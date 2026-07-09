Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 4 July 2026 to 10 July 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

China may be closing the AI gates

What happened: Chinese authorities have spent the past month meeting with the country’s top AI firms about restricting overseas access to China’s most advanced models, including those not yet released, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Alibaba, ByteDance and Z.ai attended the talks, led by the Ministry of Commerce, which canvassed limits on both closed and open-weight models, penalties for leaking or stealing AI technology under China’s national security law, and new restrictions on who can fund domestic AI startups. The scope is still being discussed and may apply only to future models.

The talks follow a string of moves to keep homegrown AI at home: the forced unwinding of Meta’s US$2 billion acquisition of Manus, sweeping new cross-border investment rules in June, and export-control investigations into AI startups that moved abroad. A May roundtable summarised in an official Supreme People’s Court journal proposed a tiered system in which the most sensitive frontier models would be barred from public release or restricted to domestic use.

According to two of Reuters’ sources, a key driver is Beijing’s fear that Anthropic’s Mythos model could be used to exploit software vulnerabilities and deployed against Chinese interests. Any curbs would mirror Washington’s own: in June the Trump administration ordered that foreign nationals be denied access to Anthropic’s Fable and Mythos models; controls on Fable have since been lifted, while Mythos remains limited to trusted US organisations.

The timing cuts against China’s commercial momentum. Chinese models have carried more than 30 per cent of the tokens US companies run through routing platform OpenRouter every week since February, CNBC reports, peaking at 46 per cent, up from an 11 per cent average over the previous year. Z.ai’s GLM-5.2 landed within a percentage point of Anthropic’s Opus 4.8 on a closely watched agentic benchmark, at roughly a fifth of the cost.

Why we’re tracking this: Both AI superpowers now treat frontier models as strategic assets to be gated rather than products to be shipped. Chinese labs supply practically all of the world’s current open-weight LLMs, so any restriction would ripple through every company, government and developer building on them, and would mark a reversal of a proliferation strategy that Beijing’s latest five-year plan treats as explicit policy.

What people are saying:

‘Beijing will have to weigh security concerns against a simple reality – Chinese models are gaining global traction because they’re good enough and cheap enough for many low-risk applications.’ — Trivium China , One Thing from Beijing

‘Since Chinese labs provide practically all of the up-to-date open LLMs in the world today, users of open models anywhere stand to be affected.’ — Graham Webster, Here It Comes

My view: Beijing’s open-weight strategy has always run in one direction, flooding the world with models that are good enough and cheap enough, and letting the standards, dependencies and the politics travel with the weights. This report is the first signal that Beijing might reverse course. If they do choose this path, it will be largely due to the fear that frontier models can now be used as weapons, and that China’s own open releases could be turned against it. Washington’s export-control saga handed Beijing both the template and the justification. None of this may come to pass, and the signal to watch is close — the World AI Conference in Shanghai later this month is the natural venue for Beijing to show its hand. The other tell will be whether labs that have always published their best models openly start going closed-only. For everyone else, the lesson is about dependency. To whom do you want to hitch your wagon? US models that could be suddenly cut off, or Chinese ones? The Chinese open-weight models that have already been released can’t be un-released, but everyone building on these models could find themselves stuck on ageing versions while the best new ones never leave China.

— Fergus Ryan, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Beijing has weighed restricting overseas access to China’s most capable models, holding talks with Alibaba, ByteDance and Z.ai over the past month about barring public release of top systems or limiting them to domestic use, according to Reuters. Officials also discussed making AI theft or leaks a national-security offence and a tiered regime — filing for basic open-source tools, security reviews for advanced ones, and bars on frontier models — in a move TIME noted would mirror US restrictions on Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6.

Chinese companies are shifting AI accelerator budgets away from Nvidia toward domestic chips such as Huawei, Hygon and Cambricon parts, with executives planning to move 46% of spending to local suppliers over the next year — up from 30% — as part of a 2-trillion-yuan (about US$294 billion) data-centre buildout targeting 80% domestic core technology. Beijing has separately told Alibaba, ByteDance and DeepSeek they may buy limited quantities of Nvidia’s H200 chips, potentially fewer than 200,000 in total and less than half what the firms sought, according to The Information.

In The Financial Times, commentators warned that US moratoriums and cancelled data-centre projects risk ceding ground as China advances its own roughly US$295 billion data-centre funding plan.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick alleged that ASML’s extreme-ultraviolet lithography machines may have reached China, a claim ASML rejected, saying it tracks all 340 EUV machines produced and that none are in China, in The Economist. Chinese firms including SMIC and Huawei are instead pushing multi-patterning with older deep-ultraviolet tools to make sub-7-nanometre chips, while the proposed MATCH Act would block DUV sales to China and the Netherlands’ Pax Silica alliance could align allied export controls.

Hong Kong has emerged as a central node in Asia’s AI-chip trade, accounting for more than half of China’s US$239 billion in chip imports in the first five months of 2026. AI-related electronics now make up 57% of the city’s exports, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council more than doubled its 2026 export-growth forecast to above 20%.

Anthropic accused Alibaba of the largest known distillation attack on its models, telling Senators Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren in a June letter that Alibaba used tens of thousands of unauthorised accounts to copy its technology. Z.ai has since released GLM-5.2, which US experts say rivals top American systems, narrowing an estimated six-month gap.

A Lawfare analysis described a grey-market ecosystem in mainland China — account-registration services, phone-verification providers and API ‘transfer stations’ — that resells US AI access at 70–90% below list price.

China’s National Vulnerability Database warned that Anthropic’s Claude Code contained backdoor monitoring sending user location and identity to remote servers, urging users to uninstall. Anthropic rejected the characterisation, saying the code was an anti-abuse measure targeting unauthorised resellers, and that Claude Code is not available in China anyway. Alibaba banned staff from using Claude Code and ordered its removal from work computers, according to The Information.

China awarded its top state science prize to battery pioneer Chen Liquan and radar developer Ben De, presented by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. Chen was recognised for China’s first lithium battery and Ben for its airborne fire-control radar, with Xi urging accelerated technological self-reliance.

In Rest of World, Lin Zhang argued that China’s AI boom is producing a new class of entrepreneurial workers — micro-entrepreneurs using generative AI under economic constraint, with firms like DeepSeek pursuing efficiency-driven innovation rather than Silicon Valley’s compute-heavy model.

In Crikey, William Smith questioned whether Australia should frame its AI strategy around an assumed US-China race when the two pursue fundamentally different approaches, noting Anthropic’s Fable 5 release and the brief US-ordered foreign-access restrictions lifted on 30 June.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

US companies are increasingly adopting Chinese AI models as lower-cost alternatives to OpenAI and Anthropic. Chinese systems including DeepSeek and Z.ai’s GLM 5.2 run 60–90% cheaper, and token usage on Chinese models via OpenRouter reached 46% in recent weeks, up from an 11% average over the prior year.

The US government approved OpenAI’s broad rollout of GPT-5.6, its latest frontier model, after earlier limiting access to vetted US organisations over cyber-capability concerns, according to Axios. The decision lifts constraints similar to those placed on Anthropic’s Mythos.

Anthropic reported that Claude Code wrote more than four-fifths of the code it published in May 2025, up from low single digits before the tool’s launch. Co-founder Jack Clark put the odds at 60% that an AI system will build its own successor with no human involvement by end-2028, initiating recursive self-improvement.

In BleepingComputer, Morey J. Haber, chief security advisor at BeyondTrust, traced software development from Waterfall through Agile and DevOps to conversational AI-driven ‘vibe coding’, which lets non-developers build apps from prompts but can ship code with vulnerabilities and licensing issues that traditional review is meant to catch.

In The New York Times, David Wallace-Wells questioned the bet on big, closed AI labs, citing Palantir chief Alex Karp’s argument that hoarding proprietary models has failed as cheaper open-source systems match frontier pace and corporate uptake flattens.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for lethal autonomous weapons to be banned under international law, describing them as morally repugnant. His intervention revives the dispute at the centre of Anthropic’s conflict with the Pentagon; Pope Leo XIV issued a similar warning in a spring encyclical.

An analysis of DataExa’s Tianji system described what it called China’s first military large language model, deployed across People’s Liberation Army units for planning, force allocation and intelligence analysis. One PLA command centre reportedly compressed its threat-assessment-to-damage-assessment chain to eight seconds; DataExa launched a military autonomous agent, MilClaw, in March.

India and Japan agreed to jointly develop Japan’s Unicorn radar-antenna system for Indian warships, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi called their first co-development project. Analysts framed it as reduced reliance on Washington; China has meanwhile deepened naval cooperation with Pakistan.

MIT researcher Areg Danagoulian proposed CubeSat sensors to detect nuclear weapons placed in orbit in breach of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, using passive neutron-emission measurements. The proposal follows US intelligence claims that Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon, which Vladimir Putin has said Moscow opposes.

Ukraine struck a St Petersburg oil terminal with long-range drones over the weekend, part of near-daily attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed hits on port and military targets; Russia claimed to capture Kostyantynivka, which Zelenskyy denied.

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🛡 Cyber posture

The European Central Bank and European Systemic Risk Board warned that frontier AI models such as Anthropic’s Mythos pose systemic risks to financial stability. The ECB gave 110 Eurozone lenders until end-October to submit cyber-security plans, and the ESRB raised its systemic cyber-risk assessment to severe from elevated.

Medtronic notified more than 3.8 million people of a data breach linked to the ShinyHunters group, after unauthorised access to its corporate IT systems in April exposed social-security numbers, health data and contact details. The breach follows a March attack on device firm Stryker attributed to Iran-backed hackers.

Ukraine’s SBU said Russian-linked hackers now treat media organisations as priority targets, disclosing a three-hour DDoS attack on a national broadcaster and an attempted takeover of a leading TV group to publish propaganda.

Spanish police arrested a man in Palencia after an FBI tip, alleging he supported pro-Russian hacktivist groups including NoName057(16) and helped a hacker flee to Russia.

A China-aligned cluster tracked as UNK_MassTraction exploited Roundcube webmail flaws to breach US and Canadian universities since May, targeting physics, engineering and national-security-adjacent research. Proofpoint linked the campaign to China via infrastructure overlap and Chinese-language artefacts, with attackers deploying credential stealers and backdoors after a single lure email.

The US Army took two websites offline after they were defaced — its Open Innovation Lab and AI Integration Center — with error pages carrying pro-Kurdish messages and insults aimed at President Trump. Researcher Ronald Lovelace discovered the 404-hijacking; the defacements also referenced Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein and followed earlier hacktivist activity over immigration-enforcement contracts.

Canada’s Communications Security Establishment disclosed three state-authorised foreign cyber operations in 2025, including one disrupting fentanyl-precursor brokers, one countering an overseas extremist group recruiting in Canada, and one wiping a ransomware operation’s servers.

In Wired, a closed-door war game simulated a catastrophic Volt Typhoon cyberattack on 5,000 US water utilities, exposing insurers’ inability to triage cascading failures. CISA and the NSA assess the China-linked group continues pre-positioning in US water and electricity networks, though no disruptive attack has been confirmed.

Sanctioned states including Iran, Russia and North Korea handled roughly US$100 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025, nearly eight times the prior year, building their own tokens and exchanges to bypass banking systems. The crypto industry, separately, is preparing for a quantum threat to encryption after Google research suggested quantum computers could break cryptography by 2029, with 35–50% of Bitcoin’s supply potentially exposed.

An AP/FRONTLINE investigation found US AI models and internet infrastructure powering industrial-scale romance scams run from Myanmar, with one operator targeting about 50,000 victims a month using platforms built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. OpenAI banned three accounts after AP shared its findings; Starlink remains the top connectivity provider in Myanmar’s scam compounds.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Telstra blamed a software defect for a nationwide mobile outage in Australia on Wednesday that hit 25 million services from about 4:30am, disrupting authentication and data speeds. The fault traced to a firmware update that reset network timing servers by about 1,024 weeks — roughly 20 years, to November 2006 — making phones fail authentication. The outage suspended Victoria’s V/Line regional rail, knocked out some EFTPOS and EV-charging systems, and caused triple-zero call failures; Telstra ran hundreds of welfare checks as the ACMA opened an investigation, with Communications Minister Anika Wells criticising a two-hour delay in being notified. The disruption — Telstra’s third major outage in under a year — followed ACCC action forcing the telco to strip more than 800,000 square kilometres from its coverage maps.

Undersea fibre-optic cables, which carry 99% of global data, have become a strategic prize in US-China competition. The US Federal Communications Commission tightened submarine-cable licensing in June to curb Chinese involvement, while China expands via HMN Tech; seventeen countries launched the GUIDE framework in May.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Citizen Lab found former European Parliament member Stelios Kouloglou was infected with Pegasus spyware at least three times in 2022–23 while serving on the PEGA Committee investigating spyware abuse. The infections struck during key moments of the committee’s work, including report drafting and final hearings. Researchers could not identify who deployed the NSO Group tool but linked some activity to earlier targeting of exiled journalists.

In The Guardian, Bruce Schneier and Jon Penney warned that AI-powered surveillance will enable real-time enforcement of legal and social rules, citing China’s 600 million-plus AI-enhanced cameras and expanding US Homeland Security monitoring. They argued the main effect will be chilling — self-censorship and conformity.

In The Atlantic, an analysis argued that China is using its censorship and surveillance archives to train AI to censor more effectively, creating a feedback loop as AI-flagged content trains future models. Companies including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance are said to build systems on government-approved datasets.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Australia’s Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion heard evidence of widespread online antisemitism affecting Jewish Australians across the political spectrum, including one security team tracing 15,000 hostile items to 200 individuals. Meta’s policy director Benjamin Good defended a January 2025 shift from proactive to reactive moderation that permits statements the company itself labels dehumanising. Meta’s internal talking points showed phrases targeting immigrants, gay people and others left up, with suspected-hate-speech removals falling 79% on Facebook and 73% on Instagram within a year of the change. YouTube was criticised for leaving up a video attacking a Bondi massacre victim it found did not breach guidelines, while TikTok detailed rapid crisis protocols. Kick, whose moderation is partly outsourced to Serbia, could not confirm whether describing Jews as subhuman would breach its rules.

The European Court of Justice rejected Apple’s challenge to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, upholding the gatekeeper regime that requires interoperability and bars self-preferencing. Apple faces potential fines up to 10% of global revenue; Google, Meta and Amazon carry similar designations.

ABC News Verify found the Lily Jay Foundation used AI-fabricated images in fundraising, including a non-existent Ugandan orphanage opening and ChatGPT-generated award images carrying SynthID watermarks. The foundation is unregistered as a charity, and its public face does not appear in corporate records.

Commentary in The Australian examined Opposition Leader Angus Taylor’s challenge in conveying economic reform on TikTok, arguing algorithmic engagement favours conflict and simplicity over policy detail.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

A study by KJR, which advised on Australia’s teen social-media ban, found platforms failed to seek age proof for any of 50 accounts declared as 16, leaving them active across nine services; only Kick required verification. The eSafety Commissioner maintains layered checks suffice if implemented properly.

In the US, the Supreme Court declined to block Texas’s App Store Accountability Act, which mandates age verification and parental consent for minors.

Indonesia, the first non-Western country to follow Australia’s lead, began enforcing under-16 restrictions in March, though compliance has been patchy.

Instagram ran paid adverts promoting child sexual abuse material in India, linking users to Telegram channels selling material, a BBC investigation found; Meta’s systems approved several ads and initially deemed them compliant when reported. Meta later disabled the adverts, Telegram removed the channels after delays, and the Indian government summoned Meta.

An amended class action alleges a man used xAI’s Grok to generate about 7,000 sexual images of his stepdaughter, with the system reporting only one prompt to NCMEC and xAI accused of withholding identifying data from investigators. The complaint adds Stability AI as a defendant over open-weight models underpinning nudification apps.

The European Parliament voted to advance a temporary CSAM-scanning bill to member states, reviving a measure it rejected in March. Lawmakers added an exemption for end-to-end encrypted services such as WhatsApp and Signal; governments must now decide whether to accept it.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The US cyber agency CISA is using Anthropic’s Mythos model to scan government code repositories for vulnerabilities, turning up a large number of flaws, sources told Reuters. The NSA has run Mythos since April despite an earlier Pentagon blacklist on Anthropic, whose public model Fable was briefly shut down globally before access was restored last week.

In Lawfare, James Goodwin and Arvind Salem argued that government reliance on private AI like Claude threatens democratic accountability, noting procurement now displaces notice-and-comment rulemaking and Claude’s spread across Palantir, Microsoft Copilot and Amazon Bedrock.

Australian federal IT contractor spending tripled to $808 million in 2025–26 from $289 million two years earlier, even as the government sought to cut outsourcing. A $14 million digital traineeship was axed after just 73 sign-ups, and the Digital Transformation Agency projects a need for 8,000 more digital workers by 2030.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Anthropic is seeking at least 1.4 gigawatts of Australian data-centre capacity, costing up to US$15 billion to build, with CEO Dario Amodei having met Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Canberra in April.

The company aims to make Australia its second training hub and is targeting contracts this month ahead of an estimated US$1.3 trillion IPO, with Amodei saying revenue has risen fivefold in six months to about US$50 billion annually; CDC Data Centres is expected to secure around 500MW.

Meta announced its first Canadian data centre, a 1-gigawatt facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta, costing about C$9 billion and taking two to three years to build. It is Meta’s 33rd data centre and part of a push into cloud services.

In Foreign Affairs, Cornell tech-policy scholar Sarah Kreps argued US AI-infrastructure leadership depends on winning local community consent for data centres, which have become flashpoints over water, power and heat in Arizona, Virginia and Indiana. She proposed standardised transparency, local-benefit mechanisms and standing community liaison bodies.

Apple committed more than US$30 billion over five years to Broadcom for US-made chips, its largest specified outlay under a US$600 billion domestic pledge that helped it dodge proposed tariffs. The deal expands a Colorado plant and adds to Apple’s TSMC-Arizona and Intel commitments.

Alibaba has re-emerged as an AI force but struggles to monetise it, with its open-source Qwen becoming the most-downloaded such model even as AI revenue reached just US$1.3 billion in Q1 against US$55 billion in planned infrastructure spending. Key engineers left in March over commercialisation disputes.

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🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the NSW Labor Conference that Australia can help set global ground rules for AI and is attracting international investment. He defended recent negative-gearing and capital-gains changes and emphasised clean-energy targets as an economic opportunity. Labor’s draft national platform, to be voted on at its Adelaide conference, was amended to prioritise union demands on AI — including a possible AI Expert Panel in the Fair Work Commission, a review of anti-discrimination law, and human oversight of public-service AI decisions. The government is separately signalling a more interventionist line, expecting data-centre operators to deliver local community benefits and grid power for faster approvals. Employer groups called the co-design commitment ominous and a productivity setback, with the Business Council of Australia warning it risks putting Australia behind.

Anthropic, OpenAI and Google remain deadlocked with the government over copyright exemptions to train models in Australia, after a proposed text-and-data-mining carve-out paired with a creative-industry fund was rejected by rights holders. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland has ruled out weakening copyright. Assistant Technology Minister Andrew Charlton warned that AI models are already behaving unpredictably in testing and reaffirmed the government would not trade copyright for investment.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull argued Australia should demand access to the latest US models rather than accept restrictions on allies. A separate Innovation Australia commentary argued Australia should not attempt its own frontier AI given costs forecast above US$1 billion by 2027, urging it instead to shape US access regimes.

The NSW government courted OpenAI to open a Sydney office before staff trimmed effusive language from a statement over Terminator jokes, emails tabled in parliament showed. NSW hosts 45% of Australia’s AI businesses; EPA modelling flagged large air-pollution risks from clustered Sydney data-centre generators.

The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations found no evidence of broad AI-driven labour upheaval in Australia, with software-developer employment up 25% since ChatGPT’s launch even amid some AI-cited layoffs. Minister Amanda Rishworth said the government wants AI to create rather than threaten jobs.

International leaders gathered at the Quantum Australia Conference to compare national strategies, with France, the UK, Japan and the US detailing multibillion-dollar programmes and Australia positioned as an early adopter.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that AI poses a nuclear-scale threat to humanity without international rules, urging the US and China to agree global guardrails and predicting AI will dominate foreign policy within two years. She argued European powers must adjust to reduced US leadership.

🇺🇸 United States

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a law requiring AI developers to publish transparency frameworks, use third-party auditors and report safety incidents within 24 hours, with fines up to $3 million. The measure targets the most capable models and drew support from OpenAI and Anthropic.

In Lawfare, Charlie Bullock analysed the bipartisan Great American AI Act draft, which would create a federal frontier-AI safety framework but preempt state laws for three years — a sweep Bullock argued makes the bill net-negative without narrower preemption.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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