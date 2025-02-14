Good morning. It's Friday 14th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Security researchers say the Chinese government-linked hacking group, Salt Typhoon, is continuing to compromise telecommunications providers, despite the recent sanctions imposed by the US government on the group. TechCrunch

Taiwan faces rising labour shortages in semiconductor factories. One way to fill this gap has been by recruiting middle- and high-school graduates, largely from Southeast Asia, into Taiwan’s vocational high schools and colleges. Rest of World

A fake social media account impersonating the president of Malta was mistakenly verified by X, Maltese media reported Wednesday. The account had some 50,000 followers before it was suspended. POLITICO

World

Economic coercion tests international organisations

The Strategist

David Uren

The rising use of economic coercion is a symptom of an increasingly unstable world that is struggling to contain rise of China and is no longer bound by the institutions established in the wake of World War II. US President Donald Trump’s scattergun threats of punitive tariffs are a continuation of this trend...The Biden administration also expanded the use of export controls on technology sales to China to cover artificial intelligence, quantum computing and chip-making equipment. A new development was a restriction on outbound investment in Chinese advanced technology businesses.

Australia

Path to prosperity: Tiptoeing through a global AI arms race

InnovationAus

James Riley

Anyone expecting Industry and Science minister Ed Husic to use his National Press Club address on Wednesday to detail policies to boost Australia’s R&D investment to the same level as other developed nations were disappointed. It detailed a long list of well documented and known challenges in the Australian innovation system – including its falling business and government R&D investment – and its subsequent impact on national productivity.

China

China’s Salt Typhoon hackers continue to breach telecom firms despite US sanctions

TechCrunch

Carly Page

Security researchers say the Chinese government-linked hacking group, Salt Typhoon, is continuing to compromise telecommunications providers, despite the recent sanctions imposed by the US government on the group. Salt Typhoon made headlines last September after it was revealed that the group had infiltrated several US phone and internet giants, including AT&T and Verizon, to gain access to the private communications of senior U.S. government officials and political figures.

DeepSeek drives AI adoption by local Chinese governments from Shenzhen to Kunshan

South China Morning Post

Leopold Chen

A growing number of local governments in China are rushing to adopt DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence (AI) models to enhance administration and governance, reflecting the rising adoption of AI in lower levels of public management. Authorities “boldly” fed government data into the model, the local official in charge of the deployment was quoted as saying.

USA

Treasury officials: Musk ally ‘mistakenly’ had power to alter payments system

POLITICO

Michael Stratford and Kyle Cheney

Treasury Department officials said Tuesday that the agency last week “mistakenly” and “briefly” gave a member of Elon Musk’s team the power to alter a sensitive federal payments database, prompting an internal forensic investigation that remains ongoing. The disclosure, made in a series of court filings, undercuts the Trump administration’s repeated public claims that the DOGE team’s access to the federal payments system was limited to a “read-only” basis.

Fickle loyalties of tech oligarchs intensifies the dire need for US data privacy, competition, and AI legislation

Tech Policy Press

Ben Winters

The trend of tech oligarchs going to any length to kiss the ring of President Donald Trump in hopes of securing some advantage (fill in the blank: dropping the antitrust lawsuit against you, killing any tech-related legislation at the federal level, paving the roads for new data center installation with federal land and tax breaks) makes it even more urgent to pass privacy, competition, and AI laws in US states and at the federal level.

US reportedly releases Russian cybercrime figure Alexander Vinnik in prisoner swap

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Alexander Vinnik, the Russian operator of the now-defunct BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly been released from U.S. custody in a prisoner swap for American school teacher Marc Fogel, according to media reports citing anonymous US officials.

Southeast Asia

Teens across Asia migrate to Taiwan for promises of semiconductor jobs

Rest of World

Hsiuwen Liu

Taiwan faces rising labour shortages in semiconductor factories. One way to fill this gap has been by recruiting middle- and high-school graduates, largely from Southeast Asia, into Taiwan’s vocational high schools and colleges. Students in these programs often become a low-paid labour force, working long hours in factories in the guise of “practical training,” according to education experts and a recent report from Control Yuan, a government agency that acts as a watchdog.

Malaysia partners with Google to bring AI to 445,000 civil servants

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh

Malaysia's government plans to roll out Google AI tools to 445,000 civil servants, accelerating the Southeast Asian nation's push toward digital transformation. The collaboration with Google will see the deployment of generative AI capabilities within MyGovUC, a centralized communication and collaboration service used by 25 ministries, three state secretariats and 200 government agencies.

South & Central Asia

Pakistan’s electric rickshaws are accelerating the country’s EV revolution

Rest of World

Kunwar Khuldune Shahid

Pakistan hurtled toward its electric future in 2024. In August, Chinese EV giant BYD said it would set up its first South Asian production plant in the country. Three months later, the Pakistani government unveiled a policy that aims to transition a third of all new vehicles to electric by 2030.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia's Sandworm caught snarfing credentials, data from American and Brit orgs

The Register

Jessica Lyons

An initial-access subgroup of Russia's Sandworm last year wriggled its way into networks within the US, UK, Canada and Australia, stealing credentials and data from "a limited number of organizations," according to Microsoft. Sandworm, the offensive cyber operations group that works for the Russian Military Intelligence Unit 74455, has previously been linked to attacks on water facilities in the US and EU, the 2018 Winter Olympics, NotPetya, and various other destructive attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Europe

VC funding in European defence and security tech surges to record $5.2bn

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw and Sylvia Pfeifer

Investment in European start-ups working on defence and related technologies jumped 24 per cent in 2024 to $5.2bn, outpacing growth in venture capital for artificial intelligence in the continent over the past two years. The figures published on Wednesday by the Nato Innovation Fund and research group Dealroom found that investor appetite for companies such as defence software developer Helsing and drone maker Tekever defied the broader downturn in European VC funding last year.

European Parliament urges lawmakers to only use encrypted messages after China hacks

POLITICO

Max Griera and Ellen O'Regan

The European Parliament has asked lawmakers, parliamentary assistants and staff to use Signal, an end-to-end-encrypted messaging app, as an instant messaging tool for work-related communications, according to an internal email seen by POLITICO.

China aids Russian drone production with smuggled Western parts, says Estonia

Reuters

Andrius Sytas

China is helping Russia's military drone production by becoming a hub for the smuggling of critical Western components for Moscow's armed forces, Estonia's foreign intelligence said in its annual national security report published on Wednesday. Some 80% of such components reaching Russia now come from China, it said. Previous Ukrainian reports have suggested that roughly 60% of foreign parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine have come via China.

UK

Intelligence agencies must explain what they do, says UK’s former cyber spy chief

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Amid a growing scandal over the British government’s reported attempt to force Apple to provide the country’s authorities with access to encrypted iCloud accounts, a former intelligence chief has called for more transparency from spy agencies. Speaking at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Thursday, Sir Jeremy Fleming — who headed the cyber and signals intelligence agency GCHQ from 2017 to 2023 — said he felt “really strongly” the agency’s “license to operate” had to be based on public understanding and trust.

Africa

Meta employees in Africa hit by global ‘performance-based’ layoffs

POCIT

Habiba Katsha

Meta will start a round of layoffs in Africa, Europe, and Asia, affecting over 3000 employees, beginning Monday, 10 February 2024, according to Techpoint. Staff members in most countries (including Africa) will receive their notices from 5:00 am local time. Due to local labor laws, employees in Germany, France, Italy, or the Netherlands are excluded. But, staff members in Asia, Africa, and other parts of Europe could expect bad news between any time from February 11 and 18.

Middle East

Syria just hosted its first international tech conference in 50 years

Rest of World

Danny Makki

The two-day SYNC 25 conference, organized by a group of Syrian-Americans working in Silicon Valley, included workshops and discussions on artificial intelligence and data security, among other tech-related topics. The program aimed to connect Silicon Valley with Syria’s emerging tech ecosystem.

Big Tech

X verifies fake, crypto-hawking Maltese president impersonator

POLITICO

Seb Starcevic

A fake social media account impersonating the president of Malta was mistakenly verified by X, Maltese media reported Wednesday. The account, which had some 50,000 followers before it was suspended, purported to belong to Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono and had the handle @MyriamDebono. It was given a gray checkmark, denoting an official government account.

Apple will integrate Alibaba's AI into iPhones in China

CNBC

Dylan Butts

Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai confirmed on Thursday that the company was partnering with Apple to roll out AI for iPhones sold in China. He was speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. ″Apple talked to a number of companies in China, and in the end, they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones,” Tsai said.

Google defends scrapping AI pledges and DEI goals in all-staff meeting

The Guardian

Johana Bhuiyan

Google’s executives gave details on Wednesday on how the tech giant will sunset its diversity initiatives and defended dropping its pledge against building artificial intelligence for weaponry and surveillance in an all-staff meeting.

Artificial Intelligence

AI risks could spark an ‘Osama bin Laden scenario,’ former Google boss fears

POLITICO

Csongor Körömi

As countries jostle to win the artificial intelligence race, Google's former CEO cautioned that AI could pose “extreme risks” if it falls into the wrong hands. Tech billionaire Eric Schmidt told the BBC in an interview after the Paris AI summit that the booming technology could even be used by terrorists or “rogue states” to harm innocent people using weapons created with it.

Research

Building trust in AI through a cyber risk-based approach

French Cybersecurity Agency

The international agencies and government authorities behind this document advocate for a risk-based approach to support trusted AI systems and for secure AI value chains, and call for the discussion to continue beyond the AI Summit, to equally address opportunities, risks and evolving cyber threat in the context of AI adoption.

Events & Podcasts

Unpacking Chinese social media platforms

Georgetown University

With more than 170 million U.S. users in TikTok, the pending ban of the social media platform sent a wave of “refugees” to yet another Chinese-owned platform—Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote. Cole Highhouse weighs in on differences and similarities across Chinese platforms, including RedNote, TikTok, and Douyin. While the phenomenon of TikTok refugees on RedNote may be ephemeral, according to Highhouse, “there's good in people-to-people exchanges in whatever circumstance,” although “it's probably better for that to happen more organically and more over time.”

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.