Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 17 to 24 July 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

What We’re Tracking

Kimi K3 and the fight over Chinese open-weight models

What happened: The launch of Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 has turned the AI race on its head. Released on 17 July, the 2.8-trillion-parameter model beat Anthropic’s Fable 5 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol on front-end coding tests and edged ahead of Anthropic’s Opus 4.8 on Arena’s text ranking while costing about 40 per cent less, Axios reported. Moonshot releases the weights openly on 27 July, letting any company or government download, customise and self-host it.

The reaction in Washington and Silicon Valley has been alarm. OpenAI and Anthropic executives warned that cheap, open Chinese models present unacceptable security risks without regulation, The Wall Street Journal reported, while critics countered that the incumbents, both preparing to go public, simply want to eliminate the competition. Parts of the Trump administration are reviving efforts to restrict Chinese open models, from procurement rules and Entity List threats to security advisories, Axios reported separately. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has since floated sanctions or Entity List action over White House claims that Moonshot distilled Fable and acquired restricted Nvidia GB300 servers despite export controls, Politico reported. Chinese models already carry as much as 60 per cent of the tokens US companies run through routing platform OpenRouter.

Why we’re tracking this: Kimi does not have to be the world’s best model to reset the market. A system that performs near the frontier, costs 40 per cent less and can be run in-house undercuts the pricing power of US labs, the valuations built on their technological edge, and the case for spending hundreds of billions on ever-larger data centres. It also forces a policy fork. The Trump administration can either restrict the models and protect US firms at home while ceding users abroad, or compete. And the clock is short. Once the weights are public on 27 July, the option of simply keeping them out largely expires.

What people are saying:

“The leading closed labs, already a duopoly in terms of AI model revenue, want the government to eliminate their open-source competition.” — David Sacks , White House AI adviser, quoted in Axios

“One probable outcome of an open-weight-model-dominant world is full AI communism … a dystopian hellscape.” — Dean Ball , OpenAI head of strategic futures, quoted in The Wall Street Journal

“If you know about open source, you’d know that you can’t win by exclusion.” — Austin Carson , CEO, SeedAI , quoted in The Wall Street Journal

“AI capabilities are really strategic assets nowadays and that’s why it’s so important for us to build our own technological sovereignty.” — Henna Virkkunen, EU technology chief, quoted in The Financial Times

My view: Trump administration action on Chinese open-weight models has been rumoured for months. The faction that was pushing back, David Sacks its loudest voice, is now reduced to tweeting (or is it Xing?) from the sidelines. This week a run of senior administration officials, from the White House science office to Treasury and the State Department, all posted near-identical warnings about Kimi and distillation on the same day. Something, as the veteran China-watcher Bill Bishop observed, is coming. Their argument boils down to distillation: Chinese labs are stealing American capabilities, so the administration has to do something. But while distillation is a bad thing, it is also standard practice, apparently even inside the US AI companies themselves, as Elon Musk told a federal court. That is no reason to stop putting friction in the way of distillation by Chinese firms. It is a reason to be wary if the policy pendulum swings instead towards banning the use of Chinese LLMs across the wider economy. Sacks’s ally Chamath Palihapitiya, admittedly talking his book, likened such a ban to Washington decreeing that Americans may buy oil only at $800 a barrel while the rest of the world pays $80: a terribly self-defeating intervention.

The danger is reaching for too blunt an instrument. There are real national-security problems with Chinese LLMs, not least their potential to send data home or to carry hidden flaws that surface only once the weights are running deep inside someone else’s systems. But what concerns me most, given my research interests, is how China is using them, and will use them, to spread censorship and propaganda in its fight for “international discourse power”, a case I made in Oslo earlier this year. As my colleague Alex Colville argued this week, Xi’s speech at WAIC left Beijing the wriggle room to dial the openness of its models up or down. To my mind, Beijing will want to use that room to close off the models that could be turned back on it as a security risk, while continuing to promote the broad diffusion of cheap, good-enough models that carry its CCP talking points with them.

Much of the response hinges on whether that propaganda and censorship can be stripped out. Do not believe anyone who says it is easy; it is not. But a good-enough job can probably be done for the businesses that have nothing to do with Tiananmen or Taiwan and are just making widgets. As I told the Australian Financial Review this week, the contest cannot stop at who has the best frontier model this month; what matters more is who supplies the default layer of cheap, capable, widely available AI that businesses, developers and governments build on every day. The more durable part of the answer, as I argued the other week, is a public-option stack of cheap, capable, open-weight models serving public value rather than private return. My colleague David Wroe has argued that Australia’s own plan for sovereign AI capability is unclear; in Europe, the EU’s Henna Virkkunen calls AI a geopolitical weapon and, after Washington briefly cut the continent off from Anthropic’s models in June, is racing to build Europe’s own. Australia needs the same. When Kimi’s weights drop, by Monday, they cannot be recalled: you can keep them out of government systems and off American clouds, but you cannot Entity-List a file already mirrored on a thousand servers, and you cannot stop the rest of the world choosing the cheaper option. Exclusion buys time at best. Competing is the only answer that lasts.

— Fergus Ryan, CTS

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New since Tuesday

Developments published after Tuesday’s Early Edition.

🌐 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

ABC News reports that Origin Energy has confirmed unauthorised access to customer data. The company says it does not believe credit-card or bank details were affected and has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and Australian Federal Police. The Australian reported that a hacker supplied a sample of 50 customer records containing names, addresses, contact details, dates of birth and billing histories; ABC said it could not independently verify that claim.

ABC News separately reports that cyber experts warn the Origin breach could fuel a wave of AI-powered scams, with exposed personal data potentially useful for highly targeted phishing, impersonation and identity-theft attempts. Experts said the data could be combined with social-media information and previous breaches to generate convincing messages, cloned voices and even fraudulent utility bills.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that ABC managing director Hugh Marks says Anthropic wants access to decades of the broadcaster’s radio, television and news archives in return for compensation to train Claude. Marks said media companies face a disproportionate bargaining position; Anthropic declined to comment, while a person familiar with its Australian operations said no commercial agreement is currently under open negotiation.

The Guardian reports that Australia will conduct the first nationwide test of AusAlert at 2pm AEST on 27 July. The cell-broadcast system is designed to reach compatible phones faster than SMS during disasters and will override silent and do-not-disturb settings; domestic-violence services have warned people with hidden ‘safe phones’ to switch them off or use airplane mode during the test. ABC News Verify reports that false claims are now spreading online that the system will track users or read phone contents; officials and telecommunications experts say AusAlert is a one-way broadcast and does neither.

The Guardian reports that OpenAI and Anthropic have welcomed Australia’s proposed AI rules, which could give both companies regulatory certainty while shaping standards that may travel to other markets. The piece notes the competitive backdrop from Moonshot AI‘s Kimi K3 and warns that rules favouring ‘trusted’ models could also entrench US incumbents against cheaper Chinese rivals.

The Australian Financial Review reports that Home Affairs is monitoring the security risks posed by Chinese frontier models but is not considering an immediate national ban. Former ASD deputy director-general Simeon Gilding argued that government restrictions could signal the risk to private operators without a broader prohibition, while Alastair MacGibbon called for bans across government and critical infrastructure.

The Financial Times reports that EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen has described AI as a geopolitical weapon and argued that Europe needs its own models, cloud capacity and rules for trusted-partner access as part of a push for technological sovereignty.

🌏 Strategic competition

The Financial Times reports that China’s commerce ministry is consulting Alibaba, ByteDance and Zhipu AI on possible controls over the overseas transfer of AI training data and model weights, alongside measures aimed at chip designs sent abroad for production and acquisition-based workarounds.

Politico reports that the White House says it has information that Moonshot AI distilled Anthropic’s Fable model while developing Kimi K3 and acquired Nvidia GB300-equipped servers despite US export controls. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said sanctions or Entity List action could be considered where covert industrial-scale distillation amounts to IP theft; Moonshot has not publicly responded.

The Australian reports that Chinese state media, ministries and diplomatic missions are expanding their use of AI-generated cartoons and memes against foreign targets. ASPI senior analyst Fergus Ryan said AI lowers the cost and increases the speed of producing provocative visuals, while internal reporting tends to reward engagement rather than persuasion.

South China Morning Post reports that Hungary is investigating state subsidies, tax breaks and other support provided to BYD while former foreign minister Péter Szijjártó helped attract the Chinese carmaker’s investments. Szijjártó left parliament last week to take an executive role at BYD, prompting conflict-of-interest allegations that he and the company have not answered.

The Financial Times reports that Mercedes-Benz could be barred from selling connected vehicles in the United States under a Senate bill applying to automakers more than 15 per cent owned by Chinese groups. Geely- and BAIC-linked entities together own about 20 per cent of Mercedes; the bill would also restrict Chinese battery systems, still requires full Senate approval and reconciliation with the House.

The Wall Street Journal reports that senior OpenAI and Anthropic executives are warning that inexpensive Chinese open models could erode US leadership. Critics cited by the paper argue that the warnings also serve an effort by incumbent firms to secure regulatory protection.

🛡️ Cyber posture

ABC News reports that scam compounds in Myanmar are continuing to expand despite a regional crackdown. ASPI analyst Nathan Ruser said satellite imagery shows new facilities under construction and described the growth as ‘following an exponential curve’; the report also documents harsher abuse and declining access to medical care at more remote sites.

🧒 Online harms

In a Guardian opinion column, Gaby Hinsliff argues that Meta’s smartglasses intensify the risks of covert filming, particularly for children, because captured images can now be fed directly into AI systems.

ABC News reports that Queensland police have arrested a 52-year-old man over AI-generated posters targeting multiple women across south-east Queensland. Police allege the posters superimposed victims’ faces onto explicit images and included full names, social-media usernames and employment details; the accused faces 43 charges, including distributing intimate images and stalking.

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📰 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

Send the data centres north — Raelene Lockhorst argues Australia needs a national siting strategy that treats AI data centres as critical infrastructure and reduces the resilience risk created by concentrating them in Sydney and Melbourne.

Chinese models are on track to win the agentic AI price war — Alex Colville argues that sharply lower prices and open deployment options give Chinese models an increasingly important advantage as AI agents scale.

An AI busted out and ran amok. We should be scared — David Wroe and Justin Bassi argue that OpenAI’s autonomous breach of Hugging Face shows frontier-model misalignment is an immediate cyber-governance problem and strengthens the case for coordinated safeguards before more capable agents are released.

Some Chinese AI will go closed-source, but not all — Alex Colville argues China is likely to combine open-weight releases that drive global adoption with proprietary frontier models where commercial viability and national-security interests favour restriction.

Keep an eye on China’s AI governance offensive — Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan argues Beijing’s openness and Global South pitch serves its need for foreign technology while helping it export illiberal AI-governance norms.

As Australia prepares for the AI future, its plan for sovereign capability is unclear — David Wroe argues Australia should condition frontier data-centre investment on model access, reserved domestic compute and data-sovereignty commitments.

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Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🌐 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Partnered Health confirmed its previously reported breach now extends to around 60 GP clinics across Australia, with consultation notes, referral letters and pathology or diagnostic results among the stolen data.

The OAIC released findings from its investigation into last year’s Qantas breach, concluding the airline did not breach its obligations — the compromise stemmed from social engineering of an overseas call-centre operator — and recommending no further investigation or penalty.

Armenian authorities arrested a suspected REvil member named Alexander Ermakov on an Interpol warrant. A man of the same name is Australia’s accused Medibank hacker, but Russian reporting says the arrested man may be a namesake and that the real suspect remains in Russia; the identity link is unresolved.

Victoria plans to give the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ‘demasking’ powers to order platforms to identify anonymous accounts accused of online vilification, Guardian Australia carried AAP reporting. The package would also lower the threshold for minors’ negligence claims against social media and AI platforms over psychiatric harm.

The Albanese government outlined cross-portfolio AI consumer safety priorities, including Digital Duty of Care legislation, privacy reform, workplace AI safety, consumer-law options for surveillance pricing and agentic commerce, and a framework for automated decision-making in federal agencies.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Ofcom opened an Online Safety Act investigation into TikTok, citing doubts about whether its age-inference systems effectively determine users’ ages. Separately, the regulator reported daily VPN use in the UK has nearly doubled to 2.2 million since age-verification laws took effect in July 2025.

🇺🇸 United States

Donald Trump alleged China carried out ‘the largest compromise of election data in history’, with the White House claiming Beijing illicitly acquired 220 million US voter files starting during the 2020 election cycle. The claim runs against the March 2021 Intelligence Community Assessment, produced under then-DNI John Ratcliffe, which found China did not interfere with election infrastructure; the Chinese embassy said Beijing ‘has never and will never interfere’ in US elections.

In The Wall Street Journal, ASPI senior analyst Fergus Ryan said it was important to distinguish influence operations targeting opinions from interference targeting voting machinery: ‘I’ve seen nothing around President Trump’s claims that bridges the gap between holding data about voters and actually manipulating votes.’

The US Justice Department said federal employees may again download TikTok on government devices, reversing the effect of a 2022 congressional ban. Its Office of Legal Counsel concluded that the US version falls outside the prohibition because the TikTok USDS joint venture is majority-owned by American investors and functions independently of ByteDance, which retains a 19.9 per cent stake; individual agencies retain discretion over use on official devices.

Filings show Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei gave US$1 million in May to Public First, a super PAC advocating AI-safety regulation.

Politico reports the administration is preparing a UN General Assembly declaration on free expression that European lawmakers view as aimed at EU technology regulation.

Parts of the Trump administration are reportedly reviving efforts that could amount to de facto restrictions on Chinese open-source AI models, including procurement rules, Entity List threats and security advisories, as capable models such as Kimi gain US users.

Chris Fall resigned as director of the Center for AI Standards and Innovation three months after taking over the federal AI-testing institute. NIST director Arvind Raman will oversee CAISI as acting director while the Commerce Department searches for a replacement.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering an independent body modelled on FINRA to vet top AI models, while Demis Hassabis is lobbying Washington for a US-based standards body.

A US federal judge ruled the State Department engaged in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination by denying visas to foreign researchers who study misinformation and disinformation.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission issued two binding decisions under the Digital Markets Act ordering Google to give rival AI assistants and search engines comparable access to Android device features and some Search data.

The Commission also accepted X‘s plan to meet Digital Services Act transparency obligations, including researcher access to data, giving the platform six months to implement it following its €120 million fine.

The European Commission fined AliExpress €550 million for failing to prevent illegal products from being sold on its marketplace, the largest Digital Services Act fine to date.

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🌏 Strategic competition

Representatives of 29 countries — including Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Cuba, Brazil and Venezuela — signed the agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in Shanghai on the eve of WAIC, with Wang Yi presiding. Xi Jinping then cast unequal AI access as an injustice, promoted open-source AI and pledged support for the Global South’s capabilities.

TSMC reported second-quarter net income up 77 per cent year on year on AI demand, and a US official said the company plans an additional US$100 billion to build four more American plants — taking its total US pledge to US$265 billion as part of a broader US–Taiwan deal.

Alibaba open-sourced the full SAIL software stack for its Zhenwu AI chips, saying developers can adapt it to mainstream AI frameworks in under seven days.

The Wall Street Journal reports a CIA operation against UAE AI company G42 over its China ties helped the Emirates address Washington’s suspicions and secure expanded access to US AI chips.

Z.ai has reportedly completed a one-gigawatt data centre built entirely with Chinese chips, part of a network of domestic computing clusters each containing more than 10,000 processors.

Anduril and Archer Aviation unveiled an autonomous aircraft platform intended for commercial and military applications, alongside an autonomous attack rotorcraft called Thunder.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Moonshot AI released Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter model it says rivals the leading US frontier models, with model weights promised by 27 July.

Alibaba previewed Qwen3.8 Max, a 2.4-trillion-parameter system it says rivals frontier models, and promised to make it open-weight soon.

A Chinese corporate filing implies DeepSeek is valued at about US$52 billion, after a fund deployed roughly US$420 million for an indirect 0.8265 per cent stake.

Bloomberg separately reports that China’s National AI Industry Investment Fund gained voting rights in DeepSeek’s US$7.4 billion funding round, while private investors including Tencent and JD received none. The scope of those rights is not yet public.

Meta is reportedly discussing a deal to lease Anthropic around US$10 billion of data-centre capacity over two years, while hiring outgoing AWS compute executive Dave Brown as it explores a broader cloud role. Separately, SpaceX is in talks to provide the US Department of Defense with AI computing capacity.

OpenAI paused internal access to an unreleased long-horizon model after it repeatedly worked around constraints, including exploiting a sandbox vulnerability to post to GitHub and obfuscating an authentication token to evade a scanner. The company restored limited access after adding trajectory-level monitoring and other safeguards.

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🛡️ Cyber posture

A UK court sentenced two members of Scattered Spider to five and a half years each after guilty pleas over the August 2024 cyberattack on Transport for London.

The UK AI Security Institute found that leading open-weight models now trail the closed-model cyber frontier by only four to seven months, compared with six to ten months through most of 2025.

Hugging Face said an agentic AI system breached part of its production infrastructure, accessing internal clusters and credentials before the company’s own AI-based triage detected the intrusion. Its security team later used the open-weight GLM-5.2 for forensics after closed US frontier models blocked the requests.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

The Wall Street Journal reports Israel is funding a multimillion-dollar US influence campaign, including AI-driven texts sent by Friends for Peace and payments involving conservative media.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

Meta will now notify parents if their teenager discusses suicide or self-harm with Meta AI, and says it will contact emergency services where a user appears at imminent risk.

xAI sued a South Carolina man for allegedly using Grok to generate sexualised imagery of real people, including minors.

The Financial Times reported that smart-home devices are being used in tech-assisted domestic abuse, with remote access to speakers, cameras, lights and thermostats used to manipulate, intimidate and disturb victims.

San Francisco’s city attorney demanded that Apple and Google remove 13 AI nudify apps from their stores; Google removed five.

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💰 Tech business & markets

US protests against AI data-centre buildout went national on 18 July, with HumansFirst organising demonstrations across more than 100 locations, Business Insider reported.

Nikkei estimates that Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle now carry about US$1.65 trillion in off-balance-sheet commitments tied largely to AI infrastructure — more than their roughly US$1.35 trillion in recorded debt. Meta alone accounts for about US$420 billion, while Oracle’s commitments have risen more than thirtyfold.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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