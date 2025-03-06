Good morning. It's Friday 7th of March.

ASPI

As Trump sacks scientists, let’s hire them. His drain is our brain gain

The Sydney Morning Herald

Danielle Cave

In the science and technology sector, these early cuts may be just the beginning. Believe it or not, there is enormous opportunity for Australia in this unusual situation. If the government acts quickly, this is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity. Australia should take a two-pronged approach. We should attract some of our best and brightest back home from places like Silicon Valley while also offering fast-track visas to top US-based scientists and researchers who are newly out of a job.

China

China steps up support for tech sector as AI enthusiasm soars

Bloomberg

China is planning to increase support for its technology companies as the sector makes rapid advances in artificial intelligence. A new bond platform will be created to help tech firms issue debt onshore and use the proceeds for innovation, project financing, and mergers and acquisitions, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a briefing Thursday. China will also expand a tech industry re-lending program to as much as 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) from 500 billion yuan, he said.

The obscure social media app beloved by China’s tech scene

Rest of World

Caiwei Chen

Launched in 2015 as an information aggregator, Jike has since grown into a social media platform indispensable to young Chinese tech workers. It combines the timely discourse of Twitter and the interest-based communities of Reddit: On the Jike app, users can follow each other and join discussion “circles”’ centered around specific topics (popular ones include “AI Exploration Club,” “Reality Show Lovers,” and “A Regular Day as a Product Manager”).

USA

State Dept. to use AI to revoke visas of foreign students who appear "pro-Hamas"

Axios

Marc Caputo

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is launching an AI-fueled "Catch and Revoke" effort to cancel the visas of foreign nationals who appear to support Hamas or other designated terror groups, senior State Department officials tell Axios. The effort — which includes AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media accounts — marks a dramatic escalation in the U.S. government's policing of foreign nationals' conduct and speech. The reviews of social media accounts are particularly looking for evidence of alleged terrorist sympathies expressed after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, officials say.

US Immigration Service wants to review applicants’ social media accounts

Forbes

Siladitya Ray

Immigration authorities on Wednesday outlined a proposal seeking to access and review the social media accounts of any person applying for citizenship, residency or asylum in the U.S., in a move that they argue is necessary to comply with one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Former top NSA cyber official: Probationary firings ‘devastating’ to cyber, national security

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

Rob Joyce emphasized during a House hearing how important probationary employees are to NSA efforts to counter China and other threats in cyberspace. “Part of the defense is also having expertise and capacity in the government,” Joyce said. “I want to raise my grave concerns that the aggressive threats to cut U.S. government probationary employees will have a devastating impact on the cybersecurity and our national security.”

TikTok hasn't negotiated with prospective buyers as deadline looms

Axios

Dan Primack

TikTok has less than one month until its U.S. lifeline expires, but sources say there still haven't been negotiations between its Chinese owner and prospective buyers. Suitors are increasingly frustrated by their inability to get under TikTok's hood, in terms of both finances and technology. There also has been some confusion as to who is actually in charge of Trump administration negotiations for the deal.

US House panel subpoenas Alphabet over content moderation

Reuters

Jody Godoy

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Alphabet on Thursday seeking its communications with former President Joe Biden's administration about content moderation policies. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican, also asked the YouTube parent company for similar communications with companies and groups outside government, according to a copy of the subpoena seen by Reuters.

Sanctions on China-based hacker and data broker

US State Department

Tammy Bruce

As evidenced by today’s, and previous announcements, China offers safe harbor for private sector companies that conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States and its partners. The Chinese Communist Party also appears to contract them with varying degrees of control and effectiveness. China-backed malicious cyber actors continue to be one of the greatest and most persistent threats to U.S. national security.

Americas

China, Russia will 'very likely' use AI to target Canadian voters: Intelligence agency

CBC News

Catharine Tunney

Canada's cyber intelligence agency is warning that countries including China, Russia and Iran will "very likely" lean on artificial intelligence to try and interfere in the upcoming federal election and mislead voters. In a report assessing threats to Canada's democratic process in the upcoming year, the Communications Security Establishment said those known hostile actors are looking to use AI to fuel disinformation campaigns or launch hacking operations.

North Asia

Taiwan’s president tries to ease fears over U.S. chip investment

The New York Times

Chris Buckley Meaghan Tobin and Amy Chang Chien

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan on Thursday sought to reassure his citizens that a plan by a Taiwanese chip giant to spend $100 billion in the United States would benefit the island, after the company’s pledge this week raised concerns at home. TSMC executives have previously insisted that the company would keep its most advanced factories in Taiwan. The company has invested billions growing deep roots and a network of highly specialized suppliers in Taiwan. While it has opened new factories in Japan and Arizona, its most cutting-edge chips are still made in Taiwan.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam-based fund launches $1.5bn data center project

Nikkei Asia

For the project, called the SAM DigitalHub, SAM partnered with the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), a major industrial park developer supported by both governments, securing a 50-hectare plot in southern Binh Duong province inside VSIP 3. The data center is expected to begin operating within two years.

South & Central Asia

We're evolving to counter cyber threats, drones: India's CISF Chief

WION News

Sidharth MP

The Central Industrial Security Force which guards India's spaceport, nuclear power plants, airports, seaports, Parliament and similar vital facilities, has established a group of domain experts to counter rapidly-evolving challenges such as drones, cyber-attacks, aviation security threats, among others, said the agency's chief.

Indian women pilot farm drones, earning a living and some independence

Reuters

Sunil Kataria

A group of women in rural India has found an unexpected path to earn an income and some independence: operating drones for agricultural uses such as crop spraying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government launched the so-called "Drone Didi" or "Drone Sisters" initiative in 2023 and so far 500 drones have been distributed, the Agriculture Ministry said in parliament in December. The programme equips women-led self-help groups with drones to provide agricultural services, aiming to empower them and enhance agricultural efficiency. It has a target of distributing 15,000 such devices.

UK

Banks to pay customers millions after month's worth of IT outages

BBC

Graham Fraser

Nine major banks and building societies operating in the UK accumulated at least 803 hours - the equivalent of 33 days - of tech outages in the past two years, figures published by a group of MPs show. In his submission to the committee, Vim Maru - the chief executive of Barclays UK - said the January outage was caused by a software problem with their system, and the incident was not due to a cyber-attack "or any other malicious activity".

Africa

Microsoft to invest $300 million more in South Africa's AI infrastructure

Reuters

Nqobile Dludla

Microsoft will invest an additional 5.4 billion rand (USD $296.81 million) by the end of 2027 to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in South Africa to meet the growing demand for the company's Azure services in the region. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said at an event in Johannesburg on Thursday that the world's biggest software maker would pay for technical certification exams for 50,000 individuals in high-demand digital skills.

Gender & Women in Tech

Leadership, mentorship, inclusion and action can unlock the true potential of women in tech

WION News

Vasuta Agarwal

In an evolving workplace, women are reshaping leadership, driving innovation, and redefining success. Yet, challenges remain—unconscious biases, lack of representation at the top, and the ongoing battle of self-advocacy.

Big Tech

Elon Musk and China chase humanoid dreams with echoes of EV buildup

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou

Chinese authorities are pushing humanoid robots as the next big thing after electric vehicles. This gives them a common cause with Tesla boss and Donald Trump confidant Elon Musk, with observers foreseeing a potential repeat of the way his company helped catalyze China's EV industry.

Russian crypto exchange Garantex seized by law enforcement operation

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

The U.S. Secret Service, working with a coalition of international law enforcement agencies, has taken down and seized the website of Garantex, a Russian cryptocurrency exchange accused of being associated with darknet markets and ransomware hackers. On Thursday, the official Garantex website was replaced with a notice saying the exchange’s domain has been seized by the Secret Service following a warrant by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek effect' brings big new security challenges, Cisco says

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li

By kicking off a boom in AI inference development, the emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek has led to a "profound challenge in security and safety" for the tech industry, according to an executive with Cisco Systems, one of the world's leading networking and security solutions providers.

Misc

Why the fight against online extremism keeps failing

Time

Tamar Mitts

Our approach to fighting online hate and extremism focuses too often on individual platforms—Facebook, X, YouTube, or TikTok—and too little on the fragmentation of content moderation across the internet. Historically, when governments scrutinize “Big Tech” and platforms tighten their moderation rules, extremist movements disperse to smaller or alternative platforms. Fewer rules and smaller trust-and-safety teams mean more opportunity to radicalize a dedicated audience while still testing ways to sneak back into bigger platforms.

Events & Podcasts

Disinformation and foreign interference: securing WA's future.

Perth USAsia Centre

Alana Ford

In an era where information flows freely and rapidly, disinformation and foreign interference have emerged as significant threats to Australia’s economy, democratic institutions and societal stability. The digital revolution has amplified the speed, precision, and scale of these campaigns, making them more pervasive and sophisticated than ever. The digital revolution has amplified the speed, precision, and scale of these campaigns, making them more pervasive and sophisticated than ever. And right now, the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia, faces heightened risks due to its open information environments and complex geopolitical dynamics.

The future of voice acting in the age of AI

Responsible Bytes

Zena Assaad

In this episode of Responsible Bytes, host Dr. Zena Assaad speaks with voice actor Rhiannon Moushall about the evolving landscape of voice acting in the age of AI. They discuss the impact of AI on the industry, the importance of the human element in voice acting, and the ethical considerations surrounding AI-generated content.

AI is transforming geopolitics

Newlines Magazine

Faisal Al Yafai and Bruno Maçães

The global geopolitical landscape is changing, but not because of armies squaring up against each other on the battlefield, or even superpowers trading threats backed up by nuclear weapons. Bruno Maçães is a former politician and New Statesman columnist. He is also the author of “World Builders: Technology and the New Geopolitics.” On this week’s episode of The Lede, he tells New Lines’ Faisal Al Yafai how the battle lines are being drawn in a virtual world, and how the builders of the strongest AI language models will be the true power brokers of the future.

