Last week, I was quoted in The Australian, discussing the Australian Electoral Commission’s decision to join TikTok. On balance, I’m not against the move—but it does raise serious questions. While the AEC’s presence on the platform may help counter misinformation, it also legitimizes a social media ecosystem that is ultimately subject to the influence of an authoritarian government. The AEC’s decision is, whether explicitly stated or not, an acknowledgment of TikTok’s immense political influence. Millions of Australians use the platform not just for entertainment but as a primary source of news and political discourse. Given this reality, the AEC’s presence on TikTok makes a certain kind of sense—they want to be where the voters are.

Australia

Power of persistence: Australian technology addresses challenge of space monitoring

The Strategist

David Ball

Knowing what is going on in orbit is getting harder—yet hardly less necessary. But new technologies are emerging to cope with the challenge, including some that have come from Australian civilian research.One example is the satellite-transmission monitoring system of Australia’s Quasar Satellite Technologies, which derived from work done by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. Another is FireOPAL, a passive sensor system that my company, Lockheed Martin Australia, has helped develop by building on initial progress by Curtin University in Perth.

China

China is mapping the seabed to unlock new edge in warfare

The Wall Street Journal

Austin Ramzy

China is rapidly expanding ocean exploration in waters far beyond its shores, sending out a fleet of vessels whose research offers Beijing valuable military intelligence as it expands its naval reach and menaces U.S. allies. China’s fleet has triggered protests from Japan, India and others, but that hasn’t stopped Beijing from launching long missions to map the sea floor. The data they obtain has numerous applications, from science to the emerging industry of deep-sea mining, but it is the Chinese government’s commandeering of civilian research for military use that threatens American allies.

China lawmaker proposes anonymous semiconductor purchases to evade US export controls

Digitimes Asia

Chia-Han Lee and Levi Li

A Chinese lawmaker has proposed allowing blacklisted domestic firms to secretly procure foreign semiconductor technology and components, circumventing US export controls. The proposal calls for bypassing public tender requirements in favor of private.

Global EV sales soared in February, as China’s market kept its growth pace with 76% surge

South China Morning Post

Yujie Xue

Worldwide sales of electric vehicles surged in February, driven mostly by a 76 per cent growth in China even as Europe and the United States erected import barriers to stem the domination of made-in-China marques. Global sales of battery-powered EVs and hybrids jumped to 1.2 million units in February, 50 per cent more than last year, according to data compiled by Rho Motion. About three-quarters of those took place in China, where purchases soared 87 per cent from last year, according to data released separately by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

USA

US chipmaker Intel appoints industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO

Reuters

Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis

Struggling U.S. chipmaker Intel on Wednesday named former board member and chip industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its CEO effective on March 18, more than three months after it ousted company veteran Pat Gelsinger. Tan, a longtime technology investor with more than 20 years of industry experience, had been seen as a CEO contender. He was approached by Intel's board in December, Reuters had reported, to gauge his interest in taking up the job.

Trump tariff 'bomb' rattles South Korea's chip and auto sectors

Nikkei Asia

Kim Jaewon

South Korean industry is reeling from U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of heavy tarriffs on automobiles and his pledge to scrap billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers investing in America. At a forum in Seoul last week, a semiconductor association executive said "it does not make sense" that Trump vowed to toss out the CHIP's Act as Samsung Electronics signed a deal with the previous administration of Joe Biden for a $4.75 billion subsidy for an over $37 billion investment in its Texas semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

FTC says Americans lost $12.5B to scams last year — social media, AI, and crypto didn’t help

TechCrunch

Amanda Silberling

According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, about 2.6 million people submitted reports on falling victim to fraud in 2024, totaling $12.5 billion in losses. That’s a big jump from $2.5 billion lost in 2023, when the FTC received roughly the same number of reports. The most common way that people reported losing money was when they were contacted through social media, though the FTC does not break down which platforms are the biggest culprits.

Americas

Canadian government to make mmWave 5G available for new services

iTnews

Josh Martinez

The government of Canada has announced new measures to make 5G millimetre wave spectrum available for a range of new services.Millimetre wave spectrum is high-frequency spectrum, typically ranging between 24-47 Ghz for 5G applications, that can carry large quantities of data over short distances.The Canadian government says the mmWave spectrum that it is making available will support services such as smart agriculture, industrial automation and private networks.“The emergence of new wireless technologies is supporting the creation and expansion of new spectrum applications across different industries, including manufacturing, health care, public safety and more," said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

North Asia

Gov't ministers call for exemption of semiconductor workers from 52-hour workweek system

The Korea Times

Industry and labor ministers on Tuesday called for an exemption of researchers in the semiconductor industry from Korea's 52-hour workweek system that prevents them from working extended hours even when needed. The government has been calling for a revision to the system to allow such workers to put in additional hours when necessary. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo made the call during a meeting with officials from the semiconductor industry, including those from leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics. and SK hynix.

Korea, Saudi Arabia sign space cooperation agreement

The Korea Times

Korea's space agency said Wednesday it has signed a cooperation agreement with its Saudi Arabian counterpart to enhance bilateral cooperation in the space sector. A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Korea AeroSpace Administration and the Saudi Space Agency was signed in Riyadh on the occasion of a South Korean public-private delegation's visit to the Saudi capital. Under the MOU, the two agencies will collaborate in deep space technology and communications, human spaceflight programs, satellite launches and payloads, as well as space science and engineering capacity-building initiatives.

North Korean government hackers snuck spyware on Android app store

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

A group of hackers with links to the North Korean regime uploaded Android spyware onto the Google Play app store and were able to trick some people into downloading it, according to cybersecurity firm Lookout. In a report published on Wednesday, and exclusively shared with TechCrunch ahead of time, Lookout details an espionage campaign involving several different samples of an Android spyware it calls KoSpy, which the company attributes with “high confidence” to the North Korean government.

South & Central Asia

India brings home nearly 300 citizens rescued from Southeast Asian scam centres

Reuters

India has brought home nearly 300 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers and made to engage in cybercrime and other fraudulent activities in scam compounds, the government said. Thousands of people have been freed from cyber scam centres along the Thailand-Myanmar border this year as countries work together to crack down on the criminal networks. China and Indonesia repatriated some of their citizens last month."Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals today by an IAFaircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand," India's foreign ministry said late on Monday.

New home for hate: Away from scrutiny, new networking apps are mobilising millions of Indians for politics, disinformation and hate

The Reporter's Collective

Ayushi Kar, Aditya Anurag Roy & Gayatri Sapru

As the parliamentary elections campaign got fiercer in April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tilted at his favourite villains from behind a lectern. “They (Congress) will collect these properties and give them to ones who have more kids…they will give it to the infiltrators.” It was an outrageous, incendiary lie that raged in all directions. It fired up an online chatroom of Modi supporters. Countless posts and messages of hate against Muslims piled up in the group. Anshuman Singh, who identified himself as the official of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Kashi chapter, expanded on Modi’s remarks in the forum. In his widely shared post, Singh blamed Muslims for having more children despite being poorer than Hindus.

Jio announces deal to bring Starlink to India just hours after similar Airtel partnership

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

Jio Platforms, the subsidiary of India’s conglomerate Reliance Industries and the country’s largest telecom operator, Wednesday announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Starlink’s satellite broadband internet services to its customers in India. Under the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Jio and SpaceX will explore using Starlink to extend the telco’s offerings, while Jio will sell Starlink equipment through its retail outlets and online storefronts, the telco said in a press statement.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon Go, and probably all of your location data

404 Media

Jason Koebler

Niantic is selling Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Monster Hunter Now to Scopely, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Saudi Arabian company called Savvy Games, which itself is owned by the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund. Scopely, Niantic, and Savvy Games have collectively published six separate blog posts about the $3.85 billion deal, none of which specifically address what is happening with the location data of Pokémon Go’s 100 million players and none of which address how location data collected in the future will be handled under Scopely and its Saudi Arabian owners.

Ukraine - Russia

How Russia will reassess its ties with North Korea after Ukraine

The Strategist

Nika Pasko

Military cooperation is a core of the deepened partnership between Russia and North Korea, with Moscow helping Pyongyang to modernise its military capabilities. Reportedly, Russia has sent air-defence systems, provided technologies for intercontinental ballistic missiles and agreed to supply North Korea with fighter aircraft. Russia will also want South Korea to lift sanctions and normalise economic relations with it. South Korea is one of Russia’s major trading partners, and the two economies have complementary structures. To approach Seoul, Moscow will need to scale down its military and technology cooperation with Pyongyang.

Europe

Spain to impose massive fines for not labelling AI-generated content

Reuters

Spain's government approved a bill on Tuesday imposing massive fines on companies that use content generated by artificial intelligence without properly labelling it as such, in a bid to curb the use of so-called ""deepfakes"". The bill adopts guidelines from the European Union's landmark AI Act imposing strict transparency obligations on AI systems deemed to be high-risk, Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez told reporters. ""AI is a very powerful tool that can be used to improve our lives ... or to spread misinformation and attack democracy,"" he said. Spain is among the first EU countries to implement the bloc's rules, considered more comprehensive than the United States' system that largely relies on voluntary compliance and a patchwork of state regulations.

French publishers and authors sue Meta over copyright works used in AI training

Associated Press

Kelvin Chan

French publishers and authors said Wednesday they’re taking Meta to court, accusing the social media company of using their works without permission to train its artificial intelligence model. Three trade groups said they were launching legal action against Meta in a Paris court over what they said was the company’s “massive use of copyrighted works without authorization” to train its generative AI model. The National Publishing Union, which represents book publishers, has noted that “numerous works” from its members are turning up in Meta’s data pool, the group’s president, Vincent Montagne, said in a joint statement.

UK

UK antitrust body raises concerns about Apple and Google's mobile browsers

Reuters

Paul Sandle

Britain's antitrust regulator said its inquiry group had found the mobile browser market, dominated by Apple and Google, was not working well for consumers and businesses, supporting its decision to launch an investigation into the sector in January. A final report by the Competition and Markets Authority independent inquiry group said most of its concerns related to Apple's policies about accessing the internet on its devices using its Safari browser. Following provisional findings published in November, the CMA opened an investigation under its new powers in January. It will decide if either or both companies have ""strategic market status"" in mobile ecosystems, a wider remit than the browser market looked at by the inquiry group.

Africa

Emerging technology policies and democracy in Africa: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zambia in focus

Atlantic Council

Ayantola Alayande, Samuel Segun, and Leah Junck

Africa is increasingly asserting its participation in the advancement of emerging technologies by engaging in active dialogues and devising roadmaps for the development, deployment, and regulation of these technologies. However, strategies to employ emerging technologies vary widely both in levels of progress as well as regulatory mechanisms. This report explores how five African countries—South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zambia—are strategically navigating the governance of new technologies to enrich their citizens’ lives while mitigating potential risks. It focuses on three key emerging technology domains, namely: connectivity, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence

Google introduces new AI models for rapidly growing robotics industry

Reuters

Alphabet's Google launched two new AI models tailored for robotics applications on Wednesday based on its Gemini 2.0 model, as it looks to cater to the rapidly growing robotics industry. The robotics field has made large strides over the past few years with increasing advancements in AI and improving models, speeding up commercialization of robots largely in industrial settings, according to industry experts. Google's launch comes a month after robotics startup Figure AI exited its collaboration agreement with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI after it made an internal breakthrough in AI for robots.

Exclusive: Meta begins testing its first in-house AI training chip

Reuters

Katie Paul and Krystal Hu

Facebook owner Meta is testing its first in-house chip for training artificial intelligence systems, a key milestone as it moves to design more of its own custom silicon and reduce reliance on external suppliers like Nvidia two sources told Reuters. The world's biggest social media company has begun a small deployment of the chip and plans to ramp up production for wide-scale use if the test goes well, the sources said. The world's biggest social media company has begun a small deployment of the chip and plans to ramp up production for wide-scale use if the test goes well, the sources said. The push to develop in-house chips is part of a long-term plan at Meta to bring down its mammoth infrastructure costs as the company places expensive bets on AI tools to drive growth.

Geothermal could power nearly all new data centers through 2030

TechCrunch

Tim De Chant

There’s a power crunch looming as AI and cloud providers ramp up data center construction. But a new report suggests that a solution lies beneath their foundations. Advanced geothermal power could supply nearly two-thirds of new data center demand by 2030, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group. The additions would quadruple the amount of geothermal power capacity in the U.S. — from 4 gigawatts to about 16 gigawatts — while costing the same or less than what data center operators pay today.

‘Vague, confusing, and did nothing to improve my work’: how AI can undermine peer review

The Conversation

Timothy Hugh Barker

AI models make research faster, easier and more accessible. However, their implementation as a tool to assist in peer review requires careful oversight, with current guidance on AI use in peer review being mixed, and its effectiveness unclear. If AI models are to be used in peer review, authors have the right to be informed and given the option to opt out. Reviewers also need to disclose the use of AI in their review. However, the enforcement of this remains an issue and needs to fall to the journals and editors to ensure peer reviewers who use AI models inappropriately are flagged.

Misc

World Day Against Cyber Censorship: RSF Collateral Freedom project restores access to BBC News in countries where it is blocked

Reporters Without Borders

Reporters Without Borders has restored access to the British Broadcasting Corporation website in countries where it has previously been censored, through its Collateral Freedom mirroring project. The initiative to unblock access to one of the world’s most important news organizations marks a significant step in RSF’s fight against online censorship. “By harnessing innovative technology to deploy mirror sites, we ensure that vital, independent journalism remains accessible even in the most repressive digital environments. Collateral Freedom is not only about bypassing censorship—it’s about safeguarding the fundamental right to information for everyone, everywhere.

Space station startup aims for out-of-this-world drug 'factories'

Nikkei Asia

Mitsuru Obe

A host of U.S. startups are betting on commercial space stations as a new frontier for business, and they expect to find eager partners in Japan and the Middle East. The CEO of one such company, Vast, was in Tokyo last month looking for potential investors and customers.

Research

Federation is deterrence: The US defence industrial and technology integration agenda in the Indo-Pacific

USSC

Tom Coben and Sophie Mayo

Over the past four years, defence industrial and technology cooperation have become the focus for America’s efforts to modernise key alliances and strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, particularly those with Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Though Washington has previously pursued greater defence industrial integration with these countries in the past, this agenda has assumed a new urgency in the wake of a number of sudden shocks and longer-standing challenges to the US defence industrial base.

