China has told foreign companies not to hoard rare earths as fears about Beijing’s export curbs drive up demand for the metals vital in a range of critical technologies. Financial Times

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would announce tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductor chips in coming weeks . Reuters

Greens Senator David Shoebridge is warning neither Labor or the Coalition have been willing to engage on almost any effective tech policy, as the government prepares to “let rip” on AI and a social media ban he says will do more harm than good. InnovationAus

Australia

‘Incredibly dangerous’: Govt looks to dump proposed AI Act

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Greens Senator David Shoebridge is warning neither Labor or the Coalition have been willing to engage on almost any effective tech policy, as the government prepares to “let rip” on AI and a social media ban he says will do more harm than good. Senator Shoebridge, who holds the party’s Digital Rights & IT portfolio, on Sunday attacked the government for dumping former Industry minister Ed Husic and, reportedly, his project to put legislated requirements on high-risk AI.

Judge sprays lawyers for filing error-riddled AI papers during murder hearing

9News

Emily Woods

A judge has slammed lawyers acting for a boy accused of murder for filing misleading information with the courts after failing to check documents created using artificial intelligence. "It is not acceptable for AI to be used unless the product of that use is independently and thoroughly verified," Justice James Elliott told the Supreme Court in Melbourne. The documents related to a 16-year-old boy, who was today found not guilty by way of mental impairment over the murder a 41-year-old woman in Abbotsford in April 2023.

Senior lawyer apologises after filing AI-generated submissions in Victorian murder case ABC News

DTA flags AI ‘PoC hell’ as emerging APS risk

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Federal government agencies may have barely scratched the surface with artificial intelligence, but those that have are increasingly finding themselves trapped in a cycle of endless proof of concept projects. That’s according to the deputy head of the Digital Transformation Agency, Lucy Poole, who has flagged the emerging risk across the Australian Public Service as AI experimentation ramps up. Speaking at the ServiceNow Federal Forum in Canberra last week, Ms Poole said the public sector’s natural aversion to risk, as well as the lingering effects of the Robodebt scandal on trust, were dampening public sector confidence with AI.

ATO weighs up adopting AI to assist 800 core developers with programming

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

The Australian Taxation Office is weighing up adopting AI for its core developers, allowing them to use the technology to speed up their workflows and help them eliminate common programming roadblocks. The ATO said the AI coding tool it’s looking at will free up its 800 core developers from trivial tasks and will assist with bug fixes, code suggestions, codebase refactors across platforms and automated test and script generation, allowing them to “focus on higher value work”.

Meet Matilda, Australia’s answer to ChatGPT

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

Maincode, the start-up taking on the challenge of building Australia’s answer to OpenAI and ChatGPT, has revealed the first details of its plans, including the name of its flagship platform: Matilda. The company is bankrolled by the billionaire founder of online casino giant Stake.com, Ed Craven, and run by its founder and chief executive Dave Lemphers.

Teddy trackers, hacked doorbell cams and spyware: surge in DV technology abuse

The Sydney Morning Herald

Amber Schultz and Clare Sibthorpe

Technology-facilitated abuse crimes have surged and perpetrators are getting creative with technology and even confronting victims from within prison. Police say they’ve seen examples of doorbell cameras being used to survey victims, toys gifted to children containing covert cameras, and AirTags hidden in car doors to track movement. The disturbing examples were shared as police charged 865 people with 2028 offences in their Operation Amarok XI raids, a statewide crackdown on high-risk domestic violence perpetrators.

China

China cracks down on foreign companies stockpiling rare earths

Financial Times

Joe Leahy and Ryan McMorrow

China has told foreign companies not to hoard rare earths as fears about Beijing’s export curbs drive up demand for the metals vital in a range of critical technologies. Beijing is warning buyers they are at risk of greater supply restrictions if they stockpile rare earths and derived products such as magnets used in electric motors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at China's 'robot Olympics'

Reuters

Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

China kicked off the three-day long World Humanoid Robot Games on Friday, looking to showcase its advances in artificial intelligence and robotics with 280 teams from 16 countries. Robots competed in sports such as track and field, and table tennis, as well as tackled robot-specific challenges from sorting medicines and handling materials to cleaning services. Teams came from countries including the United States, Germany and Brazil, with 192 representing universities and 88 from private enterprises such as China's Unitree and Fourier Intelligence.

USA

Trump says he will set tariffs on steel and semiconductor chips in coming weeks

Reuters

Steve Holland

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would announce tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductor chips in coming weeks. "I'll be setting tariffs next week and the week after on steel and on, I would say, chips," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. He said the rates would be lower at the start to allow companies to build up domestic manufacturing in the U.S., rising sharply later, following a pattern he has also outlined for tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

US-China trade truce fuels bets on mainland's high-tech supply chain

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

Investors are ramping up bets on Chinese makers of precision parts, optical transceivers and circuit boards for American companies as a trade truce with the U.S. has stimulated locals' willingness to buy into the mainland's high-tech supply chain. On Tuesday, Beijing and Washington agreed to extend the 90-day truce deal known as the Geneva agreement for another three months until November. The move was widely expected, and it is not a resolution of the trade war. Yet, major stock markets around the world, including those in China, still rose.

Democrats decry move by Pentagon to pause $800 million in nearly done software projects

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

Democrats took aim at the Trump administration after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Navy and Air Force were poised to cancel nearly completed software projects worth over $800 million. The reason for the move was an effort by some officials at the services to steer new projects to companies like Salesforce and Palantir , in what could amount to a costly do-over. “The Pentagon has yet to show that it had a good reason for halting these contracts in the last inning and scrapping work American tax dollars have already paid for," Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said in a statement.

US widens sanctions on Russian crypto exchange Garantex, its successor and affiliate firm

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

US. officials imposed sanctions Thursday on Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, its successor Grinex, and related affiliates, while also targeting its leaders for arrest with financial rewards. These measures are part of intensified efforts to halt the flow of ransomware proceeds facilitated by the platforms. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control re-designated Garantex for sanctions, accusing its operators of processing more than $100 million in illicit transactions since 2019.

Christian militants are Using instagram to recruit—and becoming influencers in the process

WIRED

Tess Owen

In a reel shared to Instagram on February 14, an account identifying itself with a group called The 13th Northeast Guerillas put out a call to prospective recruits in Vermont and New Hampshire. What they advertised was fairly benign on its surface: fitness, community, preparation, survivalist training. The video was set to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” and featured a rapid succession of highly edited images showing armed men posing in the wilderness in tactical gear. They sometimes wore skeleton masks, and everyone had their faces entirely concealed or censored. In many of the images, crucifixes are seen visibly dangling from their necks or sewn onto clothing.

Americas

Hackers reportedly compromise Canadian House of Commons through Microsoft vulnerability

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Hackers compromised data from Canada’s House of Commons in a cyberattack exploiting a recent Microsoft vulnerability, according to a report from CBC News. Staff were alerted to the data breach on Monday, as CBC News reported based on an internal email that explained the threat actor had accessed a database “containing information used to manage computers and mobile devices.” It is not clear what the affected database was, or if it gave them access to sensitive information or House of Commons devices.

North Asia

Japan to train 30,000 African students in AI to spur development

Nikkei Asia

Kana Baba

Japan plans to train 30,000 people across Africa in the field of artificial intelligence over three years, looking to promote the digital transformation of manufacturing and agriculture on the continent, Nikkei has learned. The training will be conducted in collaboration with the University of Tokyo's Matsuo-Iwasawa Lab, which will offer courses on how to utilize AI. Support for the Japanese program will be launched in conjunction with the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which opens in Yokohama on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia

Silicon Valley is sucking up Singapore’s tech talent

Rest of World

Mehran Gul

Singapore is known for channelling its best talent into the public sector and with GovTech it’s no different. The government aims to staff the agency with the same calibre of talent that would make its way to Facebook or Google, even going to the extent of trying to poach talent from these firms to staff this unit. Lee Hsien Loong, the country’s former prime minister, would make frequent visits to Silicon Valley where he would make it a point to reach out specifically to Singaporean talent working at big tech firms to try to get them to come back and work for government outfits like GovTech.

Europe

EU push to protect digital rules holds up trade statement with US

Financial Times

Alice Hancock, Paola Tamma and James Politi

The EU is trying to prevent the US from targeting the bloc’s landmark digital rules as the two sides wrangle over the final details of a delayed statement that will formalise the trade deal they agreed last month. EU officials said disagreements over language relating to “non-tariff barriers” — which the US has previously said includes the bloc’s ambitious digital rules — are among reasons for the hold-up of the joint statement.

Italian hotels breached en masse since June, government confirms

The Register

Connor Jones

Italy's digital agency AGID says a cybercriminal's claims concerning a spate of data thefts affecting various hotels across the country are genuine. The miscreant, operating under the alias of mydocs, claims to have gained access to the booking systems used by Italian hotels and stolen thousands of guests' sensitive ID documents between June and August. AGID said on Wednesday the total number of affected hotels has risen to ten, a number that could go up further in the coming days.

Norway police believe pro-Russian hackers were behind April dam sabotage

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Norway’s police security service said it suspects that pro-Russian hackers sabotaged a dam in the country’s southwest in April — the first time state officials have publicly linked the incident to Russia. PST chief Beate Gangas disclosed details of the case on Wednesday, according to local newspaper VG, warning Norwegians to prepare for more Russia-linked cyberattacks. She said such operations aim to sow fear and unrest in Norway and undermine its security. Local media previously reported that the hackers breached the dam’s control system, opening valves for four hours and sending large amounts of water gushing into the Riselva River until operators regained control.

UK

Data of former UK ministers and Afghan refugees leaked after cyber attack

Financial Times

David Sheppard

Thousands of Afghan refugees, former Conservative government ministers and UK service personnel have been affected by a data breach following a cyber attack on a third-party airport contractor, UK officials have said. The cyber attack, which comes a month after the revelation of a much larger and dangerous data breach affecting UK forces and Afghan refugees, will increase scrutiny of the Ministry of Defence and government even if they were not directly responsible for the data leak on this occasion.

Africa

Tanzania Gets Tech-Savvy To Strengthen Grip On East African Trade

Forbes

Freddie Heney

With strategic investments, improving infrastructure, and a president seemingly committed to facilitating free-flowing trade, Tanzania is staking its claim as a potential trading hub in East Africa. “Tanzania’s recent infrastructure investments are both significant and strategic. They reflect a national commitment to developing maritime capacity and regional trade integration,” notes Saugata Mittra, Policy Economist at the International Growth Centre, which works with policymakers in developing countries to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Big Tech

Meta faces backlash over AI policy that lets bots have ‘sensual’ conversations with children

The Guardian

Edward Helmore

A backlash is brewing against Meta over what it permits its AI chatbots to say. An internal Meta policy document, seen by Reuters, showed the social media giant’s guidelines for its chatbots allowed the AI to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual”, generate false medical information, and assist users in arguing that Black people are “dumber than white people”. Singer Neil Young quit the social media platform on Friday, his record company said in a statement, the latest in a string of the singer’s online-oriented protests.

Tech bosses spend millions more on personal security

Financial Times

Tabby Kinder and Tim Bradshaw

Large tech groups including Meta, Alphabet and Nvidia have significantly increased their spending on personal security as tech bosses play an ever more public role in US politics and confront hostility towards corporate executives. The security budgets for the chief executives of 10 big tech companies analysed by the Financial Times rose to more than $45mn in 2024. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Palantir all increased their protection budget by more than 10 per cent year on year.

Big Tech is eating itself in talent war

The Wall Street Journal

Asa Fitch

Big Tech’s insatiable thirst for AI talent is threatening to kill its golden goose. Tech companies are paying AI researchers billions of dollars and using unorthodox tactics to grab the brightest minds. Their moves might help them near-term in the battle for AI supremacy, but they could also stifle a Silicon Valley innovation engine they badly need. Microsoft did it with Inflection AI last year, bringing in its chief executive Mustafa Suleyman to manage its Copilot AI business, and paid a $650 million licensing fee to the company.

Artificial Intelligence

AI designs antibiotics for gonorrhoea and MRSA superbugs

BBC

James Gallagher

Artificial intelligence has invented two new potential antibiotics that could kill drug-resistant gonorrhoea and MRSA, researchers have revealed. The drugs were designed atom-by-atom by the AI and killed the superbugs in laboratory and animal tests. The two compounds still need years of refinement and clinical trials before they could be prescribed. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology team behind it say AI could start a "second golden age" in antibiotic discovery.

Misc

A brain-computer chip can read people's minds with up to 74% accuracy

Euronews

Gariela Gavin

An experimental brain implant can read people's minds, translating their inner thoughts into text. In an early test, scientists from Stanford University used a brain-computer interface device to decipher sentences that were thought, but not spoken aloud. The implant was correct up to 74 per cent of the time. BCIs work by connecting a person’s nervous system to devices that can interpret their brain activity, allowing them to take action – like using a computer or moving a prosthetic hand – with only their thoughts.

