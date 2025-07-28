Good morning. It's Monday, 28th of July.

China will spearhead the creation of an international organization to jointly develop AI, the country’s premier said, seeking to ensure that world-changing technology doesn’t become the province of just a few nations or companies. Bloomberg

YouTube is making a last-ditch effort to persuade the government not to include it in the under-16s social media ban, objecting to what it says is an “abrupt policy reversal” and arguing the video service is not a social media platform. The Guardian

A generation of children will no longer be "at the mercy of toxic algorithms", the Technology Secretary has declared, as new online safety protections officially came into force. The Independent

ASPI

China’s trojan horse fleet

The Wire China

Chris Horton

“Cosco is not just a commercial shipping company — it’s a state-owned enterprise embedded within China’s military-civil fusion framework,” said Nathan Attrill, a China analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Cyber, Technology and Security Program. “Under PRC law it’s legally and politically obliged to support national defense objectives, including those of the PLA.”

World

How male grievance fuels radicalisation and extremist violence

The Strategist

Haily Tran

Social extremism is evolving in reach and form. While traditional racial supremacy ideologies remain, contemporary movements are now often fuelled by something more personal and emotionally resonant: male grievance. These movements do not replace older ideologies but expand their appeal by reframing the modern world as emasculating, creating hybrid ideologies. They lead with hurt, portraying men as victims of societal change, betrayed by social progress and sidelined by institutions.

Australia

YouTube makes last-ditch attempt to lobby government against inclusion in under-16s social media ban

The Guardian

Josh Butler

YouTube is making a last-ditch effort to persuade the government not to include it in the under-16s social media ban, objecting to what it says is an “abrupt policy reversal” and arguing the video service is not a social media platform. Google, YouTube’s owner, will host a major event featuring popular YouTubers inside Parliament House this week, as a final decision looms on which tech platforms will be off-limits for children. But the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has voiced concern about content on YouTube, hinting the video platform may be included in the ban and dismissing Google’s threat to sue the federal government.

Political parties hold vast amounts of data about Australians. Experts say it’s a growing risk

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

More than two years before the data breach of Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots and United Australia parties, the federal government was warned that there was a significant risk to political parties – which are exempt from many data protection obligations – holding sensitive information on voters. The ransomware attack on Trumpet of Patriots announced earlier this month was the first time Australians became aware of a major data breach of any political party. It only became public information because the party decided to report it. The attack also affected the United Australia party.

Tax big businesses that don't invest in new technology, science body argues

ABC News

Daniel Ziffer

Billions of dollars in incentives to get Australian businesses to invest in innovation have not shifted a low level of research and development (R&D). Having tried a carrot, one of the nation's top scientific bodies wants to try the stick: whacking big business with a levy if they don't invest a minimum amount in R&D. "Research and development underinvestment by both government and business had been long-term and is now intolerable," said Anna-Maria Arabia, chief executive at the Australian Academy of Science.

Australia’s biggest business lobby groups join forces in AI, data centre and tax cut push

Capital Brief

A collective of 27 of the nation's biggest business lobby groups, research institutes and professional organisations is recommending the government undertake a holistic review of the tax system and "only" implement "risk-based regulations" where there are gaps in the current legislation. The requests form a submission being provided to the federal government ahead of Treasurer Jim Chalmers' upcoming Economic Reform Roundtable.

Sovereign tech boost as feds urged to prioritise local IT solutions

The Australian Financial Review

As cyber threats grow and skilled professionals remain in short supply, the public sector is being urged to look more seriously at Australian-owned IT partners to build secure, scalable systems that keep control onshore. Increasingly, Australia’s digital sovereignty challenge is no longer just a policy ambition. For public sector agencies facing escalating cyberattacks, mounting compliance pressures and a chronic IT talent shortage, it’s become a strategic necessity.

Do Australia and New Zealand Have a Gender-based Extremism Problem?

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Dr Kiriloi M. Ingram and Dr Kristy Campion

A new study reveals the disturbing scale of gender-based violent extremism festering in online spaces like 4chan, where Australian and New Zealand users promote misogyny and sexual violence as tools of ideological control. These digital subcultures are not isolated—they reflect a broader and growing security threat that demands urgent attention. 4chan is well known to be a murky part of the internet. White supremacists, neo-Nazis, nationalists, right wing terrorists like Brenton Tarrant, and other types of extremists are all known to lurk in its depths.

High-end heist: Australians caught up in Louis Vuitton data breach

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

High-end luxury brand Louis Vuitton has confirmed that Australian customers were caught up in a data breach, with personal information including birthdates, contact details, purchase history and preference data stolen by hackers. Affected customers were informed via email on Monday, with the company revealing it became aware of a breach some three weeks earlier, on July 2.

China

China’s Premier takes aim at AI ‘monopoly’ as US effort quickens

Bloomberg

China will spearhead the creation of an international organization to jointly develop AI, the country’s premier said, seeking to ensure that world-changing technology doesn’t become the province of just a few nations or companies. Artificial intelligence harbors risks from widespread job losses to economic upheaval that require nations to work together to address, Premier Li Qiang told the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Saturday.

Tech firms to showcase AI innovations in a China under US sanctions

Reuters

Tech firms huge and small will converge in Shanghai this weekend to showcase their artificial intelligence innovations and support China's booming AI sector as it faces U.S. sanctions. Chinese companies from heavy hitters Huawei and Alibaba to ambitious startups will dominate the two-day World AI Conference, but Western names like Tesla, Alphabet and Amazon will also participate.

Nvidia AI chips: repair demand booms in China for banned products

Reuters

Che Pan and Casey Hall

Demand in China has begun surging for a business that, in theory, shouldn't exist: the repair of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chipsets that the U.S. has banned the export of to its trade and tech rival. Around a dozen boutique companies now offer repair services, according to two such firms in the tech hub of Shenzhen which say they predominantly fix Nvidia's H100 graphics processing units that have somehow made their way to the country, as well as A100 GPUs and a range of other chips.

This was supposed to be the year China started catching up with SpaceX

The New York Times

Salam Gebrekidan and Malika Khurana

China's two biggest networs have deployed less than 1 percent of their planned satellites, records show, a measure of how far they are falling behind Elon Musk's company SpaceX for dominance in space communications. Satellites in low Earth orbit, up to 1,200 miles above the planet, are increasingly seen as essential for driverless cars, drone warfare and military surveillance.

Cyber kidnapping scams target Chinese international students

Al Jazeera

101 East investigates cyber kidnappings – a growing online scam targeting Chinese international students. A disturbing ‘cyber kidnapping’ scam is targeting Chinese students around the world, forcing them to fake their own abductions for ransom. In December 2023, 17-year-old Chinese student Kai Zhuang disappeared in the United States. His family received ransom demands and a photo of him in distress. Days later, he was found hiding in Utah’s mountains.

USA

The US and China will go head-to-head in the battle to bring about artificial general intelligence

ABC News

Alan Kohler

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a race among a group of over-valued American tech companies and over-yachted billionaires. It's still that, but it's now also part of the great contest between the US and China. That means it's less about profits and return on investment, and more about geopolitics — national machismo, security and defence. It also means the coming transition from AI to AGI or artificial general intelligence — where machines theoretically surpass human intelligence — will be brought forward and will be much more significant for the world.

Experts react: unpacking the Trump administration’s plan to win the AI race

Center for Strategic & International Studies

On July 23, 2025, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on artificial intelligence (AI). These orders came shortly after the release of the administration’s AI Action Plan and each focuses on one of three AI policy priorities: (1) building AI infrastructure, (2) diffusing U.S. AI technology globally, and (3) removing ideological bias from AI models. The EOs and the AI Action Plan, which outlines over 100 recommendations for achieving U.S. global dominance of AI, mark the administration’s most detailed articulation of its AI policy agenda to date.

Arizona woman sentenced to 8.5 years for running North Korean laptop farm

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced an Arizona woman to eight and a half years in prison for running a laptop farm used by North Korea’s government to perpetrate its IT worker scheme. Christina Chapman pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft after the FBI discovered she was an instrumental cog in a wider campaign to get North Koreans hired in six-figure IT roles at prominent companies.

South & Central Asia

Pakistan asks tech firms to limit terror contents

The Nation

Pakistan has accelerated efforts to counter online extremism by urging social media firms to take stricter action against terrorist content, while calling on them to establish local offices in the country. “We are building walls against terrorism, not silencing free speech,” said Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary, during a press briefing outlining Pakistan’s new digital security push on Friday.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Qantas cyber attack: Kiwis cannot join Aussie legal complaint but can complain in NZ, expert says

New Zealand Herald

John Weekes

Qantas cyber attack victims in New Zealand aren’t eligible for a possible Australian class action but can take action locally, a legal expert says. Australian law firm Maurice Blackburn made a representative complaint against Qantas over the data breach but said Kiwis weren’t eligible to join in. But... Andrew Shaw, managing partner at Lane Neave, said New Zealand’s Privacy Act 2020 applied to both the private and the public sectors. “It would apply to an entity such as Qantas. It extends also to overseas agencies carrying out business in New Zealand.”

Ukraine – Russia

Musk ordered shutdown of Starlink satellite service as Ukraine retook territory from Russia

Reuters

Joey Roulette, Cassell Bryan-Low and Tom Balmforth

During a pivotal push by Ukraine to retake territory from Russia in late September 2022, Elon Musk gave an order that disrupted the counteroffensive and dented Kyiv’s trust in Starlink, the satellite internet service the billionaire provided early in the war to help Ukraine’s military maintain battlefield connectivity. According to three people familiar with the command, Musk told a senior engineer at the California offices of SpaceX, the Musk venture that controls Starlink, to cut coverage in areas including Kherson, a strategic region north of the Black Sea that Ukraine was trying to reclaim.

Europe

Meta will no longer accept political, election or issue ads in EU

Axios

Sara Fischer

Meta on Friday said starting in October it will no longer accept political, election or social issue ads in the European Union, in response to new regulation that it says will cause "significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties." Why it matters: Google already said it would pull ads in the EU for the same reason. Campaigns and cause and appeal organizations will have a significantly harder time placing ads online without the ability to run them on the EU's two biggest digital platforms.

Software group Auterion to ship 33,000 AI drone ‘strike kits’ to Ukraine

Financial Times

Sylvia Pfeifer, Laura Pital and Christopher Miller

US-German software company Auterion will send tens of thousands of its artificial intelligence drone “strike kits” to Ukraine to help it combat mass attacks by Russian drones. Lorenz Meier, Auterion chief executive, said the company would ship 33,000 of its AI strike systems to Ukraine before the end of the year under a new contract with the US Pentagon. The company’s software is already being used in Ukrainian drones operating combat missions against Russia, but the new commitment, Meier told the Financial Times, was “10 times in scale”.

UK

New online safety measures to protect children from ‘toxic algorithms’

The Independent

Aine Fox

A generation of children will no longer be "at the mercy of toxic algorithms", the Technology Secretary has declared, as new online safety protections officially came into force. Peter Kyle stated that the government was laying the foundations for a "safer, healthier, more humane online world", issuing a stern warning to tech firms that they "will be held to account" if they fail to adhere to the new measures.

Brits can get around Discord's age verification thanks to Death Stranding's photo mode, bypassing the measure introduced with the UK's Online Safety Act. We tried it and it works—thanks, Kojima

PC Gamer

Jacob Ridley

Today saw the full introduction of the requirements outlined in the Online Safety Act in the UK, requiring "robust" age checks for users to access adult content online. People have already managed to find ways around at least some of these verification requirements after *checks watch* less than 24 hours. Earlier today, our James stumbled across people using Sam Porter Bridges selfies to bypass Discord's age verification, from this post from DanySterkhov on X.

Big Tech

Microsoft probing If Chinese hackers learned SharePoint flaws through alert

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher, Margi Murphy, and Patrick Howell O'Neill

Microsoft Corp. is investigating whether a leak from its early alert system for cybersecurity companies allowed Chinese hackers to exploit flaws in its SharePoint service before they were patched, according to people familiar with the matter. The technology company is looking into whether the program — designed to give cybersecurity experts a chance to fix computer systems before the revelation of new security concerns — led to the widespread exploitation of vulnerabilities in its SharePoint software globally over the past several days, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

What OpenAI’s Sam Altman suggests you do to keep your job

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

In November 2023, Sam Altman was sacked as the chief executive of OpenAI, the company he had co-founded and which is arguably in pole position to develop the most consequential technology since the internet. He recalls this period as one of “delirious insanity” that plays out in his mind as a series of dreamlike montages.

Artificial Intelligence

Deepfakes and nuclear weapons: why AI regulation can't wait

The Interpreter

Muhammad Ali Baig

The AI-generated deepfake is becoming a familiar feature of political debates, but also a potential national security threat, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently discovered. An imitation of Rubio’s voice was used in an attempt to solicit counterparts to share information, highlighting how sophisticated and convincing AI voice scams have become. This deception adds to concern about the weaponisation of AI in geopolitics, via misinformation or algorithmic manipulation. It’s not only about influencing elections. Imagine the severe consequences that could flow from targeting high-level officials who might have access to nuclear controls.

Anduril alums raise $24M Series A to bring military logistics out of the Excel spreadsheet era

Tech Crunch

Rebecca Bellan

Silicon Valley is doubling down on defense as geopolitical tensions rise and appetite for modernizing warfare grows. And while many of the startups garnering large valuations are focused on hardware and weaponry — think Anduril, Shield AI, and Skydio — Rune Technologies wants to tackle AI-enabled software for military logistics. “The U.S. military runs on Excel spreadsheets and whiteboards and manual processes right now to execute logistics operations,” co-founder David Tuttle told TechCrunch. “Logistics is never the sexiest part of the military.

Misc

Women dating safety app 'Tea' breached, users' IDs posted to 4chan

404Media

Emanuel Maiberg

Users from 4chan claim to have discovered an exposed database hosted on Google’s mobile app development platform, Firebase, belonging to the newly popular women’s dating safety app Tea. Users say they are rifling through peoples’ personal data and selfies uploaded to the app, and then posting that data online according to screenshots, 4chan posts, and code reviewed by 404 Media. In a statement to 404 Media, Tea confirmed the breach also impacted some direct messages but said that the data is from two years ago.

How video games are keeping romance alive – one level at a time

The Guardian

Keith Stuart

Last week, Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour talked about the role of women in the video games industry. It featured interviews with gaming insiders, from esports presenter Frankie Ward to members of the inclusive online community Black Girl Gamers. It was wonderful to hear so many disparate, expert views on games culture being given so much time on the show.

Research

The 40 'Red Hackers' who shaped China’s cyber ecosystem

RUSI

Eugenio Benincasa

Between January and March 2025, the United States indicted or sanctioned individuals and companies linked to Chinese state-sponsored threat actors known as APT27, Red Hotel, and Flax Typhoon – labels used by cybersecurity researchers to group entities with similar tactics. Many of the individuals behind these groups trace their roots to an earlier community of elite hackers known as ‘red hackers’ or ‘Honkers’, active in online forums during the mid-1990s and 2000s.

AI geopolitics and data centres in the age of technological rivalry

World Economic Forum

Mark Esposito

From social media bans to semiconductor export controls, technology has become a centrepiece of geopolitical power struggles. Even amid intensifying competition, the imperative to establish common AI baselines, particularly for safety, transparency and infrastructure resilience, is growing more urgent. In the wake of technology distrust between major powers, nations are increasingly wary of relying on foreign tech for critical systems. The United States and China, in particular, have entered a new phase of strategic competition over artificial intelligence (AI) and the infrastructure that powers it.

