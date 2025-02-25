Good morning. It's Wednesday 26th of February.

Donald Trump’s administration is sketching out tougher versions of US semiconductor curbs and pressuring key allies to escalate their restrictions on China’s chip industry, an early indication the new US president plans to expand efforts that began under Joe Biden to limit Beijing’s technological prowess. Bloomberg

Apple said it plans to spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years, which will include work on a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country. The $500 billion investment and pledge to add 20,000 new jobs mark Apple’s biggest US commitment to date. Bloomberg

ASPI

Microsoft breakthrough challenges Australia’s quantum strategy

ASPI

Andrew Horton

Microsoft’s unveiling last week of Majorana 1 is a technological bombshell: it is the first quantum chip powered by a topological core architecture, ensuring fault resistance. This breakthrough demands an urgent rethinking of Australia’s move to post-quantum encryption, as it challenges the foundations of our defence and intelligence capabilities.

Australia

ASIO chief had ‘conversation’ with Home Minister Tony Burke about Chinese EV risks

The Nightly

Nicola Smith

Coalition home affairs spokesman Senator James Paterson has pressed the Government for answers this week on whether Mr Burke currently drives a Chinese-made electric car and what security countermeasures have been taken given the sensitive nature of his Home Affairs portfolio. “Chinese smart vehicles are equipped with hundreds or even thousands of sensors that collect real-time information on vehicle status, road conditions, and passenger behaviour. This data is often sent directly to Beijing,” said Tilla Hoja, an analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Arrogance is astounding': Microsoft hikes subscription prices causing consumer backlash

ABC News

Nassim Khadem

Microsoft has increased the price of its Microsoft 365 subscriptions, which it says has new AI features, but the price hike caused consumer outrage. At least one Australian customer has asked the consumer watchdog, the ACCC, to investigate the matter.

Whose safety? Digital bans in a settler colony

Antar

Sulagna Basu

The government’s Online Safety Amendment Act 2024, broadly restricting social media access for all children under 16 years of age, has led to many discussions on issues of online safety and responsibility in recent months. While the legislation is driven by legitimate concerns about online safety, cyberbullying, and digital harms, important to these discussions is the necessary scrutiny of its differential impacts on First Nations youth and children.

China

Chinese rivals to Musk's Starlink accelerate race to dominate satellite internet

Reuters

Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Eduardo Baptista, Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

Elon Musk's Starlink communications network is facing increasingly stiff challenges to its dominance of high-speed satellite internet, including from a Chinese state-backed rival and another service financed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk's primacy in space is seen as a threat by Beijing, which is both investing heavily in rivals and funding military research into tools that track satellite constellations.

China’s superpower of scaling will spur DeepSeek’s competitive threat

Financial Times

Yanmei Xie

Stripping away the hype around DeepSeek, the Chinese AI start-up’s achievement can sound almost mundane. It leveraged known engineering tricks to create products nearly as good as top US models — just much cheaper, though not as cheap as some of the jaw-dropping estimates of its costs.

Chinese app slaps Aussie politicians with restrictions

The Australian

Sarah Ison

MPs using China’s answer to ­Instagram have had their ­accounts restricted, with experts ­describing the timing as too much of a “coincidence” given efforts to win over Australian-Chinese voters at the federal election. Rednote, also known as the Little Red Book or Xiaohongshu, boasts more than 300 million users – nearly one million of whom live in Australia.

USA

Trump team seeks to toughen Biden's chip controls over China

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins, Cagan Koc, and Jenny Leonard

Donald Trump’s administration is sketching out tougher versions of US semiconductor curbs and pressuring key allies to escalate their restrictions on China’s chip industry, an early indication the new US president plans to expand efforts that began under Joe Biden to limit Beijing’s technological prowess.

Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE

Associated Press

Brian Slodysko and Byron Tau

More than 20 civil service employees resigned Tuesday from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they were refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.” The mass resignation of engineers, data scientists, designers and product managers is a temporary setback for Musk and the Republican president’s tech-driven purge of the federal workforce.

US drug testing firm DISA says data breach impacts 3.3 million people

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

DISA Global Solutions, a leading US background screening and drug and alcohol testing firm, has suffered a data breach impacting 3.3 million people. In January, the company first disclosed a cybersecurity incident that occurred between February 9, 2024, and April 22, 2024, the day it discovered the breach. Today, the company confirmed that the sensitive data of 3,332,750 million people had been exposed in the cyberattack.

North Asia

Chip war: South Korean think tank finds China ahead in key semiconductor technologies

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

South Korea is lagging behind or matching China in “basic competency” in five areas of semiconductor technology, including memory chips and artificial intelligence chips. Notably, China has surpassed South Korea to rank second in memory chip technologies, an area where the Asian country has long held an advantage through its major memory chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Sakana AI to revise breakthrough claims amid online criticism of results

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

Tokyo-based startup Sakana AI said it will revise its recent announcement that it could significantly accelerate artificial intelligence training, after online engineers pointed out that its results were flawed. The Japanese company had said it had found a way to accelerate AI training and deployment by up to 100 times through auto-generating and optimizing code used to control Nvidia's graphic processing units.

Southeast Asia

Major Asia bank to cut 4,000 roles as AI replaces humans

BBC

Peter Hoskins

Singapore's biggest bank, DBS, says it expects to cut about 4,000 roles over the next three years as artificial intelligence takes on more work currently done by humans. The move will affect temporary and contract staff, a bank spokesperson said, with the reduction in the workforce coming from "natural attrition" as projects are completed. Permanent staff are not affected by the cuts. The bank's outgoing chief executive Piyush Gupta also said it expected to create around 1,000 new AI-related jobs.

Cybersecurity-focused Cobra Gold military exercises start in Thailand

Nikkei Asia

Nakhon Ratchasima

One of the largest and longest-running multinational military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, Cobra Gold, began on Tuesday in Thailand, with some 8,200 personnel from 30 countries working together to improve their defenses against cybersecurity threats.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia warns financial sector of major IT service provider hack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents is warning organizations in the country's credit and financial sector about a breach at LANIT, a major Russian IT service and software provider. According to the bulletin, the attack took place on February 21, 2025, and potentially impacted LLC LANTER and LLC LAN ATMservice, both part of the LANIT Group of Companies.

Europe

The EU’s code of practice on disinformation is now part of the digital services act. What does it mean?

Tech Policy Press

Ramsha Jahangir

The European Commission has taken a significant step towards strengthening its regulatory approach to mitigating online disinformation. Earlier this month, the Commission officially integrated its voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation into the Digital Services Act framework. Effective July 1st, this move transforms the Code from a voluntary agreement into a cornerstone of the DSA, with potential implications for enforcement actions against online platforms that fail to adhere to its provisions.

UK

UK to name and shame tech firms in online misogyny crackdown

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas

Social media giants will be named and shamed under rules intended to prevent online abuse of women and girls, as part of new UK guidance to tackle misogyny, harassment and an “exponential” rise of deepfake images. Regulator Ofcom will on Tuesday publish “sensible, practical” steps it wants tech firms to adopt in order to improve online conditions for women.

Creative industries protest against UK plan about AI and copyright

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas and Anna Gross

Thousands of British musicians, artists, authors and journalists have joined a wave of protests against government proposals that could make it easier for tech companies to use their work to train artificial intelligence models. On Tuesday, the government will close a consultation into plans for the future of copyright and AI, which suggests a so-called “rights reservation” system where every company, artist or author would need to opt out of their work being utilised and copied by tech groups.

Big Tech

Apple will add 20,000 US jobs amid threat from Trump tariffs

Bloomberg

Mark Gurman

The company said Monday that it plans to spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years, which will include work on a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country.

Apple’s $500 billion U.S investment is mostly already in the books

The Wall Street Journal

Dan Gallagher

Apple announced plans Monday morning to spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Unclear, though, is how much of the planned spending is actually new. In short, Apple’s announced figure is in line with what one might expect the company to be spending anyway, given its financials.

Apple’s dictation system transcribes the word ‘racist’ as ‘Trump’

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle and Eli Tan

While using Apple’s automatic dictation feature to send messages on Tuesday, some iPhone users reported seeing a peculiar bug: the word “racist” temporarily appearing as “Trump,” before quickly correcting itself. The message blip, which was replicated several times by The New York Times, provoked controversy after appearing in a viral TikTok post, raising questions about Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Apple investors reject call to end DEI efforts at annual meeting

Bloomberg

Apple Inc. investors rejected outside shareholder proposals that asked the iPhone maker to cease its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and write a report assessing the risks of its work on AI. In line with Apple’s recommendations, investors also spurned a proposal that demanded a transparency report on its decisions related to child sex abuse material, or CSAM, and a measure about charitable giving practices.

Nvidia's H20 chip orders jump as Chinese firms adopt DeepSeek's AI models, sources say

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Che Pan

Chinese companies are ramping up orders for Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chip due to booming demand for DeepSeek's low-cost AI models. The surge in orders underlines Nvidia's dominance of the market and could help alleviate concerns that DeepSeek might cause a slide in AI chip demand.

Huawei improves production of AI chips in breakthrough for China’s tech goals

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Eleanor Olcott

Huawei has significantly improved the amount of advanced artificial intelligence chips it can produce, in a key breakthrough that supports China’s push to create its own advanced semiconductors. The Chinese conglomerate has increased the “yield” — the percentage of functional chips made on its production line — of its latest AI chips to close to 40 per cent, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Google's AI previews erode the internet, US edtech company says in lawsuit

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Alphabet's Google internet search engine is eroding demand for original content and undermining publishers' ability to compete with its artificial intelligence-generated overviews, a U.S educational technology company said in a lawsuit filed on Monday. Chegg, an online education company said in the lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C, that Google is co-opting publishers' content to keep users on its own site, erasing financial incentives to publish.

TikTok cuts more online safety and content moderator jobs

Nikkei Asia

Yifan Yu and Cissy Zhou

Video-sharing app TikTok is laying off members of its trust and safety team while increasing its use of artificial intelligence in content moderation, sources told Nikkei Asia. The trust and safety team is tasked with content moderation and other user safety features, and the layoffs will impact staff in the U.S, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, according to two of the sources, though the scale of the cuts was not clear.

Global tech industry braces for 'China shock' in mature chips

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li

A "China shock" is coming for the chip industry as the country's aggressive expansion in older semiconductors and niche substrates drives prices down to previously unthinkable levels. Marco, a sales director for a German chip equipment maker in Asia, has already experienced some of that shock himself when he saw what some Chinese suppliers were charging for silicon carbide wafers.

Artificial Intelligence

Anthropic launches a new AI model that ‘thinks’ as long as you want

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

Anthropic is releasing a new frontier AI model called Claude 3.7 Sonnet, which the company designed to “think” about questions for as long as users want it to. Users can choose whether to activate the AI model’s “reasoning” abilities, which prompt Claude 3.7 Sonnet to “think” for a short or long period of time.

AI promise and chip precariousness

Stratechery

Ben Thompson

Here is the future state the U.S. wants to get to: a strong AI industry running on U.S.-made chips, along with trailing edge capacity that is beyond the reaches of China. Getting there, however, will take significant interventions into the market to undo the overwhelming incentives for U.S. companies to simply rely on TSMC; even then, such a shift will take time, which is why making Taiwan indispensable to China’s technology industry is the price that needs to be paid in the meantime.

Shaping an ethical AI future

University of Sydney

Launched today, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Trust and Governance unites experts across University of Sydney disciplines to examine and address the societal impact of artificial intelligence and develop ethical, transparent, and accountable governance.

OpenAI rolls out deep research to paying ChatGPT users

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it’s rolling out deep research, its web browsing agent that creates thorough research reports, to all paying ChatGPT users. ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers will get 10 deep research queries per month.

Grok 3 appears to be driving Grok usage to new heights

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, released Grok 3, its long-awaited flagship AI model, last week. According to estimates from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, worldwide and U.S mobile app downloads of Grok during the week of Grok 3’s release increased more than 10x each compared to the previous week.

Pollution from Big Tech’s data centre boom costs US public health $5.4bn

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Stephanie Stacey

Big Tech’s growing use of data centres has created related public health costs valued at more than $5.4bn over the past five years, in findings that highlight the growing impact of building artificial intelligence infrastructure. Air pollution derived from the huge amounts of energy needed to run data centres has been linked to treating cancers, asthma and other related issues, according to research from UC Riverside and Caltech.

Events & Podcasts

Human interactions and their implications for ethical and responsible robotics and AI

The University of Melbourne

Dr. Collins will discuss practical experimental examples highlighting the need for trustworthy RAI in a variety of disparate environments. This will be framed around her novel approach to studying RAI, which alongside engineering testing and validation, also factors for the human relationship with the person, employer, or government, that has facilitated the RAI use. Join on Thursday 13th March from 12:00pm-1:30pm at the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Ethics.

