Good morning. It's Friday, 28th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Chinese state media and diplomatic social media accounts intensified efforts to erode Japan’s standing as an Indo-Pacific defence and security partner in 2025, research by Japan Nexus Intelligence and ASPI shows. The Strategist

Platforms including Meta and TikTok will be held liable for financial fraud for the first time under new rules agreed by EU lawmakers in the early hours of Thursday. POLITICO

Two major London councils have had their online and phone services taken offline following a cyber attack targeting the IT infrastructure shared by both entities. CyberDaily

ASPI

Normalising disinformation: China shifts to overt operations against Japan

The Strategist

ASPI staff and Japan Nexus Intelligence

Chinese state media and diplomatic social media accounts intensified efforts to erode Japan’s standing as an Indo-Pacific defence and security partner in 2025, research by Japan Nexus Intelligence and ASPI shows. Whereas earlier campaigns relied heavily on covert, coordinated and inauthentic networks, the latest findings reveal a shifting threat: Beijing is increasingly using overt, state-linked channels to push destabilising messaging into the regional information environment. This shift serves several purposes.

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Australia’s streaming quotas become law: “A landmark day for screen storytelling,” says production body

Deadline

Jesse Whittock

Australia‘s streaming quotas have become law. Legislation requiring the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max to spend a portion of their local earnings on original Australian content has been passed in parliament, and now comes into effect. The quotas were announced earlier this month. This will see global streamers with more than one million Australian subscribers made to spend 10% of their total Australian expenditure – or 7.5% of their revenues – on local originals, whether they are dramas, children’s shows, docs, or arts and educational programs.

Surprise $50m boost for ABC as streaming quotas finally become law The Sydney Morning Herald

Cybersecurity experts raise concerns about Snapchat’s age-verification methods

ABC News

Rudi Maxwell

Cybersecurity experts say there are a “lot of problems” with the way popular messaging app Snapchat is approaching age verification for the impending under-16 social media ban. Ten platforms, including Snapchat, will be included in the social media ban for children under 16, which comes into effect on December 10. Snapchat will offer Australians the chance to prove they are 16 or above in three different ways: users can click on software tool ConnectID; use software owned by Singapore-based k-ID; or upload government-issued identification.

UK-based ‘nudify’ app maker blocks Australian access

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The UK-based developer of three highly popular “nudify services” has blocked Australians from accessing those services following an enforcement action by the eSafety Commissioner. According to eSafety, the nudify services provided by the unnamed company were accessed approximately 100,000 times a month by Australian users, and were commonly used for “creation of AI-generated sexual exploitation material of students in Australian schools”.

Labor senators rejects 11th hour plea to delay social media ban

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The Albanese government is resisting a Senate inquiry’s recommendation to delay the teen social media ban by six months to iron out compliance issues and educate young people on the changes. Instead, Labor senators say the ban will go ahead in two weeks and the government is comfortable relying on age assurance technology that “may not be perfect”. The Opposition does not want to delay the ban either but says the government has failed to prepare the community for the world first changes.

China

China’s tech giants move AI model training overseas to access Nvidia chips, FT reports

Reuters

Shivani Tanna

Top Chinese firms are training their artificial intelligence models abroad to access Nvidia’s chips and avoid U.S. measures aimed at curbing their progress in advanced technology, Financial Times reported on Thursday. Alibaba and ByteDance are among the tech firms training their newest large language models in Southeast Asian data centres, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Congress calls on Anthropic CEO to testify on Chinese Claude espionage campaign

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

The House Homeland Security Committee is calling on Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to provide testimony on a likely-Chinese espionage campaign that used Claude, the company’s AI tool, to automate portions of a wide-ranging cyber campaign targeting at least 30 organizations around the world. The committee sent Amodei a letter Wednesday commending Anthropic for disclosing the campaign. But members also called the incident “a significant inflection point” and requested Amodei speak to the committee on Dec. 17 to answer about the attack’s implications.

USA

US Patent Office issues new guidelines for AI-assisted inventions

Reuters

Blake Brittain

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued new guidelines on Wednesday outlining when inventions created with the help of artificial intelligence can be patented. USPTO Director John Squires said on Wednesday, in a notice set to be published Friday, that the office considers generative AI systems to be “analogous to laboratory equipment, computer software, research databases, or any other tool that assists in the inventive process.”

Pollution from coal plants was dropping. Then came Trump and AI.

POLITICO

Ariel Wittenberg

The Trump administration is allowing coal plants to release more pollution at a time when utilities across the country are opting to save their aging coal facilities from retirement so they can power artificial intelligence. Those twin trends — weaker pollution safeguards and accelerated coal use — could have dramatic implications for rising temperatures and the health of people living near coal plants whose emissions are linked to heart disease, respiratory illness and lower IQs.

New legislation targets scammers that use AI to deceive

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

A new bipartisan bill introduced in the House would increase the criminal penalties for committing fraud and impersonation with the assistance of AI tools. The AI Fraud Deterrence Act, introduced by Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Neal Dunn, R-Md., would raise the overall ceiling for criminal fines and prison time for fraudsters who use AI tools to create convincing fake audio, video or texts to carry out their schemes.

MIT study finds AI can already replace 11.7% of U.S. workforce

CNBC

MacKenzie Sigalos

Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday released a study that found that artificial intelligence can already replace 11.7% of the U.S. labor market, or as much as $1.2 trillion in wages across finance, health care and professional services. The study was conducted using a labor simulation tool called the Iceberg Index, which was created by MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The index simulates how 151 million U.S. workers interact across the country and how they are affected by AI and corresponding policy.

North Asia

South Korean crypto exchange Upbit suspends deposits and withdrawals after ~$30M Solana theft

Korea JoongAng Daily

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyung-seok said in a customer notice that the company detected the transfer at around 4:42 a.m. and identified 24 Solana-network tokens as affected, including Bonk BONK, Jupiter, Raydium, Pyth Network, Render Token, Solana and USD Coin. Solana-network tokens refer to cryptocurrencies issued on the Solana blockchain. Oh said the company had confirmed that the assets moved to a wallet address not designated internally.

South & Central Asia

Reliance venture to build $11 billion AI data center in India

Bloomberg

Sanjai P R

Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Digital Realty Trust Inc. has signed a pact to invest $11 billion by 2030 for developing a data center in southern India, marking the latest investment in one of technology’s fastest-growing arenas.

Ukraine – Russia

‘We do fail … a lot’: Defense startup Anduril hits setbacks with weapons tech

The Wall Street Journal

Shelby Holliday, Heather Somerville, Alistair MacDonald and Emily Glazer

The Navy was attempting to launch and recover more than 30 drone boats from a combat ship off the coast of California in May when more than a dozen of the uncrewed vessels failed to carry out their missions. The boats had rejected their inputs and automatically idled as a fail-safe, making them “dead” in the water. The botched experiment quickly became a potential hazard to other vessels in the exercise.

Europe

Social media giants liable for financial scams under new EU law

POLITICO

Giovanna Faggionato and Eliza Gkritsi

Platforms including Meta and TikTok will be held liable for financial fraud for the first time under new rules agreed by EU lawmakers in the early hours of Thursday. The Parliament and Council agreed on the package of rules after eight hours of negotiations to strengthen safeguards against payment fraud. The deal adds another layer of EU regulatory risk for U.S. tech giants, which have lobbied the White House to confront Brussels’ anti-monopoly and content moderation rules.

EU states back away from forcing Big Tech to detect and remove child pornography Reuters

Share-online operator gets two years probation in landmark ‘cyberlocker’ verdict

TF

Ernesto Van der Sar

Six years after massive raids shut down the German cyberlocker Share-Online.biz, this week the site’s operator was sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term. The case is seen as a landmark victory in Germany, as it indicates that operators of seemingly “neutral” cyberlocker platforms can be held liable. At the same time, €50 million in revenue and evaporated threats against users leave unanswered questions.

noyb win: Conde Nast fined €750,000 for placing cookies without consent

noyb

Today, almost six years after these complaints had originally been filed, the French data protection authority CNIL has finally reached a decision in the case against Vanity Fair: Conde Nast, the publisher behind Vanity Fair, has failed to obtain user consent before placing cookies. In addition, the company failed to sufficiently inform its users about the purpose of supposedly “necessary” cookies. Thirdly, the implemented mechanisms for refusing and withdrawing consent was ineffective. Conde Nast must therefore pay a fine of €750.000.

Top EU official accuses US of ‘blackmail’ in trade talks

POLITICO

Europe’s antitrust chief Teresa Ribera has unleashed a blistering attack on the Trump administration, accusing Washington of using “blackmail” to strong-arm the EU into watering down its tech rulebook. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Monday in Brussels that the U.S. could modify its approach on steel and aluminum tariffs if the EU reconsidered its digital rules. European officials interpreted his remarks as targeting the EU’s flagship tech regulations, including the Digital Markets Act.

Poland detains Russian citizen suspected of hacking local firms

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Polish authorities detained a Russian citizen suspected of hacking into the IT systems of local companies — the latest in a series of cases Warsaw has linked to Moscow’s expanding sabotage and espionage efforts. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said Thursday that police arrested the man for breaching security systems to gain access to company databases. A more detailed statement from the Krakow prosecutor’s office said the suspect allegedly hacked into an online retailer’s systems without authorization and manipulated its databases in ways that could have disrupted operations and endangered customers

UK

London Calling: Multiple UK councils disrupted in wake of cyber attacks

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Two major London councils have had their online and phone services taken offline following a cyber attack targeting the IT infrastructure shared by both entities. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Westminster City Council recently reported the disruptions, adding that a third council – the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham – was also impacted by the incident.

Cyber ‘issue’ hits three London councils with shared IT services The Record by Recorded Future

UK proposes ‘no gain, no loss’ tax rule for DeFi in ‘major win’ for users

CoinDesk

Francisco Rodrigues

The U.K. government is working on a new tax framework that could give decentralized finance users a break. Under proposals published this week, HM Revenue and Customs signaled support for a “no gain, no loss” approach to crypto lending and liquidity pool arrangements. Under the current system, when a DeFi user deposits funds into a protocol, even if to monetize those funds or take out a loan against them, the move could be treated as a disposal and trigger capital gains tax. The move could defer capital gains tax until there is a true economic disposal.

BBC tells staff they cannot quote Trump line removed from Reith lecture

The Guardian

Michael Savage

BBC presenters and journalists have been told they cannot quote a line removed from its prestigious annual lecture, in which a Dutch writer accused Donald Trump of being “the most openly corrupt president in American history”. Rutger Bregman accused the BBC of cowardice after it decided to remove the line from the first of his Reith lectures, which he was invited to give by the corporation. The BBC said the decision was made after it received legal advice.

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk had grok rewrite Wikipedia. It calls Hitler “The Führer.”

The Intercept

Tekendra Parmar

In late October, Elon Musk released a Wikipedia alternative, with pages written by his AI chatbot Grok. Unlike its nearly quarter-century-old namesake, Musk said Grokipedia would strip out the “woke” from Wikipedia, which he previously described as an “extension of legacy media propaganda.” But while Musk’s Grokipedia, in his eyes, is propaganda-free, it seems to have a proclivity toward right-wing hagiography.

What to know about a recent Mixpanel security incident

OpenAI

On November 9, 2025, Mixpanel became aware of an attacker that gained unauthorized access to part of their systems and exported a dataset containing limited customer identifiable information and analytics information. Mixpanel notified OpenAI that they were investigating, and on November 25, 2025, they shared the affected dataset with us.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share