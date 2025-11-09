Good morning. It's Monday, 10th of November.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that it had suspended for a year a wide range of export controls that it issued last month, but did not address other actions that the White House described as Chinese commitments after a recent summit. The New York Times

Over the past year, Elon Musk has weighed in on many contentious issues dominating debates in the UK. He has used his social media platform X to encourage British people to fly English flags and has endorsed fringe right-wing politicians. Sky News

The same Chinese company that makes electric buses now under review in Denmark and Norway also has buses on Australian roads, sparking concern among cybersecurity experts. ABC News

India–Australia engagement on critical minerals is evolving and expanding

The Strategist

Alice Wai

Recent bilateral and multilateral initiatives show a clear acceleration in India–Australia critical minerals engagement. This growth has been characterised by government memorandums of understanding, tariff-reducing trade agreements, joint research hubs and cross-border industry investments. Both governments have explicitly recognised the strategic importance of critical minerals, committing resources through mechanisms such as the Australia–India Critical Minerals Investment Partnership and involvement in the United States-led Mineral Security Partnership.

Australia

Chinese-made electric buses on Australian roads spark cybersecurity concerns after Norway flags issue

ABC News

Sally Brooks

The same Chinese company that makes electric buses now under review in Denmark and Norway also has buses on Australian roads, sparking concern among cybersecurity experts. Norwegian transport operator Ruter published test results last week that showed bus-maker Yutong Group had access to buses’ control systems for software updates and diagnostics on the model they tested. On the company’s Australian website, Yutong Australia said it had “delivered” more than 1,500 vehicles here since 2012.

UK probes whether buses made in China can be turned off from afar Financial Times

Tech sector struggling to meet goal of creating 1.2 million jobs by 2030

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Australia’s technology workforce has gone into reverse, derailing the Albanese government’s goal of creating 1.2 million tech jobs by 2030, and exposing a major weakness in its Future Made in Australia agenda. The once-booming tech sector lost more than 30,000 positions in the 2025 financial year, the first contraction since 2020, with job numbers falling to 949,172, according to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources annual report. The report attributes the fall mainly to a 3.9 per cent drop in technology roles across non-tech industries, offsetting modest growth elsewhere in the labour market.

Through cooperation, Australia and South Korea can lead in the age of autonomy

The Strategist

Jihoon Yu

The Indo-Pacific is entering an age of autonomy. Uncrewed systems are transforming how nations project power, manage crises and sustain deterrence. For middle powers such as South Korea and Australia, the spread of autonomous defence technologies offers both an opportunity and a challenge: to innovate and cooperate before the technological frontier is dominated by major powers. Autonomous systems are redrawing the strategic map. In this new environment, middle powers with industrial agility and technological credibility can exert outsized influence—if they coordinate their innovation strategies.

China

China suspends export controls on more critical minerals

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher

The Chinese government announced on Sunday that it would suspend export controls for a year on five critical minerals that are needed to manufacture certain semiconductors as well as explosives, armor-piercing ammunition, batteries and nuclear reactors. The announcement, by the Ministry of Commerce, addressed a key difference between the statements issued by the Chinese government and the White House following a summit in South Korea on Oct. 30 between President Trump and Xi Jinping, China’s top leader.

Knownsec databreach

Net Askari

Net Askari

Reports on Chinese accounts on Twitter surfaced about a major data breach with the well known Chinese cyber security company: KnownSec. An insider has extracted a sizeable number of internal documents about the internal business relations, staffing information and technical aspects of the companies offensive cyber product line as the blogger Mrxn revealed. Information about a “Key target library”, holding a listing of external servers of foreign institutions and governments, including India and a more extensive listing on Taiwanese infrastructure. But more countries are listed like the United States, Australia, the UK, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines, Pakistan and many more. What exactly the have on each country is not clear so far.

China agrees to ship Nexperia chips to Europe

POLITICO

Jacob Parry

Beijing will grant exemptions to its licensing requirements provided that purchasers promise to use the chips only for civilian purposes, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said. China has agreed to resume shipments of key chips for Europe’s automotive sector, the EU’s top trade official announced. The Chinese government will grant exemptions to the strict licensing requirements that were introduced following the seizure of Dutch-based Nexperia, provided that purchasers promise to only use the semiconductors for civilian purposes, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said in a post on X.

DeepSeek researcher pessimistic over AI’s impact in startup’s first public appearance since success

Reuters

Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek made its first public appearance in almost a year after it became a global sensation, fielding a senior researcher who told a government-organised internet conference that he was pessimistic about AI’s future impact on humanity. The company is known in China as part of “six little dragons” for AI. Since the company’s stunning breakout, the Chinese government has positioned DeepSeek as a symbol of the country’s technological capabilities and resilience against U.S. sanctions, as the technology rivalry between the two nations intensifies.

USA

Don’t call it Cyber Command 2.0: Master plan for digital forces will take years to implement

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

The Department of Defense rolled out the final version of the latest model for how the U.S. military will build its cyber forces over the next several years, an approach that is unlikely to quell growing calls for a separate service. The revised model — meant to help U.S. Cyber Command tackle issues that have persisted since its creation in 2010, like an inability to attract and keep top-tier talent — represents what is left over from the overhaul effort once known as “Cyber Command 2.0.” The revamp, which began under the Biden administration, was fast-tracked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this year. It was eventually sent to Pentagon brass, only to be returned to Cyber Command for reexamination.

AI abuse is reinventing the law

The New York Times

Evan Gorelick

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022, professionals in fields from medicine to engineering to marketing have wrestled with how and when to use chatbots. Many companies are experimenting with the technology, which can come tailored for workplace use. For lawyers, a federal judge in New York helped set the standard when he wrote in 2023 that “there is nothing inherently improper” about using A.I., although they must check its work. The American Bar Association agreed, adding that lawyers “have a duty of competence.”

Blue Origin launches NASA’s Escapade mission to mars

The New York Times

Kenneth Chang

New Glenn, the powerful orbital rocket built by Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, is on a launchpad in Florida. It is ready for its second mission. Tucked inside the rocket is NASA’s Escapade mission — two identical spacecraft that will orbit Mars to measure the dynamics of that planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere. In the near future, a Chinese company, Landspace, is also aiming to land the booster of its new Zhuque-3 rocket, which, at first glance, looks like a clone of the Falcon 9.

Chatbots are sparking a new era of student surveillance

Bloomberg

Jane Knodler

As US educators embrace AI in the classroom, firms are selling software to flag mentions of self-harm, raising concerns over privacy and control. Ahead of the new school year, a handful of tech companies issued grim warnings to American educators embracing artificial intelligence in the classroom: Chatbots, they said, could endanger students and lead to self-harm. Vigilance was paramount. “The risks of students using AI can literally be deadly,” one company cautioned. Another noted: “Student lives depend on it.” The “it” is the software those companies are selling — tools that themselves use AI to scan students’ conversations with chatbots and alert adults to potential danger.

North Asia

The Asian billionaires riding the data center boom

Forbes

Jonathan Burgos

The buildout of AI infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific is in high gear. Masayoshi Son and Mukesh Ambani are among the region’s wealthiest taking the lead. High profile collaborations are being forged across the region. South Korea was in the spotlight earlier this year when chips billionaire Chey Tae-won’s SK Group teamed up with Amazon Web Services to invest $5 billion to build a data center in Ulsan, an automotive industry hub south of Seoul. Kim Beom-Su’s messaging app Kakao, which forged a partnership with ChatGPT owner OpenAI, is building a $438 million facility northeast of the capital. In Taiwan, Terry Gou’s Foxconn and Nvidia are investing $1.4 billion to build a 100MW AI data center.

Japan turns to StartX, US tech firms to import startup expertise

Nikkei Asia

Tajio Kobayashi

The Japanese government will launch an initiative early next year to support entrepreneurs working with cutting-edge research taking place domestically. The effort will be led by 14 domestic and overseas companies and organizations, such as startup accelerator StartX, and it will incorporate practices honed in the U.S., including identifying research with commercial potential, cultivating management talent and building international networks. Funding for the contracts will come from the Japan Science and Technology Agency, with up to $176 million allocated over three years.

Southeast Asia

Vingroup’s space and satellite company lifts off from Vietnam

Nikkei Asia

Lien Hoang

Vingroup and its billionaire founder have launched a spacecraft and satellite company, offering the Vietnamese investors behind Tesla challenger VinFast another echo of Elon Musk’s business ventures. The company, VinSpace, has $11.4 million in charter capital and is 71% owned by founder Pham Nhat Vuong. The move continues a flurry of activity for Vietnam’s richest man, who this year alone set up companies spanning retirement homes, filmmaking and steel. VinSpace will operate in spacecraft production, air cargo and satellite communications, its corporate filing said.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia’s Sandworm hackers deploying wipers against Ukraine’s grain industry

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

According to new research from the Slovak cybersecurity firm ESET, the Kremlin-linked group deployed multiple data-wiping malware strains against Ukrainian organizations in the grain, energy, logistics, and government sectors between June and September. While wiper attacks have frequently hit Ukrainian infrastructure since Russia’s invasion, the agricultural industry — a key source of the country’s export revenue — has rarely been targeted directly. Sandworm, which Western intelligence agencies link to Russia’s military intelligence service GRU, is behind some of the most damaging cyberattacks in Ukraine’s history.

Europe

Europe’s police want AI to fight crime. They say red tape stands in the way.

POLITICO

Ellen O’Regan

The European Union’s law enforcement agency wants to speed up how it gets its hands on artificial intelligence tools to fight serious crime, a top official said. Criminals are having “the time of their life” with “their malicious deployment of AI,” but police authorities at the bloc’s Europol agency are weighed down by legal checks when trying to use the new technology. Authorities have to run through data protection and fundamental rights assessments under EU law. Those checks can delay the use of AI by up to eight months, Ebner said. Speeding up the process could make the difference in time sensitive situations where there is.

EU Parliament committee votes to advance controversial Europol data sharing proposal The Record by Recorded Future

Italian communications executive reveals he was targeted with Paragon spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has acknowledged that it used Paragon to attempt to spy on some of the five known Italian victims, but has denied involvement in the targeting of two Fanpage journalists who came forward about the infections. Fanpage published an expose in June 2024 revealing ties between Meloni and young fascists. Francesco Nicodemo is one of 90 victims to have been notified by WhatsApp of evidence that they were targeted with Paragon’s Graphite spyware, according to digital forensic researcher John Scott-Railton, who has spoken with Nicodemo about the targeting.

France halts Shein suspension proceedings after dolls, weapons are withdrawn

Reuters

Inti Laundaro

The French Finance Ministry halted the suspension proceedings of Chinese online retailer Shein initiated two days ago after the Chinese retailer withdrew all illicit products from its platforms. The French government previously started the process to block Shein in France after it found childlike sex dolls and weapons for sale on its site, the same day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store. The finance ministry said it would suspend Shein’s entire website in France, not just the marketplace, if banned products continue to be found for sale.

UK

How Elon Musk is boosting the British right

Sky News

Kaitlin Tosh and Michelle Inez Simon

For nine months, Sky News’ Data and Forensics team has been investigating whether X’s algorithm amplifies right-wing and extreme content. It does. Musk has used his social media platform X to encourage British people to fly English flags and has endorsed fringe right-wing politicians. In a recent post, he compared illegal immigrants to monstrous fictional characters in JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings, and suggested all English people would die if they did not support Mr Robinson. Musk is flexing his ability to influence the political debate in a country where he holds no formal authority. He does, however, have power to control narratives on X, formerly Twitter.

Elon Musk makes himself far-right fixture after White House departure The Guardian

Middle East

Newly identified Android spyware appears to be from a commercial vendor

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Security researchers revealed the discovery of “commercial grade” spyware used in a 9-month-long hacking campaign aimed at Samsung Galaxy phones likely concentrated in the Middle East. The Android spyware, dubbed Landfall, exploited a zero-day, or previously undocumented, vulnerability in Galaxy phones’ image processing libraries. The spyware was likely sent via the WhatsApp messaging platform to exfiltrate data and snoop on targets. Landfall, which may have been zero-click, allowed microphone recording, location tracking, call recording, collection of photos and text message, contacts and call history exfiltration.

How TikTok cozied up to wealthy investors in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Rest of World

Emily Baker-White

In her new book, Every Screen on the Planet: The War Over TikTok, journalist Emily Baker-White charts the Chinese app’s rise to becoming a global juggernaut. Here is an excerpt on the company’s courtship of the Gulf nations ahead of a deal on its U.S. operations. Some of the easiest, most lucrative places for TikTok to make money were wealthy markets like the Gulf that were unburdened by Western norms about privacy, human rights, and democratic self-governance.

Big Tech

Meta plans $600 billion US spend as AI data centers expand

Reuters

Juby Babu

Meta said it will invest $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure and jobs over the next three years, including artificial intelligence data centers. Meta has doubled down on AI, with a target of achieving superintelligence, a theoretical milestone where machines outthink humans. It has pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build several large AI data centers and plans bigger outlays to meet compute needs. Meta said in October it would invest $1.5 billion in a data center in Texas, breaking ground on its 29th such facility globally.

OpenAI asks US to expand Chips Act tax credit to AI data centers

Bloomberg

Maggie Eastland and Shirin Ghaffary

OpenAI has asked the Trump administration to revamp a Chips Act tax credit to help lower the cost of artificial intelligence infrastructure, as the startup explores additional ways the US government can support an industrywide data center build-out for AI. In a letter to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane suggests the administration work with Congress to expand a 35% chips-focused tax credit to AI data centers, AI server producers and electrical grid components, such as transformers and the specialized steel used to produce them.

Artificial Intelligence

Who wrote that headline? Maybe a robot.

The New York Times

Benjamin Mullin and Katie Robertson

Artificial intelligence is sweeping through newsrooms, transforming the way journalists around the world gather and disseminate information. Traditional news organizations increasingly use tools from companies like OpenAI and Google to streamline work that used to take hours: sifting through reams of information, tracking down sources and suggesting headlines. Almost all of the news organizations have some guardrails in place to prevent errors, such as requiring a human to review anything that A.I. writes before it is published. But some embarrassing errors have appeared nonetheless, including from top publications such as Bloomberg, Business Insider and Wired.

Misc

Genetically engineered babies are banned. Tech titans are trying to make one anyway.

The Wall Street Journal

Emily Glazer, Katherine Long and Amy Dockser Marcus

For months, a small company in San Francisco has been pursuing a secretive project: the birth of a genetically engineered baby. Backed by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and his husband, along with Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, the startup—called Preventive—has been quietly preparing what would amount to a biological first. They are working toward creating a child born from an embryo edited to prevent a hereditary disease. In recent months, executives at the company privately said a couple with a genetic disease had been identified who was interested in participating, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Underwater cables are a vital piece of the AI buildout and internet — investment is booming

CNBC

Magdalena Petrova

Undersea cables carry hundreds of terabits of international data per second, including government communications, financial transactions, email, video calls and streaming. Demand for subsea cables is increasing as tech giants race to develop computation-intensive artificial intelligence models and connect their growing networks of data centers.Investment into new subsea cable projects is expected to reach around $13 billion between 2025-2027, almost twice the amount that was invested between 2022 and 2024, according to telecommunications data provider firm TeleGeography.

