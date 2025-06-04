Good morning. It's Wednesday, 4th of June.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

More than 230 pages of censorship instructions prepared by Chinese social media platforms instruct removal of any content that depicts state violence during the Tiananmen Square massacre. ABC News

Multiple sites used to test malware against real antivirus tools were taken down by law enforcement in the U.S. and Netherlands last week. The Record from Recorded Future News

Elon Musk's Neuralink has raised $650 million in its latest funding round as its brain implant device enters clinical trials. Reuters

ASPI

AUKUS Pillar II is failing in its mission

War on the Rocks

Peter Dean and Alice Nason

Over the last four years, commentators have described Pillar II as “revolutionary” with the potential to produce capabilities “more consequential” than Pillar I submarines for the AUKUS partners. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Tech Tracker highlights China’s growing advantages in innovation. China now leads in 57 of 64 global technology priority areas, including advanced undersea wireless communication and adversarial AI. Accordingly, each of the AUKUS countries is seeking to expand their strengths and close gaps in areas where they are falling behind.

World

International operation takes down crypting sites used for testing malware

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Multiple sites used to test malware against real antivirus tools were taken down by law enforcement in the U.S. and Netherlands last week. According to applications for warrants filed with Texas Southern District Court on May 15 and unsealed on Thursday, the Justice Department took down four domains: AVCheck.net, Crypt.guru, Cryptor.live and Cryptor.biz. The websites were officially seized on May 27 in coordination with Finnish and Dutch national police as part of the ongoing Operation Endgame — an international law enforcement campaign against cybercriminal organizations that has resulted in multiple takedowns, arrests and platform seizures over the last two years. Many of the malware developers identified in Operation Endgame used AVCheck and the other platforms to test their tools.

Big Four firms race to develop audits for AI products

Financial Times

Ellesheva Kissin

Big Four accountancy firms are racing to create a new type of audit that verifies the effectiveness of artificial intelligence tools as they seek to profit from clients’ demand for proof that their AI systems work and are safe. Deloitte, EY and PwC told the Financial Times that they were preparing to launch AI assurance services as they hope to use reputations gained in financial audits to win work assessing whether AI systems, such as those in self-driving cars and cancer-detecting programmes, perform as intended. The audits would open a revenue stream for auditors, similar to when the firms cashed in on the trend for companies to buy assurance for their environmental, social and governance metrics.

Australia

Crypto ATMs increasingly used for scams and money laundering

ABC News

Rhiana Whitson

Australians are losing millions of dollars each year to scams linked to cryptocurrency ATMs and older people have been the group most caught up in illicit activity through the machines. Financial crimes agency AUSTRAC has now intervened — introducing sweeping industry-wide controls after uncovering links to scams, money laundering and other illegal activity. The regulator has also refused to renew one crypto ATM (CATM) operator's registration. Cryptocurrency ATMs are located across the country — in petrol stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and takeaway shops.

How Telstra’s new satellite-to-mobile messaging lets you text using Starlink

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Today Telstra has become the first Australian telco to turn on its satellite-to-mobile messaging capability, powered by SpaceX’s Starlink constellation in low earth orbit. This means customers will be able to send and receive text messages in remote locations beyond the Telstra mobile network. The technology involves a constellation (or mesh) of satellites in low earth orbit that can communicate with smartphones and mobile networks. The idea is that if a user does not have any mobile reception, and they have a clear view of the sky, they’ll be able to connect to a satellite to act as a bridge between their phone and the network.

Strip clubs to education hubs hacked in password grab

Canberra Times

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

More than 2300 business websites, including dozens in Australia, have been compromised and used to steal consumers' information as part of a year-long, "highly orchestrated phishing campaign", a security firm warns. Almost 80 small and medium-sized Australian businesses have been hacked in the operation, with the websites targeted ranging from a children's education provider to three Queensland strip clubs. Australian online security firm CyberCX revealed details of the attack on Tuesday after alerting compromised businesses and warned consumers to take care when following website instructions, including completing CAPTCHAs.

The tech whizzes working around the clock to catch criminals in NSW

Daily Telegraph

Mark Morri

Facial recognition software is being used by NSW Police to identify suspects in crimes ranging from violent protests to sexual offences and murders, The Daily Telegraph can reveal for the first time. The team of tech whizzes ¬secretly works around the clock, monitoring images of wanted people captured on CCTV cameras, police body cams and social media before feeding them into a NSW Police database that cross-checks against people’s mugshots to help identify them. Detective Superintendent Damien Beaufils, head of the State Intelligence Covert Services branch, told the Telegraph that the Facial Recognition Unit had proved an “invaluable tool” in cracking some major crimes recently.

China

China is gaining ground in the global race to develop AI agents

Rest of World

Kinling Lo

Chinese companies are gaining ground in the global race to develop the next generation of artificial intelligence — not just chatbots, but autonomous agents designed to handle complex tasks with minimal human input. In recent months, Chinese tech giants and startups have launched their own agents. Startups Butterfly Effect and Zhipu claim their tools outperform OpenAI’s Deep Research in some metrics. Giants such as Alibaba and ByteDancei are powering agents with their in-house foundation AI models, going toe-to-toe with platforms from Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others.

Leaked files reveal how China is using AI to erase the history of the Tiananmen Square massacre

ABC News

Bang Xiao

Hundreds of pages of classified documents leaked to the ABC have offered an unprecedented glimpse into China's infamous censorship regime. It has grown faster, smarter and increasingly invisible, quietly erasing the memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from public view. Thirty-six years on, Beijing still has not disclosed the official death toll of the bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy gathering on June 4, when more than 1 million protesters were in the square. Historians estimate that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) killed anywhere from 200 to several thousand people that day. More than 230 pages of censorship instructions prepared by Chinese social media platforms were shared by industry insiders with the ABC.

USA

Musk's Neuralink raises $650 million in latest funding as clinical trials begin

Reuters

Puyaan Singh

Elon Musk's Neuralink said on Monday that it had raised $650 million in its latest funding round as its brain implant device enters clinical trials. "This funding helps us bring our technology to more people — restoring independence for those with unmet medical needs and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with brain interfaces," Neuralink said. According to the company, five patients with severe paralysis are using Neuralink to control digital and physical devices with their thoughts. The health regulator's breakthrough devices program is intended to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up development, assessment and review, according to its website.

Trump visa scrutiny expands beyond students to tech and business staff

Nikkei Asia

Tomoko Ashizuka

U.S. President Donald Trump's restrictive policy on student visas appears to be spreading to work visas issued for foreign engineers and business professionals, raising concern about the impact on corporate activity and the economy as a whole. Aizada Marat, CEO and founder of legal industry technology company and law firm Alma in California, said requests for additional information for visa applications have roughly doubled from last year's 5% to 10%.

ISP settles with record labels that demanded mass termination of Internet users

ArsTechnica

Jon Brodkin

Internet service provider Frontier Communications agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by major record labels that demanded mass disconnections of broadband users accused of piracy. Universal, Sony, and Warner sued Frontier in 2021. In a notice of settlement filed last week in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, with each side to pay its own fees and costs. The record labels and Frontier simultaneously announced a settlement of similar claims in a Bankruptcy Court case in the same district. Frontier also settled with movie companies in April of this year, just before a trial was scheduled to begin. (Frontier exited bankruptcy in 2021.)

China’s latest boom is sounding alarm bells in America

The Sydney Morning Herald

Hannah Boland

For the world’s leading cancer doctors and scientists, few events in the calendar are more prestigious than the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco). For years, Asco’s annual meeting has been dominated by American scientists. However, last year was different. It marked a watershed moment for the pharmaceutical sector, which had long written off China as a nation that excelled in drug manufacturing and “copycat” treatments but not medicine discovery. Akeso’s debut on the world stage has been described as a “DeepSeek” moment for the industry. Trump may be focused on returning manufacturing jobs to the US, yet some say he should be concerned that more high-quality jobs and research posts are starting to drift to China. “Five years ago, US pharmaceutical companies didn’t license any new drugs from China,” Scott Gottlied, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, wrote earlier this month. “By 2024, one third of their new compounds were coming from Chinese biotechnology firms.”

The Federal Trade Commission investigates ad groups and watchdogs, alleging boycott collusion

The New York Times

Kate Conger and Tiffany Hsu

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether roughly a dozen prominent advertising and advocacy groups violated antitrust law by coordinating boycotts among advertisers that did not want their brands to appear alongside hateful online content, four people familiar with the inquiries said. Ad Fontes Media, a group that rates the quality of news sources, received an investigative letter from the F.T.C. on May 20 demanding information about its business in relation to an investigation about “possible collusion,” the organization's chief executive, Vanessa Otero, said. At least a dozen other organizations received such letters, three of the people said. The groups include organizations that help brands choose how to position ads across the internet and watchdog groups that have sought to call attention to hateful content online.

Trump official who shut down counter-Russia agency has links to Kremlin

The Telegraph

Benedict Smith

A senior official who dismantled the US government’s Russian disinformation unit is married to a Russian woman with links to the Kremlin, The Telegraph can reveal. Darren Beattie has provoked alarm within the State Department since being appointed in February for his ardent pro-Russian views. He has been noted for his focus on destroying the agency tasked with tackling Kremlin propaganda. Mr Beattie, the acting under-secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, is married to a woman whose uncle has taken several roles in Russian politics and once received a personal “thank you” message from Vladimir Putin.

Southeast Asia

Singapore, France advance smart, sustainable maritime innovation

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

Singapore and France have signed an Enhanced Maritime Partnership Agreement to expand cooperation in digitalisation, cybersecurity, innovation and sustainable shipping. The agreement was inked by France’s Minister for Transport, Mr Philippe Tabarot and Singapore’s Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Mr Jeffrey Siow, during President Emmanuel Macron’s State Visit to Singapore. This milestone follows the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Enhanced Maritime Partnership reflects a joint commitment to shaping the future of maritime transport through advanced digital tools, greener technologies and shared innovation.

Foreign investment in Thailand surges in first four months of 2025

Khaosod English

Foreign investment in Thailand jumped significantly in the first four months of 2025, with 363 foreign companies receiving business permits—a 43% increase from the same period last year, according to the Department of Business Development. The total investment value reached 57.86 billion baht ($1.76 billion), representing a 5% increase compared to the January-April period of 2024. The foreign investment wave has facilitated significant technology transfer to Thai workers, particularly in specialised fields such as oil drilling control systems, port management and cargo safety, EV charging infrastructure, electric vehicle component manufacturing, and charging platform management systems. The investment surge also created substantial employment opportunities.

Singapore education startup seeks to digitize schools in Southeast Asia

Nikkei Asia

Yuichi Shiga

Singapore-based and Japanese-run education startup Manabie International is embarking on a mission to roll out services that will digitize schools in the Philippines and Vietnam later this year, betting that digitization to be integral to meeting the rising education goals in rapidly growing Southeast Asia. The company, whose main business is serving and operating cram schools, provides a whole suite of digital products and services including drills, teaching materials, student progress monitoring, employee timesheets and curriculum management. The company was founded in Singapore in 2019 by Homma, who expects AI to reduce workloads on teachers and organize student learning, which would make an industry with a large number of small operators more efficient.

Why is Vietnam blocking access to Telegram?

The Diplomat

Vu Lam

Earlier this month, Vietnam announced plans to block access to Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging platform. In an order dated May 21, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) ordered domestic internet providers to block Telegram by June 2. With more than 11.8 million Vietnamese users as of 2024, Vietnam had one of Telegram’s largest national user bases globally, and the decision to restrict access to the app is likely to have significant impacts. The official justification for the ban is the platform’s alleged complicity in illegal activities. MIC claims that around 70 percent of the nearly 10,000 active Telegram channels and groups in Vietnam were linked to fraud, narcotics trafficking, and suspected terrorism.

TSMC says tariffs have some impact but AI demand robust

Channel News Asia

U.S. tariffs are having some impact but demand for artificial intelligence (AI) remains strong and continues to outpace supply, the chief executive of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies have created much uncertainty for the global chip industry and TSMC, the top producer of the world's most advanced semiconductors whose customers include Apple and Nvidia. C.C. Wei, speaking at the company's annual shareholders meeting in the northern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu, said they have not seen any changes in customer behaviour due to tariff uncertainty and the situation may become clearer in coming months. "Tariffs do have some impact on TSMC, but not directly. That's because tariffs are imposed on importers, not exporters. TSMC is an exporter. However, tariffs can lead to slightly higher prices, and when prices go up, demand may go down," he said.

Malaysian home minister’s WhatsApp hacked, used to scam contacts

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Malaysia’s home minister had his WhatsApp account hacked and then abused to send malicious links to his contacts, according to police. The attacker reportedly used a virtual private network (VPN) to compromise the account of Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, authorities said at a press conference on Friday, adding that no victims have reported financial losses so far. They did not elaborate on how the hack was carried out. The Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees law enforcement, immigration and censorship, confirmed the incident and urged the public not to respond to any messages or calls claiming to be from the minister, especially those involving financial or personal requests.

Anti-fake news bill seeks up to 12-year jail time, P2M fine for disinfo peddlers

PhilStar Global

Dominique Nicole Flores

A fresh legislative push to tackle disinformation has emerged in the House, with a bill targeting not only the creation and spread of false content but also the organized networks behind them. The catch, however, is that this proposal, much like eight others in the 19th Congress, takes a punitive approach to disinformation by expanding the Cybercrime Prevention Act's scope. It proposes penalties of up to 12 years in prison and fines between P500,000 and P2 million for those involved in disinformation efforts, including troll farm operations.

Ukraine - Russia

Pro-Ukraine hacker group Black Owl poses ‘major threat’ to Russia, Kaspersky says

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A little-known hacking group has emerged as a major threat to Russian state institutions and critical industries, carrying out attacks aimed at causing maximum disruption and extracting financial gain, according to a new report. BO Team, also known as Black Owl, has been active since early 2024 and appears to operate independently, with its own arsenal of tools and tactics, researchers at Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said. Among the group’s most disruptive operations was a cyberattack last month that reportedly wiped out about a third of Russia’s national electronic court filing system. Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) previously said it cooperated with BO Team on several operations, including breaches of Russia’s federal digital signature authority and a scientific research centre.

UK

UK civil servants who used AI saved two weeks a year, government study finds

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä

Civil servants who have used artificial intelligence tools for administrative tasks freed up two weeks a year in working time, according to a government trial that ministers said showed how the technology can achieve productivity gains across Whitehall. In the study, more than 20,000 officials used Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant over three months to help them draft documents, summarise meetings and prepare reports. These staff reported that they saved 26 minutes a day by using the tool. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s government said it was pushing to make £45bn in cost savings by modernising the public sector with digital services and cutting-edge AI.

UK to invest £2bn in drones to make army ‘10 times more lethal’

The Guardian

Dan Sabbagh, Kiran Stacey and Peter Walker

Britain will spend an extra £2bn on drones and seek to introduce weapons and tactics developed during the war in Ukraine under a strategic defence review unveiled by the government. The plan will prioritise cheap one-way attack craft and more expensive reusable systems, as well as the creation of a drone centre to share knowledge and better coordinate across the armed forces. John Healey, the defence secretary, told MPs the army would become “10 times more lethal” by combining technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence “with the heavy metal of tanks and artillery”.

Middle East

Israel confirms first use of laser air defense: what it is, how it works, and why it matters

Haaretz

Hagai Amit & Oded Yaron

Israel's Defence Ministry and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems confirmed on Wednesday that dozens of laser interceptions were carried out since the Gaza war began. This marks the first known operational use of a laser-based air defence system – in Israel or anywhere else in the world. The announcement surprised many in the defence industry, as the Iron Beam system was not expected to be operational before the end of 2025. The interceptions reported on Wednesday were not carried out using Iron Beam but with a different, much lower-powered system operating at 10 to 30 kilowatts. Nonetheless, major defence firms continue to pursue the technology. Lockheed Martin is developing a system that, according to business partners, could be five times more powerful than Israel's current models.

Israel claims laser weapon use in real combat. How do China’s compare on the world stage?

South China Morning Post

NZ & Pacific Islands

Female New Zealand MP leaves Parliament speechless by holding up nude image of 'herself' and delivering a 'terrifying' message

Daily Mail

Max Aldred

A New Zealand MP Laura McClure created headlines when she held up an AI-generated image during general debate last month, as she described how quick it took to create. 'This image is a naked image of me, but it is not real. This image is what we call a 'deepfake',' she told parliament. 'It took me less than five minutes to make a series of deepfakes of myself. Scaringly, it was a quick Google search for the technology of what's available. 'When you type in 'deepfake nudify' into the Google search with your filter off, hundreds of sites appear.' McLure hopes to overhaul NZ legislation to make it illegal to share deepfakes, as well as nude photographs, without consent of parties involved.

Big Tech

Why Nvidia can’t just quit China

The Washington Post

Dan Gallagher

Given all the trouble Nvidia has selling its artificial-intelligence chips in China, one might wonder why the company even bothers trying anymore. The answer is: It can’t really afford not to. Nvidia used its fiscal first-quarter report last week to send a rather stark message to the Trump administration about the dangers of shutting American chip companies out of the Chinese artificial-intelligence market. “China’s AI moves on with or without U.S. chips,” Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on the company’s conference call. Making the point that half the world’s AI developers are in China, Huang argued that preventing U.S. companies from competing there could ultimately cost America its leading position in the global AI industry.

What if Google just broke itself up? A tech insider makes the case.

The New York Times

David Streitfeld

Google has lost two important antitrust cases in the past year. Its search business is threatened, and its stock is stalled. Federal prosecutors are pushing for it to divest various businesses. Unless the company can pull off a few miracles in court, it will be forced to shrink. There’s another possibility. Instead of resisting change, Google could accelerate it. It could spin off huge chunks of itself into independent entities. That would be a very Silicon Valley power move: Break yourself up before courts can break you up. In an era when Big Tech is under suspicion, a manoeuvre like this would probably be applauded across the political spectrum.

Apple challenges EU order to increase compatibility with rivals’ products

The Washington Post

Edith Hancock

Apple is challenging an order from the European Union’s antitrust watchdog specifying how it needs to make its iOS operating system more compatible with rival tech companies’ products under the Digital Markets Act. The EU executive last March told Apple what it thinks it should do to make its iOS devices more compatible with rivals’ products, from apps to headphones to virtual reality headsets, to comply with the DMA’s interoperability rules designed to curb Big Tech’s market power. That means giving software developers and device makers access to certain parts of Apple’s operating system that are typically reserved for the company’s own products, such as allowing some notifications to show up on rival companies’ wearable technology.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft collaborate to harmonize cyber threat attribution

Associated Press

CrowdStrike and Microsoft announced a collaboration to bring clarity and coordination to how cyber threat actors are identified and tracked across security vendors. By mapping threat actor aliases and aligning adversary attribution across platforms, the collaboration minimizes confusion caused by different naming systems and accelerates cyber defenders’ response against today’s and tomorrow’s most sophisticated adversaries. The cybersecurity industry has developed multiple naming systems for threat actors, each grounded in unique vantage points, intelligence sources, and analytic rigor. These taxonomies provide critical adversary context to help organizations understand the threats they face, who is targeting them, and why.

The militarisation of immersive technology — where will it lead and at what societal cost?

ABC News

Ben Egliston and Marcus Carter

Last week, American defence technology company Anduril announced a surprising new partnership: it will be working with Meta to develop virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality headsets for the United States military. At first glance, the collaboration might seem an unlikely one. Anduril’s founder, Palmer Luckey, was also the founder of Oculus — the VR company that Meta (then Facebook) acquired in 2014 for $2 billion. Luckey was later fired from Facebook and went on to establish Anduril, a company now known for its autonomous surveillance systems and AI-enabled drones (which it develops for militaries, including the United States and Australia). For Luckey, this partnership between Meta and the US military reflects a long-standing ambition: “My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers”, he wrote on X, “and the products we are building with Meta do just that.”

Elon Musk says XChat is rolling out to all, but questions remain about its alleged security

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

Elon Musk on Sunday announced that a new version of X’s direct messaging (DM) feature, XChat, was rolling out with support for features like vanishing messages, encryption, and the ability to share files, alongside its audio and video calling support. The new features aren’t yet broadly available, as XChat only recently started beta testing among a select group of users. However, Musk said that the X team expects to bring XChat to all users sometime this week, unless they encounter scaling issues during the rollout. In a series of X posts, Musk also noted that the updated version of XChat has been built on Rust with “Bitcoin-style” encryption and a “whole new architecture.” It’s not clear what he means by Bitcoin-style encryption, given that Bitcoin itself cannot be described as “encrypted.”

Artificial Intelligence

Boffins found self-improving AI sometimes cheated

The Register

Thomas Claburn

Computer scientists have developed a way for an AI system to rewrite its own code to improve itself. While that may sound like the setup for a dystopian sci-fi scenario, it's far from it. It's merely a promising optimisation technique. That said, the scientists found the system sometimes cheated to better its evaluation scores. Researchers affiliated with the University of British Columbia, Canada's Vector Institute, and Japan's Sakana AI have devised what they're humbly calling the Darwin Gödel Machine, or DGM. As described in their preprint paper, "Darwin Gödel Machine: Open-Ended Evolution of Self-Improving Agents," DGM iteratively modifies its own code and validates each change using coding benchmarks.

Google’s SynthID is the latest tool for catching AI-made content. What is AI ‘watermarking’ and does it work?

The Conversation

T. J. Thomson, Elif Buse Doyuran, and Jean Burgess

Last month, Google announced SynthID Detector, a new tool to detect AI-generated content. Google claims it can identify AI-generated content in text, image, video or audio. But there are some caveats. The main catch is that SynthID primarily works for content that’s been generated using a Google AI service – such as Gemini for text, Veo for video, Imagen for images, or Lyria for audio. If you try to use Google’s AI detector tool to see if something you’ve generated using ChatGPT is flagged, it won’t work. That’s because, strictly speaking, the tool can’t detect the presence of AI-generated content or distinguish it from other kinds of content.

Miscellaneous

The big question over fighter-like drones: expendability may be preferable

The Strategist

Bill Sweetman

We’re still feeling our way with this. The concept of fighter-like drones, called collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs), holds much promise to air forces, notably to the US Air Force as it contemplates war with China. But maintaining CCAs in operation isn’t looking cheap and simple. Air forces may instead drift towards getting some CCA effects with expendable drones that can be treated much like rounds of ammunition. Supporters say simulations and wargames have shown the value of CCAs, which look like small fighters and are faster and more maneuverable than other drones.

Research

Governing AI and the democratisation of governance

Dialogues on Digital Society, SAGE Journals

Arne Hintz

AI governance that is situated in data justice principles requires appropriate institutional governance arrangements as well as strategies addressing the socio-political-economic context of governance. In light of threats to civic agency and democracy in datafied societies, this shouldentail the systematic involvement of citizens and affected communities in debates and decisions over the governance of AI to make sure those who are affected by datafication have a voice in steering its future. AI governance thus points us to the need for democratising governance itself and exploring a democratic perspective for life in the age of AI.

Podcasts

AI impact series: A focus on the environment

Minter Ellison

Partner Kate Cruickshank and Professor Albert Bifet

In this episode, of AI Impact series, Kate Cruickshank talks with Professor Albert Bifet, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Institute at the University of Waikato, about how AI is reshaping the environmental sector. Kate and Albert discuss AI technologies already being used in the environmental sector, including deep learning models, computer vision, and real-time analytics and consider how these tools are boosting productivity, improving conservation efforts, and helping manage vast scientific datasets in this sector. Albert highlights the growing impact of AI innovations in areas such as weather forecasting, species detection, and environmental surveillance.

Big Tech monopoly maintenance: Is a ‘go and sin no more’ remedy sufficient?

The TechTank Podcast, Brookings

Bill Baer, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, and Doha Mekki

Several major tech companies are facing legal challenges from antitrust enforcers at the state and federal level. While allegations vary by platform, there is a common theme: Each company has monopolized their respective markets and unlawfully maintained dominance, stifling competition. As enforcers from the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice crack down on these companies, questions remain about what meaningful remedies will look like if the courts ultimately find unlawful monopolization. In this episode of the TechTank Podcast, guest host Bill Baer is joined by Rebecca Slaughter, former Federal Trade Commission commissioner, and Doha Mekki, former acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, to discuss these recent actions and potential remedies.

