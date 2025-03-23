Good morning. It's Monday 24th of March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

A compact, deep-sea, cable-cutting device, capable of severing the world’s most fortified underwater communication or power lines, has been unveiled by China – and it could shake up global maritime power dynamics. The tool, which is able to cut lines at depths of up to 4,000 metres – twice the maximum operational range of existing subsea communication infrastructure – has been designed specifically for integration with China’s advanced crewed and uncrewed submersibles like the Fendouzhe, or Striver, and the Haidou series. South China Morning Post

The first initiative from The Federal Communications Commission’s newly-created Council on National Security will be a “sweeping” investigation of Chinese-made equipment in America’s telecommunications infrastructure, the agency announced Friday. In particular, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the focus will be on equipment and services from Chinese companies already barred from US networks under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act. Cyberscoop

OpenAI executives have spoken multiple times with their counterparts at Reliance in recent months about a potential product and sales partnership, The Information says. OpenAI would like Reliance’s business units, such as wireless carrier Jio, to sell or distribute its artificial intelligence solutions that could include ChatGPT. But Meta could present competition for OpenAI as it also seeks to work with Reliance on new artificial intelligence businesses. Bloomberg

Australia

Elon Musk’s Starlink could be used to transmit Australian election voting results

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The Australian Electoral Commission is planning on using Elon Musk’s Starlink services as back up for transmitting voting results information in the upcoming federal election. In a contract published late last year, the AEC appointed Telstra responsible for the agency’s fixed line and Starlink services until mid-2027, in a deal worth $1.38m. A spokesperson for the AEC confirmed Starlink could be used in the upcoming election for sensitive election data.

Big four banks accelerate push into 'agentic' AI

Capital Brief

Andrew Cornell

Australia’s major banks are accelerating their adoption of agentic AI — the next phase in the AI revolution — as they aim to dramatically improve efficiency, compliance and technology. The big four, led by Commonwealth Bank, increasingly see AI “agents” as a way to harness the data generated by machine learning and generative AI.

AI erasure and its implications for Australian national security

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Guido Melo

The concept of digital sovereignty, which refers to a nation’s control over its digital infrastructure, has emerged as a pivotal issue in global security discourse. For Australia, navigating this challenge requires, among other things, addressing the phenomenon of artificial intelligence erasure. AI erasure highlights the risks posed by the use or misuse of AI technology to alter, share, re-shape or misrepresent human history and records.

Robin Khuda on how he rebuilt from near bankruptcy to build data centre giant AirTrunk

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Robin Khuda, the founder and chief executive of AirTrunk, is now among Australia’s wealthy elite following the sale of AirTrunk to US private equity titan Blackstone last year in a blockbuster $24bn deal. He is staying on as CEO, maintains a small stake, and also reportedly received $500 million cash.

China

China unveils a powerful deep-sea cable cutter that could reset the world order

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

A compact, deep-sea, cable-cutting device, capable of severing the world’s most fortified underwater communication or power lines, has been unveiled by China – and it could shake up global maritime power dynamics. The revelation marks the first time any country has officially disclosed that it has such an asset, capable of disrupting critical undersea networks.

China’s PLA is using DeepSeek AI for non-combat support. Will actual combat be next?

South China Morning Post

Amber Wang

The People’s Liberation Army is using DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence for non-combat support functions, according to Chinese media reports. Analysts expect the AI models to find imminent application in battlefield intelligence surveillance and decision-making by the Chinese military. DeepSeek’s open-source large language models, which have drawn global attention and praise, are being used in PLA hospitals, People’s Armed Police, and national defence mobilisation organs, according to publicly available information.

China says facial recognition should not be forced on individuals

Reuters

China's cyberspace regulator published regulations governing the use of facial recognition technology, separately stating that individuals should not be forced to verify their identity using such technology. China is at the forefront of facial recognition technology, which is deployed by all levels of its public security apparatus to track down criminals, as well as monitor dissenters, petitioners and ethnic minorities.

USA

FCC’s Carr alleges Chinese companies are making ‘end run’ around Chinese telecom bans, announces investigation

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

The first initiative from The Federal Communications Commission’s newly-created Council on National Security will be a “sweeping” investigation of Chinese-made equipment in America’s telecommunications infrastructure, the agency announced Friday. In particular, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the focus will be on equipment and services from Chinese companies already barred from US networks under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act.

Carr announces sweeping new investigation into CCP-aligned entities

Federal Communications Commission

Daniel Byman

The FCC has launched a sweeping investigation into the ongoing US operations of CCP-aligned businesses whose equipment or services the FCC previously placed on its covered list based on determinations that those equipment or services pose unacceptable risks to America’s national security. Despite being placed on the FCC’s covered list, some or all of those entities may still be operating in the US —either because they do not believe the FCC’s covered list prohibits particular types of operations or otherwise.

Trump administration begins shifting cyberattack response to states

The Wall Street Journal

Angus Loten and James Rundle

The Trump administration wants state and local governments to play a bigger role in protecting water utilities, ports and other critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. In an executive order signed Tuesday, President Trump directed White House senior security advisers to draw up a national resilience plan to protect critical infrastructure that shifts more responsibilities to the state and local level.

US SEC holds crypto task force roundtable as Trump plans regulatory revamp

Reuters

Hannah Lang

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force held its first public meeting with experts on Friday, focusing on how securities laws might apply to digital assets as the Trump administration looks to overhaul cryptocurrency regulations.

Americas

Mexico’s first homegrown EV faces a bumpy road

Rest of World

Nili Blanck

Earlier this year, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum beamed as a rendering of three boxy, compact electric vehicles was displayed on a screen during a media briefing in the capital city. Named Olinia, they will be the first EVs to be fully engineered and assembled in Mexico. But Olinia faces a number of challenges, including an inadequate budget, an undeveloped lithium industry that is essential for battery manufacture, and an unreasonable timeline, experts said.

North Asia

Hong Kong passes cybersecurity law covering ‘critical infrastructure’

Hong Kong Free Press

James Lee

Hong Kong has passed a law meant to enhance safeguards for the city’s key infrastructure systems against cyberattacks, imposing fines of up to HK$5 million for cybersecurity lapses. At the Legislative Council, security minister Chris Tang said that the purpose of the law was to “establish legal requirements for organisations designated as critical infrastructure operators.”

Japan’s cybersecurity shift: Adoption of active cyber defence posture

Observer Research Foundation

Raisina Debates

In February 2025, the Japanese Cabinet passed two bills on strengthening Japan’s cybersecurity. If passed through the Diet, it will give Japan's Self Defence Forces and the police powers to bolster the country's cyber defence capabilities further. With the Active Cyber Defence legislation, Japan intends to institutionalise new cyber mechanisms, moving beyond the earlier established limitations that restricted certain cyber operations and campaigns.

Southeast Asia

Voice of America’s critical role in countering disinformation, supporting democracy in Burma

Mizzima

James Shwe

Many of the Burmese diaspora who are advocating for democracy in Burma in California, underscore the indispensable role Voice of America has played for decades as a lifeline against the military dictatorship’s misinformation and disinformation campaigns. It has been a trusted source of truth for the people of Burma, empowering them in their fight for democracy while also addressing regional threats posed by foreign powers and extremist groups.

Singapore public healthcare strengthens AI foundations with institute launch

Gov Insider

James Yau

SingHealth and Duke-NUS Medical School have launched the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Institute (AIMI), which is aimed at advancing knowledge about the foundations of artificial intelligence applications in healthcare. AIMI will operate under the umbrella of SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre, which houses nine similar joint institutes that range from cancer to dental research.

The scammer’s manual: How to launder money and get away with it

The New York Times

Selam Gebrekidan and Joy Dong

Every few weeks, fireworks light up the night sky in Cambodia, set off by scammers to salute their biggest swindles. By the time the shells pop and crackle, somebody’s life savings are probably gone. Whatever the scheme, the money has vanished, sucked into a complex money-laundering network that moves billions of dollars at a dizzying speed.

Ukraine - Russia

The old deceiver

EU vs Disinfo

On Tuesday, 18 March, Putin and US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation discussing a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The Kremlin published a readout of Tuesday’s call which offers a masterclass in information manipulation. The carefully crafted manipulative Kremlin narrative deceitfully positions Putin as a ‘rational peacemaker’ while effectively turning the ceasefire offer down yet again and embedding multiple long-standing propaganda narratives about Ukraine.

Europe

Italy's talks with Musk's Starlink have stalled, minister says

Reuters

Negotiations on a potential contract between Elon Musk's satellite internet operator Starlink and the Italian government have stalled, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions, Italy's defence minister said on Saturday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government is aiming to guarantee encrypted communications between the government, diplomats and defence officials operating in risky areas and Starlink is among the contenders to provide the system.

Helsing’s Torsten Reil: ‘We have to be prepared’

Financial Times

John Thornhill

The best way to prevent another conflict from devastating his country, Reil argues, is to rebuild Europe’s hard power to deter a revanchist Russia. His defence tech company Helsing — motto: “Artificial intelligence to protect our democracies” — is committed to delivering 6,000 HX-2 strike drones to Ukraine. It has also just opened its first Resilience Factory in southern Germany with an initial production capacity of more than 1,000 AI-enabled drones a month, and has plans to open more.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Government steps up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity

FBC News

Kamna Kumar

The Fijian Government is stepping up efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity as cyber threats continue to evolve. A national stakeholder briefing this week presented findings from Fiji’s second Cybersecurity Capacity Maturity Model Review, highlighting key areas for improvement. The Oceania Cyber Security Centre conducted the review, assessing Fiji’s cyber maturity across five key areas, including policy, legislation, and workforce development.

Big Tech

Starlink can curb southeast Asia’s cyber scam industry – if they choose

Stimson

Allison Pytlak and Caitlin Goodman

Starlink’s technology is being used by cybercriminals, further enabling fraud operations worldwide. This development highlights a growing challenge for cybersecurity and raises the question of how we hold technology providers accountable while addressing the complex transnational nature of cybercrime.

Apple working on turning watches into AI devices with cameras

Bloomberg

Mark Gurman

Apple is exploring the idea of adding cameras and visual intelligence features to its smartwatch, thrusting the company into the AI wearables market. The company is working on new versions of the Apple Watch that include cameras. As with the future AirPods, this would help the device see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information.

Tech war: Huawei-related chip equipment maker to debut products at Shanghai trade show

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

A state-backed semiconductor tool maker based in Shenzhen, which has connections with Huawei Technologies and has raised hopes of China reducing its reliance on US chipmaking technologies, will make its debut at a trade event in Shanghai next week. SiCarrier, a chip tool maker backed by the Shenzhen government, will launch new products during the three-day Semicon China exhibition, an annual industry event hosted by US-based industry association SEMI.

Meta to stop targeting UK citizen with personalised ads after settling privacy case

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Meta has agreed to stop targeting a UK citizen with personalised adverts after agreeing a settlement in a landmark privacy case that could set a precedent for millions of social media users. Meta also said it was considering charging UK users for an advert-free version of its platforms after the legal agreement that avoided a trial in the high court in London. Tanya O’Carroll, a human rights campaigner, launched a lawsuit against the company in 2022, alleging it had breached UK data laws by failing to respect her right to demand Facebook stop collecting and processing her data in order to target her with adverts.

Baidu stresses strong data privacy measures after executive’s daughter doxes netizen

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

Baidu, China’s leading internet search firm and artificial intelligence powerhouse, has denied that the company breached user privacy after an incident involving the teenage daughter of a senior executive exposed the personal information of another netizen, triggering outrage online. In a statement released on Wednesday night, the Beijing-based company stressed its “zero tolerance” policy towards breaches of user privacy and said it maintains stringent data anonymisation and access controls.

Apple shuffles AI executive ranks in bid to turn around Siri

South China Morning Post

Bloomberg

Apple is undergoing a rare shake-up of its executive ranks, aiming to get its artificial intelligence efforts back on track after months of delays and stumbles, according to people familiar with the situation. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has lost confidence in the ability of AI head John Giannandrea to execute on product development, so he is moving over another top executive to help: Vision Pro creator Mike Rockwell.

Starlink’s rapid global rollout complicated by Elon Musk’s ties to Donald Trump

Financial Times

Rafe Uddin and Stephen Morris

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to cement its dominance of the satellite internet market with a surge in revenues this year, but the world’s richest man’s ties to US President Donald Trump are shifting from an asset to a hindrance in its global rollout. The billionaire’s SpaceX group is engaged in talks to rapidly bring the service to countries with 1bn potential new users, including holding negotiations with Turkey, Morocco and Bangladesh, while making progress towards regulatory approval in other vast markets such as India.

Meta scrambled to silence a tell-all book. Now it’s a bestseller.

The Wall Street Journal

Naomi Nix

Sarah Wynn-Williams was preparing for a television appearance one evening when the news popped on social media: Meta had won an arbitration case banning her from promoting her tell-all memoir about her years working for the social media company. On the basis of a non-disparagement agreement Wynn-Williams signed when she was fired by Meta in 2017, the independent arbiter ruled that the former Meta executive cannot grant any of the nearly 100 interview requests she has received from journalists from print and broadcast news outlets in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI, Meta seek alliance with India’s Reliance: Information

Bloomberg

Guillermo Molero

OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc. are each seeking a potential alliance with India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. OpenAI executives have spoken multiple times with their counterparts at Reliance in recent months about a potential product and sales partnership, The Information says, citing unidentified people who spoke with executives at both companies.

Tencent’s Hunyuan T1 AI reasoning model rivals DeepSeek in performance and price

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Tencent Holdings has unveiled a new artificial intelligence reasoning model, Hunyuan T1, that rivals DeepSeek’s R1 in both performance and pricing. The Chinese technology giant’s latest offering, launched on Friday, leverages large-scale reinforcement learning, a technique also employed by DeepSeek in its R1 reasoning model, which launched in January.

AI leaders call for safety commitments ahead of the federal election

Australians For AI Safety

Australia’s AI safety leaders have issued a public call for stronger action on AI safety concerns by the next federal government. The public statement asserts that action on safety is necessary for Australia to fully seize AI’s opportunities. The experts are urging for the Australian Government to deliver on its commitment by creating an Australian AI Safety Institute (AISI). In May 2024, Australia and other participants at the Seoul AI Summit committed to “create or expand AI safety institutes”. However, Australia remains the only signatory of the Seoul commitments yet to establish an AISI. The open letter welcomes supporting signatures from other Australian AI experts as well as members of the public.

Events & Podcasts

Software-defined warfare: A blueprint for sustaining a competitive military edge

Atlantic Council

On Thursday, March 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET, the Atlantic Council’s Forward Defense Program will publicly launch the final report of the Commission on Software-Defined Warfare. This new report presents a software-defined warfare approach, offering recommendations for the Department of Defense to adopt modern software practices and seamlessly integrate them into existing platforms to enhance and strengthen defense strategies.

Global conference on AI, security and ethics 2025

UNIDIR

The inaugural global conference on AI, security and ethics 2025 will provide a unique forum for the diplomatic ecosystem in Geneva and the wider multistakeholder community, including academic experts, civil society organizations, industry representatives and research labs interested in the governance of artificial intelligence in security and defence.

Navigating the legal landscape of AI in warfare with Nehal Bhuta

Responsible Bytes

In this episode of the Responsible Bytes podcast, Dr. Zena Assaad sits down with Professor Nehal Bhuta to explore the legal implications of autonomous and AI-enabled weapon systems. They dive deep into the principles of distinction and proportionality in warfare, examining how AI in warfare challenges traditional international humanitarian law. The conversation highlights the risks associated with AI in target identification, as well as the fragility of international legal systems in addressing these emerging technologies.

Levittown: New Zealanders land a blow against global web of harassment

Bloomberg

Margi Murphy and Olivia Carville

The Levittown deepfake case reached far beyond the quaint New York suburb. As lead investigator Det. Timothy Ingram looked into the website hosting the doctored images, he saw users posting comments on the girls’ photos from all over, a net of harassers spread across the world. “Some were in Scotland, some were in Russia — they were everywhere,” he said.

Jobs

Postdoctoral research fellow in ethics in AI and law

University of Oxford

Applications are invited for a full-time early career research fellowship in ethics in AI, with a focus on AI and Law. The position is associated with a research fellowship at Oriel College, Oxford. This position will be especially suitable for a candidate with a strong research background in law who wishes to undertake a research project that explores how AI technologies should be subjected to legal regulation or integrated into the workings of the legal system.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.