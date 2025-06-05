Good morning. It's Thursday, the 5th of June.

The Dutch military intelligence agency said last year that Chinese spies had targeted the Dutch semiconductor, aerospace and maritime industries. Such attacks have intensified, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said at a forum on Saturday. Reuters

About 1,000 staff—nearly a third—have already exited CISA via buyouts, matching Trump’s proposed 2026 workforce reduction from 3,732 to 2,649. Alongside a suggested 17 % budget cut, the exodus of senior leaders raises alarms that America’s critical infrastructure lacks adequate federal cyber-defense amid rising foreign retaliations. Axios

Warnings of self-improving AI overtaking humans by 2027 urge leaders like Trump and Xi to collaborate on AI arms-control. While anecdotes show alignment failures, the author argues AI-assisted decision-making could avert catastrophic miscalculations like Putin’s Ukraine invasion and safeguard civilization’s long-term survival beyond extinction risks. The Wall Street Journal

ASPI

Brave new techno-nationalist world

Foreign Policy

Tobias Feakin

Reducing dependence on the United States and China will not be easy for any of these countries. Past efforts to build European technology like Gaia-X have been subject to infighting and failed to scale. Moreover, for many emerging technologies, there is no substitute for the United States as a partner. In the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker, China and the United States dominate in most of the 44 categories. There is a large gap between them and everyone else. Still, given the vagaries and instability emanating from the United States, it only makes sense for policymakers to seek a greater degree of control over their countries’ technological futures.

Australia

What is Australia's AI edge?

Capital Brief

Bronwen Clune

US venture capitalist Mary Meeker last week released an artificial intelligence trends report that revealed a startling stat: AI adoption is accelerating faster than the internet ever did, outpacing it by 63% at the three-year mark. The data from Meeker, an influential internet analyst, paints a picture of unprecedented change. The Big Six US technology companies are pouring $212 billion into AI infrastructure as user adoption curves climb at rates that dwarf historical technology uptake. As Meeker notes, if internet years were like "dog years," AI development is moving at machine speed — faster than humans can adapt.

One in five Australian secondary schools are planning to introduce or expand AI tech this year

Campion Education

Almost four in five Australian secondary schools are already using artificial intelligence tools, according to new research from Campion Education. The Digital Landscapes in Australian Schools 2025 report, based on insights from senior staff at a diverse range of schools across the country, shows that 78.2% of survey respondents report active use of AI education tools, a striking leap given that AI was rarely mentioned in the 2023 study. Further, around one in five respondents 20.6% plans to introduce or increase their school's AI usage within the next year.

Unions call for federal procurement boycott of Big Tech

InnovationAus

James Riley

On a day when newly appointed Industry minister Tim Ayres said Australia’s trade unions needed a stronger voice in managing the impact of technology in the workplace, the union movement has called for a federal boycott of Big Tech in government procurement. The Australian Council of Trade Unions, the Shop, Distributive & Allied Employees’ Association and the Transport Workers Union want the Albanese government to prevent federal contracts going to Big Tech multinationals “unless they meet basic standards of ethical conduct”.

China

China rejects Dutch minister's spying accusation, says tech achievements not 'stolen'

Reuters

China denied on Tuesday that its scientific and technological achievements were due to "stolen" intellectual property, after comments by the Dutch defence minister accusing Beijing of intensifying its espionage, especially on semiconductors. China firmly opposes attempts to "smear" it using accusations of "spying" and "cyberattacks" as a pretext, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a written response to Reuters. It urged relevant sides to look at China objectively and fairly.

China’s slow march toward cyber IDs

China Media Project

Alex Colville

On May 19, China’s top law enforcement agency released measures for the roll-out of “cyber IDs” , a new form of user identification to monitor internet users. Although the measures were released as a draft over the summer last year, they have only just been finalized, and will come into effect in mid-July. According to the measures, introduced by the Ministry of Public Security, each internet user in China will be issued with a unique “web number,” or wanghao, that is linked to their personal information.

Chinese nationals accused of smuggling 'dangerous biological pathogen' into US

BBC

Ali Abbas Ahmadi

Two Chinese nationals have been accused of smuggling a fungus into the US that officials describe as a "dangerous biological pathogen". Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods, false statements, and visa fraud, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced on Tuesday.

USA

One-third of top U.S. cyber force has left since Trump took office

Axios

Sam Sabin

Roughly 1,000 people have already left the nation's top cybersecurity agency during the second Trump administration, a former government official tells Axios — cutting the agency's total workforce by nearly a third. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is also facing a potential 17% budget cut under the president's proposed budget — raising fears that power grids, water utilities, and election systems could be left without a well-equipped federal partner as cyber threats mount.

Top U.S. cyber agency faces staff and funding cuts in new budget

The Wall Street Journal

James Rundle

Trump proposal would cut more than 1,000 positions and slash resources for key cybersecurity programs The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would have its funding slashed by $495 million to a $2.38 billion allocation in President Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal 2026. The falloff marks a stark reversal in budgetary trends for CISA, which saw its funding either climb or stay relatively flat over the past five years, from $2 billion in 2020 to almost $3 billion last year.

Will Trump tip the AI race in China’s favor?

The Korean Times

Qiyuan Xu and Wang Yaqiang

Their tariff war maybe stalemated, but the competition for technological supremacy between the United States and China is shifting into high gear. As the two countries battle for dominance in AI – and the productivity and geopolitical gains that will come with it – one question looms large. Will China’s AI capabilities catch up with – and even surpass – those of the U.S.? Driving this trend is a series of policies introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump’s presidency marks a dramatic break from the commitment to openness that has underpinned America’s technological leadership for decades. Measures intended to bring innovation back to the U.S. may boomerang and end up paving the way for Chinese dominance.

A new era of trade warfare has begun for the U.S. and China

The New York Times

Ana Swanson

The U.S.-China trade conflict is quickly morphing into a fight over global supply chains, as the two nations limit the sharing of critical technologies that could have lasting consequences for scores of industries. The United States last week suspended some sales to China of components and software used in jet engines and semiconductors, a response to a clampdown by Beijing on the export of minerals used in large sectors of manufacturing. Both sides over the last few days have accused the other of operating in bad faith.

State lawmakers to Congress: Don’t stop us from regulating AI

The Washington Post

Will Oremus and Andrea Jiménez

As the Senate takes up President Donald Trump’s massive tax and immigration bill this week, state lawmakers from both parties are calling on Congress to remove a provision that would place a 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulations. The letter, provided to the Tech Brief ahead of its publication Tuesday, bears the signatures of 260 lawmakers — half of them Republicans, almost half Democrats and one independent — from all 50 states.

These are the lethal autonomous weapons that terrify the U.S. military

Popular Mechanics

John Scott Lewinski

On May 22, 2025, Russian news outlets reported more than 480 Ukrainian drones striking strategic targets deep within Moscow. The weapons of choice were modified Aeroprakt A-22 aircraft—small, Cessna-like, fixed-wing planes capable of carrying bombs or anti-personnel ordnance. The A-22’s slower speeds and ability to fly at lower altitudes allow it to slip right under Russian defenses with the ability to deliver payloads via remote control or through the use of U.S.-designed autonomous guidance systems.

Trump’s cyber nominees gain broad industry support

Cyber Security Drive

Eric Geller

The groups endorsing Plankey and Cairncross made similar arguments in letters to the leaders of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is holding the two nominees’ confirmation hearing on Thursday. Plankey’s supporters said his background at the National Security Council and the U.S. Department of Energy have prepared him to help protect critical infrastructure and his combination of public- and private-sector roles makes him likely to prioritize cyber partnerships. They also pointed to his rare experience with increasingly targeted operational technology.

North Asia

Govt sets 2025 intellectual property strategy; aims to maximize Japan’s capital such as anime, manga, games

Yomuri Shimbun

The government plans to promote the use of artificial intelligence under clarified standards to recognize creators, while presenting a road map to maximize the use of Japan’s intellectual capital such as anime, manga and games to make them globally competitive. The government’s Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters on Tuesday set the Intellectual Property Strategic Program 2025. The plan comprises three strategic areas: the establishment of intellectual property systems for AI and the digital era; Japan’s leadership in forming international rules for AI and quantum technologies among other fields; and regional revitalization through the nation’s content industry.

South Korea’s tech giants deepen US ties in AI expansion

The Korea Times

Lee Gyu-lee

Korea’s leading tech companies — Naver and Kakao — are ramping up partnerships with U.S. big tech players in a strategic move to stay competitive in the increasingly intense global artificial intelligence race. Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon is scheduled to meet with Netflix executives in Silicon Valley later this week during a trip that includes a networking event with U.S. venture capital firms and startups.

Southeast Asia

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?

The Jakarta Post

Nuarrual Hilal Md Dahlan

Southeast Asia is embracing a digital revolution. With the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence, e-commerce and cloud computing, the region is now home to some of the most ambitious data center developments in the world. But while digital technology is transforming Southeast Asia’s economy, ASEAN’s legal and regulatory systems remain stuck in the pre-digital era.

AI adoption rises in Singapore, but customer experience still lags

TechEDT

Nurin Sofia

Twilio’s latest State of Customer Engagement Report reveals that although more brands in Singapore are using AI to improve personalisation, most customers still feel misunderstood. The study, based on insights from over 7,600 consumers and more than 600 business leaders globally, including respondents from Singapore, shows a persistent disconnect between brand efforts and customer perceptions.

South Asia

Strengthening the U.S.-India subsea cable agenda

The Hindu

Vedika Pandey, Dhruv Shekhar, Samrridhi Kumar

Bilateral commercial engagement between India and the United States is accelerating across multiple fronts, not limited to an imminent trade agreement. The two administrations are working closely on strategic sectors, with a shared understanding of the need to diversify and de-risk technology supply chains in an increasingly volatile world. This includes efforts to finesse the Technology for Resilient, Open and Unified Security and Trust framework — the spiritual successor to the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, or iCET.

Ukraine - Russia

Recoding rules of war: AI reshapes balance of Russia-Ukraine war

Daily Sabah

Merve Suna Özel Özcan

In the third year of the Russia-Ukraine war, a new peace negotiation table has been reestablished under Türkiye’s mediation. However, despite diplomatic efforts, a complete consensus has yet to be achieved, both at the table and on the battlefield. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day address, the peace process, which had stalled in 2022, resumed in Istanbul on May 15 with Türkiye as the mediator. Nevertheless, today’s geopolitical landscape and strategic conditions differ significantly from those of 2022. Russia seeks to preserve its territorial gains, while Ukraine remains committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Inside the Ukrainian drone operation that devastated Russia’s bomber fleet

The Wall Street Journal

James Marson, Jane Lytvynenko, Brenna T. Smith and Serhii Bosak

Ukraine’s spectacular drone attack on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet on Sunday began with a daunting request from Ukraine’s president to his spy chief in late fall 2023. The Russian Air Force was pummeling Ukraine’s power stations and cities with missiles, overwhelming meager air defenses, and Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to know: How can we fight back? Lt. Gen. Vasyl Maliuk, a 42-year-old career security officer with broad shoulders and a stern mien, has earned a reputation for innovative operations with explosive naval and aerial drones that forced Russia to withdraw much of its Black Sea Fleet from its base in occupied Crimea and damaged dozens of oil plants and military-production facilities deep inside Russia.

Russia plans to integrate homegrown AI model into space station

Reuters

Russia plans to integrate its homegrown Gigachat artificial intelligence model into IT systems on the International Space Station, the head of space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday. Gigachat, developed by the country's largest bank, Sberbank, is one of Russia's two flagship large language models as it tries to catch up with the United States and China in the global AI race. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said that the next mission to the ISS this autumn will deliver everything needed for the model to function. Gigachat will assist the crew with processing satellite imagery, increasing the maximum resolution from one meter per pixel to 0.5 meters.

Europe

Meta, Apple launch legal challenges to EU DMA rulings

Competitions Policy International

Lawyers for Meta faced on Tuesday off against the European Commission in the European General Court in Luxembourg over its designation as a “gatekeeper” under the Digital Markets Act. At issue is the Commission’s ruling classifying Meta’s Messenger and Marketplace apps as core platform services required to comply with DMA rules. Meta contends the apps are extensions of its flagship Facebook platform, which is already covered by the antitrust law, and should not be separately regulated.

Euronews targeted by anti-Moldova disinformation campaign

Euronews

James Thomas

Pro-Russian actors have repeatedly used Euronews' likeness and visual identity in recent weeks to spread propaganda against various European countries. More false videos alleging criminality and health issues in Moldova and attributed to Euronews are circulating online, with some even being posted by accounts posing as Euronews staff. One video claims that Moldova ranks first in the number of STD carriers in Europe, while others talk of waves of illegal immigration flowing from Moldova into the European Union, particularly Italy.

UK

Secret military AI project was ‘best in world’... then MoD shut it down

Telegraph

Ben Riley-Smith

Defence chiefs scrapped a pioneering artificial intelligence initiative despite the Government unveiling plans to invest billions of pounds in new technology, The Telegraph can disclose. The project, which was based at the secretive Porton Down military research facility in Wiltshire, was abandoned in March in what defence sources called a “spectacular own goal”. The decision was taken despite Sir Keir Starmer announcing that defence spending would rise from 2.3 per cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent from 2027.

Africa

Starlink goes live in the Democratic Republic of Congo, expanding its African footprint

Tech Labari

Starlink has officially launched in the Democratic Republic of Congo after receiving a telecom license from the Congolese Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. The license was granted to Starlink DRC S.A., a locally registered subsidiary. The DRC has some of the lowest internet penetration rates in Africa, largely due to poor terrestrial infrastructure. Starlink’s satellite-based tech sidesteps these issues by beaming internet directly from low Earth orbit, enabling coverage in even the most remote areas.

Middle East

High-tech Hajj: More safety but less privacy, spirituality?

DW

Cathrin Schaer

This year, it's drones featuring thermal imaging and robots handing out religious advice. A decade ago, it was all about the miracle of the mobile phone. And a century or so ago, the motor car was the highest of high-tech used during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj, one of the largest gatherings of humans on Earth, is meant to be undertaken by every adult Muslim once in their lifetime. It will begin in Saudi Arabia on June 4 and end June 9. During those days, up to 2 million pilgrims from over 180 countries will take part in a number of different religious ceremonies in Mecca.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Govt open to further changes to crack down on AI deepfake porn

The New Zealand Herald

Jason Walls

The Government is open to exploring ways it can further crack down on the creation and distribution of non-consensual AI generated, deepfake porn. It comes after Act MP Laura McClure addressed the House last month, warning of the increased prevalence of explicit deepfake content, using an AI nude photo of herself to highlight the risks. “For the victims, it is degrading and it is devastating. It gave me the ick having to stand in Parliament and hold up the photo of myself, even knowing that it’s not actually me,” she told MPs.

Big Tech

Apple can’t leave China, with or without tariffs

Bloomberg

Catherine Thorbecke

During President Donald Trump’s first term, he famously toured a Texas factory and claimed credit for bringing Apple Inc. production back to America. Except the plant had been running long before he took office. And it was an “unmitigated fiasco.” Workers in China had to be flown in to help fix the mounting manufacturing issues encountered in the US heartland.

Big tech’s AI endgame is coming into focus

The Atlantic

Matteo Wong

If Google has its way, there will be no search bars, no search terms, no searching. The very tool that has defined the company—and perhaps the entire internet—for nearly three decades could soon be overtaken by a chatbot. Last month, at its annual software conference, Google launched “AI Mode,” the most drastic overhaul to its search engine in the company’s history. The feature is different from the AI summaries that already show up in Google’s search results, which appear above the usual list of links to outside websites. Instead, AI Mode functionally replaces Google Search with something akin to ChatGPT.

PayPal is no longer supported by Google wallet in the U.S.

Techloy

Ogbonda Chivumnov

If you’ve been relying on Google Wallet to quickly pay with your PayPal account, there’s an important change coming and it’s happening fast. Google has confirmed that, starting June 13, 2025, all linked PayPal accounts will be automatically removed from Google Wallet for users in the U.S. And once the link is gone, you won’t be able to add PayPal back in. This shift doesn’t come completely out of nowhere. Google stopped allowing new PayPal signups through Wallet back in April. Now, the full phase-out means U.S. users will lose one of the more convenient payment options in their digital wallet.

Meta pauses mobile port tracking tech on Android after researchers cry foul

The Register

Thomas Claburn

Security researchers say Meta and Yandex used native Android apps to listen on localhost ports, allowing them to link web browsing data to user identities and bypass typical privacy protections. Following the disclosure, researchers observed that Meta's Pixel script stopped sending data to localhost and that the tracking code was largely removed. The move may help Meta avoid scrutiny under Google Play policies, which prohibit covert data collection in apps.

Google’s new AI tool generates convincing deepfakes of riots, conflict, and election fraud

Time

Andrew R. Chow and Billy Perrigo

Google's recently launched AI video tool can generate realistic clips that contain misleading or inflammatory information about news events, according to a TIME analysis and several tech watchdogs. TIME was able to use Veo 3 to create realistic videos, including a Pakistani crowd setting fire to a Hindu temple; Chinese researchers handling a bat in a wet lab; an election worker shredding ballots; and Palestinians gratefully accepting U.S. aid in Gaza. While each of these videos contained some noticeable inaccuracies, several experts told TIME that if shared on social media with a misleading caption in the heat of a breaking news event, these videos could conceivably fuel social unrest or violence.

Meta becomes the latest big tech company turning to nuclear power for AI needs

The Washington Post

Matt Ott

Meta has cut a 20-year deal to secure nuclear power to help meet surging demand for artificial intelligence and other computing needs at Facebook’s parent company. The investment with Meta will also expand the output of a Constellation Energy Illinois nuclear plant. The agreement announced Tuesday is just the latest in a string of tech-nuclear partnerships as the use of AI expands. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Artificial Intelligence

Governments face a choice on AI

The Wall Street Journal

Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.

Artificial-intelligence agents will need robots before they can do away with humans. This strikes me as the weak reed of many doom scenarios. Still Donald Trump might want to rest up. He could face big decisions before his term is ended. That’s the advice coming from a large cross-section of Silicon Valley, lately expressed in a tick-tock of AI doom by Daniel Kokotajlo and colleagues at the AI Futures Project. They call their now-widely read report “AI 2027.”

How deepfake fraud is rewiring our minds

The Spectator

Gus Carter

We’re led to believe that America was once Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a place of cardigans and kindness where everyone got along just swell. Then it all went wrong. MSNBC hosts talk of a “crisis in authority” while New York Times columnists blame corrupt Republicans for a “lost faith in liberal governance.” Right-leaning commentators point to mass migration as the great trust killer. Illegal aliens, we’re told, have a “fragmenting effect on shared cultural norms” and are “importing distrust.” No doubt these arguments contain an element of truth: America is a less trusting society than it was a few decades ago. But soon such arguments are going to appear as quaint as Mister Rogers’s model Pennsylvanian town.

You are hardwired to blindly trust AI. here’s how to fight it.

The Washington Post

Shira Ovide

Two newspapers recently published summer reading recommendations that included made-up books. The list was created using artificial intelligence chatbots. The Washington Post identified in recent days telltale signs of AI in a White House health report that cited nonexistent research. And attorneys keep getting scolded for using AI that generates bogus legal research in court filings.

No AI, no job. These companies are requiring workers to use the tech.

The Washington Post

Danielle Abril

Luis von Ahn hoped to send a clear message to his 900 employees at Duolingo: Artificial intelligence is now a priority at the language-learning app. The company would stop using contractors for work AI could handle. It’ll seek AI skills in hiring. AI would be part of performance reviews, and it’ll only hire people when things can’t be automated. The details, outlined in a memo in April and posted on professional networking site LinkedIn, drew outrage.

Online brothels, sex robots, simulated rape: AI is ushering in a new age of violence against women

The Guardian

Laura Bates

Society is sleepwalking into a nightmare. The rate of global investment in AI is rocketing, as companies and countries invest in what has been described as a new arms race. The Californian company Nvidia, which dominates the market in the chips needed for AI, has become the most valuable in the world. The trend has been dubbed an “AI frenzy”, with the components described by analysts as the “new gold or oil”.

Misc

VC money is fueling a global boom in worker surveillance tech

Rest of World

Gayathri Vaidyanathan

Technologies that promise to track, manage, and supervise workers, increasingly using artificial intelligence, are getting entrenched in the developing world, according to a new report by Coworker.org, a labor rights nonprofit based in New York. Audits of more than 150 startups and regional companies based in Kenya, Nigeria, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and India showed workplace surveillance is expanding in scale and sophistication, the researchers said.

Research

Technology policy: Continuity with a twist

United States Studies Centre

Helen Zhang and Tom Barrett

Technology policy under Trump 2.0 maintains an emphasis on domestic capability and geopolitical advantage, shifting from responsible AI to a vision of global AI dominance. Key personnel are still shuffling through or finding their feet and strategic plans remain months away, but early indicators suggest the second Trump administration will maintain an emphasis on boosting domestic production and innovation in frontier technologies — including AI and semiconductors — and throttling the capabilities of adversaries, especially China.

Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks

UNSW

Helen Dickinson, Jade Hart, Vanessa McDermott, Kathryn Henne

Many bold claims have been made about Generative Artificial Intelligence and its capacity to improve productivity and generate workplace efficiencies. A recent Microsoft survey found 24% of private sector leaders have already deployed GenAI across their organisations. Many are considering laying off staff and replacing them with GenAI systems. But how much appetite does the public sector have for using artificial intelligence, which doesn’t come without risks? Our new research explores attitudes in Australian bureaucracy to using GenAI in policy work. Given governments are expected to work in ethical, transparent and responsible ways, we wondered if public servants are more wary of adopting this technology.

Events & Podcasts

Data and me

BBC

Chris Vallance

What happens when a company we trust with our most personal data gets into financial trouble ? We hear from a woman who trusted a US company with her genetic information.Also on Tech Life this week, will there be enough electricity for the demands of artificial intelligence ? The International Energy Agency tells us about the challenges of powering the AI boom. And we find out how to grow an island in The Maldives. The tech involved could protect low-lying territories from erosion and rising sea levels.

Unpacking Russian disinformation and propaganda on Ukraine

The Peace Research Institute Oslo

Join us for a discussion of cultural, political, and policy impacts of the Russian domestic and foreign media campaign against Ukraine. Halting the expansion of NATO? Denazification? Bringing Ukrainians back into the Russian fold?

