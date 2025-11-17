Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

The Taiwan security handbook initiative is such a pragmtic step toward civil prepardness. Including instructions on encountering enemy soldiers feels heavy, but its exactly the kind of honest preperation that builds real resilince. The fact that they're explicitly warning citizens about potential false surrender claims shows they're thinking through the information warfare aspect too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ASPI Cyber Policy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture