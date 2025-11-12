Good morning. It's Thursday, 13th of November.

Australia’s top intelligence official warns that a foreign state actor—widely understood to be China—is conducting “highly sophisticated” probes of the nation’s telecommunications, water, transport and energy networks. He says businesses must harden systems as the economy faces escalating espionage risks. ABC News

US export restrictions on high‑end AI chips are forcing China’s government to dictate how its largest domestic chipmaker allocates output, prioritising Huawei Technologies and scrambling for workarounds like bundling lesser chips or smuggling. The move underscores the high‑stakes race for AI supremacy. The Wall Street Journal

Britain plans to bolster its defences against cyber‑attacks by mandating stricter security obligations for medium and large service providers to public‑sector organisations and infrastructure. Firms must report significant incidents, face tougher penalties and a ransom ban for public bodies. Reuters

ASPI

Even out of China’s hands, mines still rely on its equipment

The Strategist

Justin Bassi, James Corera and Tilla Hoja

The landmark critical minerals agreement between Australia and the United States is vital to both nations’ security and sovereignty. Like AUKUS, it is about competing with China. But to enable it we now need also to look beyond building mines and processing. This is because the agreement signed carries an inherent vulnerability. The very partnership designed to reduce China’s coercive leverage is increasingly relying on Chinese technology to give effect to its objectives. This issue extends across the minerals industry, not just rare earths. The challenge is ensuring the operational technologies that enable extraction, refining and manufacturing are sufficiently diversified and secured.

Australia

Spy chief warns of China espionage threat to business, critical infrastructure

ABC News

Olivia Caisley

Australia’s top intelligence chief has accused Chinese state-backed hackers of attempting to infiltrate the nation’s critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, warning that great-power competition is fuelling “unprecedented levels of espionage” that cost the economy an estimated $12.5 billion in 2023-24. Addressing a business forum in Melbourne on Wednesday, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said Australia had entered an era of “strategic surprise and security fragility” and was bracing for major disruption.

AI boom wipes out 35,000 Australian tech jobs in major employment warning

The Australian

Robert Gottliebsen

The opening days of November delivered both middle income Australia and global share markets clear warnings of the dangers ahead. A surprise fall in Australian software and other technology areas of employment emerged as an advanced warning of what looks set to happen in wider employment areas later in 2026 and 2027. The share markets questioned whether the technology giants would gain worthwhile returns on their massive investments in artificial intelligence.

How Australia’s national security chief used AI to write speeches and ‘personnel communications’

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Australia’s top national security bureaucrat used an AI chatbot to ghostwrite speeches and messages to his colleagues, internal documents show. As Finance Minister Katy Gallagher announces a significant government-wide AI plan to promote its use in the public service, Crikey has used freedom of information (FOI) laws to reveal how a government employee is already using the nascent generative AI technology in their work. Hamish Hansford is the Department of Home Affairs’ head of national security, the Commonwealth counter-terrorism coordinator and national counter foreign interference coordinator.

Australian government could explore using AI for cabinet submissions despite security concerns

The Guardian

Josh Butler

The federal government could “explore” using artificial intelligence programs to write sensitive cabinet submissions or business cases, as part of a major initiative to embed AI across the public service, despite concerns about the technology increasing risks of security and data breaches. The finance minister, Katy Gallagher, also announced on Wednesday the public service would build its own special AI program for government workers, spruiking productivity benefits for rolling out generative programs such as ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini to departments.

Big tech stops complaining, starts complying with Australia’s teen social media ban

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Online platforms will ping Australian teenagers through over a million accounts in coming days offering a choice: download data, freeze profiles or lose the lot when a world-first ban on kids using social media starts on December 10. TikTok, Snapchat and Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and Threads are poised to deactivate accounts registered by users under 16, five people with knowledge of the plans said. Australia’s remaining 20 million social media users - four-fifths of the population - can expect little interruption, the people said, as platforms promise low-fuss compliance with a law which puts Australia ahead in the protection of youths online.

China

China has big ambitions in space and the Arctic. Should the West be worried?

South China Morning Herald

Mia Nurmamat

In 2003, a decade after the humiliation of the Yinhe incident – when a Chinese container ship was left stranded for weeks after the United States jammed its Global Positioning System – Beijing set its sights on bypassing the American satellite network. At first, it turned to the European Union, pledging €230 million (then US$260 million) to join the Galileo project, an independent satellite navigation system designed to reduce Europe’s reliance on GPS.

China accuses US of carrying out $13bn bitcoin hack

Nikkei Asia

Lorretta Chen

China has accused the U.S. government of carrying out a cyberattack that led to the theft of over $13 billion in bitcoin, as disputes over digital assets ratchet up tensions between Beijing and Washington. According to China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, Washington was behind the December 2020 hack that stole 127,272 bitcoin from LuBian, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency miners.

USA

America’s Chip restrictions are biting in China

The Washington Post

Lingling Wei, Amrith Ramkumar and Robbie Whelan

Beijing is taking an aggressive approach to help its technology giants squeezed by America’s chip restrictions. Shortages of advanced semiconductors are so acute that the government has begun intervening in how the output of China’s largest contract chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International is distributed, according to people familiar with the matter. Chinese authorities are trying to give priority to the needs of tech conglomerate and national champion Huawei Technologies, which uses SMIC technology to make artificial-intelligence chips, the people said.

Politics comes for American AI

POLITICO

Aaron Mak

The rapacious energy needs of data centers finally seem to have taken a political toll. In last week’s elections, candidates in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere ran — and won — on voters’ frustration with rising utility bills caused partly by America’s enormous AI buildout.

Inside the US chip revolution unfolding in Arizona

Nikkei Asia

Chech Ting-fang

Just as C.M. Lai was preparing to retire from his role as senior executive at a semiconductor supplier and step away from the industry a few years ago, an offer from United Integrated Services suddenly landed: Would he like to lead the company’s first-ever U.S. operations? UIS, a major Taiwanese builder of chip and other high-tech facilities, counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Micron Technology among its key clients, and at the time, TSMC was planning to build its first advanced chip facility in the U.S., in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump’s immigration policies overlook AI talent

LAWFARE

Jakub Kraus

At a July event titled “Winning the AI Race,” White House science adviser Michael Kratsios was asked a simple question: “What is the administration’s philosophy on recruiting the world’s best AI talent?” In response, Kratsios nodded, answered smoothly—and largely sidestepped the question’s focus on immigration policy for foreign-born scientists and engineers. Instead, he emphasized the importance of electricians, HVAC technicians, and other workers who build and maintain the physical infrastructure behind AI.

Army officer with Indo-Pacific experience emerges as potential Cyber Command, NSA pick

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

A senior U.S. military officer with no digital warfare experience has emerged as a top contender to lead U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, Recorded Future News has learned. President Donald Trump is considering Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd — the No. 2 at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command — for the “dual-hat” leadership role atop the two entities, according to multiple people familiar with the administration’s search.

North Asia

Japan to publish list of makers, importers of suspicious power banks

Nikkei Asia

HAJIME TSUKADA

Japan will in December begin publishing a list of manufacturers and importers of power banks and other electrical products suspected of violating safety labeling requirements, looking to prevent the spread of dangerous items that could lead to serious accidents like fires.

KT rolls out secure public cloud with Microsoft

The Korea Herald

Jie Ye-eun

KT Corp. on Wednesday announced the launch of its public cloud service, developed in partnership with Microsoft, in a strategic bid to bolster its foothold in Korea’s fast-growing multi-cloud and managed service provider markets. Built on Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure, KT’s new sovereign cloud platform promises high-performance computing while addressing growing concerns over data sovereignty — a critical issue for Korean enterprises handling sensitive information.

Southeast Asia

Silver lining in sprawling scam case is cross-border cooperation

South China Morning Post

SCMP Editorial

The net is closing in on accused scammer and human trafficker Chen Zhi. The latest move involves Hong Kong police freezing HK$2.75 billion (US$352 million) in assets including cash, stocks and funds. These are believed to be criminal proceeds from a transnational criminal empire implicated in telecoms fraud, money laundering, kidnapping and trafficking allegedly headed by the Fujian-born Cambodian businessman, who is still at large.

Ukraine – Russia

A visual guide to 14 of the drones wreaking havoc in Ukraine, Russia and beyond

The Conversation

Peter Layton

In the past five years, uncrewed aerial vehicles (drones) have become indispensable in modern warfare. The Russia–Ukraine war has accelerated their ascent: on any given day, there may be hundreds or even thousands of drones operating across the frontlines and behind them. Cheap, mass-produced consumer technology is the foundation for this growth. Militaries are adapting commercial designs to produce a diverse array of deadly tools.

How a European cottage industry is fighting Russian drone incursions

NBC News

Raf Sanchez and Alex Holmes

In a nondescript factory on the edge of Latvia’s capital, a small team is trying to solve a continental-sized problem: How can Europe protect itself from swarms of Russian attack drones? Used on an almost nightly basis in the war in Ukraine, a spate of mysterious drone incursions above airports and sensitive sites has also highlighted Europe’s vulnerability to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and sparked alarm that NATO nations are unprepared to defend themselves from the cheap but effective weaponry.

Europe

Europe needs to deliver tech promise for more years like 2025

Reuters

Mike Dolan

The global scramble to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced technology shows little sign of slowing, and while Wall Street’s sky-high valuations may deter some, Europe’s tech sector is starting to offer a compelling alternative - not least because so much of global investment capital originates there. After years of underperformance, 2025 has turned out to be a rare moment for equity portfolios to pivot towards Europe.

Tech groups are Europe’s torch bearers but scaling up is difficult

Financial Times

Kieran Smith

The European tech industry is often said to have fallen behind its Chinese and American counterparts. However, it could be the key to boosting growth in the continent’s economies. Of the 300 companies surveyed as part of the Financial Times report into Europe’s Long-term Growth Champions, tech businesses made up almost 20 per cent — the largest proportion of any sector.

The EU has let US tech giants run riot. Diluting our data law will only entrench their power

The Guardian

Johnny Ryan and Georg Riekeles

Europe is hurtling toward digital vassalage. Under Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, EU laws to tackle tech giants have been either not applied or delayed, for fear of offending Donald Trump. Now leaked documents reveal that the European Commission plans to gut a central part of Europe’s digital rulebook. This will hurt Europe’s innovators and hand the future of Europe’s tech sovereignty to US firms.

Romanian national defence strategy highlights risks to Black Sea infrastructure

Reuters

Romania needs to forge closer ties with Black Sea allies to help protect energy projects that will make it the European Union’s largest gas producer in 2027 from Russian threats, a draft national defence strategy said on Wednesday. The EU and NATO state shares a 650 km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last two years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

UK

UK plans tougher laws to protect public services from cyberattacks

Reuters

Britain plans to strengthen its public services’ defences against cyberattacks, requiring companies that provide services to private and public sector organisations such as the National Health Service to meet strict security standards. In 2024, hackers breached the Ministry of Defence’s payroll system and other recent attacks included one that disrupted over 11,000 NHS medical appointments and procedures.

British government unveils long-awaited landmark cybersecurity bill

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

After more than four years of development and multiple delays, the British government on Wednesday introduced its landmark Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to Parliament, threatening large fines for companies that fail to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

New UK laws to strengthen critical infrastructure cyber defenses Bleeping Computers

UK seeking to curb AI child sex abuse imagery with tougher testing

BBC

Liv McMahon

The UK government will allow tech firms and child safety charities to proactively test artificial intelligence tools to make sure they cannot create child sexual abuse imagery. An amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill announced on Wednesday would enable “authorised testers” to assess models for their ability to generate illegal child sexual abuse material prior to their release. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the measures would “ensure AI systems can be made safe at the source” - though some campaigners argue more still needs to be done.

Big Tech

Google sues 25 China-based scammers behind Lighthouse ‘phishing for dummies’ kit

The Register

Jessica Lyons

Google has filed a lawsuit against 25 unnamed China-based scammers, which it claims have stolen more than 115 million credit card numbers in the US as part of the Lighthouse phishing operation. Lighthouse is a phishing software service described in the lawsuit as a “phishing for dummies” kit. Criminals pay a monthly subscription fee for access to hundreds of templates for fake websites, domain set-up tools for those phony sites, and other features designed to dupe victims into believing they are visiting a legitimate website.

Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun plans to exit and launch own start-up

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä, Hannah Murphy, Stephen Morris and George Hammond

Meta’s chief artificial intelligence scientist Yann LeCun is planning to leave the social media giant to found his own start-up, as Mark Zuckerberg seeks to radically overhaul the company’s AI operations. LeCun, a Turing Award winner who is considered one of the pioneers of modern AI, has told associates he will leave the Silicon Valley group in the coming months, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Google accused in suit of using Gemini AI tool to snoop on users

Bloomberg

Robert Burnson

Google was accused in a lawsuit of using its Gemini AI assistant to unlawfully track the private communications of users of its Gmail, instant messaging and videoconference programs. In the past, users of Gmail, Chat and Meet were given the option to turn on Google’s artificial intelligence program. But in October, the Alphabet Inc.

Artificial Intelligence

What if the AI race isn’t about chips at all?

Financial Times

June Yoon

China is going to win the artificial intelligence race, says Jensen Huang. At first glance, it is easy to assume Nvidia’s billionaire founder is just talking his book. Nvidia does stand to gain the most from any narrative that encourages the US to step up its investment in AI or ease regulatory restrictions on its development, thus boosting demand for Nvidia chips. But does he have a point? Not long ago, about a fifth of Nvidia’s data centre revenue came from China. Its fortunes depend on a steady stream of orders for its chips from governments, cloud providers and AI research labs around the world. The fear of China pulling ahead in AI reinforces that demand.

OpenAI fights order to turn over millions of ChatGPT conversations

Reuters

Blake Brittain

OpenAI asked a federal judge in New York on Wednesday to reverse an order that required it to turn over 20 million anonymized ChatGPT chat logs amid a copyright infringement lawsuit by the New York Times and other news outlets, saying it would expose users’ private conversations. The artificial intelligence company argued that turning over the logs would disclose confidential user information and that “99.99%” of the transcripts have nothing to do with the copyright infringement allegations in the case.

OpenAI releases its ‘more conversational’ GPT-5.1

Gizmodo

AJ Dellinger

OpenAI dropped a mini-update to its model, releasing GPT-5.1 to the public. According to the company, the update will make its chatbot, ChatGPT, “smarter” and “more conversational,” introducing new styles of communicating and promising an improved ability to follow instructions. CEO Sam Altman called it “a nice upgrade.”

Maga + AI is not a recipe for stability

Financial Times

Adam Tooze

At critical moments in history, technological change can produce not just economic growth. It can consolidate or disrupt political regimes. In the wake of the first world war, Fordism was not only a production line, it offered the vision of a new culture of mass affluence. In the 1970s and 1980s, the revolution in microelectronics and computing rang in the end of the Soviet bloc.

Watchdog group Public Citizen demands OpenAI withdraw AI video app Sora over deepfake dangers

Associated Press

Barbara Ortutay and Matt O’brien

The tech industry is moving fast and breaking things again — and this time it is humanity’s shared reality and control of our likeness before and after death — thanks to artificial intelligence image-generation platforms like OpenAI’s Sora 2. The typical Sora video, made on OpenAI’s app and spread onto TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook, is designed to be amusing enough for you to click and share. It could be Queen Elizabeth II rapping or something more ordinary and believable

Who pays when A.I. is wrong?

The New York Times

Ken Bensinger

Sales representatives for Wolf River Electric, a solar contractor in Minnesota, noticed an unusual uptick in canceled contracts late last year. When they pressed the former customers for an explanation, the answers left them floored. The clients said they had bailed after learning from Google searches that the company settled a lawsuit with the state attorney general over deceptive sales practices

Misc

Genea patients want IVF giant held to account as cybersecurity expert raises ongoing concerns

ABC News

Rhiana Whitson

About a decade ago, Nicole gave her close friend a life-giving gift that she has told very few people about. Nicole, whose name we have changed to protect the privacy of all involved, donated eggs to her friend and husband so they could fulfil their dream of becoming parents. Her friend gave birth to a child from an embryo using Nicole’s fertilised egg — a child who today is happy and thriving, but does not yet know they were conceived from a donor egg.

Research

The Download: how to survive a conspiracy theory, and moldy cities

MIT Technology Review

Rhiannon Williams

It’s something of a familiar cycle by now: Tragedy hits; rampant misinformation and conspiracy theories follow. It’s often even more acute in the case of a natural disaster, when conspiracy theories about what “really” caused the calamity run right into culture-war-driven climate change denialism. Put together, these theories obscure real causes while elevating fake ones.

Events & Podcasts

