video address, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese encouraged kids to “make the most of school holidays coming up, rather than spending it scrolling on your phone”. “Start a new sport, learn a new instrument or read that book that’s been sitting there on your shelf for some time,” he said.

China

China to limit access to Nvidia’s H200 chips despite Trump export approval, FT reports

Reuters

Beijing is set to limit access to Nvidia’s advanced H200 chips despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the export of the technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Regulators in Beijing have been discussing ways to permit limited access to the H200, Nvidia’s second-best generation of artificial intelligence chips, according to the report.

How China pulled off a critical mineral production tech revolution in just 10 months

South China Morning Post

Holly Chik

When a European start-up developed a breakthrough technology capable of transforming low-grade bauxite – once considered waste – into high-quality feedstock for aluminium production, they announced it at an industry conference in Miami, United States.The innovation not only promises to revive exhausted mines, but also opens a new door to extracting critical minerals and rare earth elements essential for semiconductors, electric vehicles and national defence.

USA

US to allow powerful AI chip sales to China, Trump says

POLITICO

Ari Hawkins, Katherine Long and Cheyenne Haslett

President Donald Trump said Monday that he authorized Nvidia to sell its powerful H200 artificial-intelligence chip in China in exchange for taking 25 percent of the revenue — a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that caps weeks of internal deliberations. “I have informed President Xi [Jinping], of China, that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that Xi “responded positively.”

More than $2 billion in payments from 4,000 ransomware incidents reported to Treasury in recent years

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Companies made more than $2.1 billion in payments to ransomware gangs from January 2022 to December 2024, a U.S. government report revealed. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network released a study last week covering 4,194 ransomware incidents that were reported through the Bank Secrecy Act over the three-year period. The department noted that the figures from the three-year stretch nearly outpaced all of the reports and ransomware payments from the previous nine-year period of 2013 to 2021 — where they received 3,075 reports and saw approximately $2.4 billion in ransomware payments.

Trump plans executive order curbing state AI laws

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will sign an executive order designed to rein in artificial intelligence laws at the state level by implementing a “one rule” approach. While the exact contours of the executive order remain unclear, a post on Truth Social hinted at a system that will block states from forging their own laws regulating AI.

North Asia

Seoul cyber investigators seize data, devices from ‘South Korea’s Amazon’ following data breach

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

South Korean police on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the country’s largest online retailer as part of an investigation into the business’ recently disclosed data breach. Coupang, often described as the country’s version of Amazon, apologized earlier this month after confirming that the personal details of 33.7 million customer accounts had been compromised. Cyber investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency have now seized devices and data from the company’s headquarters in order to find evidence uncovering how the breach took place.

South & Central Asia

Microsoft unveils $23 billion in new AI investments with big focus on India

Reuters

Aditya Soni, Deborah Mary Sophia and Nishit Navin

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled $23 billion in new artificial intelligence investments, with the bulk earmarked for India as the U.S. tech giant deepens its bet on one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft would spend $17.5 billion in India in its largest investment in Asia, building on a $3 billion commitment announced earlier this year. The four-year spending plan starts in 2026 and would give Microsoft the largest cloud-computing presence in India.

As AI threatens jobs in the US, India enjoys a hiring boost

Nikkei Asia

Sayan Chakraborty and Yifan Yu

U.S.-based employers announced over 71,000 job cuts in November, up 24% on the year. AI was cited for 6,280 of those reductions, according to a Dec. 4 report from global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The technology has been responsible for nearly 54,700 planned layoffs this year, and over 71,000 since 2023, the report said.

Europe

Meta proposal for less data sharing is approved by European Commission

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The European Commission on Monday approved a Meta proposal to give Instagram and Facebook users an option to share less personal data and see fewer personalized ads, a move that comes in response to an EU fine issued against the social media company in April. Meta has never before offered consumers the choice to share less data. The new option takes effect in the EU in January. The change is a privacy victory for consumers who find highly personalized advertising based on shared data to be intrusive.

Google facing a new antitrust probe in Europe over content it uses for AI

Associated Press

Kelvin Chan

Google faces fresh antitrust scrutiny from European Union regulators, who opened an investigation Tuesday into the company’s use of online content for its artificial intelligence models and services.The latest regulatory flexing by Brussels risks antagonizing President Donald Trump’s administration, though EU officials denied they were singling out American Big Tech companies.

Artificial Intelligence

“Everyone is so panicked”: Entry-level tech workers describe the AI-fueled jobpocalypse

Rest of World

Yashraj Sharma

Artificial intelligence has gutted entry-level roles in the tech industry that Mishra and his classmates were counting on. Among his 400 classmates at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, fewer than 25% have secured job offers. His course ends in May 2026, and there’s a sense of panic on the campus.

Events & Podcasts

TSD Summit Sessions: Roman Yampolskiy on AI safety and risks

ASPI

In the first Summit Sessions interview post-Sydney Dialogue, David Wroe speaks with leading global AI safety expert, Dr Roman Yampolskiy. Roman is founding director of the Cyber Security Lab at the University of Louisville, and author of many books including “AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable”.

