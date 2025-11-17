Good morning. It's Tuesday, 18th of February.

China has financed tens of billions of pounds’ worth of investment in UK businesses and projects this century, some of which gave it access to military-grade technology, BBC Panorama has learned. BBC

Ukraine will obtain up to 100 French-made Rafale warplanes over the next 10 years under a deal signed on Monday, both countries said, as Kyiv seeks to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion. Reuters

Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch says the majority of cybercrime is not being adequately tracked at a nat­ional level, as he called for a new push to identify and target offenders causing the most collective harm. The Australian

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2024 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

WA police commissioner says most cybercrime is going untracked nationally

The Australian

David Murray

Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch says the majority of cybercrime is not being adequately tracked at a nat­ional level, as he called for a new push to identify and target offenders causing the most collective harm. Mr Blanch said cybercrime had turned the traditional policing model on its head, for the first time making smaller, more frequent crimes such as online fraud a national rather than a state issue.

TPG Telecom says Sydney person died after outdated phone software blocked Triple Zero calls

ABC News

Luke Royes

TPG Telecom says a Sydney customer died after outdated software blocked their Samsung phone from making Triple Zero calls. The telco said in a statement it was informed of the incident involving a person using a Lebara service on a Samsung device on November 13 by NSW Ambulance yesterday. “Early investigations indicate that the failed calls were due to the customer’s Samsung device operating on software that was not compatible with making Triple Zero calls on the network,” the company said in a statement.

Former top spy Nick Warner sounds warning on quantum arms race in defence tech

The Australian

Jared Lynch

The global quantum computing arms race has entered a new and urgent phase with a strategic collaboration between taxpayer-backed PsiQuantum and US defence giant Lockheed Martin, according to Australia’s former top spy. Former Australian Secret Intelligence Service director-general Nick Warner – now a PsiQuantum board member – hailed the deal as “essential to the next era of aerospace and defence innovation”.

South Korea–Australia cooperation can fill defence technology gaps

The Strategist

Yeonsoo Kim

For South Korea and Australia, collaboration in advanced defence technologies offers strategic complementarity that enhances shared capability development. Such partnership could generate synergies to build a stronger regional security architecture and enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Taiwan’s lessons from China’s lawfare and hybrid operations

ASPI

Ray Ming-Tse Lu

I’ve spent nearly two decades on the frontlines across the Taiwan Strait, and one thing is painfully clear: foreign interference doesn’t knock; it walks straight in, wearing a suit, quoting international law and demanding compliance. Australia is waking up to this. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation’s 2025 threat assessment didn’t hold back: China is the primary driver of espionage and influence operations on Australian soil.

China

China’s investment spree in UK gave it access to military-grade technology, BBC told

BBC

Celia Hatton

China has financed tens of billions of pounds’ worth of investment in UK businesses and projects this century, some of which gave it access to military-grade technology, BBC Panorama has learned. The spending spree - worth £45bn at 2023 prices - was at its height following a 2015 Chinese state directive, aimed at making the country a global leader in high-tech industries.

China targets AI-powered price manipulation in new antitrust guidelines

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

China’s market regulator has moved to tackle the hidden risks of algorithm-driven price manipulation with newly proposed anti-monopoly guidelines for online shopping, food delivery and travel platforms. A draft of the “Anti-Monopoly Compliance Guidelines for Internet Platforms”, published over the weekend by the State Administration for Market Regulation, focused heavily on the sophisticated, often opaque ways in which online platforms with significant market power can exploit technological advantages to exclude rivals and harm consumer interests.

USA

Pennsylvania attorney general says SSNs stolen during August ransomware attack

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A ransomware attack on the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General exposed the Social Security numbers and medical information of an undisclosed number of people. In a statement on Monday, the office confirmed that data was stolen during the attack, which caused chaos this summer for the state’s legal system, taking down the website, phone lines and email systems used by most employees.

Princeton University discloses data breach affecting donors, alumni

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

A Princeton University database was compromised in a cyberattack on November 10, exposing the personal information of alumni, donors, faculty members, and students. According to a FAQ page issued on Saturday, the threat actors breached Princeton’s systems by targeting a University employee in a phishing attack.

North Asia

In a first, Taiwan to distribute security handbook to all households as China threat rises

Reuters

Yimou Lee

Taiwan will begin distributing millions of civil defence handbooks to households across the island this week, in an unprecedented effort to prepare residents for potential emergencies, including the possibility of a Chinese attack. The handbook, unveiled in September, includes for the first time instructions on what to do if citizens encounter enemy soldiers and stresses that any claims of Taiwan’s surrender should be considered false.

Taiwan warns of biases, data breach in Deepseek, other Chinese AI

Focus Taiwan

Joseph Yeh

The National Security Bureau has urged Taiwanese people to be on alert when using Chinese generative artificial intelligence language models due to potential security breaches and the spread of “disinformation” following recent inspections of five such apps. Its inspections of five Chinese generative AI apps -- Deepseek, Doubao, Yiyan, Tongyi and Yuanbao -- found violations of users’ communication security across several indicators, the NSB, Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, said in a statement issued Sunday.

Korean giants pledge record investments to spur growth at home

Bloomberg

Heesu Lee

South Korea’s biggest conglomerates have pledged to invest more than $550 billion at home, in a move meant to show that the country’s industrial engine will remain firmly rooted even as Seoul deepens economic ties with Washington. Just days after South Korea signed a landmark trade and investment accord with the US, conglomerates, including Samsung Group and Hyundai Motor Group, announced investment plans centered on artificial intelligence, semiconductors and clean energy after meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukraine signs deal to obtain 100 French-made Rafale warplanes

Reuters

John Irish and Michel Rose

Ukraine will obtain up to 100 French-made Rafale warplanes over the next 10 years under a deal signed on Monday, both countries said, as Kyiv seeks to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion. Air defence systems, munitions and drones were also included in the letter of intent signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in front of one of the jets and both their flags.

Surveillance tech provider Protei was hacked, its data stolen, and its website defaced

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A Russian telecom company that develops technology to allow phone and internet companies to conduct web surveillance and censorship was hacked, had its website defaced, and had data stolen from its servers, TechCrunch has learned.

Europe

Poland says rail explosion was ‘unprecedented act of sabotage’

The Australian

Gareth Vipers and Karolina Jeznach

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described an explosion on the country’s rail network near the Ukraine border as an “unprecedented act of sabotage,” casting it among a string of suspected attacks targeting European infrastructure in recent months. A passenger train traveling between Warsaw and the eastern city of Lublin was forced to make an emergency stop early Sunday after damage was spotted on the tracks. The route is a crucial part of the network for delivering aid to Ukraine.

Arctic leaders warn of growing risk of hybrid warfare in the far north

Financial Times

Richard Milne

Arctic leaders have warned that the threat of hybrid warfare including the sabotage of undersea internet cables by Russia and others is moving from the Baltic Sea to the far north. Denmark and Greenland plan to build a new data cable between them, and the remote Faroe Islands are in talks to have the line routed through their archipelago to bolster their resilience against potential attacks, according to the prime minister of the islands.

Europe begins rethinking its crackdown on big tech

The New York Times

Adam Satariano and Jeanna Smialek

After more than a decade of aggressively regulating the technology industry, the European Union is having second thoughts. In a significant shift, policymakers in Brussels are moving to scale back and simplify landmark rules for artificial intelligence and data privacy. Driven by growing concern that overregulation is stifling economic growth, officials and business leaders across the 27-nation bloc are questioning whether Europe’s digital rulebook has gone too far and left companies lagging the United States and China.

Cyberattack hits Danish political parties on election eve

South China Morning Post

Agence France-Presse

The websites of several Danish political parties were targeted on Monday in a cyberattack claimed by pro-Russian hackers on the eve of local and regional elections.The Danish Agency for Social Security said it was “aware that certain political party websites were unavailable this morning due to distributed denial of service attacks”, adding that it was monitoring the situation along with military intelligence.

UK

UK cyber ransom ban risks collapse of essential services

Financial Times

Kieran Smith

The UK government has been warned that its plan to ban operators of critical national infrastructure from paying ransoms to hackers is unlikely to stop cyber attacks and could result in essential services collapsing. The proposal, announced by the Home Office in July, is designed to deter cyber criminals by making it clear any attempt to blackmail regulated companies such as hospitals, airports and telecoms groups will not succeed. If enacted, the UK would be the first country to implement such a ban.

Africa

‘Good enough’ drones have become geopolitical chips

Foreign Policy

Steven Feldstein

In Sudan, which has been engulfed in a ruinous civil war since 2023, drones have been devastating instruments of destruction. The conflict has killed as many as 400,000 people and displaced more than 12 million from their homes. Deployed indiscriminately against both civilian and military targets, the unconstrained use of drones by both sides has contributed to the war’s growing death toll and also inflicted heavy damage against vital infrastructure such as hospitals, airports, military bases, and ports.

Big Tech

Google, Meta delay Red Sea cables as security risks rattle plans

Bloomberg

Loni Prinsloo, Riley Griffin, Jillian Deutsch, and Olivia Solon

Multiple subsea internet cables slated to run through the Red Sea are yet to complete as planned, as political tensions and heightened security threats have made the route more dangerous and complicated for commercial vessels. Meta Platforms’s 2020 plans for 2Africa, a 45,000-kilometer subsea cable system, included a map showing how it would loop around the African continent to deliver vital high-speed connectivity.

Now tech moguls want to build data centers in outer space

The Wall Street Journal

Tim Higgins

If things weren’t already frothy enough around AI, now the excitement is headed toward the moon—literally. The world’s richest men are earnestly talking about traveling to outer space to build gigantic data centers to run artificial-intelligence models among the stars. They argue such missions make the most sense for powering energy-hungry operations.

Artificial Intelligence

Alibaba’s Qwen app challenges AI subscription models with free access

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Alibaba Group Holding has officially launched its multipurpose artificial intelligence app, Qwen, promising a “free-for-all” gateway for consumers to access a variety of AI-powered services, from mapping to shopping. Qwen, powered by Alibaba Cloud’s open-source model series of the same name and marketed as “the best personal AI assistant”, serves not only as a chatbot but also as a comprehensive AI tool designed to meet user needs in both professional and personal contexts, the company said on Monday.

‘I’m nervous’: Klarna founder challenges trillion-dollar spending on AI

Financial Times

Laith Al-Khalaf

Klarna chief Sebastian Siemiatkowski has become the latest prominent artificial intelligence investor to warn against the tech industry’s multibillion-dollar dash to build data centres to power AI models. Siemiatkowski — who holds shares in prominent AI companies including OpenAI, Perplexity, xAI and Cerebras through his family office Flat Capital — told the Financial Times that the huge sums being poured into computing infrastructure made him “nervous”.

The State of AI: How war will be changed forever

MIT Technology Review

Helen Warrell and James O’Donnell

In this conversation, Helen Warrell, FT investigations reporter and former defense and security editor, and James O’Donnell, MIT Technology Review’s senior AI reporter, consider the ethical quandaries and financial incentives around AI’s use by the military.

Misc

White nationalist talking points and racial pseudoscience: welcome to Elon Musk’s Grokipedia

The Guardian

Jason Wilson

Entries in Elon Musk’s new online encyclopedia variously promote white nationalist talking points, praise neo-Nazis and other far-right figures, promote racist ideologies and white supremacist regimes, and attempt to revive concepts and approaches historically associated with scientific racism, a Guardian analysis has found.

