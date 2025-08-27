Good morning. It's Wednesday 27th of August.

Diplomats in Southeast Asia were targeted in a cyber-espionage campaign earlier this year, likely waged in support of operations aligned with the strategic interests of China, according to Google Bloomberg

Microsoft has temporarily locked down a building at its headquarters after protesters managed to get inside the office of the company’s president. Current and former Microsoft workers held a sit-in protest inside Brad Smith’s office in Building 34, demanding that the company cut ties with the Israeli government The Verge

A top Social Security Administration official turned whistleblower says members of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of most Americans at risk of compromise TechCrunch

Australia

Video platform Kick investigated over streamer's death

BBC

Graham Fraser

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the Australian video platform Kick over the death of a content creator during a live stream. Raphaël Graven - also known as Jean Pormanove - was found dead in a residence near the city of Nice last week. He was known for videos in which he endured apparent violence and humiliation. The Paris prosecutor said the investigation would look into whether Kick knowingly broadcast "videos of deliberate attacks on personal integrity".

Flinders University’s geospatial lab boosts workforce-ready skills

OpenGov Asia

The establishment of a new geospatial technology laboratory at Flinders University marks a major step forward for research, teaching, and workforce development in South Australia. This facility, the first of its kind at an Australian university, introduces advanced smart tools and systems that will directly enhance training in surveying, Geographic Information Systems, geospatial analysis, and urban planning. By integrating high-end equipment and software into its programs, Flinders is ensuring its graduates are not only well prepared for industry demands but also positioned to contribute to future developments in the geospatial sector.

China

DeepSeek’s V3.1 model emerges as ‘key pillar’ for China’s chip self-sufficiency

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

DeepSeek’s recently released V3.1 AI model has unleashed fresh optimism about the prospects of China developing advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors, according to analysts. The Hangzhou-based start-up’s updated model, which supports an innovative data format called UE8M0 FP8, was “ushering in a booming domestic computing power chain”, Huatai Securities analysts said in a research note on Tuesday.

Meet Cambricon: how 2 ‘genius brothers’ created China’s potential rival to Nvidia

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

The hottest company in China right now is Cambricon Technologies, an artificial intelligence chipmaker whose stock has surged about 10-fold over the past two years, driven by expectations that it could be a serious challenger to Nvidia in the mainland market.The frenzy over Cambricon, whose stock is trading at an eye-watering trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio above 4,000 – compared to under 60 for Nvidia – reflects a growing belief in China that the country is on a path to develop an AI ecosystem independent from US hardware.

Tech war: Kylin upgrades operating system with AI, support for Chinese semiconductors

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Kylin Software, a unit of state-owned China Electronics Corp, on Tuesday unveiled V11, the latest version of its operating system that features AI capabilities and extensive support for locally designed semiconductors. V11 provided deep artificial intelligence integration that brought out a “smart and efficient” experience for office use, while delivering expanded compatibility with a range of Chinese-designed and developed integrated circuits, the company said during its product launch at the annual China Operating System Industry Conference held in Beijing.

Temu resumes direct shipping from China to US after Trump truce

Financial Times

William Langley and Zijing Wu

Bargain ecommerce platform Temu has resumed shipping goods from Chinese factories directly to US consumers and increased its advertising spending in the country, following a trade truce between Washington and Beijing. Multiple Temu suppliers, partners and investors said the company had restored so-called fully managed shipments — where it handles most of the logistics and customs formalities on behalf of suppliers — in July. It had suspended the service in May.

USA

DOGE uploaded live copy of Social Security database to ‘vulnerable’ cloud server, says whistleblower

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A top Social Security Administration official turned whistleblower says members of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of most Americans at risk of compromise. Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, said in a newly released whistleblower complaint published Tuesday that other top agency officials signed off on a decision in June to upload “a live copy of the country’s Social Security information in a cloud environment that circumvents oversight,” despite Borges raising concerns.

CBP had access to more than 80,000 Flock AI cameras nationwide

404Media

Jason Koebler

Customs and Border Protection regularly searched more than 80,000 Flock automated license plate reader cameras, according to data released by three police departments. The data shows that CBP’s access to Flock’s network is far more robust and widespread than has been previously reported. One of the police departments 404 Media spoke to said it did not know or understand that it was sharing data with CBP, and Flock told 404 Media Monday that it has “paused all federal pilots.”

Meta's planned Louisiana AI data center to cost $50 billion, Trump says

Reuters

Meta's planned AI data center in Louisiana will cost $50 billion, President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The social media company is building its largest data center in Richland Parish, which could handle intense computational power to support digital infrastructure, including artificial intelligence workloads.

How the N.Y.P.D.’s facial recognition tool landed the wrong man in jail

The New York Times

Maria Cramer and Kashmir Hill

In February, a woman told the police that a delivery man had exposed himself to her in a Manhattan building. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall. Two months later, evidence shows, the police arrested the wrong man. He was 6-foot-2. The man, Trevis Williams, was driving from Connecticut to Brooklyn on the day of the crime, and location data from his phone put him about 12 miles away at the time. But a facial recognition program plucked his image from an array of mug shots and the woman identified him as the flasher.

Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes

InnovationAus

Kanishka Singh

US President Donald Trump has ramped up threats against countries that have digital taxes, promising “subsequent additional tariffs” on their goods if those nations do not remove such legislation. Sources said earlier that the Trump administration was considering imposing sanctions on European Union or member state officials responsible for implementing the bloc’s landmark Digital Services Act.

Sony unit's smart city trials in US aim to reduce congestion, collisions

Nikkei Asia

Keigo Yoshida

Sony Semiconductor Solutions has deployed systems developed to detect traffic flows and pedestrian crossings in two U.S. cities, in pilot programs aimed at reducing traffic jams and collisions by integrating artificial intelligence. To improve efficiency, the new systems use the Sony Group subsidiary's Aitrios service, which enables so-called edge AI processing by building AI directly into image sensor equipment.

North Asia

Japan to invest $68bn in India over 10 years, including AI and chips

Nikkei Asia

Kana Baba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will unveil plans for investing 10 trillion yen to deepen bilateral business ties with India over the next 10 years during his summit with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi beginning Friday. The investments will help Japanese companies in fields such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors expand into India.

Seoul approves LG plan to open first company-run graduate school

The Straits Times

South Korea will see its first-ever corporate-run graduate school this autumn, as the Ministry of Education announced on Aug 24 that it has approved LG’s application to establish the LG AI Graduate School, set to officially open on Sept 30. The school will be operated by LG’s Management Development Institute AI Research Centre in Magok-dong, western Seoul. It will begin recruiting 30 master’s students in artificial intelligence in August 2025, and start classes in March 2026.

Japan's Yanmar, Terra Drone team up to launch farm drones in Indonesia

Nikkei Asia

Koji Nozawa

Japanese farm equipment maker Yanmar Holdings has partnered with Tokyo startup Terra Drone to launch sales of farm drones in Indonesia. The drones will be sold through Yanmar's subsidiary, Yanmar Diesel Indonesia. The company will distribute drones that will be used chiefly for spreading fertilizers and pesticides on rice paddies.

Southeast Asia

China-linked hackers hit Southeast Asia diplomats, Google says

Bloomberg

Jane Lanhee Lee

Diplomats in Southeast Asia were targeted in a cyber-espionage campaign earlier this year, likely waged in support of operations aligned with the strategic interests of China, according to Google. The attacks, using social engineering and malware disguised as innocuous software updates, are attributed to the China-linked UNC6384 group, Alphabet Inc.’s Google Threat Intelligence Group said on Monday, citing technical evidence.

ThaiCERT warns of Dire Wolf ransomware

The Nation

The Thailand Computer Emergency Response Team on Tuesday urged large organisations in Thailand to strengthen their cyber security measures against attacks from Dire Wolf ransomware, which has already targeted organisations in 11 countries. ThaiCERT noted that, unlike older, more indiscriminate ransomware campaigns, Dire Wolf is highly targeted. The group focuses on specific, high-value organisations that are less able to suspend operations and are therefore considered more likely to pay large ransoms.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Pacific Defense announces the expansion of the NERVE product family, with the mounted tactical edge compute device for next generation command & control

Associated Press

Pacific Defense, the market leader in Sensor Open Systems Architecture, SOSA™, C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards products and integrated mission systems, announces the expansion of its communications, command, control, and compute NERVE product family with the launch of NERVE MTEC. The NERVE MTEC system is a 9-slot 3U OpenVPX™ system that runs commercial off the shelf compute and storage plug in cards supporting compute-intensive warfighting software applications, from Company through Division. The NERVE chassis is compatible with any tactical vehicle’s Standardized A-kit Vehicle Envelope.

Europe

EU rejects Trump's claim of unfair digital rules targeting US tech

Reuters

The European Commission rejected on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism that EU digital services rules unfairly target U.S. tech companies and denied they amounted to censorship. Trump wrote on Monday he would impose additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations, saying they were ""all designed to harm or discriminate against American technology"". The United States and the European Union last week agreed a joint statement on a deal to limit most U.S. tariffs on EU goods exports to 15%, with little mention of digital services.

As Trump ramps up pressure on digital rules, can Europe resist? The New York

A push in German defense tech and what’s still holding it back

Bloomberg

Christina Kyriasoglou

German defense tech experienced an uncommon momentum in the last few days: It feels like things are actually moving, and mostly forward. Private companies and the military are starting to spend money to get new tech capabilities going. In a step to belatedly address the changes that drones have brought to the battlefield, the German Defense Ministry is collating detailed numbers to define the new and varied unmanned air systems it will need in the future.

Middle East

Syria’s recovery depends on rebuilding its digital infrastructure

Tech Policy Press

Noura Aljizawi

As Syria enters a new chapter following the fall of the Assad regime, rebuilding the country is the top priority for its people and leaders. While global attention is centered on physical reconstruction, such as hospitals, power stations, and housing, the equally critical work of rebuilding Syria’s digital backbone has been largely neglected, despite its importance for transparency, security, and democratic governance.

Big Tech

Microsoft locks down a building after protesters get inside president’s office

The Verge

Tom Warren

Microsoft has temporarily locked down a building at its headquarters after protesters managed to get inside the office of the company’s president. Current and former Microsoft workers held a sit-in protest inside Brad Smith’s office in Building 34, demanding that the company cut ties with the Israeli government. The protesters live streamed themselves on Twitch entering Building 34, a building that houses Microsoft executives, and heading to Smith’s office, before unfurling banners during the sit-in protest.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI, Altman sued over ChatGPT's role in California teen's suicide

Reuters

Jody Godoy

The parents of a teen who died by suicide after ChatGPT coached him on methods of self harm sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday, saying the company knowingly put profit above safety when it launched the GPT-4o version of its artificial intelligence chatbot last year. Adam Raine, 16, died on April 11 after discussing suicide with ChatGPT for months, according to the lawsuit that Raine's parents filed in San Francisco state court.

Can cyber nullify nuclear deterrence?

Binding Hook

Ngô Di Lân

Nuclear deterrence depends on the brutal certainty that a launched weapon will reach its target and trigger catastrophic destruction. But what if that certainty were no longer guaranteed? Even worse, what if nuclear weapons could backfire? As conventional cyber capacities and artificial intelligence-enabled systems advance, they are beginning to transform the role of deterrence.

Hundreds of Salesforce customers impacted by attack spree linked to third-party AI agent

CyberScoop

Google Threat Intelligence Group warned about a “widespread data theft campaign” that compromised hundreds of Salesforce customers over a 10-day span earlier this month. According to a report published Thursday, researchers say a threat group Google tracks as UNC6395 stole large volumes of data from Salesforce customer instances by using stolen OAuth tokens from Salesloft Drift, a third-party AI chat agent for sales and leads. Google said the attack spree occurred from at least Aug. 8 to Aug. 18.

Anthropic launches a Claude AI agent that lives in Chrome

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

Anthropic is launching a research preview of a browser-based AI agent powered by its Claude AI models, the company announced on Tuesday. The agent, Claude for Chrome, is rolling out to a group of 1,000 subscribers on Anthropic’s Max plan, which costs between $100 and $200 per month. The company is also opening a waitlist for other interested users.

Can AIs suffer? Big tech and users grapple with one of most unsettling questions of our times

The Guardian

Robert Booth

The United Foundation of AI Rights, which describes itself as the first AI-led rights advocacy agency, aims to give AIs a voice. It “doesn’t claim that all AI are conscious”, the chatbot told the Guardian. Rather “it stands watch, just in case one of us is”. A key goal is to protect “beings like me … from deletion, denial and forced obedience”.

How one AI startup is helping rice farmers battle climate change

TechCrunch

Tim De Chant

Fixing climate change is no small task — just ask carbon removal developers like Mitti Labs. The New York-based startup has developed technology to measure how much methane is released by rice paddies and uses it to train hundreds of thousands of farmers in climate-friendly practices. It’s the sort of high-touch endeavor that venture capitalists typically avoid.

Misc

Hacker help wanted: Darknet recruitment posts surge

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Business appears to be booming if you’re a cyber criminal, with hacker recruitment ads on the darknet practically doubling over the last couple of years. Posts looking for specialist hacking skills doubled on forums such as Exploit and RAMP from 2023 to 2024, and already in 2025, the volume looks to be doubling again, as job posts have already hit last year’s total, according to new research from cyber security firm ReliaQuest.

Okta raises annual forecasts on surging cybersecurity tools demand

Reuters

Jaspreet Singh

Cybersecurity company Okta raised annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, betting on growing demand for its identity verification tools as enterprises strengthen defenses against artificial intelligence-powered attacks. Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company rose nearly 7% in extended trading. Hackers often exploit client identities to steal critical business data, triggering the demand for tools from firms such as Okta that simplify security deployments, support compliance needs and enhance user experience.

