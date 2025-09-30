Good morning. It's Tuesday, 30th of September.

China’s leaders founded the Ministry of State Security in 1983 mainly to track dissidents and perceived foes of Communist Party rule. The ministry engaged in online espionage but was long overshadowed by the Chinese military, which ran extensive cyberspying operations. The New York Times

Authorities in several African countries have arrested 260 people in a coordinated operation targeting transnational criminal networks that used social media and other digital platforms to run romance and sextortion scams, the international police agency Interpol said. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia will attempt to negotiate a landmark agreement with the European Space Agency that will give researchers and local businesses to access the organisation’s $14 billion of annual science programs and space missions. InnovationAus

Politics must reckon with the looming end of work under AI

David Wroe

Artificial intelligence and its ability to perform intellectual tasks previously the preserve of humans are improving at a stunning rate, and yet we are complacent or politically paralysed in the face of this transformation. The likelihood of a massive, maybe permanent, disruption to the job market, and the social and political chaos that would likely follow, is such that all countries need to start considering options for new economic models, social contracts and valuations of human activity.

Classified US intelligence warns of China’s preparations for Taiwan invasion

Henry Zwartz

A classified US military intelligence report seen by the ABC says China is rapidly building up the country’s commercial ferry fleet to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan. Earlier this year, a series of mysterious landing barges were photographed on Chinese social media conducting a training exercise about 350 kilometres south-west of the Chinese city of Guangzhou. “China is undoubtedly building capabilities consistent with preparing for an invasion of Taiwan,” James Corera, Director of Cyber, Technology and Security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said.

RedNovember targets government, defense, and technology organizations

Insikt Group

In July 2024, Insikt Group publicly reported on TAG-100, a threat activity group conducting suspected cyber-espionage activity globally using the open-source, multi-platform Go backdoor Pantegana. New finding indicates that TAG-100 is highly likely a Chinese state-sponsored threat activity group tracked under the designation RedNovember. Its new likely victims include a ministry of foreign affairs in central Asia, a state security organization in Africa, a European government directorate, and a Southeast Asian government.

AI adoption in the shadow of robodebt

David Schmidtchen

Across Australia and worldwide, governments are grappling with how to effectively utilise AI to boost efficiency, expand capacity, and deliver services at the fast pace communities now expect. For the Australian Public Service, AI adoption is happening under the long shadow cast by robodebt. Robodebt has become more than just a failed welfare program; colloquially — and not always accurately — it now represents what happens when governments automate processes without proper oversight.

How China’s secretive spy agency became a cyber powerhouse

Chris Buckley and Adam Goldman

American and European officials say China’s Ministry of State Security has emerged as the driving force behind China’s most sophisticated cyber operations. In the recent operation by Salt Typhoon, however, intruders linked to the M.S.S. found weaknesses in systems, burrowed into networks, spirited out data, hopped between compromised systems and erased traces of their presence.

Inside China’s mega iPhone factory: long hours, discrimination and delayed pay

Eleanor Olcott

China Labor Watch found that more than half of the estimated 200,000 workers employed during peak season at the world’s largest iPhone factory run by Foxconn in Zhengzhou are seasonal staff known as “dispatch workers”. They also faced staggered payment schedules that withhold part of their wages to deter them from quitting during peak production. Foxconn uses the flexibility afforded by temporary contracts to adjust to fluctuating demand cycles and to respond to Apple’s shifting requirements about where iPhones should be made.

China’s drone-carrying amphibious assault ship the Sichuan expected to start sea trials

Sylvie Zhuang

China’s first drone-carrying amphibious assault vessel, the Sichuan, is expected to begin sea trials soon following the release of new images of the ship. Pictures circulating on social media showing that the covers had been removed from the Type 076’s electric launch catapult and that a radar system had apparently been installed generated speculation that the ship was ready for the trials.

Trump targets China’s tech sector by expanding trade blacklist

Amrith Ramkumar

The Trump administration said it is clamping down on companies that pose national-security risks by adding them to a trade blacklist, a move that threatens hundreds of Chinese companies and marks the latest salvo in the U.S.-China tech race. Under the new rule, subsidiaries of companies that are on a Commerce Department blacklist known as the entity list would also be subject to trade restrictions. The goal is to close what the administration sees as a loophole that lets companies create subsidiaries to get around the entity-list sanctions.

Regulators struggle to keep up with the fast-moving and complicated landscape of AI therapy apps

Devi Shastri

The US state laws, all passed this year, don’t fully address the fast-changing landscape of AI software development. Illinois and Nevada have banned the use of AI to treat mental health. Utah placed certain limits on therapy chatbots, including requiring them to protect users’ health information and to clearly disclose that the chatbot isn’t human. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California are also considering ways to regulate AI therapy. Many of the laws don’t cover generic chatbots like ChatGPT, which are not explicitly marketed for therapy but are used by an untold number of people for it.

Brazil has a new digital spending habit. Now it’s a Trump target.

Ana Ionova

“Cash or card?” For millions of Brazilians, the answer is neither. Instead, the payment of choice in Latin America’s largest nation is often PIX, a fast and free digital system Brazilians use every day to shop. The payment method is adopted by more than 80 percent of Brazil’s population. Yet its success has also set off blowback: The Trump administration, as part of its aggressive economic and political campaign against Brazil, is investigating PIX, accusing the payment system of unfairly undercutting U.S. financial and technology companies like Visa and Apple.

South Korea restores some services after data centre fire

Heejin Kim and Heekyong Yang

South Korea has restored 46 government services after a fire at a data centre disrupted websites and digital public amenities, Safety Minister Yun Hojung said on Monday. The blaze struck a server room at the state-run National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, halting some government sites and mobile ID functions used for internet banking. Authorities said another 96 systems affected by the fire would be harder to restart, without giving a timetable for full restoration.

Man linked to global cyber crime group convicted in Singapore over stolen personal data

Claudia Tan

A man in Singapore has been convicted over his role in a criminal syndicate that stole personal data from individuals who were registered with South Korean gambling websites. Chinese national Zhang Qingqiao pleaded guilty to one charge of abetting two others to obtain the personal information of unknown individuals without their consent. Another charge relating to his allegedly offering to buy the personal data of several Indian nationals found on online gaming websites was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Russia attacks Ukraine with one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, killing four and injuring dozens

Victoria Butenko, Kosta Gak, Tim Lister and Daria Tarasova-Markina

Russia fired more than 600 drones and missiles at targets across Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday morning - one of the largest barrages of the war. At least four people were killed in Kyiv during the overnight attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. Local officials said 42 people were injured in the capital and surrounding region, and 31 in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. The barrage was the third largest reported by the Ukrainian air force since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Moldova’s pro-EU party takes clear lead in parliamentary election

Tamsin Paternoster

Moldova’s pro-European party led by President Maia Sandu claimed a clear lead and a new majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday seen as pivotal for the country’s future in the European Union. Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean previously warned that Russia was spending millions to “take power” in the elections through large-scale vote buying schemes and thousands of cyber attacks on critical government infrastructure. Days before the vote began, police carried out hundred of raids detaining scores of people allegedly trained in Serbia planning to cause “mass riots” and destabilise the country.

Denmark reports more drone sightings ahead of European summits

Jennifer Rankin

Danish authorities have said drones were seen at several military sites overnight and announced that all civilian use of the unmanned aircraft will be banned this week, as Copenhagen prepares to host two European summits in the beginning of October. The transport ministry said all civilian use of drones would be banned to ensure security while Denmark hosts an EU summit on Wednesday and a meeting of the European Political Community, a wider gathering of leaders from across the continent, on Thursday.

European defence tech investor gets boost as geopolitical tensions persist

Sylvia Pfeifer

One of Europe’s biggest venture capital firms focused on defence technology has raised more than €100mn towards its second fund, as investors continue to pour money into the nascent sector since Russia’s war in Ukraine. Expeditions, founded in 2021 to invest in technology start-ups, said the fund was on track to close at €150mn by the end of the year and had the backing of European and US private investors and family offices, as well as institutional investors. Its first fund raised close to €15mn.

UK minister says digital ID could root out benefit fraud

Emilio Casalicchio

Controversial new plans for digital ID in Britain will help the government crack down on benefit fraud, according to the minister in charge of welfare. Ministers have insisted the digital ID rollout is aimed at ensuring people have the right to work in the U.K. in a bid to tackle illegal employment and dissuade migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats. The issue of small boats and high levels of migration has dominated political debate in the U.K. and led to a surge in support for the right-wing populist Reform UK, which currently leads in multiple opinion polls.

Woman admits UK bitcoin fraud charges after ‘world’s largest’ crypto seizure

Dan Milmo

A woman has been convicted for her role in a multibillion-pound bitcoin fraud after what is thought to have been the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, 45, orchestrated a fraud in China between 2014 and 2017 that left 128,000 people out of pocket. She stored the proceeds in bitcoin, but UK authorities made a breakthrough in the case when they raided a Hampstead mansion in 2018 and seized devices from Qian holding 61,000 bitcoins, worth more than £5bn at current prices. The Metropolitan police believe it is the largest single cryptocurrency seizure in the world.

YouTube to pay $24.5 million to settle lawsuit brought by Trump

Rebecca Ballhaus and Annie Linskey

YouTube has agreed to settle a 2021 lawsuit that President Trump brought against the company and its chief executive over its suspension of Trump’s account after that year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump also filed lawsuits against other social-media platforms, with Meta agreed in January to pay $25 million, most of it to a fund for Trump’s presidential library, and X agreed to pay $10 million, much of it going directly to Trump.

Telegram’s Durov says France asked to remove some Moldovan channels from app

Guy Faulconbridge and Gus Trompiz

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the Telegram messaging app, accused French intelligence of having asked him through an intermediary to censor some Moldovan voices in return for help with his court case in France. Durov was arrested in a Paris airport in August 2024 and later charged on multiple counts, including “complicity” in the spread of child abuse images and in drug trafficking.

OpenAI adds parental safety controls for teen ChatGPT users

Reece Rogers

OpenAI is rolling out ChatGPT safety tools intended for parents to use with their teenagers. This worldwide update includes the ability for parents, as well as law enforcement, to receive notifications if a child—in this case, users between the ages of 13 and 18—engages in chatbot conversations about self harm or suicide. The review process for teenage ChatGPT users who are flagged for suicidal ideation includes human moderators. Parents can expect an alert about alarming prompts within hours.

Meta reluctantly slaps $6 price tag on Instagram, Facebook

David Adams

Meta will roll out an ad-free access for UK users in the coming weeks, starting at $6.12 per month for web users. The new subscription system follows updated guidance from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, the nation’s data and digital communications watchdog. The change will help Meta comply with the UK’s “consent or pay” framework, which says users should have the option to provide consent for their personal information to be used for targeted ads, or pay a fee to avoid those ads entirely.

Debt is fueling the next wave of the AI boom

Asa Fitch

In the initial years of the AI boom, comparisons to the dot-com bubble didn’t make much sense. Three years in, growing levels of debt are making them ring a little truer. Early on, wealthy tech companies were spending cash generated largely from advertising and cloud-computing businesses. There was no debt-fueled splurge on computing and networking infrastructure like the one that inflated the bubble 2½ decades ago. To make good on its end of the contract, Oracle has to spend on that infrastructure before it gets paid in full by OpenAI—which means a lot of borrowing.

How generative AI boosters are trying to break into Hollywood

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Over the past few months, major players in the gen AI space, including OpenAI, Google, and Meta, have been meeting with film studios in hopes of establishing close working relationships. Lionsgate, for example, signed a deal with Runway to produce an in-house generative AI model trained on the studio’s port of films. And earlier this month, OpenAI announced its plans to produce a feature-length movie called Critterz that is meant to convince studios that they can and should produce projects entirely with gen AI.

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

