Good morning. It's Thursday, 22nd of May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

China said it could take legal action against any individual or organisation assisting or implementing U.S. measures that advise companies against using advanced semiconductors from China. Reuters

LummaC2 infected around 10 million devices and systems, allowing for millions of follow-on attacks, before the information-stealing malware operation was dismantled through a coordinated global operation this week. CyberScoop

A Russian state-sponsored cyberespionage campaign attributed to APT28 (Fancy Bear/Forest Blizzard) hackers has been targeting and compromising international organizations since 2022 to disrupt aid efforts to Ukraine. Bleeping Computer

ASPI

New frontiers of Southeast Asian space diplomacy

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan and Gatra Priyandita

Southeast Asian countries were formerly peripheral to debates on space governance. They had nascent space programs and modest capabilities, and their policy interests focused largely on civilian applications. But this is changing. Growing reliance on space-based infrastructure for national development, disaster resilience and connectivity has pushed countries to take a more proactive role in shaping the global space agenda. The April 2025 session of the United Nations Open-ended Working Group on the prevention of an arms race in outer space marked a turning point—one in which Southeast Asian voices were heard more clearly than ever.

Realising Darwin’s potential as a marine industry hub

The Strategist

John Coyne

If Australia is serious about defending its interests and shaping its region, building out Darwin’s marine industry must be at the forefront of our national agenda. Darwin is where Australia’s northern frontier meets the Indo-Pacific’s strategic crossroads. Despite its location, infrastructure and growing defence presence, Darwin falls short of its potential to serve as a sovereign marine industry hub capable of supporting national security, regional engagement and economic resilience.

World

Asia produces more APT actors, as focus expands globally

DARK READING

Robert Lemos

Advanced persistent threat actors aligned with China and North Korea now account for the majority of sophisticated attacks detected during the past two quarters, as tension in the Asia-Pacific region heats up and China increasingly flexes its muscle. The expansion in global activity comes as more regional players are developing their own capabilities in cyber offense, with India, Taiwan, and the Philippines all seeing more attacks but developing their own capabilities as well.

It’s not just software. Physical critical equipment can’t be trusted, either

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

Just auditing the software in critical equipment isn’t enough. We must assume that adversaries, especially China, will also exploit the hardware if they can. The latest report on the dangers from China-made solar inverters is a strong reminder that the physical part of equipment must not be trusted. Reuters said on 15 May that investigators had discovered rogue communication modules embedded in Chinese solar inverters installed in critical US energy infrastructure. These ghost machines, capable of wireless data transmission, had not been declared by the manufacturers and had no documented function. They were, in effect, silent participants on the US grid.

Australia

Adult content codes redrafted after eSafety pushback

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Local tech industry groups have lodged a set of revised online safety codes designed to protect children from exposure to pornography and age-inappropriate content after earlier drafts were knocked back. All eight of the proposed adult content codes were rejected in April, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant revealed on Wednesday, prompting a rewrite of the codes by groups like DIGI and the Comms Alliance.

Pair jailed for using dating app Grindr to launch spree of robberies of gay men in Sydney

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Two Sydney men have been sentenced to more than six years for robbing five men they arranged to meet through the dating app Grindr. The convictions come amid a spate of alleged attacks on gay and bisexual men after being lured on dating apps across several states and territories in Australia in the past year.

China

China warns of legal consequences to those involved in US chip measures

Reuters

China said it could take legal action against any individual or organisation assisting or implementing U.S. measures that advise companies against using advanced semiconductors from China. The U.S. published guidance last week saying companies risk violating export controls if they use Ascend AI chips from Shenzhen-based Huawei. China's commerce ministry said there could be "corresponding legal liabilities" against those involved in the implementation of U.S. measures which it said could constitute "discriminatory restrictive measures" against Chinese firms.

US-China tensions over chips risk hurting trade truce, dialogue

Bloomberg

US-China tech tensions are flaring again, with Beijing threatening legal action against anyone enforcing Washington’s restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co.’s chips, casting a shadow over a recent trade truce and efforts to sustain dialogue. China’s Commerce Ministry said in a Wednesday statement that entities could breach the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law by assisting in the US curbs, without specifying the punishment. The move escalates the tech dispute even as Chinese officials express their wish to improve relations.

Inside China’s ‘stolen iPhone building’

Financial Times

William Langley

In any other neighbourhood, the Feiyang Times building, a drab grey-and-brown tower in southern China, would be most notable for the gaudy, propaganda-plastered columns that line its forecourt. But like many of the electronics markets in the labyrinthine malls of Huaqiangbei, the fourth floor of the building has its own specialism: selling second hand iPhones from Europe and the US. Many of the phones sold here are legitimate trade-ins, returned by western consumers to network operators or phone shops when upgrading to the latest models.

New Chinese 'mother ship' drone expected to make test flight

9 News

Richard Wood

China's military is ready to fly the world's first unmanned aerial "mothership", which can unleash a swarm of armed drones, according to state media. But some Western experts have dismissed claims about the massive Jiu Tian drone, unveiled at a major Chinese air show last November, as propaganda, the US magazine Newsweek reports. China has invested substantially in building a fleet of drones in a bid to achieve air superiority over the Indo-Pacific region for potential conflict, such as over the independent island of Taiwan, long claimed by Beijing.

China makes world’s first 5G satellite-to-phone video call. Will it test US TikTok curbs?

South China Morning Post

Ling Xin and Zhang Tong

The world’s first direct 5G satellite-to-smartphone broadband video call by scientists in China has raised new questions about the effectiveness of US restrictions on apps like TikTok. The technology could theoretically enable streaming video content directly to phones via satellites, however a Chinese expert on 5G standards said that it faced major regulatory, technical, and practical barriers.

USA

Lumma infostealer infected about 10 million systems before global disruption

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

LummaC2 infected around 10 million devices and systems, allowing for millions of follow-on attacks, before the information-stealing malware operation was dismantled through a coordinated global operation this week, Brett Leatherman, the FBI’s deputy assistant director for cyber operations, said during a media briefing Wednesday.

Lumma infostealer’s infrastructure seized during US, EU, Microsoft operation

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig and Martin Matishak

Law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity firms coordinated a global takedown of the infrastructure of the Lumma malware — a powerful information-stealing tool used by cybercriminals to target dozens of industries. Steven Masada, assistant general counsel at Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, said in a blog post Wednesday that the malware, sometimes referred to as LummaC2, “steals passwords, credit cards, bank accounts, and cryptocurrency wallets and has enabled criminals to hold schools for ransom, empty bank accounts, and disrupt critical services.”

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang condemns US chip curbs on China as ‘a failure’

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has condemned US export controls designed to limit China’s access to artificial intelligence chips as “a failure” that spurred Chinese rivals to accelerate development of their own products. In strongly worded criticisms of chip policies pursued by successive US administrations, the chief executive of the world’s leading AI processor maker also criticised Washington’s decision to ban an Nvidia product designed specifically for the Chinese market.

Massachusetts college student to plead guilty to PowerSchool data breach

Reuters

Nate Raymond

A Massachusetts college student has agreed to plead guilty to hacking cloud-based education software provider PowerSchool and stealing data pertaining to millions of students and teachers that hackers used to extort the company and school districts into paying ransoms. Matthew Lane, 19, entered into a plea deal on Tuesday to resolve charges filed in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, related to the hacking of two companies, which were then extorted for ransoms.

North Asia

Taiwan's Starlux announces direct flights to Phoenix

Taiwan News

Sean Scanlan

Starlux Airlines confirmed on Wednesday it would begin operating non-stop service from Taoyuan to Phoenix, Arizona, in February next year. Flight details are awaiting approval from the competent authorities, as direct flights coincide with TSMC’s operation of wafer foundries in Arizona. Starlux Airlines said the city has become a center for innovative industries and has developed a friendly technology industry ecosystem, attracting the arrival of major international technology companies.

Japan's JIC says JSR's weak financials do not affect chipmaking consolidation goal

Reuters

Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka

State-backed JIC's private equity arm said its goal of driving consolidation in Japan's chipmaking sector through portfolio firm JSR is unaffected by weak financial performance at the photoresist maker. Japan Investment Corp took JSR private last year in a $6 billion deal with the materials manufacturer saying it planned to make deals. However, JSR ended the year in March with an operating loss of 209 billion yen ($1.45 billion).

For 15 years, Apple’s Find My app didn’t work in South Korea. This guy changed that

The Korea Herald

Moon Joon-hyun

For over 15 years, one of Apple’s most critical device-tracking features, called Find My, was quietly and almost entirely disabled in South Korea. No one seriously questioned it. The assumption was: there must be a law -- something about Korean mapping regulations or national security. Even Apple’s own support website vaguely cited “local laws” without naming one. On Sept. 5 last year, Apple issued an extremely rare, Korea-only press release: Find My would finally be rolled out in full as part of iOS 18.4, set for release in spring 2025.

Southeast Asia

AI scam factories force trafficked workers to defraud global victims

Rest of World

Linda Yulisman

Young Indonesians are increasingly falling for fraudulent job ads on Telegram, Facebook, and other social media and getting trafficked to scam farms in Southeast Asia, former scammers and cybersecurity experts told Rest of World. There, they learn to use AI-generated deepfakes, voice clones, large language models, and other technologies to con people into parting with their life savings.

Malaysia to offer incentives for its chipmaking industry, state media reports

Reuters

Malaysia's trade ministry is planning incentives for its domestic semiconductor industry in July, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the trade minister. Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he could not provide details at the moment but said that the government would continue to support the chipmaking industry, state news agency Bernama reported.

Driving Malaysia’s smart and sustainable logistics future

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

The Port Klang Free Zone has unveiled its PKFZ 2.0 masterplan, outlining a bold and strategic vision to transform Malaysia’s foremost integrated free zone into a future-ready, smart logistics and industrial hub that embraces sustainability, digital innovation and investor-centric development. Launched during the PKFZ 20th Anniversary Soft Launch event, Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Lim described the 10-year roadmap as a next-generation blueprint to reimagine PKFZ as a logistics and industrial ecosystem that seamlessly integrates advanced technologies and value-added services.

South & Central Asia

X accounts, news sites blocked in India following Pakistan clash

Nikkei Asia

Quratulain Rehbar

Journalists, digital media outlets and activists are raising the alarm after the Indian government ordered the blocking of nearly 8,000 X accounts in an unprecedented crackdown that has sparked widespread condemnation. The mass takedown follows India-Pakistan skirmishes in which fighter jets were scrambled and missiles exchanged, raising fears of a broader conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian officials cited "national security" concerns as the basis for the order, but the sweeping action has sparked alarm over press freedom and transparency in the world's largest democracy.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers breach orgs to track aid routes to Ukraine

Bleeping Computer

Ionut Ilascu

A Russian state-sponsored cyberespionage campaign attributed to APT28 (Fancy Bear/Forest Blizzard) hackers has been targeting and compromising international organisations since 2022 to disrupt aid efforts to Ukraine. The hackers targeted entities in the defense, transportation, IT services, air traffic, and maritime sectors in 12 European countries and the United States. Additionally, the hackers have been tracking the movement of materials into Ukraine by compromising access to private cameras installed in key locations.

Russia accused of trying to hack border security cameras to disrupt Ukraine aid

The Guardian

Daniel Boffey

Russia tried to hack into border security cameras to spy on and disrupt the flow of western aid entering Ukraine, the UK’s intelligence services and its allies have claimed. A unit of Russia’s military intelligence services is accused of using a host of methods to target organisations delivering “foreign assistance”, by hacking into cameras at crossings and railway stations and near military installations.

Multi-national warning issued over Russia’s targeting of logistics, tech firms

CyberScoop

Greg Otto

A joint advisory from intelligence and cybersecurity agencies in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and multiple European countries has detailed an ongoing Russian state-sponsored campaign targeting Western logistics organisations and technology companies, especially those supporting aid to Ukraine. The campaign, orchestrated by the group known as APT28 or Fancy Bear, has relied heavily on established techniques to breach organisations and extract sensitive data.

Europe

EU sanctions individuals, organisations connected to Russian disinformation network

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The European Union is drawing fresh attention to Russia's information war against Ukraine. The EU has imposed sanctions on a Kremlin-controlled disinformation network intended to undermine Western support for Ukraine. The sanctions, announced Friday, target seven Russian individuals and five entities involved in an operation called Recent Reliable News.

Wi-Fi industry clashes with mobile operators over additional EU spectrum

Reuters

Gianluca Lo Nostro

A group of 58 internet providers and industry associations urged EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen on Wednesday to free up additional spectrum for Wi-Fi services, setting up a clash with operators seeking the same frequencies for mobile networks. In a letter seen by Reuters, global advocacy group Dynamic Spectrum Alliance called on the European Commission to make the upper 6GHz band available for "unrestrained" Wi-Fi operations.

UK

Marks & Spencer says cyber attack to cost business £300 million

Bloomberg

Katie Linsell

Marks & Spencer Group Plc is facing a £300 million ($403 million) hit to operating profit this fiscal year from a cyber attack it suffered a month ago. The British retailer said it would attempt to mitigate the impact with cost savings and insurance payments. Online clothing and home orders, which account for more than £3 million of sales a day and have been suspended for more than three weeks, will be disrupted into July, it said Wednesday.

Middle East

UAE releases Falcon Arabic AI model to outcompete mideast rivals

Bloomberg

Omar El Chmouri

A research arm of the Abu Dhabi government has released a powerful new Arabic-language artificial intelligence model in a bid to preserve its technological lead over rivals in the Middle East. The new system, called Falcon Arabic, was trained on a dataset spanning Modern Standard Arabic and regional dialects. The Technology Innovation Institute, the Abu Dhabi group behind Falcon, claims the new offering matches the performance of models up to 10 times its size. TII also launched Falcon H1, a small model that it said outperforms similarly sized options from Meta Platforms Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

UAE recruiting US personnel displaced by DOGE to work on AI for its military

ZERO DAY

Kim Zetter

A UAE brigadier general received permission from the Pentagon to recruit former members of the Defense Digital Service to work on artificial intelligence for the UAE military — despite past warnings from US spy agencies and federal lawmakers that UAE could share AI technologies with China.

Big Tech

Microsoft’s AI security chief accidentally reveals Walmart’s AI plans after protest

The Verge

Tom Warren

Microsoft’s head of security for AI, Neta Haiby, accidentally revealed confidential messages about Walmart’s use of Microsoft’s AI tools during a Build talk that was disrupted by protesters. The Build livestream was muted and the camera pointed down, but the session resumed moments later after the protesters were escorted out. In the aftermath, Haiby then accidentally switched to Microsoft Teams while sharing her screen, revealing confidential internal messages about Walmart’s upcoming use of Microsoft’s Entra and AI gateway services.

Google, Volvo Cars deepen partnership to develop Android software for vehicles

Reuters

Nick Carey

Volvo Cars and Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday the Swedish carmaker was now the lead development partner for Android automotive software, which should give its buyers access to new versions long before they are available via car industry rivals. "We're going to be able to be fast in bringing new capabilities, new features and new experiences to our customers," Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo's head of global software engineering, told Reuters.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI to buy AI device startup from Apple veteran Jony Ive in $6.5 billion deal

Bloomberg

Mark Gurman and Shirin Ghaffary

OpenAI will acquire the AI device startup co-founded by Apple Inc. veteran Jony Ive in a nearly $6.5 billion all-stock deal, joining forces with the legendary designer to make a push into hardware. The purchase — the largest in OpenAI’s history — will provide the company with a dedicated unit for developing AI-powered devices. Acquiring the secretive startup, named io, also will secure the services of Ive and other former Apple designers who were behind iconic products such as the iPhone.

AI and our energy future

MIT Technology Review

It’s well documented that AI is a power-hungry technology. But there has been far less reporting on the extent of that hunger, how much its appetite is set to grow in the coming years, where that power will come from, and who will pay for it. For the past six months, MIT Technology Review’s team of reporters and editors have worked to answer those questions. The result is an unprecedented look at the state of AI’s energy and resource usage, where it is now, where it is headed in the years to come, and why we have to get it right.

AI’s limited understanding of gender puts health equity at risk

Oxford Internet Institute

Franziska Sofia Hafner, Ana Valdivia and Luc Rocher

Oxford researchers reveal how AI language models encode a flawed and binary understanding of gender, posing significant risks for transgender, nonbinary, and even cisgender individuals. AI language models are developing a flawed understanding of gender, leading to stereotypical associations that could result in harmful discrimination, finds research from the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.