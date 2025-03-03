Good morning. It's Tuesday, 4th of March.

China’s ambassador warned Australia against prohibiting DeepSeek, a new Chinese platform facing scrutiny over data privacy. Officials fear potential security risks, while Beijing insists a ban would harm relations. This concerns foreign technology, prompting tensions amid debates over regulation and national security. News.com.au

Senior US officials announced a temporary suspension of certain ongoing cyber operations targeting Russia, citing escalating tensions and potential retaliation. The measure aims to reduce risks, ensure diplomatic efforts remain open, and reflect President Biden’s caution in employing digital warfare during disputes, considering global implications. CNN

Deepseek claims to have large theoretical profit margins by leveraging advanced technology, yet these assertions remain speculative. The company’s estimates rely on ideal conditions, ignoring operational complexities, competition, market volatility, and regulatory pressures. Investors remain cautious about overestimating profits that may never fully materialize. Bloomberg

ASPI

Amusing ourselves to death

The Strategist

Justin Bassi

Forty years ago, in a seminal masterpiece titled Amusing Ourselves to Death, US author Neil Postman warned that we had entered a brave new world in which people were enslaved by television and other technology-driven entertainment. The threat of subjugation comes not from the oppressive arm of authoritarian regimes and concentration camps but from our own willing submission and surrender.

Australia

Big issue with DeepSeek exposed after China envoy warns Australia against ban

News.com.au

Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer and Harshil Siyani

DeepSeek’s AI model is cheaper to run and more accessible than American rival ChatGPT, but basic testing has uncovered features that could shape how thousands of start-ups jumping on it could portray China. Restrictions on topics deemed sensitive by Beijing were swiftly revealed after DeepSeek’s market-shattering app launch.

Beijing’s top diplomat warns against Albanese govt's attempt to ‘overstretch’ national security with DeepSeek AI ban while Chinese warships circle mainland

Sky News

Laurence Karacsony

China’s top diplomat has continued to heap criticism on Australia after the Albanese government banned the AI chatbot DeepSeek from government devices on national security grounds in early February. The mandatory direction from the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, delivered under the Protective Security Policy Framework, which came into effect immediately, was lashed by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Social media platforms could face $50m fines if Australian children access adult content on their sites

The Guardian

Ben Smee

Social media and technology companies would have six months to implement a suite of new measures to restrict Australian children from accessing adult content online, or face fines up to $50m, under proposed new codes developed by the industry.

US tech expert has warned Australia to be wary of Elon Musk and his Starlink satellite network

Herald Sun

Emma Kirk

A US tech expert has warned Australia the world’s richest man Elon Musk “could do what wanted” with his Starlink satellite internet network and wouldn’t put it pass him to meddle in Australia’s affairs. US journalist Kara Swisher, who has written about the internet since 1994, was a guest on the ABC’s QandA program on Monday.

China

When even China markets start to ignore Trump

Bloomberg

Shuli Ren

Chinese tech stocks are remarkably resilient this year, in a challenge to the lasting power of US exceptionalism. Is it the lull before the storm, or has the tempest lost its destructive power? China’s tech stock rally is remarkably resilient considering the blizzard of tariffs President Donald Trump is unleashing on Beijing.

How China pulled ahead to become the world leader in electric vehicles

The Washington Post

Christian Shepherd

In the manufacturing heartlands of eastern China, Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town stands as a monument to the country’s decade-long march to dominance in electric cars. Launched in 2015, the “town” is an industrial zone with ambition: Its fancy apartments and parks dedicated to “automotive culture” abut giant factories, so that workers might live and lead the electric vehicle revolution that would upend global car markets.

China's Honor announces $10 billion investment in AI devices

Reuters

Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Honor will spend $10 billion over the next five years on developing AI for its devices as the former Huawei unit prepares for a public listing, its CEO James Li said on Sunday. The Shenzhen-based company aims to expand from being primarily a smartphone company and develop a system of AI-powered PCs, tablets and wearables, Li said in a speech at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

USA

US suspends offensive cyber operations against Russia, senior US official says

CNN

Jim Sciutto and Sean Lyngaas

The US has suspended operations and planning for offensive cyber operations against Russia, a senior US official told CNN. The suspension is “a major blow,” the official said, especially since planning for such operations takes time and research to carry out. The concern, the official said, is that the pause on offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the US more vulnerable to potential cyberattacks from Moscow, which has a formidable cadre of hackers capable of disrupting US critical infrastructure and collecting sensitive intelligence.

Containment can’t win the U.S-China tech race alone

Foreign Policy

Stefanie Kam Li Yee

As U.S.-China tech competition heats up, Washington is slowly recognizing that gaining a first-mover advantage in critical technologies may be more vital than protecting its existing edges. At present, the U.S. national strategy aims to slow down its competitors and look to the effectiveness of stronger export controls, stricter enforcement, and measures to block strategic transfers to rivals. Yet as supply chains become more diverse and complex, the range of options to evade such sanctions grows—and the role of third-party intermediaries becomes more critical.

Trump names Bitcoin and others as part of coming ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’

The Verge

Wes Davis

In a pair of social media posts today, President Donald Trump named some cryptocurrencies he says will be part of a Crypto Strategic Reserve being created by an executive order he signed in January. Those include Bitcoin and Ether, which he says “will be the heart of the Reserve.”

Crypto prices rally after Trump backs five coins for 'crypto reserve'

BBC

Max Matza

US President Donald Trump has revealed the names of five cryptocurrencies that he says he'd like to be included in a new strategic reserve to make the US "the Crypto Capital of the World". The market prices of the five coins he named - Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano - all swiftly jumped after the announcement.

North Asia

AUKUS sounds out Japan for joint research on AI drones

Nikkei Asia

Shinnosuke Nagatomi And Rintaro Tobita

The AUKUS security grouping has approached Japan with a proposal to conduct joint research on developing artificial intelligence for aerial drones that would accompany Tokyo's next-generation fighter jets, Nikkei has learned. Defense officials from the three AUKUS members -- Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. -- communicated their interest in the joint research as part of a larger initiative to collaborate on advanced technology.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s foreign agent law proposal could severely impact civil society and media freedom

The Diplomat

Albert Otkjær

As Kazakhstan debates stricter regulations on foreign-funded NGOs and media, some organizations are already closing down due to the freeze on USAID funding. Given the recent freeze of USAID funding in January, such legislation could further impact Kazakh civil society. Additionally, new regulations might target media outlets like RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, Radio Azattyk, which Smirnova accused of portraying Kazakhstan in a consistently negative light.

Southeast Asia

China’s EV makers are facing a reality check in Southeast Asia

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

On a recent Thursday morning in Hanoi, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. began the day with a showroom devoid of customers. Just a few kilometers away, a dealership for upstart Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto Ltd. was buzzing, with would-be buyers pouring over new models.

South Asia

India's top telco plans cloud PCs for its 475 million subscribers

The Record by Recorded Future

Simon Sharwood

India’s top telco Reliance Jio , which boasts over 460 million subscribers, will soon introduce a cloud PC. Company chair Akash M Ambani on Saturday revealed the plan at Mumbai Tech Week. He said the device would be device-agnostic and require a user-provided screen.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia capitalizes on development of Artificial Intelligence in its military strategy

The Jamestown Foundation

Sergey Sukhankin

Russia has significantly increased its investment in artificial intelligence, allocating a substantial portion of its state budget toward AI-driven military research. This funding aims to enhance Russia’s technological edge in modern warfare, particularly in AI-enabled military applications. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine marked the first major conflict with widespread AI use. Ukraine, supported by U.S. AI firms, successfully countered Russian forces, prompting Russia to accelerate AI integration in command systems, drones, and air defense networks.

Europe

Big Tech shares millions of user accounts with US authorities, report finds

Euro News

Anna Desmarais

A new analysis from Swiss privacy firm Proton found that government-backed requests for user data from Apple, Google, and Meta have increased. Big Tech companies hand over the personal data of millions of their users to US authorities, a new analysis has found. The Swiss privacy company Protonanalysed public data fromGoogle,Apple, andMeta transparency reports regarding the number of user accounts that have been shared with US authorities between 2014 and 2024.

UK

UK launches investigation into TikTok, Reddit over children's personal data practices

Reuters

Britain's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, on Monday launched an investigation into how TikTok, and online image sharing website Imgur safeguard children's privacy. Social media companies use complex algorithms to prioritise content and keep users engaged. However, the fact that they amplify similar content can lead to children being influenced by increasing amounts of harmful material.

TikTok investigated over use of children's data

BBC

Tom Gerken

The UK data watchdog has launched what it calls a "major investigation" into TikTok's use of children's personal information. The Information Commissioner's Office will inspect the way in which the social media platform uses the data of 13 to 17-year-olds to recommend further content to them.

Africa

South Africa challenges US tech giants

ET Edge Insights

Tamanna Singh

South Africa is challenging the US through not just one but two aspects: first, by showing openness to the nuclear power deal with Russia and Iran, and now the tech challenge. South Africa has made a bold move against the tech giants Google, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Big Tech

TSMC to unveil $100bn investment in advanced manufacturing in the US

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will unveil an investment of $100bn in advanced manufacturing in the US, in an effort to ward off possible tariffs on chips from Taiwan. A Trump administration official said that the world’s largest chipmaker would make the announcement on Monday, as chief executive CC Wei meets the US president at the White House.

A.I. start-up anthropic closes deal that values it at $61.5 Billion

The NewYork Times

Cade Metz

The artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic said on Monday that it had completed a new fund-raising deal that valued the company at $61.5 billion, up from about $16 billion a little more than a year ago. Led by the venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, the new round will pump an additional $3.5 billion into the company. Since its founding in 2021, Anthropic has raised more than $14.8 billion from venture firms like Menlo Ventures and tech giants like Amazon, Google and Salesforce.

Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek’s ‘theoretical’ profit margins are just that

Bloomberg

Catherine Thorbecke

Companies that want to make money from AI have to do a much better job explaining why customers should pay for these services. The Chinese artificial intelligence startup that rocked global markets earlier this year with its low-cost and high-performance AI models has outlined a potential path to major profitability. The transparency is laudable — even if the operating word is “potential.”

DeepSeek claims ‘theoretical’ profit margins of 545%

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek recently declared that its AI models could be very profitable — with some asterisks. In a post on X, DeepSeek boasted that its online services have a “cost profit margin” of 545%. However, that margin is calculated based on “theoretical income.”

Getting macro-ready for the AI race

East Asia Forum

Amit Singh and Adam Triggs

Policymakers must take advantage of the AI boom by encouraging greater savings and more efficient service delivery, fostering competition for global capital, streamlining financial regulations to direct savings where needed, and prioritising workforce mobility and skill development for thriving AI industries.

The Israeli startup tackling AI's unpredictable behavior

CTech

Omer Kabir

A young Israeli startup founded last year, Qualifire, is confident it has the solution to these problems and can remove the barriers preventing the widespread adoption of GenAI-based chatbots in organizational environments for complex and sensitive tasks. It is doing this, in large part, through the use of what it calls “once upon a time” artificial intelligence – machine learning.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.