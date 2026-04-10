Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 3 April 2026 to 10 April 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

China firms market Iran war intelligence on US forces

What happened: A report by the Washington Post says firms in China are combining AI with satellite, flight and shipping data to track US military movements and market intelligence that can “expose” American forces. The story says MizarVision, a Hangzhou company founded in 2021, is among the firms cataloguing activity at US bases in the Middle East, tracking naval movements and identifying aircraft and missile-defence systems.

US officials and intelligence experts are divided over how credible those capabilities are in practice. A source familiar with MizarVision’s platform says the firm does not have real-time access to US imaging sources, even as analysts warn that the growing market for these tools points to a broader security risk.

Separately, the ABC reports that the US Defense Intelligence Agency has assessed an AI tool used by MizarVision poses a threat to US forces. The broadcaster also notes that about 100 Australian soldiers are stationed in the Middle East, including at facilities damaged in an Iranian attack in the United Arab Emirates on 18 March, and retired Australian Defence Force Major General Gus McLachlan said Australian forces would take the threat very seriously.

Why we’re tracking this: Together, the two reports describe a commercial market doing work once more closely associated with national intelligence agencies. They also suggest that limiting access to imagery is getting harder. The ABC says Planet Labs was asked by the US government to indefinitely withhold images of the conflict region over security concerns.

What people are saying:

A US official quoted in Washington Post said: “Even if the capability isn’t there yet … the big picture concern is the intent.”

Gus McLachlan told ABC : “The Australian government would be concerned. It’s a plausible outcome that Australians could be killed by this capability.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ABC the reports were “sensationalist” and that the imagery “is a routine market practice.”

My view: The United States can still block some commercial satellite images, but it can’t fully control who sees a war anymore. Other systems, including China’s Jilin satellite constellation, mean rivals can still get useful information even if Western providers restrict access. That could leave the public and the media seeing less, while adversaries still see enough to be dangerous. The big question now is whether governments can protect military operations without also shutting out public scrutiny.

— Fergus Ryan, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Iranian strikes and threats against Gulf data centres have exposed the wartime vulnerability of AI infrastructure used by civilian and military clients, according to Rest of World. The Verge reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published a video threatening OpenAI’s planned Stargate data centre in Abu Dhabi if the United States attacks Iranian power plants.

In Politico, Mistral chief executive Arthur Mensch said Europe needs AI capabilities it controls for military systems and critical infrastructure. He also said reliance on non-European AI could leave European defence systems exposed to geopolitical pressure or disruption, and that Mistral is pressing the European Commission to prioritise European-controlled AI infrastructure.

The Guardian reported that OpenAI has paused its role in Stargate UK, citing high energy costs and regulatory uncertainty. The project had been intended to support sovereign compute infrastructure, including datacentres built by Nscale and powered by Nvidia chips.

WIRED reported that the U.S. Army is building an internal AI system called Victor, including a chatbot called VictorBot, trained on data from real missions and drawing on more than 500 repositories. Army officials said the system is designed to retrieve mission-relevant information, cite sources, and later handle multimodal inputs such as imagery and video.

The Wall Street Journal reported that governments, militaries and private firms are increasing patrols, monitoring and legal deterrence to protect submarine cables amid sabotage concerns. The article said companies are also exploring alternative routes and detection tools as demand for new cable infrastructure continues to rise.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI announced a pilot Safety Fellowship for external researchers, engineers and practitioners to work on safety and alignment research from September to February, with mentorship, stipends, compute support and the option to work from Berkeley or remotely. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company also published policy proposals for a future shaped by superintelligence, including higher taxes on companies and capital gains, possible taxes on automation replacing workers, stronger safety nets, portable benefits and a public investment fund.

The New York Times reported that Anthropic is withholding public release of Claude Mythos Preview and instead giving access to more than 40 organisations through Project Glasswing, saying the model can identify and exploit serious software vulnerabilities. Anthropic said the system has already found thousands of bugs, including longstanding flaws in widely used systems.

Later in the week, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI, Anthropic and Google are sharing information through the Frontier Model Forum to detect adversarial distillation that they say is being used to copy leading U.S. models without authorisation. The report said the companies are also seeking clearer U.S. government guidance on what information they can share under antitrust rules.

In the Financial Times, executives and investors said AI agents are accelerating automation across white-collar sectors including law, finance and cybersecurity, while regulated industries are adapting around trust, accountability and proprietary data.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Earlier this week, a joint advisory from the FBI, NSA, Department of Energy and CISA warned that Iranian government-affiliated hackers are targeting programmable logic controllers in U.S. energy, water, wastewater and government facilities. Politico reported that officials said the activity appears intended to cause disruptive effects and resembles earlier attacks linked to the CyberAv3ngers group.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre warned that hackers linked to Russia’s GRU, identified as APT28/Unit 26165, are exploiting vulnerable home and small-office routers to hijack traffic and steal credentials. The Financial Times reported that the campaign used TP-Link and MikroTik devices for DNS hijacking, starting broadly before narrowing to intelligence targets.

Researchers from Access Now, Lookout and SMEX said a hack-for-hire group targeted journalists, activists and officials across the Middle East and North Africa using phishing, Signal compromise and Android spyware, according to TechCrunch. Lookout assessed the operators may be linked to a private vendor connected to BITTER APT.

BleepingComputer reported that attackers have been exploiting a zero-day in Adobe Reader since at least December through malicious PDF files. Researchers said the exploit enables data theft and can escalate to remote code execution, while Adobe had been notified but had not yet released a patch.

A hacker claiming to have breached the National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin is offering samples of more than 10 petabytes of allegedly stolen data, including defence documents, missile schematics and simulations, CNN reported. Experts who reviewed samples said the material appeared consistent with the centre’s work, though CNN said it could not independently verify the full dataset or the hacker’s claims.

Recorded Future reported that cybercriminals targeting Latin America and the Caribbean in 2025 relied heavily on phishing, social engineering, ransomware, banking trojans and infostealers, with Brazil, Mexico and Argentina the most targeted countries and 452 ransomware incidents recorded across the region. Separately, the FBI said Americans lost nearly $21 billion to cyber-enabled crime last year, with investment scams, business email compromise, tech support fraud and cryptocurrency-related crime driving the largest losses and AI-related scams appearing in the bureau’s reporting for the first time.

Cryptography engineer Filippo Valsorda argued that recent research has materially shortened plausible timelines for cryptographically relevant quantum computers and that organisations should accelerate migration to post-quantum cryptography. He pointed to new estimates on the resources needed to break 256-bit elliptic curves and cited warnings that 2029 is now a serious planning deadline.

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🕵️ Surveillance & identity tech

WIRED reported that AI Forensics analysed nearly 2.8 million messages across 16 Italian and Spanish Telegram communities and found thousands of men trading abusive content and advertising hacking and surveillance services targeting women and girls. Telegram said the material violates its rules and that it removes millions of pieces of content each day.

Commonwealth Bank said its onboarding system using NFC scans of ePassport chips has verified more than 2,700 customers since January by matching passport-chip photos to selfies in the CommBank app without retaining the biometric images. The bank said it plans to expand the system from Australian customers to migrants and overseas students.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The Guardian reported that scientists and conservation groups are warning against using AI to speed up approvals under Australia’s EPBC Act, after the Minerals Council of Australia asked the government for A$13 million to trial tools for preparing and assessing applications. The federal government said AI may help with applications, but project approval decisions will remain with human assessment officers.

The Financial Times reported that NHS England chief data officer Ming Tang is pushing to deepen the rollout of Palantir’s Federated Data Platform across hospitals, even as ministers consider whether to use a break clause in the contract. The programme is shifting from onboarding hospitals to deeper integration, with NHS England also exploring the addition of third-party tools.

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⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Elon Musk amended his lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft to ask that any damages be awarded to OpenAI’s nonprofit arm and to seek Sam Altman’s removal from the nonprofit board. The filing also asks Altman and Greg Brockman to surrender equity or other financial benefits to the charity arm ahead of a trial later this month in Oakland, California.

Earlier this week, a U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C. declined to pause the Pentagon’s designation of Anthropic as a national security supply-chain risk while the case proceeds. Reuters said a separate California federal judge had blocked a different Pentagon order late last month.

Later in the week, Reuters reported that Florida’s attorney general has opened an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT, citing national security and misuse concerns as the company weighs a potential IPO. Separately, Axios reported that the Trump administration is pressing states including Nebraska and Tennessee to narrow or drop proposed AI bills, with some lawmakers saying the outreach has already changed chatbot and transparency measures.

Reuters reported that Deere has agreed to a proposed settlement of a U.S. right-to-repair lawsuit, including a $99 million fund and 10 years of digital maintenance, diagnosis and repair tools for large agricultural equipment. The agreement still requires judicial approval.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

The Internet Watch Foundation said reports of sextortion blackmail attempts from under-18s in the UK rose 34 per cent last year, with boys aged 14 to 17 accounting for 98 per cent of victims. At the same time, The Record reported that Microsoft, Google, Meta and Snapchat say they will continue voluntarily scanning communications for child sexual abuse material in Europe after the EU law authorising the practice expired.

Reuters reported that Greece will ban social media access for under-15s from the start of 2027, with platforms facing fines under the EU Digital Services Act, and that parliament is due to legislate the measure later this year. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also called for EU-wide action including a digital age of majority at 15 and a unified enforcement system.

OpenAI published a Child Safety Blueprint for U.S. policy and enforcement responses to AI-enabled child sexual exploitation, including proposed updates to legislation, reporting and safeguards. Separately, Ars Technica reported that a U.S. man has become the first person convicted under the Take It Down Act for creating and distributing AI-generated non-consensual intimate images.

Axios reported that Meta has begun removing ads from law firms seeking plaintiffs for social media addiction lawsuits involving minors after a recent California verdict. In Lawyers Weekly, Australian lawyers said that the same U.S. jury verdict against Meta and Google could support similar litigation in Australia under consumer law or other civil liability theories.

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🎬 IP, media & creative industries

Michelle Rowland said Australia will not weaken copyright law to let AI companies freely train on Australian copyrighted material, but is considering licensing, enforcement and agreement-making reforms for AI. Separately, plaintiffs in California accused Apple of bypassing YouTube protections and scraping videos for AI training through the Panda-70M dataset.

Yuga Labs settled its lawsuit against Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen over the RR/BAYC NFT collection. A proposed order would permanently bar the defendants from using Yuga’s trademarks and imagery, though settlement terms were not disclosed.

Muck Rack launched a feature ranking journalists and outlets by how often they are cited in AI-generated answers from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity, using 15 million citations gathered from submitted queries. The data put Reuters first globally among publications and Henry Blodget first among journalists, while specialist and B2B titles featured prominently.

In Nieman Lab, an analysis found that posts containing links consistently receive lower engagement on X than link-free updates from publishers. The Electronic Frontier Foundation said it is leaving X after nearly two decades, citing declining reach and platform-governance concerns.

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💰 Tech business & markets

WIRED reported that UpScrolled, founded by Issam Hijazi, grew from about 150,000 users before the January TikTok-related surge to more than 5 million by this month, while expanding from a one-person operation to about 25 staff. Hijazi said the platform is trying to improve moderation and operations amid scrutiny over extremist and antisemitic content.

In Pickr, Optus and Vodafone were reported to be raising mobile prices in Australia after earlier increases by Telstra, with Optus adding A$5 to postpaid plans from mid-May and Vodafone adding A$5 to prepaid plans from next week. Separately, techAU reported that Easter road traffic brought back queues at EV charging hubs along the Melbourne–Sydney corridor.

Click Frenzy and Power Retail entered liquidation after directors moved to wind up both businesses, with receivers and administrators appointed to run an urgent sale process. Wexted Advisors said a recent travel sale event was hit by the US/Iran conflict, worsening cashflow pressures, while the companies continued trading with about 19 staff affected.

The Guardian reported that a proposed crypto resort in Timor-Leste had alleged links to associates of the sanctioned Prince Group, and that three people tied to the project had already been sanctioned by the US over a separate Prince Group-linked development in Palau. Those three were later removed from the Timor-Leste project.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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