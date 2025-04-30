Good morning. It's Wednesday 30th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

The Biden Administration moved aggressively in its final 18 months to convince more than 200 AI technology experts to forgo the private sector for the federal workforce, through what was called the “National AI Talent Surge.” Most of them were quickly pushed out by the new administration. TIME

The Chinese regime enlisted Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, in an intimidation campaign to press a businessman to help in the purge of a top official, documents seen by the Guardian suggest. The Guardian

The French foreign ministry blamed the APT28 hacking group linked to Russia's military intelligence service for targeting or breaching a dozen French entities over the last four years. Bleeping Computer

ASPI

Indonesia is hooked on Huawei

The Strategist

Jascha Ramba Santoso

ASPI now has evidence of Huawei’s extensive dominance in Indonesia’s telecommunication equipment market. Based on an overview of major capital expenditure by some of Indonesia’s key telecommunications operators—XL, Indosat and Smartfren—we have found that 70 percent of their network equipment in 2024 came from Huawei.

Australia's AI leap, a new opportunity for cooperation with South Korea to open up

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency

Yeojin Lee

South Korea and Australia have a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' and are strengthening cooperation in key technology areas such as AI, quantum computing, and communication. The two countries are also jointly participating in the establishment of AI standards through ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42 (International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Committee 1/Subcommitee 42) and are focusing on building AI systems with built-in interoperability, transparency and security.

World

How the tech brain drain is benefiting China and the EU

Forbes

Tim Bajarin

Not long after President Trump and DOGE began to lay off or fire thousands of U.S. scientists, it became clear that these formerly employed were ripe for other countries to poach for their own programs. Ironically, the U.S. invests in educating these scientists, but short-term funding cuts turn that investment into a loss for America and a gain for China and the EU.

Australia

Illegal betting website Polymarket paying TikTokers to promote election gambling

Crikey

Cam Wilson

An illegal gambling company is paying Australian TikTok and Instagram creators to promote Australian federal election bets. Polymarket is a US-based company that offers “prediction markets” for people to bet cryptocurrency on the outcomes of just about anything: sports matches, pop-culture milestones and, of course, political contests. Now this coverage extends to the Australian federal election.

YouTube pockets $16.5m as major parties splash on campaign ads

Capital Brief

John Buckley

YouTube has already pulled in more than $16.5 million in political advertising during this federal election campaign, with both Labor and the Coalition roughly doubling their 2022 spend on video across Google’s platforms. The video-sharing site has become a major target for political parties and lobby groups this election cycle, as the major parties work to close the gap on the $5.11 million poured into the platform by Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots Party over the past month.

China

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma implicated in intimidation campaign by Chinese regime

The Guardian

Maeve McClenaghan and Tom Burgis

The Chinese regime enlisted Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, in an intimidation campaign to press a businessman to help in the purge of a top official, documents seen by the Guardian suggest. The businessman, who can be named only as “H” for fear of reprisals against his family still in China, faced a series of threats from the Chinese state, in an attempt to get him to return home from France, where he was living.

Is China pulling ahead in the quest for fusion energy?

IEEE Spectrum

Tom Clynes

Universities and labs in Hefei, Mianyang, and Nanchang are training a generation of physicists and engineers to lead in fusion science. The United States still leads in scientific creativity and startup diversity, but the U.S. fusion effort remains comparatively fragmented. During the Biden administration, the U.S. government invested about $800 million annually in fusion research. China, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, is investing up to $1.5 billion per year—although some analysts say that the amount could be twice as high.

USA

Trump pushes out AI experts hired by Biden

TIME

Brian Bennett

The Biden Administration moved aggressively in its final 18 months to convince more than 200 AI technology experts to forgo the private sector for the federal workforce, through what was called the “National AI Talent Surge.” The new hires were deployed throughout the government and used AI to find ways to reduce Social Security wait times, simplify tax filings, and help veterans track their medical care. Most of them were quickly pushed out by the new administration, multiple former federal officials tell TIME.

Nvidia’s Trump worries go far beyond China

The Wall Street Journal

Dan Gallagher and Asa Fitch

The Trump administration’s recent ban on sales of Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence chips for the Chinese market has crimped the company’s growth potential and created an opportunity for competitors such as Huawei Technologies. In less than a month’s time, some of the most significant restrictions on AI computing power to date will come into effect. Those curbs—the “AI-diffusion” rules—place caps on how many AI chips can be sold in a swath of countries. These include many considered friendly to the U.S., such as Israel, Switzerland, India and Saudi Arabia.

Trump officials eye changes to Biden's AI chip export rule, sources say

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

The Trump administration is working on changes to a Biden-era rule that would limit global access to AI chips, including possibly doing away with its splitting the world into tiers that help determine how many advanced semiconductors a country can obtain, three sources familiar with the matter said. The sources said the plans were still under discussion and warned they could change. But if enacted, removing the tiers could open the door to using U.S. chips as an even more powerful negotiating tool in trade talks.

Nvidia denies China joint venture report after CEO’s whirlwind visit to Beijing, Shanghai

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Taiwanese tech media Digitimes reported on Monday that Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang was considering establishing a joint venture in mainland China to maintain the operations of the company’s CUDA computing platform, as well as other business interests in the country, which contributed US$17.1 billon in company revenues in the previous financial year. An Nvidia representative denied the report on Tuesday.

New York bans smartphones in schools, joining national movement

The New York Times

Troy Closson

New York will require schools statewide to ban smartphone use during school hours, joining a national movement aimed at preventing compulsive social media use and distractions that interfere with school work, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week. New York’s move follows the lead of roughly a dozen other states including California, Louisiana and Virginia that have moved in recent years to require districts to limit phone use.

Trump’s tariffs put China’s e-commerce superpowers to the test

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

The battlefield mind-set has become the norm for a vast number of Chinese people engaged in the business of online selling to the United States. The threat they face from the tariffs is immense: The United States is China’s biggest export market for online trade, making up more than one-third of sales, according to official Chinese data. Qiu Leisi, 36, who plans to open an online store selling plus-size clothing to retailers in the United States and Europe, said she would simply pass the expense of the tariffs on to her customers.

Tesla won’t have to report as many Level 2 crashes after Trump’s rule change

The Verge

Andrew J. Hawkins

Last week, the US Department of Transportation announced a major change to the Biden-era rule that requires automakers and tech companies to report crashes that involve fully or partially autonomous vehicles. Under the revised rules, companies will no longer have to report certain crashes, such as those involving a vehicle equipped with a Level 2 advanced driver assist system that resulted in a tow-away, but no injuries, fatalities, or airbag deployments. One company that stands to benefit from the rule change is Tesla.

North Asia

Taiwan sets up platform for coordinated response to undersea cable disruptions

South China Morning Post

Lawrence Chung

Taiwan has launched a platform to help respond to disruptions to undersea cables, amid accusations by Taipei that Beijing is behind recent incidents that posed a threat to the island’s communications. The new Regional Response Platform for Submarine Cable Security was unveiled following a multi-agency meeting on Monday in Pingtung, a county in southern Taiwan.

Taiwan now comes after TSMC’s “technology transfer” attempts

WCCF Tech

Muhammad Zuhair

Trump, with his "tariff technique", has managed to attract TSMC to invest over $100 billion in the nation, but the growing influence of the US has apparently made Taiwan officials worried, who are now pursuing an amendment in the law to ensure that the production of the latest-generation of processes remains exclusive to Taiwan, instead of going to a foreign entity.

SK Telecom cyberattack: Free SIM replacements for 25 million customers

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

South Korean mobile provider SK Telecom has announced free SIM card replacements to its 25 million mobile customers following a recent USIM data breach, but only 6 million cards are available through May. The main risk from this breach is the potential for threat actors to perform unauthorized number ports to cloned SIM cards, known as "SIM swapping."

Hitachi Vantara takes servers offline after Akira ransomware attack

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi, was forced to take servers offline over the weekend to contain an Akira ransomware attack. The company provides data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management, and ransomware recovery services to government entities and some of the world's biggest brands, including BMW, Telefónica, T-Mobile, and China Telecom.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia to keep EV battery goal after LG-led JV’s ‘very significant’ exit

South China Morning Post

Resty Woro Yuniar

China is strengthening its hold on Indonesia’s electric vehicle battery sector after a South Korean consortium led by LG announced its exit from a US$7.7 billion project to build a full EV battery supply chain in the Southeast Asian country. LG’s move—seen by analysts as a blow to Indonesia’s aspirations to become a regional batteries hub—has prompted Beijing-backed Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to step in as the project’s new leader.

Europe

France ties Russian APT28 hackers to 12 cyberattacks on French orgs

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Today, the French foreign ministry blamed the APT28 hacking group linked to Russia's military intelligence service for targeting or breaching a dozen French entities over the last four years. "France condemns in the strongest terms the use by the Russian military intelligence service of the APT28 attack procedure, which has led to several cyber attacks against French interests," a statement released on Tuesday says.

Spain and Portugal power outage: what caused it, and was there a cyber-attack?

The Guardian

Jasper Jolly

Spain, Portugal and some of south-west France suffered a massive power cut on Monday, with major cities including Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon among those affected. The European Council president, António Costa, who was Portugal’s prime minister from 2015 to 2024, said “there is no evidence that it was a cyber-attack”, but cautioned that the ultimate cause was still unclear.

Alarm over EU plan to use Horizon funding for defence

Times Higher Education

Emily Dixon

Plans to break with a 40-year tradition and allow dual-use and defence-related projects to be funded under Horizon Europe have been branded “unacceptable” by leading research universities. The European Commission is seeking to amend European Union regulations concerning the €95.5 billion programme, which currently only funds research limited to civil applications.

Africa

A giant in Africa takes baby steps in digital government

GovInsider

Amit Roy Choudhury

Straddling the centre of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo is a huge country, the largest in the geographic region and the 11th largest in the world. When GovInsider caught up with DRC’s Minister of Post, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, H.E. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, in Singapore recently, he emphasised the country’s ambitions to digitalise its government services.

Big Tech

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink

Nikkei Asia

The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida on Monday, kicking off the long-delayed deployment of an internet-from-space network that will rival SpaceX's Starlink. The satellites are the first of 3,236 that Amazon plans to send into low-Earth orbit for Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort unveiled in 2019 to beam broadband internet to consumers, businesses and governments around the world -- customers SpaceX has courted for years with its powerful Starlink business.

Amazon pours cold water on report saying it will show how tariffs affect each product’s price

Fortune

Dave Smith and Jason Del Rey

Amazon told Fortune it denies a report saying it would start showing how much Trump’s tariffs affect the price of each product it sells. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon over the reported plan earlier Tuesday, calling it a “hostile and political act.” Amazon said the idea was only ever considered for the low-cost Amazon Haul section of the site and won’t be implemented.

Artificial Intelligence

Alibaba launches new Qwen LLMs in China’s latest open-source AI breakthrough

CNBC

Dylan Butts

Alibaba released the next generation of its open-sourced large language models, Qwen3, on Tuesday — and experts are calling it yet another breakthrough in China’s booming open-source artificial intelligence space. In a statement to CNBC, Wei Sun, principal analyst of artificial intelligence at Counterpoint Research, said the Qwen3 series is a “significant breakthrough—not just for its best-in-class performance” but also for several features that point to the “application potential of the models.”

Meta launches standalone AI app in bid to compete with ChatGPT

Bloomberg

Riley Griffin

Meta Platforms Inc. released a new standalone artificial intelligence app on Tuesday in a bid to compete with other popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI assistant, called Meta AI, is built on the back of the company’s large language model technology, called Llama, and was already available across the company’s various social apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. With the new standalone app, users can access Meta AI without going through Meta’s other products.

Meta says its Llama AI models have been downloaded 1.2B times

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

In mid-March, Meta said that its “open” AI model family, Llama, hit 1 billion downloads, up from 650 million downloads as of early December 2024. On Tuesday at its inaugural LlamaCon developer conference, Meta revealed that figure has reached 1.2 billion downloads.

Misc

Bitcoin mining is no longer worth it

Gizmodo

AJ Dellinger

After a dip that coincided with when the stock market crashed (remember when Bitcoin was supposed to be a hedge against market volatility?), the cryptocurrency is pushing back up toward its all-time high. Despite that, it seems that mining for the cryptocurrency is no longer worth it, even for some larger mining operations. According to data recently published by CoinShares, the cost of electricity and computational power needed to mine for Bitcoin now often exceeds the actual value of the coin.

Research

Government hackers are leading the use of attributed zero-days, Google says

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Hackers working for governments were responsible for the majority of attributed zero-day exploits used in real-world cyberattacks last year, per new research from Google. Google’s report said that the number of zero-day exploits — referring to security flaws that were unknown to the software makers at the time hackers abused them — had dropped from 98 exploits in 2023 to 75 exploits in 2024. But the report noted that of the proportion of zero-days that Google could attribute — meaning identifying the hackers who were responsible for exploiting them — at least 23 zero-day exploits were linked to government-backed hackers.

The ever-evolving threat of the Russian-speaking cybercriminal underground

Trend Micro

Fyodor Yarochkin, Vladimir Kropotov, and Robert McArdle

The Russian-speaking cybercriminal underground remains the most sophisticated, resilient, and impactful ecosystems within the global cybercrime landscape. The underground and its participants exhibit several defining characteristics, such as the use of advanced tools and techniques, specialized forums and marketplaces dedicated to numerous services (both virtual and physical), plus a deeply ingrained culture of secrecy and collaboration. Over the years, it has consistently been at the forefront of cybercriminal innovation, pioneering new attack methods that other threat actors eventually adopted.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.