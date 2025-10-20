Good morning. It's Tuesday, 21st of October.

Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing provider that hosts many of the world’s most-used online services. The platform went down for several hours Monday, making several major websites and apps inoperable. AWS doesn’t often experience major disruptions like this, with the last one occurring in 2021. CNN

Nexperia’s China unit has told local employees they can disregard instructions from the chipmaker’s Dutch headquarters as tensions escalate between Beijing and The Hague over control of the Chinese-owned group. While Nexperia produces semiconductor wafers in Germany and the UK, 80 per cent of its final products are processed in China. Financial Times

Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump have signed an $8.5bn framework agreement shifting the supply of critical minerals and rare earths away from China while bolstering the commercial and defence industries of Australia and the US. Under the agreement, both nations will now move within their separate regulatory systems to slash red tape and fast-track approval timelines for critical minerals and rare earths projects. The Australian

ASPI

World

The internet just had another global outage. Why does this keep happening?

CNN

Jordan Valinsky

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing platform that powers much of the internet, went down for several hours Monday. From banking services to social networks to airline booking sites to online shopping, thousands of global services were disrupted. The latest outage serves as a reminder of how fragile the internet’s backbone can be, even if the disruption is brief, and how reliant the world has become on these online services. AWS doesn’t often experience major disruptions like this, with the last one occurring in 2021.

From Mexico to Ireland, fury mounts over a global AI frenzy

The New York Times

Paul MozurAdam Satariano and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega

The US has been at the nexus of a data center boom, but the companies have also exported the construction frenzy abroad, with less scrutiny. Nearly 60 percent of the 1,244 largest data centers in the world were outside the United States as of the end of June, according to an analysis by Synergy Research Group, which studies the industry. More are coming, with at least 575 data center projects in development globally from companies including Tencent, Meta and Alibaba.

Australia

Trump, Albanese’s $8.5bn critical minerals deal will slash red tape, fast-track approvals

The Australian

Joe Kelly

Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump have signed an $8.5bn framework agreement shifting the supply of critical minerals and rare earths away from China while bolstering the commercial and defence industries of Australia and the US. The aim of the new framework agreement – signed by both Mr Trump and Mr Albanese in a friendly White House meeting on Monday local time – is to secure supply chains to support the “manufacturing of defence and advanced technologies” while bolstering the industrial bases of America and Australia.

Dodo and iPrimus hack impacts more than 1,600 home internet, email and mobile customers

ABC News

Luke Cooper

More than 1,600 Dodo home internet and mobile customers were impacted by a hack of the telco’s email and mobile services, the company has confirmed. Dodo first became aware of “suspicious activity” in its email systems on Friday, before suspending its services in a bid to rectify the problem. The telco revealed that email access had been restored by Sunday morning, although customers would need to set themselves new passwords.

Security consultancy defends fake AI alias for ‘chief technical advisor’

Canberra Times

Eleanor Campbell

AusClear, a small security advisory company operating outside Adelaide, used generative artificial intelligence to create a pseudonym for its “chief technical advisor”, Mattias Bradman. The small business is one of thousands waiting in the backlog to be accredited by the Defence Industry Security Program to sponsor individuals and organisations for baseline, NV1, and NV2 security clearances.

1 in 3 parents will help kids get around teen social media ban, government privately warned

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Thwarting the ban could become normal and undermine the policy’s effectiveness, according to a research group that conducted polling for the government in early 2025. A third of parents are planning on helping their kids get around Australia’s teen social media ban, according to private research commissioned by the government. The Albanese government has been warned that a combination of parents assisting children to access social media sites, and teens sharing methods to dodge the ban, could undermine the effectiveness of the government’s “social media minimum age” policy.

Possible space junk found near Western Australian mine site

ABC News

Greig Johnston

Suspected space debris is believed to have crashed near a Western Australia mine site, with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirming the object was not from a commercial aircraft. Police said it may be “a composite-overwrapped pressure vessel or rocket tank”, consistent with “aerospace components”. Police said they were working with the Australian Space Agency, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the mine operator.

Space debris found on fire near WA mining town suspected to be from Chinese rocket The Guardian

China

Nexperia’s China unit says staff can ignore orders from Dutch headquarters

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow and Andy Bounds

The directive signals a potential split of the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based company’s operations after the Dutch government this month took management control of the chipmaker. The seizure came after Washington warned that Nexperia would not be removed from its export control list if its Chinese chief executive remained in charge. In response, Beijing blocked most of the chipmaker’s final products from leaving China. The Dutch company makes basic chips that are widely used in electronic systems in cars and control everything from lighting and airbag systems to locks and windows.

Nexperia China tells employees to ignore orders from Dutch head office South China Morning Post

How China took over the world’s rare-earths industry

The Wall Street Journal

John Emont

When China tightened restrictions on rare-earth exports this month, stunning the White House, it was the latest reminder of Beijing’s control over an industry vital to the world economy. Its dominance was decades in the making. Since the 1990s, China has used aggressive tactics to build up and maintain its lock over rare-earth minerals, which are essential to making magnets needed for cars, wind turbines, jet fighters and other products. Beijing’s methodical approach to dominating the industry, it now produces around 90% of global refined supply, reflects China’s ability to use state control over the economy to achieve goals.

USA

The White House is already one of the most blocked accounts on Bluesky

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

The Trump administration is taking its social media attacks on Democratic opponents to an unlikely platform, with the White House and numerous other government agencies joining Bluesky. Less than 48 hours after joining, the White House has already become one of the most blocked accounts on Bluesky. According to ClearSky, which tracks Bluesky blocking stats, the White House account is blocked by around 91,000 accounts, while being followed by only 10,000. The only account that’s been blocked by more Bluesky users belongs to Vice President JD Vance.

He’s micro-managing phenomenally’: How Trump grabbed all the levers in Washington

POLITICO

Brendan Bordelon, Amanda Chu and Caitlin Oprysko

Intel looked like a winner in the Washington lobbying game at the start of 2025. When a political controversy over the CEO’s links to Chinese companies put Intel’s deal with Washington in jeopardy, the whole drama was resolved in two weeks. And this time, the company’s path ran through just one person: President Donald Trump. The sharp change in how Intel navigated Washington is being replicated across industries in Trump’s second term by tech giants hoping to sell regulated equipment to China and energy firms that want looser environmental and permitting restrictions.

American Airlines subsidiary Envoy compromised in Oracle Hacking Campaign

Cybersecurity News

Guru Baran

Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines, has confirmed it fell victim to a hacking campaign exploiting vulnerabilities in Oracle’s E-Business Suite. The breach, first highlighted by the notorious Clop ransomware group, underscores the growing risks facing enterprise software in the aviation sector. The group, which operates out of Russia-linked networks, has demanded ransoms in cryptocurrency, threatening to leak stolen data on its dark web site if unpaid.

Americas

Western intelligence agencies eye neo-fascist fight clubs: ‘an international white supremacist movement’

The Guardian

Ben Makuch

Security services are monitoring ‘active clubs’ as they move across borders to spread their extremist ideology. A Canadian active club, Nationalist-13, released a video of a national meetup inside Canada on the Telegram app. Using Telegram as leverage to their international links, Nationalist-13 and other active club chapters outside the US have also been promoting the legal defense of Thomas Sewell, an Australian neo-Nazi who once tried to personally recruit the Christchurch mass shooter into one of his past groups.

How Chile embodies AI’s no-win politics

The New York Times

Paul Mozur

Chile has courted investment and seeded talent and is building capacity for AI. The moves offer potential economic growth but threaten the environment and deepen dependence on U.S. tech giants. Chilean officials have proposed a plan to manage new data centers, which has set off protests and, most recently, debates in Parliament. The administration is working to streamline the process for foreign companies to build data centers and integrate A.I. tools into day-to-day governance. Many environmentalists worry about the impact.

North Asia

Japan Steel targets Chinese EV demand for magnesium molding machines

Nikkei Asia

Annu Nishioka

Japan Steel Works is seeking to capture growing demand for powerful injection-molding machines that produce “gigamagnesium” components, targeting Chinese auto suppliers by touting the advantage of the light-weight metal for auto parts. But as Chinese demand grows, Chinese casters are also seeking a share of the market for molding machines for producing magnesium parts.

South Koreans freed from Cambodian scam centres return home under arrest

Al Jazeera

Alastair McCready and News Agencies

Dozens of South Korean nationals who had been detained in Cambodia for alleged involvement in cyberscam operations have been returned home and placed under arrest, according to South Korean authorities. “A total of 64 nationals just arrived at the Incheon international airport on a chartered flight,” the official said. South Korean police have said they will also conduct a joint investigation into the recent death of a college student in Cambodia who was reportedly kidnapped and tortured by a crime ring.

Nearly 60 South Koreans repatriated from Cambodia over alleged scams BBC

Southeast Asia

AI company from UAE plans $2bn data center in Ho Chi Minh City

Nikkei Asia

Lien Hoang

Ho Chi Minh City officials say they are welcoming a $2 billion artificial intelligence data center from G42, a United Arab Emirates-based technology company that the U.S. investigated for Chinese links. The officials said last week that the hyperscale facility would be part of Vietnam’s goal to woo “strategic investors in the field of science and technology.” This year, Vietnam has dispatched top officials, including two vice premiers, on multiple trips to the UAE, where they met with businesses, including G42.

Ukraine – Russia

Giant Russian gas plant suspends intake from Kazakhstan after Ukrainian drone strike

Reuters

Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant, the largest facility of its kind in the world, has been forced to suspend its intake of gas from Kazakhstan after a Ukrainian drone attack, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said. Orenburg regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev had said that the plant had been partially damaged and that the drone strike had caused a fire to break out at a workshop at the plant. The fire was later put out, Russian media outlet Kommersant reported, citing the operator.

Europe

Netherlands curtails intelligence-sharing with US over ‘human rights’

Financial Times

Andy Bounds

The Netherlands has curtailed intelligence co-operation with the US over fears the Trump administration could use it to violate human rights or assist Russia. The Netherlands has been one of the US’s staunchest allies and intelligence partners for decades. Dutch spies helped sabotage Iran’s nuclear programme, including by using an Iranian engineer to plant the Stuxnet computer virus into its systems in 2010. Bart Groothuis, a former head of cyber security at the Dutch defence ministry who is now an MEP, said the two countries had long worked together to take on autocrats.

Europol dismantles SIM farm network powering 49 million fake accounts worldwide

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

Europol announced the disruption of a sophisticated cybercrime-as-a-service platform that operated a SIM farm and enabled its customers to carry out a broad spectrum of crimes ranging from phishing to investment fraud. The coordinated law enforcement effort, dubbed Operation SIMCARTEL, saw 26 searches carried out, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects and the seizure of 1,200 SIM box devices, which contained 40,000 active SIM cards. Five of those detained are Latvian nationals.

Data Act now in force, more data sharing in EU

DigWatch

The EU’s Data Act is now in force, marking a major shift in European data governance. The regulation aims to expand access to industrial and Internet of Things data, giving users greater control over information they generate while maintaining safeguards for trade secrets and privacy. Adopted as part of the EU’s Digital Strategy, the act seeks to promote fair competition, innovation, and public-sector efficiency. It enables individuals and businesses to share co-generated data from connected devices and allows public authorities limited access in emergencies or matters of public interest.

UK

Troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

The Telegraph

Tom Cotterill

British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases,citing an announcement on Monday from British defence minister John Healey. Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain’s most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia. Although the new powers will initially apply only for military sites, the British government was “not ruling out working to extend those powers” to other important sites like airports.

MoD probes claims Russian hackers stole files on bases

BBC

André Rhoden-Paul

The Ministry of Defence is investigating claims Russian hackers stole hundreds of sensitive military documents and published them on the dark web. The files hold details of eight RAF and Royal Navy bases as well as MoD staff names and emails. Maintenance and construction contractor Dodd Group confirmed it suffered a ransomware incident and it was taking the claims “extremely seriously”.

Big Tech

X is changing how it handles links to try and keep you in the app

The Verge

Terrence O’Brien

A good chunk of people probably just don’t return to Twitter at all after following an external link. So the company is collapsing the original post to the bottom, instead of letting the web browser take over the whole screen, and pushing further towards Elon Musk’s vision of X as an “everything app” that you never have to leave. Additionally, Grok will read every post and watch every video to match users with content they’re most likely to find interesting.

Big Tech is paying millions to train teachers on AI, in a push to bring chatbots into classrooms

Associated Press

Jocelyn Gecker

Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are providing millions of dollars for AI training to the American Federation of Teachers, the country’s second-largest teachers union. In exchange, the tech companies have an opportunity to make inroads into schools and win over students in the race for AI dominance. AFT President Randi Weingarten said skepticism guided her negotiations, but the tech industry has something schools lack: deep pockets.

Artificial Intelligence

Over a dozen unis are using AI to catch AI — and getting it wrong

ABC News

Julia Bergin

At least a dozen Australian universities are using AI detection software to catch AI cheating, and they are making mistakes. Across the country, university and Technical and Further Education students shared that their institutions were relying on the tools to put individuals and entire cohorts on notice for academic misconduct.

Misc

An unlikely couple, a doomed affair and their €64mn ransomware scam

Financial Times

Courtney Weaver and Laura Dubois

Everything changed when Timofeeva opened an email from an unknown sender. Clicking on it, she was greeted by a ransom note dotted with spelling mistakes. Her files had been encrypted, it said. To get back access, she would need to pay. The spelling mistakes annoyed her. Timofeeva messaged the email address the hacker had provided, demanding to know the price. “Can’t you at least learn to spell without mistakes?” The spelling mistakes were intentional, designed to ward off antivirus software.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world's premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December.

