China has for the first time extended ultra-secure communication into the southern hemisphere using a quantum key distribution link with South Africa, according to a senior scientist involved in the project. South China Morning Post

Ukraine's cybersecurity officials are warning of an urgent need to enhance the country’s offensive cyber capabilities in response to escalating threats from Russia. The Record by Recorded Future

Oracle, led by co-founder Larry Ellison, has emerged as a leading contender to manage TikTok's US operations amid ongoing national security concerns. The Information

Australia

Deepfake detectors vulnerable ahead of election

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Australian scientists and international research partners have discovered “major vulnerabilities” in technology used to detect deepfakes, finding none of the market leading detectors can reliably identify real-world use. The detectors were shown to have failed to keep up with rapidly advancing deepfake technologies, which are now more convincing, cheaper and easier to deploy than ever before.

Elon Musk’s Starlink could be used to transmit Australian election voting results

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The Australian Electoral Commission is planning on using Elon Musk’s Starlink services as back up for transmitting voting results information in the upcoming federal election. In a contract published late last year, the AEC appointed Telstra responsible for the agency’s fixed line and Starlink services until mid-2027, in a deal worth $1.38m. A spokesperson for the AEC confirmed Starlink could be used in the upcoming election for sensitive election data.

$17m Swinburne hub opens to advance Australian manufacturing

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Dozens of researchers and industry partners will work together to inject tools like artificial intelligence and IoT devices into Australian manufacturing operations through a new government-backed hub at Swinburne University. The Industrial Transformation Research Hub in Future Digital Manufacturing opened on Thursday at the Melbourne university after securing $17.5 million in cash and in kind contributions from the federal government, universities and industry partners.

China

China creates hacker-proof quantum satellite communication link with South Africa

South China Morning Post

Victoria Bela

China has for the first time extended ultra-secure communication into the southern hemisphere using a quantum key distribution link with South Africa, according to a senior scientist involved in the project. The achievement brings the world a step closer to an intercontinental communication service that would render hacking of financial, national defence or other communications nearly impossible.

China announces high-tech fund to grow AI, emerging industries

CNN

Nectar Gan and Juliana Liu

Fresh off the global success of DeepSeek’s latest artificial intelligence reasoning model, China’s top economic officials have vowed to set up a state-backed fund to support technological innovation. The “state venture capital guidance fund” will focus on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and hydrogen energy storage, Zheng Shanjie, head of China’s state economic planner, told reporters Thursday on the sidelines of the annual gatherings of China’s rubber-stamp national legislature and advisory body.

USA

OpenAI urges Trump administration to remove guardrails for the industry

CNBC

Hayden Field

After President Trump, in one of his initial actions upon returning to the White House, revoked the country’s first-ever artificial intelligence executive order, OpenAI got to work making sure it would have a seat at the table when it comes to developing and regulating the nascent technology. On Thursday, OpenAI submitted its proposal to the US government, emphasising the need for speed in AI advancement and a light hand from regulators while highlighting its take on the dangers of AI technology coming out of China.

US tech firms feel pinch from China tariffs

BBC

Daniel Thomas

Deena Ghazarian had only been in business for a year when the trade policies of President Donald Trump's first term of office sent her company into a tailspin. It was 2019 and her California-based firm, Austere, had just agreed to supply several big US retailers with its high-end audio and video accessories that are largely manufactured in China. Then Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China, and overnight Deena found herself paying a 25% surcharge on every cable and component she imported – up from zero previously.

‘People are scared’: inside CISA as it reels from Trump’s purge

WIRED

Eric Geller

Mass layoffs and weak leadership are taking a severe toll on the US government’s cyber defence agency, undermining its ability to protect America from foreign adversaries bent on crippling infrastructure and ransomware gangs that are bleeding small businesses dry.

Why the toll road text scam is out of control across the US, and Apple, Android can’t do anything to stop it

CNBC

Kevin Williams

Researchers have identified 60,000 domains associated with toll road text scams that go under the name of “FastTrak” as well as using the names of multiple state road systems, and that have targeted countless iPhones and Android phones. Apple and Android phone makers like Samsung are largely powerless to stop the messages, which have increased in the past three months by 900%, and which cybersecurity experts say is most likely the work of Chinese criminal gangs.

Samsung invests $10m in US Alzheimer’s diagnostics firm C2N

The Korea Herald

Chung Hye-lim

Samsung C&T announced Thursday that its Life Science Fund, established in collaboration with Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis and Samsung Venture Investment, will invest $10 million in C2N Diagnostics, a US-based Alzheimer’s testing company.

North Asia

Naver challenges Coupang with new AI-aided shopping app

The Korea Times

Ko Dong-hwan

Naver, which operates the country’s largest online search engine, has launched a new e-commerce service, challenging Coupang, Korea's leading online shopping platform operator. The IT giant’s expansion into the shopping industry, however, has drawn mixed responses.

South Korea has acted decisively on DeepSeek. Other countries must stop hesitating

The Strategist

Hassan Gad

South Korea has suspended new downloads of DeepSeek, and it was were right to do so. Chinese tech firms operate under the shadow of state influence, misusing data for surveillance and geopolitical advantage. Any country that values its data and sovereignty must watch this national security threat and take note of South Korea’s response.

Southeast Asia

Singapore server fraud suspects granted Bail as probe goes on

Bloomberg

A Singapore judge granted bail for the three men suspected of defrauding suppliers of server computers potentially containing Nvidia Corp. chips subject to US export curbs. The two Singaporean men arrested last month got their bails set at S$800,000 ($600,000) and S$600,000, respectively, a judge ruled Thursday. The third man, a Chinese national, had his bail set at S$1 million. The next court hearing was scheduled for May 2.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine seeks to bolster offensive cyber capabilities amid rising threats from Russia

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Ukraine's cybersecurity officials are warning of an urgent need to enhance the country’s offensive cyber capabilities in response to escalating threats from Russia. Serhii Demediuk, deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said Ukraine is working on strengthening its offensive capacity and is encouraging its European partners to join these efforts.

Europe

Albania starts turning off TikTok amid concern over youth violence

Reuters

TikTok users in Albania are experiencing difficulties accessing the popular short video app after a one-year government ban took effect on Thursday, prompted by concerns that social media is fuelling youth violence in and outside school. Albania's move follows bans or partial bans in at least 20 other countries amid worries about improper videos or security concerns linked to TikTok owner ByteDance and its proximity to the Chinese government.

Belgium probes EU parliament bribery with link to Huawei

Reuters

Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday they had detained several individuals over suspected bribery in the European Parliament allegedly for the benefit of China's Huawei. Belgian investigators carried out searches of 21 premises across Belgium and in Portugal on Thursday morning. A judge had since requested that the offices of two parliamentary assistants be sealed, federal prosecutors said.

UK

Calls grow for UK to move secret Apple encryption court hearing to public session

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Politicians and civil society groups in the United Kingdom are calling for a secret court hearing expected on Friday about the British government’s encryption demands on Apple to be held in public. It follows warnings from experts, including from Britain’s own intelligence community, that the government’s attempts to access encrypted messaging platforms should be more transparent.

Apple’s appeal against UK’s secret iCloud backdoor order must be held in public, rights groups urge

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

Privacy rights groups have called on Apple’s legal challenge to a secret UK government order asking it to backdoor an end-to-end encrypted version of its iCloud storage service to be heard in public, rather than behind closed doors. The existence of the order emerged via press reports last month. Apple went on to confirm it was closing the Advanced Data Protection service to UK users.

Middle East

UAE to push for easier access to US chip technology, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters

A top United Arab Emirates official plans to visit Washington to press for easier access to American technology and discuss investment in the US, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's national security adviser and brother of the country's president, is expected to meet US President Trump's cabinet officials as soon as next week, the report said.

Maker of Pokémon go agrees to sell unit to Saudi Fund

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

Niantic, the company behind the runaway hit Pokémon Go, said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its video game business for $3.5 billion to Scopely, a company owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The deal is the latest acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in a multibillion-dollar push into the video game industry. Pokémon Go still rakes in millions of dollars and has legions of devoted fans.

Houthi drones could become stealthier and fly farther

The New York Times

John Ismay

For more than a year, Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked merchant vessels and warships in the Red Sea with missiles, drones and speedboats loaded with explosives, disrupting global trade through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Houthi drones powered by traditional methods like gas-burning engines or lithium batteries can fly about 750 miles. But hydrogen fuel cells would enable them to fly three times that distance and make it far more difficult for acoustic and infrared sensors to detect them.

Big Tech

Oracle is leading contender to help run TikTok in new deal

The Information

Oracle, led by co-founder Larry Ellison, has emerged as a leading contender to manage TikTok's US operations amid ongoing national security concerns. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, missed a previous deadline to divest its US stake, prompting the US government to seek a buyer by April 5. ByteDance prefers Oracle—TikTok's current cloud storage provider—as a partner and wishes to retain a stake in TikTok despite legislative requirements for total divestiture.

Testing begins for Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram and Threads

Meta

In January, Meta announced that we will end our third party fact checking program and move to a crowd-sourced Community Notes approach, starting in the United States. On March 18th, we will begin testing this new approach by allowing contributors from our community to write and rate notes on content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com targets hospitality sector with malware

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Hotel and hostel workers are being tricked into downloading credential-stealing malware by cybercriminals impersonating Booking.com. In a phishing campaign that began in December 2024 and has continued through February, the threat actors are targeting people in the hospitality industry across North America, Southeast Asia and Europe who are likely to work with Booking.com and to open emails from the travel platform.

Artificial Intelligence

Anthropic CEO says spies are after $100M AI secrets in a ‘few lines of code’

TechCrunch

Charles Rollet

Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei is worried that spies, likely from China, are getting their hands on costly “algorithmic secrets” from the US’s top AI companies — and he wants the US government to step in. Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event on Monday, Amodei said that China is known for its “large-scale industrial espionage” and that AI companies like Anthropic are almost certainly being targeted.

Misc

Juniper patches bug that let Chinese cyberspies backdoor routers

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Juniper Networks has released emergency security updates to patch a Junos OS vulnerability exploited by Chinese hackers to backdoor routers for stealthy access. This medium severity flaw (CVE-2025-21590) was reported by Amazon security engineer Matteo Memelli and is caused by an improper isolation or compartmentalisation weakness. Successful exploitation lets local attackers with high privileges execute arbitrary code on vulnerable routers to compromise the devices' integrity.

Bookshelf: technology, globalisation and civilisational decline

The Strategist

John West

Robert Kaplan’s book Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis paints a portrait of civilisation in flux. Drawing insights from history, literature and art, he examines the effect of modern technology, globalisation and urbanisation on the decline of great powers and increasing domestic polarisation.

Events & Podcasts

Intercultural Competence in the Digital Age

Language on the Move

In this episode, Brynn and Amy discuss Amy’s doctoral thesis entitled “Learning From Student Perceptions and Peer Feedback in a Virtual Exchange: Reconceptualising Intercultural Competence as ‘ICCCSA’ – Intercultural Competence as a Co-Constructed and Situated Achievement”. This thesis explored Collaborative Online International Learning and its influence on (inter)cultural competence in digital spaces.

